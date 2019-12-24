When We Fail To Understand Privacy As A Set Of Trade-Offs, Everyone's 'Solutions' Are Unhelpful
Last week, Karl wrote up a fascinating post about a NY Times effort to use a dataset that a whistleblower at a data broker firm gave them to track the whereabouts of President Trump, by spotting the location data of what appears to be a Secret Service agent detailed to the President. Karl included two quotes from two different Senators in the article, and I found both of them amusing, as they both basically took the story and responded with their own "hobby horse" solution to the problem, even though neither one of them seemed to accurately understand or describe it:
"This is terrifying,” said Senator Josh Hawley, Republican of Missouri, who has called for the federal government take a tougher stance with tech companies. “It is terrifying not just because of the major national security implications, what Beijing could get ahold of. But it also raises personal privacy concerns for individuals and families. These companies are tracking our kids."
“Tech companies are profiting by spying on Americans — trampling on the right to privacy and risking our national security,” Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat running for president, told us. “They are throwing around their power to undermine our democracy with zero consequences. This report is another alarming case for why we need to break up big tech, adopt serious privacy regulations and hold top executives of these companies personally responsible.”
The Hawley quote is classic Hawley, because he immediately jumps to the claim that these companies are tracking our "kids." Many of his attempts at regulating big tech has resulted in "but think of the children" arguments. Even when he was directly asked to respond to a Techdirt article, he ignored the question and went on a rant about how much damage tech is doing to the children. Except, this story is entirely about location data on phones. So, um, maybe don't give your kid a phone and then they're not directly tracking your kid anymore? Yes, obviously it's more complicated than that, and with the kind of data at issue you could probably identify adults who were with certain kids and track them. So there are legit concerns as is clear from the initial report. But, it's kind of a weird thing to focus on "the children" when the companies themselves focusing on location data -- as bad as they are -- are not actually tracking kids unless you, the parent, give them a phone with location sharing turned on.
Hawley sometimes likes to pretend he's against big government and especially against government taking over for parents. And, yet, here's a simple way that parents can take control in this situation: don't give your kid a phone with location info turned on.
The Warren quote is a similar thing. She immediately latches onto her idea that the correct answer is to break up big tech. But... while the NY Times does not say exactly where it got the data from to make this report, they do explicitly say that this data is not from the big internet companies Warren has suggested breaking up (i.e., Google, Facebook, Amazon, or Apple). Those companies aren't in the business of selling or sharing your location data with third parties. Indeed, with Google and Apple, they actually tell you what data your phone is sharing and allow you to block services from accessing that data. The data appears to be coming from a smaller data broker firm who got it from elsewhere (most likely a sketchy app provider selling your location data). Yet Warren uses it as evidence that internet companies need to be broken up.
Even if the data did come from such a company, it's difficult to see how breaking them up would solve any of the issues laid out in the report. Indeed, by cutting off ancillary and complementary lines of business, it's only likely to make such data collection efforts more central to a business, and push companies to rely even more heavily on such activity.
So, yes, obviously the NY Times' reporting here raises all sorts of alarm bells and concerns -- and it's nice to see some Senators concerned about all of this as well. Except it would have been a hell of a lot nicer if they were actually concerned about what the report said, and didn't use it as an opportunity to spew nonsense, make a non-existent connection to their own personal stump speech talking points, and ignore what's actually happening. But, hey, I guess that's asking too much of our elected officials these days.
Of course, all of this is just a symptom of a larger issue. As I've been talking about for years, we still don't fully understand what "privacy" means. Everyone seems to have a different conception of what privacy means, and that makes it quite difficult to talk about it -- but even more difficult to regulate it. This is why so many attempts at regulating privacy have insane unintended consequences. The quotes from Hawley and Warren just serve to illustrate all that. Neither are offering actual solutions to the issue of data brokers selling granular location data that can easily be de-anonymized. They're just pushing the same plan they've pushed in the past that vaguely speaks of "tech bad."
Solutions
So what kind of solutions would you suggest? I'm not trying to troll; I'm genuinely interested.
The lawmakers should look in a mirror
Wasn't it congress that mandated GPS be installed in all phones? Maybe they should look to their own behaviors that contributed to this mess. Being able to turn off the 'required' GPS wouldn't help with cell tower location, but it could be a start.
Making the collection and sale of location information would be a good second step. There are two different infractions in that thought, the first is the collection, and that should apply to both the phone companies and pure internet companies (aka Big Tech, or even Small Tech). The second is the sale, which involves two entities, the sellers and the buyers. Both should incur serious penalties. Company busting penalties and possible jail time for executives and principles.
Re: The lawmakers should look in a mirror
Thank you. Those are great ideas. But Mr. Masnick frequently points out that legislation dealing with Tech has unintended negative consequences. Perhaps we could experiment on the state and local level with what works and what does not.
Re: Re: The lawmakers should look in a mirror
The issue I see with that idea is that under normal circumstances state law cannot overcome federal law.
Now some will point out state marijuana legalization as an exception, except that it hasn't actually killed the federal law, and in some instances the feds have continued to enforce their law, though they seem to have backed down on that somewhat.
Another exception that might be pointed to could be that State AG's are suing over net neutrality, except that the revocation of net neutrality isn't actually a federal law, yet, it is, or was, an FCC rule.
Re: Re: Re: The lawmakers should look in a mirror
Marijuana legalization is more calling their bluff on being able to enforce it federally. Spending national money on maintaining drug laws that they don't want enforced isn't a winner even in prohibitionist states as they don't want "free riders" in terms of opting out and forcing federal takeover without any added taxation. They may have been able to for one outlier but it is getting to half of them at this point.
Really better a dead monkey with Ebola than Trump in the White House but Warren has killed any enthusiasm I might have with her moronic sloganeering attempt of break them up as panacea. It feels targetted at rivals and makes anti-Trust enforcement a clear political farce instead of anything 0remotely following laws or precedents.
Try being less dependent on using your phone to run your life. I don't know a single person whose life has actually been made simpler by a smartphone or the use of all of those pointless apps that do nothing but help you rely on them for something no one ever had any reason to consider doing before.
Do you really need a fitbit to tell you that you should go to the gym or an app to tell you whether or not the last time you had sex was all it should be? If you want a camera on your door, just intall a camera that has a video connection instead of a network connection and that sends data somewhere it never needs to go. If you're stupid enough to transmit your whole life through the internet, what did you think would happen?
"...here's a simple way that parents can take control in this situation: don't give your kid a phone with location info turned on..."
Uh, having the location turned off absolutely does NOT prohibit companies from tracking you.
(Before the trolls jump on me, I design web and phone apps for a living.)
That is the only phrase in this entire article I take issue with. Everything else, as usual, is 100% spot on.
