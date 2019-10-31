Retrospective: As Sony Clearly Wins This Generation's Console Wars, Let's Recall How It All Began
In these modern times, it seems almost silly to say just how long ago 2013 feels. Six years is nearly an eternity in most respects these days, but when it comes to the video game industry, even an eternity feels like it falls short. I bring this up because 2013 is the year that both the Playstation 4 and Xbox One were released, kicking off the latest battle in a thirty year console war between Microsoft and Sony. Sony released a couple pieces of information over the past few weeks, both of which will be of interest to gamers. First, the Playstation 5 is on the way. Second, Sony released new lifetime shipping figures for the Playstation 4, noting that total shipments of the console are now over 102 million in total.
The PlayStation 5 might be on the horizon, but the PS4 continues its impressive run. As of September 30, Sony has shipped 102.8 million PlayStation 4 consoles, surpassing even the Nintendo Wii.
Sony announced the news in its most recent financial statements, revealing that 2.8 PlayStation 4s were moved in the last quarter. Twitter user ZhugeEX has been tracking the data, so you can see how the global console shipments stack up.
Well, it stacks up as the second best selling console of all time, actually. With what appears to be the crossing of the finish line in this generation's console wars, with the Xbox One and Nintendo Switch well behind Sony's numbers, it's a decent time to look at what happened. Interestingly, a peek down memory land here at Techdirt provides some of the context in these numbers.
We'll start with Nintendo. Many will point to the fact that Nintendo didn't release a console at the same time as Microsoft and Sony. The Wii came out in 2006 and shipped 101 million units, while the Switch came out in 2017 and has shipped 36 million units. The Wii was an obvious success, but its numbers are spread across 5-7 additional years compared with the PS4. The Switch, meanwhile, has been successful as well, but nothing at the level of Sony's current console. Much of this is explained by Nintendo's consoles being slightly more in a niche market compared with Sony's and Microsoft's. But part of the reason for that is the decidedly closed off, walled garden, anti-consumer approach Nintendo has taken with its consoles and intellectual property.
The Xbox One comparison is more meaningful, however. Here we have a competing console released at roughly the same time, while sharing a similar catalog of games (save exclusives), and sporting similar console capabilities. What explains Sony shipping roughly 60 million more PS4s than Microsoft shipped Xbox Ones?
The rollout of Microsoft's console, for starters. We did an entire series of posts on the Xbox rollout, even pre-release, and Microsoft's proposals and subsequent walk-backs for online requirements to play purchased games, plans to limit the ability to play used games on the console at all, and the strange requirement that the Kinect be bought with it, despite the paltry sum of games that bothered to use the Kinect at all. This paragraph sums up the chaos, all of which occurred in the course of less than a year:
It's been a relatively tough road for Microsoft's Xbox One, even as it's early in the console's life. You should recall that the console was initially designed to require some degree of online connectivity to work; a plan that was subsequently walked back after consumers revolted. It was the same for proposed limitations on used games, which caused similar outrage. The console was also supposed to not be fully operational without the bundled Kinect engaged, but that plan was also scrapped because customers hated the idea. Left in place were consumers questioning why they had to pay for the Kinect device at all, given the paltry sum of games that actually utilized it. Well, the trend continues, now that Microsoft has announced in an absolutely tone-deaf blog post that there will now be an Xbox One offering that comes sans Kinect. The post, laughably, is entitled "Delivering More Choices for Fans."
In the moment when a company was looking to hype its forthcoming console, this combination of "features" customers didn't want and the chaos that ensued with all the walk-backs had many, many customers that might have been interested in the Xbox instead shrugging and buying a Sony PS4 instead. It was the combination of tone-deaf plans and anti-consumer features that gave the public a sour taste even before the console release. And, with such a significant percentage of console sales occurring in the initial release window, that's a recipe for losing a console war.
It wasn't the only reason of course. Competitor that Microsoft might be, it's no secret that Sony is the dominant player. After all, 4 of the top 5 best selling consoles of all time are Sony products.
But there can be no doubt that Microsoft would have sold more units if not for its ill-fated, anti-consumer features, shoddy communication, and the fact that its chief competitor offered alternatives to both. With the PS5 on the way, you would assume Microsoft's next console will be announced shortly as well. Hopefully the company has learned its lesson.
Features are over rated
One of the things I remember from the rollout is how Sony stripped out features for playing videos that were available on the PS3 to make users move to Sony services. The VUE didn't work to well for them...
It seems the only way to innovate is to remove features that would be available on a general purpose machine and sell them back at a reasonable rate.
Sony is dominant because vigorously defends its property.
Credit copyright. -- Of course, here at Pirate Central, that's only BLAME copyright.
What is the purpose of this piece for any person not stuck at the mental age of thirteen who wastes their life playing video games, mostly pretending to kill people?
Re: Sony Cool
Heya Blue Balls! Per your comments Sony, a Corporation, can not have Copyrights so how does that make any sense?
Go back to your "Court of Common Law" and you can enjoy the company of the other neo-nazi's in your hometown.
Nintendo routinely stomps out fanhacks, YouTube uploads, and ROM sites, but I guess they’re not “execute all pirates”-level hardline enough for you, huh.
You forgot the Wii U
The Wii U is a much more accurate comparison to the XBone and PS4 in terms of release dates, and it failed tremendously. The Switch came out two and a half years ago, it's frankly dumb as hell to compare it to the sales numbers of a console that has been out for most of a decade.
Re: You forgot the Wii U
To emphasize how asinine the comparison between the PS4 and Switch is, the Switch is America's fastest selling console of all time - if it continues anywhere near the pace it's going, it will handily outsell the PS4.
Source:
https://www.engadget.com/2018/12/18/nintendo-switch-fastest-selling-us-console/
Computers
Yeah, as soon as those console makers decided to sell you a very specialized computer and call it a console, things got interesting again... ... and by interesting again, I mean that I think it's stupid that backwards compatibility is still not a prime requirement. (if I upgraded my computer and couldn't play my old games, that would be frustrating... and I'm intentionally ignoring some of the WINtendo OS changes since 95 to 10)
People balked at Microsoft's "you must be online" requirement, but if you think about it, today's consoles are pretty much required to be online anyway. Sure you can buy a disc, put it in and play it, but unless you're online you won't have access to the 50GB+ of patches and the 50% of the game that's only released as DLC.
I remember the days when buying a game meant you bought the whole damn game.
Ah yes, the good ol’ days of…the 2000s.
Re:
Counterpoint: I bought Sonic 3 in 1994.
Re:
And that's why I used to wait for a Game of the year edition... not only do I get (most) of the patches, I get the dlc and all at a lower price because I didn't want it day one...
The ability to patch a game post release is great except for it seems to have encouraged more companies to start off with a busted game with the promise of fixing it later...
Based on my limited observations
If I were to take the incredibly small sample set of consoles I have purchased I would see that early on, I had many many hardware failures on my ps2 compared to the rest, followed only by the xbox360... I did have a few nintendo's fail, but never had an issue with Sega or Atari ... ... I didn't have several of the other 'less popular' consoles (turbografix16, that philips magnavox cd based console, Atari's Jaguar).
If I consider all that and look at the sales, it looks a lot like the consoles with higher failure rates sold more.... so, I'm not convinced that Sony really is the leader in sales if you don't count purchases made to replace a broken console.
Actually, the differing sales between the Switch and the PS4 have almost nothing to do with it being a niche product. It’s an unfair comparison because the PS4 was released years before the Switch was even announced. A fair comparison would be with the Nintendo console that was actually contemporaneous: the Wii U.
The ps4 was more powerful than the xbox1 , it was 100 dollars cheaper,
without the kinect which increased the price of the xbox , and which most people did not like or buy any games for.
The ui interface for the xbox 1 was overly complex and hard to use ,
as it was partly designed for a console with the kinect ,
and then the kinect was dropped as most customers did not want it.
Sony marketing was great and simple , a great console for gamers,
at a good price,
The xbox was about sport,s ,tv, app,s , as much as games ,
eg use the kinect as a tv remote .
Its launch was a pr disaster ,
With no one saying do we need online drm, always on connection,
just to play a game .
Even a single player game would need online drm checks .
Since alot of people just want to play games they bought a ps4,
95 per cent of games are avaidable on the ps4 and the xbox.
"4 of the top 5 best selling consoles of all time are Sony products"
This claim seems a bit dubious..
Most of the listings I can find in google all include handhelds.. If I look at wikipedia and exclude the handhelds the numbers seem to match this claim until you dig into the asterixes and find out that significantly more 360s were sold than ps3s and they just stopped reporting sales results much sooner than sony did
