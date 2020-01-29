Time Magazine Explains Why Section 230 Is So Vital To Protecting Free Speech
For years now, we've been highlighting just how bad various mainstream media publications have been in discussing Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. Therefore, it's a bit of a pleasant surprise to find out that Time Magazine has published an excellent explainer by David French, a lawyer who has been a long time free speech supporter. At the very least, this new article makes up for an earlier Time article that appears (like so many) to confuse Section 230 with the 1st Amendment in terms of what enables the posting of disinformation online.
French's piece is more than just a defense of Section 230, it explains -- as we have in the past -- how Section 230 enables free speech online, and why that's important, even as it may sometimes be abused.
It’s difficult to overstate how important this law is for the free speech of ordinary Americans. For 24 years we’ve taken for granted our ability to post our thoughts and arguments about movies, music, restaurants, religions, and politicians. While different sites have different rules and boundaries, the overall breadth of free speech has been extraordinary.
As it always has through human history, free speech has been used for good and ill. Anti-vaccination activists abuse liberty by spreading medical misinformation online. Social media bullies have named and shamed even private citizens for often trivial offenses. But on balance, free speech is a great gift to American culture. As the courageous abolitionist Frederick Douglass declared in 1860, free speech is the “dread of tyrants.” It is the “great moral renovator of society and government.” The freedom to speak has been at the foundation of America’s most potent social movements.
French then points out that many of the people (on both sides of the political aisle) now attack Section 230 are famous and have the ability to speak out and have the media repeat what they are saying. That is, those are people who have their own channels to communicate, and thus have much less of a reason to care about the fact that 230 opens up such channels of communication to everyone else, allowing them to speak their minds and get their thoughts out there:
But note well the speakers here. Hawley, Biden, and Cohen have immense public platforms. Hawley even enjoys an extraordinary legal immunity that other citizens can’t even dream of – thanks to the Constitution’s Speech and Debate Clause, he can’t be held legally responsible for anything he says in the performance of his official legislative duties. There are no more privileged speakers in America than members of Congress.
Celebrities have their own websites. They’re sought after for speeches, interviews, and op-eds. Politicians have campaigns and ad budgets, and they also have abundant opportunities to speak online and in the real world. If they succeeded in making social media companies liable for users’ speech, they would pay no meaningful price. You would, however. Your ability to say what you believe, to directly participate in the debates and arguments that matter most to you would change, dramatically.
French is making a very important point here. The effort to kill of Section 230 is, fundamentally, an effort by the rich, powerful, and connected, to shut off a key channel of speech for the marginalized, ignored, and shunned. It is an explanation for why Section 230 helps those who need it most, and how efforts to cut it off are, at their core, an effort by those in power to silence those without power.
In my opening paragraph, I argued that reforming or repealing Section 230 would represent “one of most significant acts of censorship in modern American history.” An entire contemporary culture of speech and debate exists thanks to Section 230. A generation of young people has grown up knowing nothing but the freedom to speak online.
Yes, this freedom is often abused, but – truly – whose fault is that? Is it Twitter’s fault if I lie about the news? It is my responsibility to exercise my rights responsibly. And the failure of others to respond well to freedom should not result in the loss of my right to speak. Politicians will sacrifice nothing if you’re silenced. In fact, when they speak of Section 230 reform, understand that they are uttering the ancient argument of powerful censors throughout American history.
This is not a new argument. We have tried to argue over the years that enabling government-backed censorship powers will inevitably create scenarios in which the powerful and connected censor those without power. It will harm the most marginalized, but be done in the name of "protecting" them. It would be a huge mistake, and, as French rightly points out, an affront to free speech online.
Filed Under: 1st amendment, david french, free speech, section 230
Section 230 will die if Facebook and Twitter won't change
Sorry to say this, but its true. Unless FB and Twitter police their content more thoroughly then section 230 will be in jeopardy.
Re: Section 230 will die if Facebook and Twitter won't change
Considering the scale of FB and Twitter, they can't.
Re: Re: Section 230 will die if Facebook and Twitter won't chang
Somehow twitter and FB is able to censor content, but they are unable to do it at a large scale. I call bs. I.E Eric Ciaramella
Re: Re: Re: Section 230 will die if Facebook and Twitter won't c
They can't do it at a large scale because there are always going to be false positives and it's hard to determine context. For instance, how do you differentiate hate speech from satire? Or how can you differentiate something used by hate groups in a non-hate group context? I'll offer some examples:
The numbers "88" in hate groups mean the letters "HH" or "Heil Hitler". But Chinese Speakers also use "88" because "8" is pronounced "ba" in Chinese and "88" is prounounced "ba ba" in Chinese which sounds similar to the English valediction "bye-bye".
You may also think a swastika is a dead giveaway for a hate group. However, whenever I was in Japan and I opened Google Maps, a swastika marked a Buddhist temple because of Buddhism's Hindu origins which are shared with the Swastika.
Now you may say it's simple: check to see if the source language and writing systems are Chinese and Japanese. However, even beyond these two cases, there is more ambiguity. Take for instance, the 👌sign. White Supremacists have used it to mean "White Power". However, any Mystery Science Theater 3000 fan would recognize it as "It Stinks!" (if you don't get the reference, search for "MST3K pod people" on youtube and watch the whole movie-length episode. You'll thank me later.). Even in the same language, there's ambiguity.
My point is, even when you think you could easily detect what's hate speech and what's not, it's not easy. And computers can mess it up big time.
Similarly: My initials without my middle name are “SS”, which…well, you can guess at least one reason why I use my middle initial.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Section 230 will die if Facebook and Twitter won
Focus on the users. Find posts (including on other services) that are clearly unacceptable and blackball the users posting them. With all the ad tracking and such it's very difficult to actually post anonymously. Leverage that.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Section 230 will die if Facebook and Twitter
Do you have any idea how many users use Facebook (including Instagram) and Twitter?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Section 230 will die if Facebook and Twi
(Stupid Enter button.)
Addendum: Do you have any idea how much speech would be chilled if Facebook started banning people for what they’ve said on Twitter and vice versa?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Section 230 will die if Facebook and Twi
Fewer than the number of posts. And ad software is designed around being able to track unique individuals online across accounts, and in their public and private lives. It might not be perfect, but it's a good place to start. After all, 1) blocking obvious unacceptable speech risks false positives with the same terms used by others, innocently (or occasionally ironically, or as taking it back, or as accusatory quotes, news, etc.); 2) There probably aren't that many bad users out there stirring up trouble; 3) Its hard to hide one's identity well, especially from the service provider, who can look at entire histories, compare notes with others, etc. 4) Looking at a user's history is a good way at assessing their intent so as to avoid false positives and negatives.
Get rid of the rotten apples and hopefully the rest won't spoil.
Re: Re: Section 230 will die if Facebook and Twitter won't chang
Too big to fail succeed is too big to exist.
Re: Re: Re: Section 230 will die if Facebook and Twitter won't c
Hey TD, your markdown is broken. "Fail" should have been strikethrough'd there.
Re: Section 230 will die if Facebook and Twitter won't change
I'm sure Twitter, et. al., police their content just fine. What they cannot do is police the content of all Twitter users, aka "not their content", in a way that will satisfy you or anyone else. Thankfully, you're not the decider on this issue because clearly your viewpoint is skewed toward "technologically illiterate".
230 exists so Facebook and Twitter can legally moderate content on their respective platforms. Get rid of 230 because those platforms aren’t doing a good job based on someone’s arbitrary standards, and one of two things happens:
Facebook and Twitter shut down to avoid legal liability for third party posts, or…
Neither outcome bodes well, especially not for smaller services like Mastodon instances based in the U.S. — which will have to make the same decision on what to do because 230 applies equally as much to them as it does to Facebook and Twitter.
Could Facebook and Twitter be doing a better job of moderating content on their respective platforms? Yeah, probably. But should their efforts be the benchmark by which 230 lives or dies? Absolutely not. To believe otherwise is to hinge the fates of all smaller platforms on the fates of Facebook and Twitter. If you want that to happen, well, that’s a hell of a thing to want.
Re:
If the politicians change 230, are you sure that they will allow the option of unmoderated speech?
The entire, original, on-the-record intent of 230 was to allow legal moderation of speech. Any change to 230 that goes against said intent will invite one of the two outcomes I mentioned. No company wants to face legal liability for third party posts, so it’ll either shut down a platform to avoid that liability altogether or leave that platform unmoderated to avoid the kind of liability laid out in the Prodigy ruling. You can’t take away a platform’s right to legally moderate speech post-Prodigy and still expect the platform to moderate speech.
Re: Section 230 will die if Facebook and Twitter won't change
Why do you want to make other people liable for any bad things that you say?
Even with 230 it is imbalanced
I don't disagree with overall message of the article but even with section 230 there is still imbalance between the powerful and powerless. One need only look at how FB and twitter treat celebrity and politician accounts compared to an average user when enforcing there moderation efforts. It would be interesting if Section 230 was rewritten to state you have to adhere to your standards consistently regardless of account owner to keep the protections in place. I'm not saying that would be a good idea, just interesting. I would imagine there would be a lot of screaming from some segments of the political and celebrity class if their accounts all of sudden were banned for repeated violations.
Free speach..
The ability of Millions to be idiots.
To express what they know, have been told, what they Beleave is true, even if its not fact.
But, also the way to find out what and how people think.
And if possible to give them a chance to Learn more.
A place where religion cant be, 'Im right you are Wrong'.
