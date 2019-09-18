University Of Alabama Is Using A Location-Tracking App To Punish Students For Leaving Football Games Early
from the surveillance-state-perks dept
One of the most successful college football programs in history is coached by one of the most insecure men in America, apparently. This combination of success and neediness has resulted in one of the weirdest forms of location tracking in government history. (via Slashdot)
[Nick] Saban, the Alabama football coach, has long been peeved that the student section at Bryant-Denny Stadium empties early. So this season, the university is rewarding students who attend games — and stay until the fourth quarter — with an alluring prize: improved access to tickets to the SEC championship game and to the College Football Playoff semifinals and championship game, which Alabama is trying to reach for the fifth consecutive season.
But to do this, Alabama is taking an extraordinary, Orwellian step: using location-tracking technology from students’ phones to see who skips out and who stays.
Yes, this is all voluntary, but it's entirely unique to the University of Alabama. As the team blows out early season creampuffs, Coach Saban wants to see the stands full of bored students dressed in crimson and tied to their seats by an app that will take students out of prime ticket consideration if they choose to do something more worthwhile with their time.
The app comes from a software developer that has created apps for several universities. But Alabama's app is one of a kind.
The creator of the app, FanMaker, runs apps for 40 colleges, including Clemson, Louisiana State and Southern California, which typically reward fans with gifts like T-shirts. The app it created for Alabama is the only one that tracks the locations of its students.
To boil things down to a concerning reduction, a publicly-funded university used public funds to purchase an app that tracks students' location. The app can be deleted at any time and only tracks students while they're in the stadium, but leaving the stadium and/or ditching the app sends students to the back of the line for tickets to games that actually matter, like conference championship games featuring the omnipresent Alabama.
What's also weird is that the reward for fourth quarter attendance -- 250 points -- is roughly equivalent to the points earned for 2.5 credit hours, showing how meaningful the university considers fourth quarter attendance in meaningless games.
The app is apparently popular with students, so much so that the school's home opener crashed the server, forcing students to become their own surveillers to prove they had stayed all the way to the end of the 62-10 "contest."
The stadium’s network servers were overwhelmed by the number of fans in the student section, which seats 17,000 — slightly more than half the student body. That meant that many students were unable to open their apps, leading to long lines at several help kiosks and students taking photos with the scoreboard in the background to prove they had stayed.
Loyalty matters. It apparently matters more than student safety (the temperature was near 100 degrees for most of the game). That's changing. The university has decided to alter the terms of its surveillance to allow for weather-related early exits. That's not sitting well with Coach Saban who would apparently rather have the student section filled with lifeless bodies than see students exiting a game that ceased to be competitive shortly after kickoff.
“Everybody wants to be the beast, but they don’t want to do what the beast do,” Saban said afterward. “So everybody’s got to make a sacrifice. I mean, you want to be the lion?”
He was just getting warmed up.
“Everybody’s got to do something,” he continued. “Everybody wants to be No. 1. If I asked that whole student section, ‘All right, you want to be No. 1?’ Nobody would put their hand up and say, ‘I want to be No. 4.’ They’d all say we want to be No. 1. But are they willing to do everything to be No. 1? That’s another question. Ask them that. I don’t know the answer.”
At this point, it's maybe time to discuss the separation of church and state. The publicly-funded college shouldn't be pressuring students to attend something Coach Saban clearly considers to be a religious event.
Filed Under: attendance, football games, location tracking
Companies: university of alabama
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Feature creep?
For now, at least. How long until someone finds a "good reason" to expand its use, or mandate its installation, do you suppose?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Recruiting is the "beast" in NCAA football
Like many things in NCAA football this can likely be traced back to recruiting. Coach Saban wants to bring in potential recruits and show them how passionate the fan base is, and he can demonstrate how they are willing to show up to see meaningless contests that allow his team to rest up for games that matter. This just completes the circle allowing a multi-multi-millionaire dictate to and benefit from the efforts of students who have little choice.
For more fun and games look up instances of coaches complaining and whining that players are sometimes allowed to transfer and that "kids today" have no sense of loyalty. Not only do some coaches want the power to control others they want those people to think they have some perverse obligation to accept their position in life.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
That's just sad. Telling, but sad
If you have to bribe people to come to your games by offering them tickets to games they actually do want to go to, that's a pretty good indicator that your games aren't worth coming to for their own merits, and if you're willing to rag on people for not wanting to sit in 100 degree weather to watch games they already don't care about you may need to see a psychologist for an unhealthy obsession.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: That's just sad. Telling, but sad
I don't really have a problem with them doing this. It feels a little like when movies have a post-credits scene.
Have you ever been to Alabama? It is a religious event attended by true believers.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And how long before the number of attendees tracked by the app exceeds the attendance measured by the gate. A spare phone and a willing pocket............
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
People are already saying that you're going to see a lot of freshman frat pledges carrying a few dozen phones on them at games.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Sold out, yet the stands are half empty...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Thean treat me like a player too
His rhetoric about being number one and "do what the beast do" (is that supposed to say best?) rings hollow. The players stay the whole game in that heat, he's right, but they also have water literally brought to their mouths, a medical staff to take care of any issues including weather-related issues (hot or cold), etc.. I promise you that if a player was suffering from heat stroke they would leave the game. What an egotistical blowhard.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Maybe I'm Ferengi but...
I see this as a great money making opportunity. For $5 each, a student can take several phones to the games.
Or even better, get an Android phone with multiple users and just log in to each person's account one at a time.
Imagine the coaches dismay when he sees just 30 tech nerds in the stands furiously swapping phones in the fourth quarter, but the app insists that every student was in attendance.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Maybe I'm Ferengi but...
Or forget the game, and just fake the location data.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
So, they want a bunch of college-age students to be cramped all together and be hot and bored, with some of them intoxicated from pre-gaming? If they're bored, college students can and will find ways of entertaining themselves.
I don't think there's any way this could go wrong. /s
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
So this season, the university is rewarding students who attend games — and stay until the fourth quarter — with an alluring prize: improved access to tickets to the SEC championship game and to the College Football Playoff semifinals and championship game
So people who presumably leave because they're dragged there in the name of school spirit and peer pressure who aren't interested in football are being motivated to stay with... more football?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
end of tracking?
why think tracking mysteriously ends at the stadium gate?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Not rewarding is NOT punishing.
Can you EVER not totally SLANT to clickbait headline?
Then you go on about the rigors of 100 degree heat! Sheesh! Players are in it and highly active TOO, ya know? Not just sitting. -- I have WORKED OUTDOORS ALL DAY in full summer sun. Not a problem thanks to my African heritage. Maybe for you lily-white weenies who've never actually labored.
Do you know that are some actual TECH topics on Drudge Report right now? ANY of which is more interesting than this?
Notorious drug dealer sets up YOUTUBE account -- from jail!
Health fears prompt Swiss 5G revolt...
Socials removing 'violent' content faster...
Gov't Collects Almost Everything About Everyone Entering USA...
SMART FAUCETS, TOILETS USE ALEXA TO LISTEN TO CONVERSATIONS...
Smart TVs leaking your data...
AMAZON's Answer to Gun Violence: Ban Ads for Books About Ending Gun Violence...
Streaming War Spurs Classic TV Arms Race...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Not rewarding is NOT punishing.
You're an idiot and not worth the time to respond to your word salad.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
https://www.techdirt.com/submitstory.php
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Not rewarding is NOT punishing.
You have a link to your amazing blog where you superior editorial skills has enables you to concentrate on the important topics of the day, or is this just another case of you demanding that other people do what you want, while you sit back and complain?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Trolling is NOTreporting
Oh hey good points. Obviously the bigger issue is your endorsement of Corporate Rights. Please explain again why Corporations should get the right of ceonsorship given to them by the government via copyright laws?
Laws that most people don't benefit from or endorse?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
At this rate, why not make attending these games mandatory for all students with expulsion for those who don't attend or leave early?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply