Greyhound Finally Bans CBP, Border Patrol From Suspicionless Searches Of Its Buses And Passengers
Greyhound has finally, definitively decided to stop serving up its customers to US border agencies.
A week ago, a CBP memo obtained by the Associated Press made something clear to CBP agents that should have been clear all along: they could not perform sweeps of buses without the permission of the bus driver or the bus company itself. Unfortunately, this means a bus driver can consent to a search on behalf of passengers, but it still was better than Greyhound's stance. The company had stated that it believed it could not legally refuse to allow CBP officers to board buses.
This was a problem. CBP officers were wandering far inland to perform searches, often targeting buses that never crossed a border. Anything within 100 miles of a border was considered fair game and reports of bus sweeps by CBP agents were trickling down from depots near the nation's northern borders -- far away from the supposedly deeply-troubled southern border where the current president believes more walls are needed to stop drugs, terrorism, and the possibility of being unable to secure an existence for whites and their progeny.
Greyhound was wrong and the CBP memo confirmed it. But Greyhound still refused to issue a blanket refusal on behalf of its drivers, many of who would probably feel (individually) it was perhaps unwise -- if not illegal -- to tell CBP agents to perform their fishing expeditions elsewhere.
The company has finally taken a stand, making it much easier for drivers to refuse access to their buses.
In an emailed statement, the company said it would notify the Department of Homeland Security that it does not consent to unwarranted searches on its buses or in areas of terminals that are not open to the public — such as company offices or any areas a person needs a ticket to access.
Greyhound said it would provide its drivers and bus station employees updated training regarding the new policy, and that it would place stickers on all its buses clearly stating that it does not consent to the searches.
This is the right step to take, although it would have been better to do it as soon as it became obvious the company had the right to refuse warrantless, suspicionless searches of its buses and passengers. With this in place, the company's statements that it cares about the safety and security of its drivers and customers are a whole lot less empty.
The sad fact is this never should have come to this point. It's highly presumptuous of these agencies (CBP, Border Patrol) to believe they can just board buses and search passengers when the targeted buses aren't at checkpoints or crossing borders. This is the sort of thing we should be above -- something only heard about from other countries without enshrined rights and protections. Emulating Cold War Russia and its eastern bloc subsidiaries is a piss poor look for US government agencies operating dozens of miles away from any border in need of securing.
Reader Comments
That 100 mile rule.
I find that especially unconstitional regarding Michigan, cause utterly NO part of it is not covered by this.
At the very least it is a violation of State rights, in the same way declaring someones neighborhood a "drug crime area" so they you can shake down the residents over and over is.
It's even worse when you remember that, as far as the CBP is concerned, "100 miles from a border" included not just physical borders but also international airports. They've effectively claimed jurisdiction over the vast majority of populated areas in the country. Greyhound doesn't just need this policy for what goes on at the southern border, but nationally.
I applaud Grayhound, but have seen a lot of stupid pushback.
We have the 4th Amendment for a reason. Police can't just go fishing, they have to have reasonable suspicion or probable cause (see Terry Stops).
Now if only Airports would throw out the TSA P---- grabbers.
The error both the right and left make is that somehow the laws will only act against "those other bad people".
How does anyone KNOW any particular bus has someone here illegally (even a visa overstay)? I don't want ICE, CBP, DHS, etc. stopping 10 busses and searching 100 people on each to find one that maybe doesn't have their ID with them and might be deportable. We aren't looking for murderers or rapists on the busses.
You also see it with gun laws on the left. How does anyone KNOW someone has a gun, and might use it to commit a crime? Well, why not stop and frisk everyone looking for guns?
But you also see this on the left with the tech companies trying to ban "hate" or "error" and just have created something worse than the Papal Index and millions of Galileos trying to block a few actual heretics.
One key to determining if something is liberty or tyranny is whether it is proactive or reactive. Proactive goes in search of witches, monsters, or criminals and presumes guilt even if it pretends otherwise since it has to check everyone. Reactive waits until some act has been committed and only then determines what, if anything, should be done.
Someone merely here without going through customs isn't creating an immediate nuisance, much less harm, and trying to enforce the law at that level is tyrannical. If they commit fraud, or identity theft, etc. it is a different story, but such acts should easily provide a warrant.
Re:
Illegals dont have 4th amendment rights.
Re:
How do you know that they aren't creating a nuisance? What if they are acting loud or just being stupid in front of others.. like that's never happened.
Blanket Rule
Can we get that sticker printed 1000x bigger and put it on the country's passenger window? This goes along with the "don't send death squads to my home" opt out. No person in our country should feel pressured to "consent" to search by goon squad of face unknown and terrifying consequence. If you have to ask, the answer is "no".
The fourteen words? Seriously? I've seen some bizarre stuff in Tim's articles, but this completely takes the cake. Do you like own stock in a tinfoil company or something?
Mass Searches r routine now
...the problem is much bigger than just illegal 'government' searches -- it's routine now for 'private' businesses to search their customers at sports, music, and theatrical events.
Most people are sheep and calmly subnit to outrageous stops & searches of their person and property when entering some private entertainment venues.
Soon we will all be searched when entering restaurants and movie theaters.
It's about time!
