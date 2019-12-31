Tracking College Students Everywhere They Go On Campus Is The New Normal
from the normalizing-lots-of-stuff...-including-the-weirdos dept
The latest benefit of an education at an institute of higher learning? Becoming inured to round-the-clock surveillance.
A few months ago, the University of Alabama started penalizing students for leaving home games too early. Coach Nick Saban was apparently angered by students' refusal to stick around to the end of blowouts. Working with FanMaker, the university instituted a point system that rewarded faithful fans for sitting through entire games by awarding them points that placed them closer to the top of the list for tickets to actually meaningful games.
This mini-surveillance app tracked students' location during the game. Going outside the range of the stadium's network before the game was over docked points from the students' totals, dropping them down the list of ticket buyers.
This surveillance was weird and ultra-specific and motivated by perhaps the most powerful football coach in the nation. Other schools are experimenting with more pervasive tracking, this time tied to class attendance, as the Washington Post reports.
Short-range phone sensors and campuswide WiFi networks are empowering colleges across the United States to track hundreds of thousands of students more precisely than ever before. Dozens of schools now use such technology to monitor students’ academic performance, analyze their conduct or assess their mental health.
[...]
Instead of GPS coordinates, the schools rely on networks of Bluetooth transmitters and wireless access points to piece together students’ movements from dorm to desk. One company that uses school WiFi networks to monitor movements says it gathers 6,000 location data points per student every day.
School administrators are all over this. The thousands of data points provide comprehensive tracking of student movements. The focus is classroom attendance, assisted by hundreds of tiny electronic hall monitors. Instructors can be notified of missing students and send text messages or emails to their phones in hopes of getting them to class.
But there are more disturbing aspects as well. How anyone is supposed to determine a student's mental health by non-stop location tracking isn't explained, but the article says schools are adding "risk factors" like, um, not going to the library enough. A whole bunch of tracking isn't going to make any of these risk factors less risky. The mere fact that students know they're being tracked could discourage them from visiting on-campus mental health services or participating in events or gatherings that are critical of school policies or administration.
Inevitably, these trackers are going to be weaponized to keep tabs on only certain students… like maybe the browner or blacker students administrators might feel are less academically-inclined. And by "inevitably," I mean it's already happening and the company doing it thinks that's a pretty cool thing.
[SpotterEDU] has experimented with ways to make the surveillance fun, gamifying students’ schedules with colorful Bitmoji or digital multiday streaks. But the real value may be for school officials, who [company CEO Rick] Carter said can split students into groups, such as “students of color” or “out-of-state students,” for further review. When asked why an official would want to segregate out data on students of color, Carter said many colleges already do so, looking for patterns in academic retention and performance, adding that it “can provide important data for retention. Even the first few months of recorded data on class attendance and performance can help predict how likely a group of students is to” stay enrolled.
SpotterEDU utilizes Bluetooth connections to track students. According to the Post article, it's already being used by at least 40 major colleges. Competitors like Degree Analytics use WiFi to do the same job, tracking students through their connections to the school's network. That's another 20 state universities and 200,000 students being followed everywhere they go by surveillance tech.
The companies producing this tech believe pervasive surveillance is the best solution for both class attendance issues and any number of other personal issues students might be dealing with. It's a brave new world where students can be watchlisted for skipping out on lunch or simply deciding to change their habits. Degree Analytics says its algorithms will detect changes in students' "behavioral states" and alert administrators and other staff.
Universities buying into these programs are pushing students to homogeneity, which is pretty much what everyone's been saying about most education services for years now. The system isn't there to provide the nation with independent free thinkers. It's there to provide the nation's industries with cooperative employees who won't rock corporate boards after they've climbed onboard.
A classifier algorithm divides the student body into peer groups — “full-time freshmen,” say, or “commuter students” — and the system then compares each student to “normal” behavior, as defined by their peers.
[..]
The students who deviate from those day-to-day campus rhythms are flagged for anomalies, and the company then alerts school officials in case they want to pursue real-world intervention.
The other added benefit of regressing outlying students to the mean is getting them used to the level of surveillance they'll be dealing with in the real world, where employers track employees' internet use and vet their social media accounts before making a hiring decision. It also lets them know that they're numbers, rather than people. And whenever there's a deviation in the narrative, the tech will be believed before the individual tracked by it.
Several students said they didn’t mind a system designed to keep them honest. But one of them, a freshman athlete at Temple University who asked to speak anonymously to avoid team punishment, said the SpotterEDU app has become a nightmare, marking him absent when he’s sitting in class and marking him late when he’s on time.
[...]
He then had to defend himself to campus staff members, who believed the data more than him.
Are the tradeoffs worth it for students? That's a question no one seems to be asking -- at least no one buying or selling the tech. Seemingly forgetting the fact these students are paying for the privilege of attending these schools, administrators are acting like it's the students who owe the school some sort of allegiance, rather than the other way around.
By all means, the school should pay close attention to those it's paying for -- the ones there on athletic or academic scholarships. But the rest of the student body is there, voluntarily exchanging money for further education. It's on them if they don't show up in class. Tracking students everywhere on campus makes no sense if the primary concern is class attendance.
It doesn't make any more sense if the plan is to recognize at-risk students and intervene before problems get worse. Establishing a baseline using "normal" students will only help school staff more swiftly ostracize those wandering too far from the algorithmic norm, ensuring those with issues that probably should be addressed with professional help will become more adept at camouflaging their red flags.
Relying on pervasive surveillance to police things will only make things worse for everyone involved. Universities have long looked at students as nothing more than paychecks. Reducing them to data points further removes their humanity and agency, which makes it far less likely their concerns and issues will be addressed in any meaningful way.
Filed Under: college, students, surveillance, tracking
Reader Comments
great possibilities
cutting-classes will be much more difficult -- student grades will factor in actual attendance data in the classrooms.
and this technology will spread to high schools and junior high schools, as administrators strive to closely control the inmates.
teachers/professors should be closely tracked too ... to make sure their actual work hours and locations justify their paychecks.
Re: great possibilities
"cutting-classes will be much more difficult"
"student grades will factor in actual attendance data"
Hmmm, now I'm not so sure - is this satire/sarcasm?
Re: Re: great possibilities
I was wondering that too...
So... if the student carries no electronics on his person, or has a different phone for school contacts, or even simply has a phone that does not support bluetooth... does that person get their grades marked down for not cooperating with surveillance?
Re: Re: Re: great possibilities
Or they disabled Bluetooth. It isn't needed unless you are using a device like a smartwatch that needs the phone tie in.
Re: Re: Re: Re: great possibilities
Yeah...I've never had a phone on which I enabled Bluetooth. Never had a use for it.
If I were currently in college, I'd be looking into building/buying wifi/bluetooth jammers. Illegal, but if it had a short enough range (ie, enough for your entire class to be incorrectly flagged as "absent") and you can probably get away with it for quite a while. Especially if you only use it intermittently. Share it with a couple friends and activate whenever you notice someone actually absent.
Re: great possibilities
As a student, I would expect to be graded on my knowledge of the source material, not my location in meatspace.
Re: Re: great possibilities
Exactly, meatspace! This is an admin state higher learning undemocratic appalling mentality. Boycott All Colleges that do this.
Re: Re: great possibilities
Some classes do require attendance because part of the learning requires discussions between people. If no one attends, those conversationsns get dull.
Yes we have electronic means to communicate but sometimes the focus is on building interpersonal skills that require a physical presence to do. Also you can lose a lot of context when you cant see, hear, or engage with the person in real time.
For other classes you dont need the physical presence so professors don't take attendance and the problem resolves itself.
Re: Re: Re: great possibilities
That is more or less the problem.
Classes that require discussion are typically small. You can't have much of a discussion between two hundred people packed into a lecture hall. So is it REALLY that difficult for the professor to check off which students are absent? That's how it was always handled when I was in school -- if they cared about attendance, they'd monitor it themselves and make it a part of your grade. If it didn't matter, they wouldn't check. Unfortunately, there started to be more pressure from administrators to do it for all classes. Some professors started taking attendance and outright telling students that they had no choice in the matter and would rather not. Other professors told the students not to worry, that they were going to mark everyone present every day because the administrators were idiots who didn't know what they're doing. Now it's all going to be automated, so regardless of if attendance actually matters, regardless of what the professor thinks about the material they are teaching, regardless of if the university is forcing you to take "Introduction to Object Oriented Programming in Java" for the THIRD FREAKING TIME because they have no policy to test out of it...you'll still have to be present every single day because there's no flexibility and no ability to reason with this kind of automation.
These are the kinds of policies that lead to 19 year old kids sitting in the back corner getting drunk from a vodka-filled water bottle at 10am three times a week just to cope with the boredom. Been there, done that.
Re: great possibilities
Um... at least in classes I've taken, this already happens without the need for electronic surveillance. The professor takes attendance and it factors into a portion of our grade for classroom participation.
Re: Re: great possibilities
In a university? I do not recall attendance being taken, however - if you fail to turn in the homework ......
Re: Re: Re: great possibilities
Depends on the class and the teaching objectives of the professor.
I don't get it...
When I went to university - decades ago - nobody cared whether you went to class. Nobody took attendance, except at exams. The general attitude was simple - "We got your money already, you can do what you want. You're over 18, you're an adult, you will have to manage yourself anyway in the real world." Attendance was for high schools.
I'm surprised there is not more gaming the system. If all you have to do is have the equivalent of a designated driver who carries all the Bluetooth units from place to place., or jamming the bluetooth receivers, on any of a dozen typical tricks...
Re: I don't get it...
And that's how it should be. When I went to university as a 28 year old non-traditional student literally the ONLY time I accepted any form of tracking was when I was working in the lab or as a TA. Why? Because that was when I was serving as a university employee. Every other second I spent on campus was as a paying customer, and I wasn't afraid to push back against anyone who tried to tell me otherwise. Luckily, apparently, I attended prior to school tracking apps and if they tracked my wifi it wasn't linked to any grades.
The idea that a paying university student needs to meet mandatory attendance metrics, though, is infuriating. We go into debt for years to pay for the "privilege" of a university education. We don't owe them anything, and if we want to waste our money not attending classes (and getting poor test grades as a result) that's on us. If we can skip classes and still do well on the tests? That's on the professor.
Re: Re: I don't get it...
These admins must be twiddling their thumbs and spying on the students. Let them twiddle their thumbs WITHOUT the students. BOYCOTT! Boycott all campuses who spy on adults who pay tuition in advance. What incredible bullshit.
Re: I don't get it...
Maybe the attendance requirement comes from outside the university.
In Brazil, the Ministry of Education requires that a degree contains at least n hours of courses, and those require an attendance of at least 75 %.
Several teachers didn't care at all if the students went to the classes or not, but they still had an attendance checking, usually just a list for the students to sign, which could be easily gamed and they didn't care.
penalizing education doesn't end well
Treating adults as prisoners by default, just because they want an education?
And as 3rd party business records, would police even need a warrant to access the data? We're talking WIFI AP generated data, not cell tower data.
...huh?
I think I went to the library maybe once a semester on average when I was in college. Maybe twice. And it worked out just fine for me; with the Internet, you don't need a physical library for just about anything anymore. What exactly does subpar library attendance supposedly put you at risk for?
Re:
Increased risk for overdue books.
Maybe students not showing up to class is a data point that could be used in other, more productive, ways?
Re:
Which the data point doesn't require electronic surveillance to gather. Unless you dont trust TAs or Professors to gather accurate metrics. Which still wouldn't justify doing mass surveillance like the university is doing.
Retention really is a big, ongoing problem for students of color, true. Arguments could certainly be made for more proactive intervention, but this seems like a really invasive way to identify the troubled students.
Re:
Which colors? Red ones or Green, Yellow, White?
Re: Re:
I'm very obviously borrowing terminology from quotes in the article. If you have a problem with it, address your empty questions to the people that were quoted.
Re:
"ongoing problem for students of color"
Excuse me?
Re: Re:
Drop out rates are higher for black students than for white or asian students. I don't know what the current politically correct way to put that is.
Re: Re: Re:
" I don't know what the current politically correct way to put that is."
I would think the drop out rate has a lot more to do with the high cost of education combined with a lack of descent paying jobs rather than ones skin color.
However - I think the university sees it from the pov that they need a certain percentage of minorities in order to obtain funding tied to same. I doubt they care much about the students education.
Re:
It is also assuming utterly backwards causation on several levels. Lack of engagement and often feelings of alienation drive lack of attendance. The paternalism is way worse than apathy racially especially historically.
Now, letting you phone battery go flat, or leaving it in your other bag can get you into trouble.
If the students want to protest, they could simply leave their phones behind, or switch them off.
Re:
Oh, the horror, students without their electronic leashes (aka support touchstones) would be bereft in their feelings of disconnection. Besides, future employers want 24/7 connection with a less than 1 minute response time whether one is on the clock or not and this is just training them for their inevitable work environment. Perfectly reasonable.
/s
Re: Re:
I know you are joking but I have actually had a boss tell me a prospective employee would not accept a job because the work area banned electronic devices while on the clock.
It doesn't bother me to be without a device but each generation has their handful of things that they can't live without. Or at least that they feel they cant live without.
Re: Re: Re:
It is also a very substantial signal about the employer and their mentality - micromanagement and watching for sins instead of end deliverable or performance absent an intrinsic need for it. In addition to emergency contact obligations like their kid getting sick or family in declining health and near the edge of death.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Or maybe the no electronics is a contractual item. Ever work for the military or a three letter acronym?
Schools basically hike the sticker price up to absurd levels then give everyone scholarships already. This is an absurdly easily-abused loophole.
The article says that wifi and bluetooth are used to track the students, but would it work with a student that can rely solely on its data plan?
I can't believe this actually works.
I'm not sure how many minutes it took for these students to nominate "designated cellphone carriers", but it couldn't have been many.
If they are really sophisticated they'd even make sure that no one carried more than two, to spoof any somewhat-accurate identity tracking attempts.
