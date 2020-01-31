London Police Move Forward With Full-Time Deployment Of Facial Recognition Tech That Can't Accurately Recognize Faces
The London Metropolitan Police sure loves its facial recognition tech. But it's an unrequited love. The tech doesn't appear to have done anything for the Met during its past deployments.
Documents obtained by Big Brother Watch in 2018 showed the Met's deployments had rung up a 98% false positive rate in May of that year. Nothing improved as time went on. Subsequent documents showed a false positive rate of 100%. Every "match" was wrong. Not exactly the sort of thing you want to hear about tech capable of scanning 300 faces per second.
This followed an earlier report covering a test run by the South Wales Police at a handful of public events. In comparison, the South Wales tests were a success: a mere 92% of its matches were false positives.
The Met's tech showed some slight improvement in 2019, moving up to a 96% false positive rate. This continued failure to recognize faces -- along with a number of privacy concerns -- prompted a UK Parliamentary Committee to call for an end of the use of facial recognition tech by UK government agencies. This advice was ignored by the Home Office, which apparently believed UK law enforcement would be able to fail upwards towards a brave new world of facial recognition tech worth the money being spent on it.
We've apparently reached that inflection point. Test runs are a thing of the past. It's time for Londoners to put their best face forward.
British police are to start operational use of live facial recognition (LFR) cameras in London, despite warnings over privacy from rights groups and concerns expressed by the government's own surveillance watchdog.
First used in the capital at the Notting Hill carnival in 2016, the cameras will alert police when they spot anyone already on "wanted" lists.
"The use of live facial recognition technology will be intelligence-led and deployed to specific locations in London," the city's Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
"Intelligence-led," says the agency that has so far only managed to incorrectly identify people almost 100% of the time. There's more "intelligence" further on in the article when the Met says the software that's hardly managed to correctly identify people will help "identify and apprehend suspects." Gun and knife crime top the list of things expected to be curtailed by unproven tech, followed by the sexual abuse of children and "protecting the vulnerable."
Also lol a bit at this, which uses a trite phrase made even triter by the abysmal performance of the Met's AI:
Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave said in a statement: "We are using a tried-and-tested technology, and have taken a considered and transparent approach in order to arrive at this point."
He's technically correct. It's has been tried and tested. What it hasn't been is accurate and that's what counts most when people's rights and freedoms are on the line. But better an unknown number of innocent people be misidentified than allow a single suspect to go unscanned, I guess.
Filed Under: facial recognition, london, metropolitan police, police
"But better an unknown number of innocent people be misidentified than allow a single suspect to go unscanned, I guess."
When you understand all the parameters, pretty much. Here's my evaluation - there's a newly confirmed Tory government. Among the Tories' many issues are a tendency to be the party of "law and order" without addressing any of the fundamental issues underlying any crime problems, especially in inner cities. They also have a tendency to launch expensive but useless IT projects to be sold to the bidder with the closest connections to some Tory MP. Then, there's this:
https://www.theguardian.com/law/2019/may/04/stop-and-search-new-row-racial-bias
So, the most likely explanation is that some public school chum of one of Boris' minions stands to profit from a meaty contract, while the Met needs an excuse to stop and search whoever they want without being called racist. Enter a flawed technology that incorrectly identifies nearly anyone, and they have the perfect excuse. "We're not racist, the computer told us to search you", forgetting to mention that the tech is telling them to search everyone..
Re:
I'm not sure if it's the case but this seems the standard operational mode for "conservatives". More authoritarianism and money to their friends.
Sadly when the opposition reaches power they seem to forget this and enact mechanisms that most certainly will be abused by said conservatives (see Democrats in the US).
Fail Upwards
They must believe that they can fall upwards too.
Friday deep thoughts:
"There's 3 types of people in this world: those who CAN count, and those who CAN'T"
-surveillance doesn't prevent crime, it records it
-just look at the crime stats in London...and they've been under surveillance since, at least, the 1980's IRA bombings
The problem is not with the tech
The problem is not with the false positives, but what they do with them.
Because then you are into the whole "We got a match so you are being detained and searched under Section 60. And if you cannot give us ID we are arresting you to determine who you are.". Multiply that by potentially thousands of innocent pissed off people, and you are starting to get a measure of how badly this can go.
Re: The problem is not with the tech
The good news is that if the false positive rate is 92 percent, they probably won't get into the habit of going apeshit every time they get a match.
The bad news is that if they get the false positive rate down to 1 percent, those 1 percent are going to be really fucked.
Better a high error rate than a low-but-not-zero error rate.
That's a really dumb thing to say. The issue isn't how many faces it scans. The issue is how many actual matches it produces for humans to dig through.
If it scans 10,000,000,000 faces and produces 1 match that's wrong, that's a 100 percent false positive rate... but it is not a problem in the way that you are trying to suggest. Obviously not producing any good matches at all is a problem, but it's a different kind of problem.
Those could be perfectly acceptable numbers.
Suppose that you had 100 matches, each of which required 5 minutes of somebody's time to check manually. If 96 of those matches were false, and 4 of them were true matches for axe murderers, which allowed you to locate and apprehend those axe murderers, then that would be an extremely successful system. You would have caught 4 axe murderers with a day and a half of work.
Obviously these systems aren't going to be providing that kind of dramatic result, but it's just innumerate nonsense to claim that even a 99 percent false positive rate is inherently bad. The false positive rate of looking intensively at everybody would be even higher.
But that's not the real problem with that argument. The real problem is that it distracts from the fact that these systems would be far more dangerous if they WORKED*.
It's not about the error rate. It's about the abuse rate, and even more than that it's about the horrible psychological and social effects of a world in which Authority Knows All and No Transgression Goes Unpunished. A world with widely deployed facial recognition is a dystopia even if the error rate is zero.
If you constantly talk about the error rate, then when Big Brother manages to get the error rate down, or if Big Brother simply calls you on the patent invalidity of your specious pseudo-statistical arguments, you are going to be left with nothing to say.
This is a constant problem on Techdirt. It seems like none of the writers here are willing to bite the bullet and say that these systems are bad in their goals, so they end up saying things that make no sense instead.
Re:
All it takes is one false positive (and all that follows) in order to make the entire system viewed as untrustworthy by the public. At this point I doubt they care what the public thinks.
I predict a creative makeup trend is a possibility.
Re: creative makeup
It's already happening.
https://www.documentjournal.com/2020/01/anti-surveillance-makeup-could-be-the-future-of-b eauty/
'Are we being flagged and searched? No? No problem then.'
Hardly a surprise they'd be eager to deploy laughably broken tech, it's not like it's going to flag them as crooks after all, and even if they are they're not going to arrest their own, so it's a win-win really. They get an excuse to search basically anyone they want and/or use the general public to test/improve the tech, and the public being watched pays for the whole thing.
100% false negatives AND 100% false positives.
They'd get a more accurate result opening Excel and putting =int(rand(100)*100)
Basically some highup police in the Met have stolen ALL the funding for the facial recognition software and it's now just randomly saying Yes or No to a suspect and not actually processing ANY face recognition code on the server....
