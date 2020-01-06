TV Ratings Sag As Cord Cutting Continues To Surge
Daily Deal: The Professional Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle

Mon, Jan 6th 2020

The The Professional Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle has 8 courses designed to help you become a data crunching pro. You'll learn the basics of designing a spreadsheet, creating charts and graphs, then move on to learning popular functions and automation. One course focuses on PivotTable, which allows you to automatically sort data from one table and present it in another, and another focuses on Microsoft VBA to help you automate tasks and operations that you perform frequently, and more. The bundle is on sale for $39.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

