Section 230 and Criminal Law; DOJ 230 Workshop Review, Part II
 

Russia's War On Encryption Stumbles Forth With Ban Of Tutanota

(Mis)Uses of Technology

from the what-are-you-so-afraid-of dept

Fri, Feb 21st 2020 3:34pmKarl Bode

The Russian government continues to escalate its war on encrypted services and VPNs. For years now, Putin's government has slowly but surely taken steps to effectively outlaw secure communications, framing the restrictions as essential for national security, with the real goal of making it harder than ever for Russian citizens to dodge the Putin government's ever-expanding surveillance ambitions.

The latest case in point: starting last Friday, the Russian government banned access to encrypted email service Tutanota, without bothering to provide the company with much of any meaningful explanation:

In a blog post, the company notes that Tutanota has been blocked in Egypt since October of last year, and that impacted users should attempt to access the service via a VPN or the Tor browser:

"Encrypted communication is a thorn in the side to authoritarian governments like Russia as encryption makes it impossible for security services to eavesdrop on their citizens. The current blocking of Tutanota is an act against encryption and confidential communication in Russia.

...We condemn the blocking of Tutanota. It is a form of censorship of Russian citizens who are now deprived of yet another secure communication channel online. At Tutanota we fight for our users’ right to privacy online, also, and particularly, in authoritarian countries such as Russia and Egypt.

Except VPNs have been under fire in Russia for years as well. Back in 2016 Russia introduced a new surveillance bill promising to deliver greater security to the country. Of course, as with so many similar efforts around the world the bill actually did the exact opposite -- not only mandating new encryption backdoors, but also imposing harsh new data-retention requirements on ISPs and VPN providers forced to now register with the government. As a result, some VPN providers, like Private Internet Access, wound up leaving the country after finding their entire function eroded and having some of their servers seized.

Last year Russia upped the ante, demanding that VPN providers like NordVPN, ExpressVPN, IPVanish, and HideMyAss help block forbidden websites that have been added to Russia's censorship watchlist. And last January, ProtonMail (and ProtonVPN) got caught up in the ban as well after it refused to play the Russian government's registration games. While Russian leaders want the public to believe these efforts are necessary to ensure national security, they're little more than a giant neon sign advertising Russian leaders' immense fear of the Russian public being able to communicate securely.

Filed Under: encryption, russia
Companies: tutanota

1 Comment | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread



Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Section 230 and Criminal Law; DOJ 230 Workshop Review, Part II
 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Copying Is Not Theft
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

15:34 Russia's War On Encryption Stumbles Forth With Ban Of Tutanota (1)
13:30 Section 230 and Criminal Law; DOJ 230 Workshop Review, Part II (2)
12:13 Why Section 230 Matters And How Not To Break The Internet; DOJ 230 Workshop Review, Part I (15)
10:44 Attempt To Put Every Musical Melody Into The Public Domain Demonstrates Craziness Of Modern Copyright (22)
10:39 Daily Deal: The Ultimate Python Programmer & Data Science Bundle (0)
09:38 Ring Says It Helps Cops Fight Crime But The Data Shows It's No Better At This Than Any Other Security Camera (5)
06:25 Dish Floats DirecTV Merger, Because What's A Little Mindless Monopolization Among Friends? (14)
03:22 Kentucky Appeals Court Says Cops Need Warrants To Obtain Real-Time Cell Site Location Info (5)

Thursday

19:16 The Next Risk In Buying An IOT Product Is Having It Bricked By A Patent Dispute (37)
14:42 Federal Court Permanently Blocks Michigan's Sex Offender Registry Law, Tells Legislators To Try Writing A Constitutional One (25)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.