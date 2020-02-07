Xbox Chief Says Its Main Competitors Are Now Google, Amazon Rather Than Sony, Nintendo
There are great rivalries in this world. The United States and Russia. The Yankees and the Red Sox. All of us and our mothers-in-law. And, in the gaming space for over a decade, there has been Microsoft and Sony. Since the Playstation 2 v. Xbox iteration of this, Sony and Microsoft have gone head to head in the console wars, with Nintendo also filling in some more niche-style gaming needs. The last battle in this war, the Playstation 4 v. the Xbox One, quite famously went in Sony's favor, with Microsoft having a disastrous pre-launch PR nightmare and sales numbers that ultimately saw Sony never once trailing its chief rival.
And yet, as Sony has announced its forthcoming Playstation 5 console, the man in charge of Microsoft's Xbox product recently stated that Google and Amazon are its competitors now, not Sony and Nintendo.
Microsoft’s head of gaming and Xbox, Phil Spencer, has revealed that the company sees Amazon and Google as its main competition for the future. Speaking in an interview with newly launched technology publication Protocol, Spencer dismisses Sony and Nintendo’s ability to create a cloud infrastructure that will challenge Microsoft, Google, or Amazon.
“When you talk about Nintendo and Sony, we have a ton of respect for them, but we see Amazon and Google as the main competitors going forward,” says Spencer. “That’s not to disrespect Nintendo and Sony, but the traditional gaming companies are somewhat out of position. I guess they could try to re-create Azure, but we’ve invested tens of billions of dollars in cloud over the years.”
This, of course, all revolves around game streaming services and gaming-as-a-service platforms. Spencer appears to indicate that such services are the way gaming will be done in the near future and Microsoft is somewhat uniquely positioned among the traditional console rivals to dive into that market, with the built out Microsoft Azure platform backing them. Sony and Nintendo aren't likely to be able to build out their own infrastructure to rival Azure, and would instead have to partner with another company. Except that Amazon and Google are the likely candidates for that and Google has its own Stadia product in place, despite its ongoing problems.
But the real question is: Is Spencer right to bet on game streaming as the wave of the future? There are real roadblocks in its way. Google is not without resources and its Stadia product both hasn't lived up to expectations and has poisoned the well to at least some extent with the public. Those bad impressions may not last forever, but certainly it doesn't look like game streaming is going to be ready for prime time in this console cycle. Add to that the woeful state of broadband internet in America, not to mention how a lack of competition has allowed providers to put data caps in place, and you very quickly have to wonder if game streaming has an underlying American infrastructure problem that it can't possibly solve.
You have to wonder too if Spencer is hedging his bets with all of this in preparation for losing yet another battle in the current console wars.
Cloud gaming still seems like it’s in the distant future, especially as Sony and Microsoft prepare to launch the traditional PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles later this year. Both next-generation consoles will go head-to-head throughout the important holiday season, and Nintendo is still seeing positive growth with its Switch sales, thanks to the new Switch Lite.
If past is prologue, you would expect Sony to rush into the next battle in a strong position compared with Microsoft. If that occurs, Spencer probably better be right if he's going to bet on game streaming.
Filed Under: competition, playstation, stadia, streaming, video games, xbox
Companies: amazon, google, microsoft, nintendo, sony
Reader Comments
Years down the line perhaps, but now? No.
If they're aiming for gaming streaming services the likes of Google and Amazon may be more immediate 'competitors' but ultimately the real chokepoint for that service is at the ISP level. It doesn't matter if Google, Amazon or Microsoft come out with amazing streaming services if most of the market can't actually use them, leaving standard gaming as the superior choice as a result.
Google and/or Amazon might be their competitors in the game streaming service down the line should decent internet at sane prices becomes the norm, but until that point I suspect that most if not all attempts are doomed to failure or mediocrity, as the lousy internet service available hobbles them from the outset.
"Head to head" maybe in terms of the audience they're courting, but the only generation where they sold a comparable number of units was the PS3/Xbox 360 era (and both of those were outsold by the Wii -- if that's a "niche", it's a pretty damn big one).
The PS2 outsold the original Xbox by a factor of 6.5. The estimated sales of the Xbox One are less than half the PS4 (and the Switch has moved more units since 2017 than the XBox One has since 2013 -- again, that's a pretty big niche).
Spencer isn’t wrong about Nintendo’s capabilities. The Big N had to be dragged kicking and screaming into putting online play into its games/consoles. Even then, Nintendo did that so ass-backwards that not having online in Nintendo games almost looked better by comparison. And given the company’s weird-ass restrictions on cloud saves from the Switch, the situation won’t be improving for a good long while.
Even if Microsoft is wrong about streaming games being the future, there is a lot of truth to seeing Netflix and Amazon especially as competitors. All of those companies are competing to capture as many entertainment dollars as they can.
Spencer is pretty off in this
It's almost as if Spencer didn't learn from why the xbone failed. Gamers typically don't want some omi console-desktop merger thing. They want a dedicated machine to play their games consistently well. Now MS has done a lot cross platform play but that doesn't add a ton of playability.
Cloud gaming directly contradicts Microsoft's claim that the future is edge computing. Maybe they just want you to download the game cintent from the cloud every time you want to play. Which really doesn't involve Azure's cloud competition-level in any way.
Whatever it is, they just want to push the direction of gaming to more gatekeeper control and vendor lock-in, however it is they plan on doing that. And what they actually end up doing. Those are always two different things with MS. Another thing being what the consumer wants.
He's not wrong
Considering he was talking specifically about cloud infrastructure, he's right. Google and Amazon are the other big players in cloud services. Nintendo is doing their own thing for online (sort of), and Sony has actually partnered with Microsoft on this. His statement in context really should come as no surprise.
