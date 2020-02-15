Activision Tries To Bury Cover Art For New CoD Game Via Copyright Threat...So Let's All Look At It Together, Shall We?
 

Game Jam Winner Spotlight: Hot Water

from the gaming-like-it's-1924 dept

Sat, Feb 15th 2020 12:00pmLeigh Beadon

This week, we announced the winners of Gaming Like It's 1924, our game jam celebrating the works that entered the public domain in the US this year. Just like last year, over the next few weeks we'll be spotlighting the winners from each of our six categories (in no particular order), and today we're kicking things off with a look at the game that won the Best Visuals award: Hot Water by reltru.

We never expect much in the visuals department from people who submit digital games to the jam, since one month is hardly enough time to produce elaborate graphical assets for a video game, but canny designers like the creator of Hot Water can surprise us by finding ways to create something visually striking with a combination of pre-made sprites, powerful choices, and attention to detail. The game, which is based on the 1924 silent film of the same name starring Harold Lloyd, has a clear and simple goal in mind: capture the distinct aesthetic and feel of early silent comedies in a retro 8-bit style video game. It's a beautiful little idea in and of itself, and one that exemplifies the fun of remixing multiple sources from throughout history: each of these two distinct and instantly recognizable visual styles occupies a similar spot in the timeline of its own medium, but they are separated from each other by more than half a century — so what happens when you put them together?

You get Hot Water, with its black-and-white 8-bit scenelets and its pixelated interstitial title cards (though a still image doesn't do the latter justice):

The gameplay (which is "soft boiled" by the designer's own admission) is your basic reaction-test obstacle course, tasking the player with dodging and jumping over benches and other obstructions to complete a mad dash to the end. It can be a little frustrating — while it's no Battletoads hoverbike or anything, the somewhat-sluggish controls and unclear boundaries on the obstacles are enough that I doubt anyone's getting to the end without a few false starts. But the manic music, and the silly and amusing little story unfolding via title cards, will make you keep trying until you reach the end of the game's one short level and receive one final little visual gag. And while the game clearly has no intentions of being anything more than the brief diversion it is, some fine-tuning and a few additional levels offering new story vignettes would quickly turn it into a full-fledged (if still simple) game. But either way, as a demonstration of what you can get by combining these two disparate vintage styles, it's a great success that makes me imagine an anachronistic arcade cabinet in a 1920s jazz club where dappers and flappers line up to play the new tie-in game for the latest Harold Lloyd movie.

You can play Hot Water in your browser on Itch, or check out the other submissions in our public domain game jam. And come back next week for the another winner spotlight!

Reader Comments

    Anonymous Coward, 15 Feb 2020 @ 12:02pm

    the google doc dump, a story ignored by extremist crazy lefties like tech derp, is much more a story than that, junk indie titles.

    Samuel Abram (profile), 15 Feb 2020 @ 1:16pm

    such a great title

    This year's titles were really something else. Whereas last year showed potential of what could be done without copyright hindering a creative work, this year saw that potential realized. I guess you could say this year the "Gaming like it's 192X" game jam grew the beard.

    CharlieBrown, 15 Feb 2020 @ 2:36pm

    When Is Something In The Public Domain?

    Every country has different laws. I'm in Australia. Our copyright laws are a mishmash of UK laws, US laws, extreme versions of US laws thanks to the 2004 "free trade" agreement, and unique-to-Australia laws. Many things that should be in the public domain here are not due to loopholes and additional laws. I know this because I actually read through our copyright law late last year. Talk about twisted and convoluted.

    In summary: What is public domain in America may not actually be public domain in Australia. Having said that, most things here seem to follow what America says anyway.

      Anonymous Coward, 15 Feb 2020 @ 4:12pm

      Re: When Is Something In The Public Domain?

      That's unfortunate. US laws are some of, if not the most corporate-friendly copyright laws in the world. From wikipedia:

      Copyright protection generally lasts for 70 years after the death of the author. If the work was a "work for hire", then copyright persists for 120 years after creation or 95 years after publication, whichever is shorter. For works created before 1978, the copyright duration rules are complicated.

      An individual holding a copyright has only an outside chance of enforcing that copyright if it is violated and then only if that person has loads of money to pay for the lawyers. Generally only corporations are able to enforce copyrights, even some they don't actually hold, via the courts, DMCA filings, etc. It's super ugly in the US, not the right model to use for crafting copyright laws elsewhere.

      Samuel Abram (profile), 15 Feb 2020 @ 4:37pm

      Re: When Is Something In The Public Domain?

      Every country has different copyright laws but all of them are subject to the Berne Convention.

