The 'Race To 5G' Is A Giant Pile Of Lobbyist Nonsense
from the ill-communication dept
We've noted for a while that the "race to 5G" is largely just the byproduct of telecom lobbyists hoping to spike lagging smartphone and network hardware sales. Yes, 5G is important in that it will provide faster, more resilient networks when it's finally deployed at scale years from now. But the society-altering impacts of the technology are extremely over-hyped, international efforts to deploy the faster wireless standard aren't really a race, and even if it were, our broadband maps are so terrible (by design) it would be impossible to actually determine who won.
The idea that we're "racing China to 5G," and need to mindlessly pander to U.S. telecom giants to win said race, has also become a mainstay in tech policy circles and tech coverage for two or three years now. We're at the point where 5G (like the blockchain or AI) now exists as a sort of policy pixie dust to be sprinkled around generously by lobbyists and K Street beggars looking to wow luddite lawmakers, even if the underlying arguments often make no coherent sense. When 5G is fused with overheated national security concerns, it becomes even more incoherent.
Enter former Representative Mike Rogers, who last week announced he was heading a new 501(c)4 group dubbed 5G Action Now. 5G Action Now frames itself as an objective third party outfit that is just apparently really excited about 5G, insisting its goal is to "educate members of Congress and the American people" to better understand the "race to 5G":
"5G Action Now was founded to establish the United States as the worldwide leader in 5G. Our goal is to elevate the conversation regarding American national security and the economic benefits of winning the 5G innovation and deployment battle against China. 5G will spur economic growth in rural America, create an environment for technological expansion, and put the U.S. on strong national security footing for generations to come."
Mike's bio around the internet usually reveals how he's also a "security advisor" for AT&T, though oddly his bio over at the 5G Action Now website excludes this fact. The ambiguous venture appears to have numerous telecom backers, including a coalition of European and Canadian satellite companies looking for all the usual fare: weakened regulatory oversight, more subsidies, and a bigger slice of the publicly-owned airwaves to make a profit off of. It's more of a "race to government protection" or a "race to fatter revenues" than any kind of race to meaningful 5G domination or consumer benefit.
The group's website is filled with rhetoric about how 5G is a "battle with China," hinting at some immense unforeseeable calamity should the Chinese government deploy 5G quickly to human beings you'll never meet, half a world away:
Press outlets that buy into this rhetoric usually "forget" to mention that while the US technically "won" the race to 4G (by being first to deploy it) that didn't wind up mattering much. U.S. consumers pay some of the highest prices for wireless service in the developed world, for 4G services that are routinely ranked as some of the slowest in the OECD. Thanks to regulatory capture, corruption, and mindless M&A mania (like the looming Sprint T-Mobile merger), it's a problem that's not going away anytime soon. 5G is not, contrary to what you'll be told by industry and stenographing journalists and evangelists, some mystical panacea.
There's a reason AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile are fighting efforts to adequately map 5G, and have routinely over-inflated 5G availability claims overall. The "race" rhetoric is largely an illusion created by companies eager to do the bare minimum in exchange for as many subsidies, regulatory favors and tax breaks they can grab. This mindless regulatory capture has resulted in a US Telecom sector that routinely ranks in the middle of the pack in every metric that matters. While 5G will be a good thing when deployed at scale, it's foolish to think the new wireless technical standard will address the deeper rot that plagues the sector.
We didn't win the race to 4G, and we're unlikely to win the "race to 5G," either. Why? Because U.S. telecom policy involves effectively pandering to the every whim of mono/duopolists, then standing around with a dumb look on our faces as prices soar, coverage lags, and Kafka-esque customer service headlines become the norm. Yes, 5G will be fast. It's also going to be hugely expensive and filled with arbitrary nickel and diming restrictions courtesy of the Trump FCC's decision to effectively give up on all consumer protection.
The "race" rhetoric serves one larger purpose: it ensures that nobody pauses to think about policy considerations like prices, open networks, consumer rights, or even coverage to lower income and rural areas. It results in a country that can't apparently repair its bridges or feed the public, but can easily throw another $1.5 billion at telecom giants that are in absolutely no need of subsidization or more tax breaks. At some point, you'd think we'd learn to stop throwing billions of unaccountable dollars at companies with a thirty-year track record of failing repeatedly to live up to their end of the bargain.
Filed Under: 5g, hype, mike rogers, race to 5g
Companies: at&t, verizon
Why is 5G coverage so sparse?
So why is 5G network coverage so sparse? It turns out, there is a reason.
It is little known, yet well established that AT&T representatives are carefully disguised to have the form and appearance of ordinary human beings.
Due to lack of sufficient testing early on, it escaped AT&T's notice that 5G network signals interfered with the disguise making it possible for some people to perceive the true form and nature of their representatives. Because of this, AT&T representatives need to avoid being in areas where 5G signals are present. Thus it makes sense to ensure that 5G coverage is in as few areas as possible, and to manipulate other major carriers to do likewise.
In the meantime marketing will work on hype for a new 6G network so that the entire 5G debacle can be swept under the rug as quickly and quietly as possible.
You read it on the intarweb tubes. So it MUST be true!
5G is going to burn holes in everyone's head.
2014?!
Comparing prices from 2018 and speeds from 2014 doesn't make much sense.
Here's the 2019 speed data:
https://www.opensignal.com/reports/2019/11/state-of-mobile-video-2019
Granted, 68th out of 100 countries isn't a good score, but it's better than the second-last rating they got in 2014.
New Sales
5G will not cause the spike in sales OEMs and carriers are hoping for. The basic reason is 5G will not offer noticeable performance improvement for the common uses of the a phone. Once the performance is good enough for most they are not going to buy the latest model phone unless their old one is near death.
Phones and computers are mature products and like other mature products the majority of sales is to replace older devices. The sales will flatten out. Any growth will be from population and economic growth and not penetration into completely virgin markets.
The race for 5G is a marketing hype to make the carriers look like they are doing something.
Re: New Sales
Without 5G, it won't be possible to watch 4K-streams on your mobile device... /s
Re: Re: New Sales
Does that mean that 3G devices will no longer work or be supported?
Re: New Sales
Truth. I see no reason to upgrade from my perfectly fine Note8.
All Subsidies and Tax Credits are needed.
To fund more campaign contributions. The more tax money they give to the corporations, the more they return to the politicians.
Revolving doors and vicious circles - the very core of our government.
Got some laughs during the Verizon 5G ads in the NFL Pro Bowl. If you just watched the ads, they made it sound like 5G was now and doing all of the wonderful stuff the screen was displaying. If you read the small and I mean small print that kept saying "Not available now, simulated image, etc.", you figured out that 5G is still a fantasy product.
Re:
This 5G.. What is it good for?
This reminds me of how MS just kept making new operating systems and dropping support for older computers so they could just increase their profits. The day they scrapped XP was a cold day in hell. With 5G, everyone will soon after have to buy new hardware/devices because it will surely render backward compatibility obsolete at some point, right?
Re: Re:
5G does bring improved data transfer speeds, which is always a good thing, along with other technical improvements on latency and capacity.
I understand your feelings on that but that's not what they did. Computer technology has been rapidly evolving. Sometimes a complete re-write was needed to keep up with it. Did it help their profits? Absolutely, but that wasn't the driving force for it. Apple and Linux also did similar re-writes of their OS's at various points.
It's also not feasible to support all hardware until the end of time. You have to cut it off at some point. I mean, do you really think it would be a good idea to continue support computers running 8086 chips?
Yes, there was much wailing and gnashing of teeth. Myself included. However, I eventually was forced to admit that XP had reached the end of it's usefulness and needed to be put down. While MS had missteps with several of their subsequent operating systems, they were iteratively better in most respects. The initial version of Vista was a disaster, but 7 was great. 8's UI sucked, but everything else was a definite improvement. 10 is by far their best operating system to date but it too is not without its flaws.
At a minimum, XP deserved to be put down because 32-bit was dying and giving way to 64-bit architectures. A 4 GB RAM limit was not sustainable and would be impossible to run most software today. Granted XP had a 64-bit version but it was buggy and had poor driver support. XP needed to die.
At some point, yes. But likely not for at least 5-10 years. At which point most people's phones will have already been replaced (either by need or want) for other reasons any way.
So, 5G will be a good thing (as noted in the article) but saying it's a race that needs to be won or claiming it will do all these wonderful things and solve all these problems is just BS hype. 5G is good in that any forward progress in technology is good. Just like Core 2 Duo processors were vast improvements over 8086 chips and the current iCore processors are vast improvements over Core 2 Duo chips.
Alas for my E8500 though, you served me well and I shall remember you fondly.
Re: Re: Re:
XP had no problems addressing up to 32GB of memory, Microsoft decided that if they allowed XP to address more than 4GB it would cut into their sales of server-editions since some people would use XP as a "home-brew" server.
You could get XP to address more than 4GB by fudging with a kernel-dll that handled the license (ie product code), because it was the product code that actually determined the maximum allowable usable memory.
Re: Re: Re:
Except, that code compiled under NT4, using Win32 libraries, will run unmodified on Windows 10. Microsoft has kept binary compatibility for a long time, because to break it would impact code from other vendors.
I have not been impressed with 5G. Overhyped to the extreme. You basically need an antenna every 1000ish feet. At that range, you might as well make city wide wireless networks. At least with 4G you could reach 10 miles. ISPs will not support it either. Can't even get them to upgrade their infrastructure. What makes people think it will suddenly be fixed. The only benefit I can see besides the speed is that you make it significantly harder to take down communications.
American telecom companys can hardly provide basic broadband in rural area,s ,5g requires more cell towers and fibre cables to provide a signal,its very likely 5g will only be provide in city,s , towns and urban area,s .
The companys recieved billions in tax breaks, did not result in a better service or faster broadband for most people in america.
Large parts of america will rely on 4g which at least is easy to provide
,5g will require 1000,s of new cell towers .
the race to 5g,is code for give us more money/tax break,s and acess to spectrum ,if i want to download gigs of data i use my pc or a laptop,
i don,t care about getting faster dl speeds on my phone .
The 5G roll out will take at least 5 years (likely 10). East Coast cities will require thousands of new sites to overcome dead spots created by tall buildings. That and that fact that 5G is also dependent upon Wi-Fi infrastructure.
Many small community residents are fighting the development of transmission sites because they fear that this will de-value property and cause brain damage.
Re:
Oh, for the love of—!
Look, I’m not exactly excited about 5G, and I do understand the devaluation of property argument, but the brain damage argument is just stupid. After many decades of many studies, we still have no evidence that any kind of radio wave is capable of causing an deleterious effects on any aspect of one’s health. Radio waves, microwaves, infrared light, and visible light will cause skin damage before they cause any damage to anyone’s brains. 5G will not cause brain damage no matter how close you get to the transmission towers unless you try to climb them and fall on your head. There are many reasonable issues one might have with 5G, but that is not one of them.
because of the lack of competition, as with everything in the USA, thanks to lobbyists and Congress, just wait and see how long it takes to get 5G working correctly, if only for the emergency services and how much it costs (according to the various telecoms companies), how much they demand from government in subsidies to then NOT enable the 5G network and how the customer service goes even further down the shit shoot than it does already! their needs to be a change in government, a change in attitude in Congress, a change in FCC leadership (where business is not the priority and the people are), just as they are supposed to be and telecoms companies being help criminally liable after taking public money, for failing to fulfill the promises undertaken when receiving the public money! yeah, i know! i'm on cloud cuckoo!!
5G is an unresearched patented military weapon
Re: 5G is an radio wave like we’ve been using for ages
Damn bro. You are giving our resident conspiracy nutters a run for their money. Do one about fluoride in the water next.
Re: 5G is an unresearched patented military weapon
Dear Mo.
You should look up the info on the bandwidth, its mostly used by Sat. to look at clouds and soforth to determine the weather.
This alone, is suggested that 5G will cause problems.
Re: 5G is an unresearched patented military weapon
Uh, look, 5G is just radio waves. Radio waves have been studied heavily for years. By the time you receive enough exposure to sufficiently intense enough radio waves to experience any effects to your health, you will experience skin damage before anything else.
There is no reason to do independent health studies into 5G, specifically, because everything involved in it has been studied thoroughly. We have done studies into how the human body reacts to extremely high dose of radio waves. In fact, the human body doesn’t really interact with radio waves much at all.
HOW?
Someday, I hope.
