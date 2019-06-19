AT&T Lays Off Thousands After Nabbing Billions In Tax Breaks And Regulatory Favors
Back in November of 2017 AT&T promised that if it received a tax break from the Trump administration, it would invest an additional $1 billion back into its network and employees. At the time, CEO Randall Stephenson proclaimed that "every billion dollars AT&T invests is 7,000 hard-hat jobs." Not "entry-level jobs," AT&T promised, but "7,000 jobs of people putting fiber in ground, hard-hat jobs that make $70,000 to $80,000 per year."
Yeah, about that.
The Trump tax cut resulted in AT&T getting billions in immediate tax relief, and roughly $3 billion in tax savings annually, in perpetuity. Yet when it came time for AT&T to re-invest this money back into its network and employees, AT&T actually did the opposite and began laying them off in droves. Unions claim AT&T has laid off an estimated 23,000 workers worldwide since the Trump tax plan, with investors and executives unsurprisingly pocketing the savings. This week, the word came down that AT&T would be laying off thousands more as it wraps up fiber deployment:
"Leaked internal documents confirmed most of the 1,800 planned job cuts. One AT&T surplus declaration shows that more than 900 of the surplus jobs come from the company's Southeast division in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. This document attributes most of the cuts to "economic" reasons and some to "technological/operational efficiency."
While AT&T had been deploying fiber as per a 2015 DirecTV merger condition (something the Trump FCC tried to credit to killing net neutrality), the company recently finished up those obligations, and now has returned to the default state of most US telcos: skimping on fiber upgrade investment thanks to limited competition. There's been nary a peep from Trump INC, because fattening investor and executive wallets, unless you're new here or exceedingly gullible, was the entire point. Objective experts say the cuts uniformly failed to deliver any of the numerous investment and employment promises made by Trump INC.
Of course this is a shtick AT&T has been engaging in for decades now under both political parties. AT&T will promise a universe of jobs and network investment if it gets "X" (X=killing net neutrality, a tax break, eliminating consumer protections, approving a new merger, passing a law AT&T wrote), but then bails on following through. Nobody in the government much cares because AT&T's among the wealthiest and most politically powerful companies in the world and turning a blind eye is politically helpful. Nobody in the press much cares because covering failed AT&T promises on the tech policy front doesn't get hits, and most journalists are too young to remember the last forty times we've gone through this.
While the press likes to suggest that the Trump administration is "at odds" with AT&T because his DOJ sued to block AT&T's attempted merger with Time Warner, that had more to do with pleasing Rupert Murdoch and angering CNN than any real disdain for AT&T. AT&T's largely been a loyal ally to the Trump administration ever since one of its lobbyists paid Michael Cohen $600,000 for additional access to the President, and if you step back and really try to calculate the billions AT&T has gleaned from Trump and Ajit Pai's apathetic tenures so far, you'll quickly get a nasty headache.
If their lay-off include all of CNN then they are doing a great job.
Re:
Watch Fox news much?
Re: Re:
Probably. It's the same "us vs them" crap they spew - not only are there only 2 possible "teams" but anything done to spite the other "team" is acceptable even if you destroy your own in the process. The people being laid off for profit don't matter because the company that just canned them bought another company with a different political point of view. Thousands of peoples' lives don't matter because of some idiotic pissing contest. It's pretty sick.
The scary thing is that Trump and his supporters are apparently not finding Fox pandering enough any more so they're heading to more extreme venues...
Re: Re: Re:
An idea on how to finally get rid of "us vs them" - all candidates fill out a form under oath stating their position on the issues (and going against that position later falls under perjury), then ballots contain NO NAMES AT ALL, merely statements like "the candidate who favors this position on this issue". Tally who got the most votes based on their affidavits.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
That's a great start but voter turnout would drop to the low 20s. The vast majority of the voting public have no idea what the issues are beyond maybe one they care about and vote entirely along party lines.
To improve on your idea slightly, don't group the issues by candidate even if party isn't stated. Just list the issues themselves sans candidates and people can vote for or against the issues. Then the candidates with the pre-election, declared best match to the popular issues get the jobs.
Still won't help voter turnout but that's probably a good thing. Only those familiar with the real issues will vote.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Need to change it from a right to a responsibility.
Re:
If their lay-off include all of CNN then they are doing a great job.
REAL news comes from Info Wars! We need to know that Hillary is REALLY running a sex slave operation from a pizza shop. They aren't afraid to tell the REAL stories.
Like that one where the fake school full of actors pretended to have a massacre in order to discredit the guns. That was REAL news.
/s, and El Cheetos saying he doesn't like the coverage doesn't make it "Dishonest" ya MAGAt.
Re: Re:
"El Cheetos saying he doesn't like the coverage doesn't make it "Dishonest" ya MAGAt."
His cult don't care, though. They won't even know that CNN International is very different in terms of coverage to the US version, that the reason he saw that and not Fox News in the UK was because nobody wanted to watch Fox, nor that he was too ignorant to even attempt to watch something not from one of those two networks while travelling. They will just nod in agreement as he leads them off to his new love affair with OANN and further away from reality.
If AT&T failed to live up to its obligations for getting those tax breaks, then they should be taken away from them. It's that simple. These monopolies need to be busted up. All these company's need to be fighting for customers everywhere. I want AT&T, Comcast, TWC, etc, etc in every town and city fighting for people's business. We need to end these government-created monopolies.
Re:
Government didn't create these monopolies but it does reward them while doing nothing to fix the problem so I guess it's close enough. The government doesn't have the power to force them to overlap their service areas and breaking them up won't really do much to help that either. Think about it: Even if Concast were broken up into small regional ISPs those ISPs don't have any motivation to build out into an area already covered by AT&T, no more than the big corps do today. It costs a lot to extend your service area and if there is already an incumbent serving that area then you will struggle to convert enough customers to your service to break even on the expansion costs even over decades.
What the government can do is mandate that all infrastructure (above and below ground cabling and interchange points) must be shared regardless of who built it and open access to co-op services. Suddenly it becomes much, much cheaper to offer competing service. The government can also then subsidize infrastructure to incentivize expanding into poorly or unserved areas, set standard pricing caps and a fine structure for poor service.
The problem is solvable but not via breaking up too-big corporations.
Any jobs AT&T was talking about were going to be temporary construction jobs as a result of increased cap-ex spending as a result of the tax cuts.
It never meant that job cuts associated with landline telephony wouldn't continue as customers migrate towards newer technologies, particularly wireless technologies that don't have a last-mile infrastructure between AT&T and customer to maintain.
I vaguely remember when they came up with direct-dial and got rid of switchboard operators.
Re:
Except that AT&T promised to expand internet access including landlines and fiber. Instead they did nothing, and they are setting themselves up to benefit even more from doing nothing by eliminating the infrastructure necessary to provide easier access to communications systems.
They are waiting for the 'too big to do something' phase...
Followed by the 'too big to care' phase, where they just collect all the money (since they own ALL the communication linkages) - you know that 'series of tubes' that the internet is made from? Well AT&T owns all those and the ones is doesn't already own it' s in the process of putting the current owner(s) out of business so they can take over for pennies on the dollar (or just have the access granted to them by "lawpasters" like Blackburn who are only capable of copy/pasting the laws AT&T writes).
What can we do? Nuke em from orbit, it's the only way to be sure...
All our bases are belonging to them, and nobody seems to give a frack...
