Driver Stranded After 'Smart' Rental Car Can't Phone Home
If there's one recurring theme for the internet-connected era, it's that smart technology increasingly isn't all that smart. Your smart locks bleed personal data and can be easily hacked. Your "smart" refrigerator can leak your Gmail credentials. Your "smart" oven can turn on in the middle of the night, potentially putting you at risk. Even your "smart" Barbie doll would be better left in its dumb incarnation given it can be used to spy on toddlers.
Some "smart" rental cars appear keen on continuing the theme.
Last weekend, Guardian journalist Kari Paul took a trip to rural California for a story she was working on. To get there, she rented a car through a local car-sharing service called GIG Car Share, which rents a fleet of electric Chevrolet Bolt EVs and hybrid Toyota Priuses to Bay Area residents. But Paul, who was headed to a rural area roughly three hours north of Oakland didn't have much fun on her trip. In part because the car she rented effectively became useless after the car's computer system lost cell signal. Without a tendril to the mothership, the rental car simply refused to start, leaving Paul stranded:
today in sharing economy struggles: our app powered car rental lost cell service on the side of a mountain in rural California and now I live here I guess pic.twitter.com/XoqqMpEwdN
— Kari Paul (@kari_paul) February 17, 2020
Ultimately the joy of modern technology didn't prove much of a joy, and the company added insult to injury via terrible customer service, which involved some 20 (!) calls to support staff, and the recommendation that the customer sleep in the car overnight:
six hours, two tow trucks, and 20 calls to customer service later apparently it was a software issue and the car needed to be rebooted before we could use it @internetofshit pic.twitter.com/LZBZQwRJk8
— Kari Paul (@kari_paul) February 17, 2020
As Ars Technica notes, the company does offer users an RFID card to use to lock or unlock the car in areas of poor cell service, though that clashes with the company's marketing for instant convenience and "on the spot" rentals. The company's messy design will now likely result in a massive PR nightmare, and a reminder that in the modern era, dumb technology routinely winds up being the smarter option.
Customer Service?
Does GIG have customer service staff, or are they just repurposing their internal IT support? I balk at getting told sleeping in my car from a customer service rep. I've learned to expect it when troubleshooting anything with IT.
Re: Customer Service?
The problem with a lot of startup companies is that they start with core functionality (the tech), then they grow so quickly that they have to put everything into what brings the money in directly (sales, new products) and not into things that show up on a balance sheet as cost centres (support and customer service roles).
That particular suggestion is obviously idiotic with no excuse, but the fact is that as a lot of these companies grow too quickly to gather a specifically loyal customer base to offer quality support to early on, that aspect is often left forgotten.
Stories like this
Stories of all these "smart" devices failing on their users prove that "smart" devices are a really, really dumb idea.
What did they expect?
Cars go many places. Cell phone signals, not so much. How a car rental company achieved the notion that they could rent cars to people who go many places, some of which might not have a cell signal, and require that cell signal to continue operating is beyond me. Seems like the business analysts who prepared the case studies for the project manager failed big time by not analyzing how rental cars are actually used.
Re: What did they expect?
They probably expected the customer would only use it to drive around town, and that in case of a breakdown, there would be people, cabs, and buildings within easy walking distance.
The ability to get reception on an actual cell phone, with its necessarily limited antenna and battery size, combined with the inability to get reception on the car's cellular modem, which could have access to much more capable antenna and power, is an impressive failure though.
Re: Re: What did they expect?
To save money, the car may only support old cellular standards or may lack roaming capability.
Re: Re: Re: What did they expect?
So what your saying is that they will soon have 5G power super smart cars. that can only be used in visual range of a major sports stadium. and only if a game isn't currently happening.
Re: Re: Re: Re: What did they expect?
"We don't understand. It worked fine outside our downtown San Francisco office!"
Re: Re: What did they expect?
"They probably expected the customer would only use it to drive around town"
They should probably stop advertising like this, then:
https://gigcarshare.com/gigs-day-trippn-guide-for-evs/
"an impressive failure though."
It appears to me that what failed is essentially DRM, so failure is expected.
Re: What did they expect?
I'm sure the problem was duly identified back at the design stage and proactively "solved" by including the warning to not take the car out of cell service areas on page 7243265 of the rental agreement, in 3-point font.
Re: Re: What did they expect?
See Karl's last paragraph:
Re: Re: Re: What did they expect?
I don't care if it's locked or not if it won't go.
Re: Re: Re: What did they expect?
"lock or unlock the car"
How does that help the customer who can get in and out of the car fine, but can't start it until it's towed somewhere to be rebooted?
She should have downloaded GIG Car Share's ET app ☎⛺☝
... oh wait!
Amen. Up until last month, I was commuting in a 2019 Impala company car with all the new bells and whistles, everything connected to everything, whoop-de-doo, and I don't miss it at all. I had so many headaches with all that shit when it went haywire that I never have with my 1998 4Runner which still runs like a dream and isn't connected to anything.
Re:
For once, I totally agree with you! I want my next TV to be dumber than Donald Trump and Patrick Star combined!
Re: Re:
The sad truth is that you have to pay extra for a dumb TV.
Re: Re: Re:
but it is worth the extra functionality
Re: Re: Re: Re:
not to mention the privacy!
Re: Re: Re:
You really don't. Just don't connect it to your network.
Re: Re: Re:
Or just don't buy a maclargehuge tv. (At lest for now.)
Meanwhile, somewhere a buggy-whip factory is planning to reopen.
Re:
Heir of the Buggy-Whip makers of the 19th century: "Finally! My comeuppance has arrived! Time to strike!"
Spying on toddlers
I'm sorry to go off-topic, but the over-hyped panic compels me.
What conceivable information could a toddler have that would make them a valuable target of espionage?
Toddlers are lucky if they can talk at all. They seem unlikely to say anything of interest. You may as well "spy" on a pile of dirt.
Re: Spying on toddlers
Because pedophiles, is why.
Re: Spying on toddlers
Wrong question, ask what information do their parents discuss while playing with a toddler.
Re: Spying on toddlers
"What conceivable information could a toddler have that would make them a valuable target of espionage?"
What information could toddlers reveal about their play habits that would make them a valuable target to toy makers? That's the question you have?
Also, are you saying that in the Barbie doll case being referenced, that doll would always be alone with the toddler, and never left near higher value general targets? Not to mention the general creepiness of a toy being used with such capabilities at all (especially if the device is capable of video).
I appreciate that "for the children" is overused, but when you have a device aimed at children that's specifically capable of gathering private data about them, it is a real concern, especially when there's few real notable benefits for having that functionality otherwise.
WHAT ABOUT HURRICANES?!!!
This is actually a matter which Congress must take up. Hopefully Trump will push for legislation to force car companies to provide a way of (with an audit trail) hotwiring electric vehicles. If you were stuck somewhere, with a hurricane coming, this would be no joke. What if it happened to 20% of cars on the road, that, because of overloaded cell towers along a roadway, the cars ceased to function? Automobiles are vital infrastructure, and most be regulated as such.
Re:
How did they beat the Borg?
... sleep mode ...
Why are they called "smart devices" when all of them do stupid things?
Re:
Because they are the smart way for companies to force more sales by bricking the old smart devices that they control.
Re:
Because marketing dickwads thought it sounded clever.
I heard that the instant you lose the cell phone signal it locks all the doors and then shuts down the car. That'll teach you to get back to nature.
this seems familiar...
I live in SF, some of the stupid tech startup ideas here are just classic. One day I walked through my neighborhood and noticed some jackass had put up signs on garages advertising their service for people to "rent" the street space in front of the garage, I guess without bothering to ask the owner of the building or the person who parks in that garage. I wonder how many suckers paid up before that app was shut down and the perps fled the country.
