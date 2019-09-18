Senator Hawley Responds To Techdirt With A Bunch Of Nonsense And Lies About His Own Bill That He Doesn't Seem To Understand
Hoo boy. We've criticized a bunch of Senator Josh Hawley's nonsense over the past few months. After all, he's the elite cosmopolitan "get big government out of business" Senator who is railing against elite cosmopolitans, while demanding that government get deeply involved in regulating companies. Well, not all companies. Just tech companies. It's almost as if Hawley is deliberately picking on companies that he thinks don't like his insane brand of politics. Anyway, while Hawley has introduced a slew of nonsensical bills targeting internet companies, the most laughable was the one that literally lays out what features certain websites can and cannot use. As we wrote in our post about it, Hawley seems to want to appoint himself the product manager of the internet.
Saagar Enjeti, a reporter for The Hill, recently sat down with Hawley, and Enjeti has posted some highlights from the interview. It's kind of scary that this guy is a sitting US Senator, as almost everything he talks about, he demonstrates an astounding, almost comical, level of ignorance or a clearly superficial understanding. But, hilariously, Enjeti actually asks him specifically to respond to my criticism that he's trying to appoint himself the product manager for the internet. Hawley's response is... not good.
5/ A @techdirt columnist accused @HawleyMO of wanting to be the product manager of the internet with his proposals to ban infinite scroll, 30 min restrictions, among other things.
His counter: https://t.co/XGmKCIGbGc pic.twitter.com/Su8g3X0ayj
— Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) September 17, 2019
Let's write out the transcript here, because it is unbelievable. It's so unbelievable that I don't even think Hawley understands what his own bill says, and I'm almost wondering if he's commenting about a different bill, introduced in the other part of Congress.
Enjeti: So I also want to talk about your SMART Act. It's probably the most criticized foray of yours within the Big Tech debate. Among other things, you've proposed banning infinite scroll, autoplay, limiting users to 30 minutes a day. A Techdirt columnist said you want to appoint yourself "product manager of the internet." What would your counter to that be?
Hawley: My counter is that parents ought to be in control of raising their children, not big tech. So parents ought to have tools and options and support. So take the thing limiting 30 minutes for apps usage. I mean parents can change that. It's a default setting. But it gives control to parents to say, "look, these tech companies whose entire business model is focused on getting my kids addicted and then stealing, essentially, their information, and then turning around and selling it, it's time to stop that."
It's time to give parents control. To say, look, if I'm comfortable with my kids online, fine, that's the parents' choice, and the kids' choice. But it shouldn't be big tech's choice. Big tech shouldn't be raising our children. Infinite scroll and autoplay. These are technologies, quote unquote, that Big Tech has developed, in concert with psychologists, to try to get us -- and, again, especially kids and teenagers -- addicted to their platforms. Why should they be able to do that without scrutiny? Why shouldn't we give parents the ability to say "no"? It ought to be a choice, but the choice and the power of the choice ought to be in the hands of the family. Not in the hands of some Google executive.
First of all, none of this makes any sense at all. Parents already have that control. Not tech companies. Parents can block their kids from using certain services or apps or can use any number of the fairly long list of third party services to help control how much their kids use these services or their devices. Isn't that the free market at work, Senator Hawley? Second, Hawley's bill doesn't actually do anything that he suggests above.
The word "parent" doesn't even appear in the bill at all. Regarding the 30 minute limit, the bill says nothing about parents, but does say that any social media platform has to default to a limit of 30 minutes per day for all users, and while it does allow those users to alter the limit, it resets every month, and Hawley's bill requires the services to continue to nag users. It doesn't say that the ability to change the limit should be for parents changing things for their kids. Indeed, how hard would it be for kids to change the settings?
The same is true of the ban on autoplay and infinite scroll. Those are listed as "prohibited practices" -- not "tools for parents to help their kids." Yes, it does say that services can offer a way for users to "opt-in" to both, but says this can be accomplished by "pushing a button." Does Senator Hawley think that kids can't push buttons?
Also, we won't even get into how wrong he is to argue these companies are either "stealing their information" or "turning around and selling it" (though, Senator Hawley, if they're selling it, can you tell us where to buy it? Because it's not actually happening. But, damn, you could really prove your point if you went out and bought that "stolen" information that you insist is for sale), but it seems worth pointing out that Hawley exempts autoplay ads from his autoplay ban. If he were really concerned about the privacy implications and the data implications of these services, then, um, wouldn't that include ads? But, nope, Hawley's all happy to let these companies continue autoplay if it's for making money.
And, while I'd normally say this goes without saying, it appears to need saying based on Hawley's own confused comments: how the hell is a bill that has the government "make choices" for you an example of "giving more choices" to parents?
Honestly, so much of Hawley's description of his own bill actually sounds like he's talking about an entirely different (but still dumb) bill, the one that was introduced by Rep. Goasar in the House, and which would require companies to offer content moderation tools for end users. That one, you could credibly argue, is about putting more control in the hands of end users (parents or not...).
But, really, all we're left with here is a Senator who doesn't seem to understand how technology works, what his own bill says or does, what it means for "big government" to meddle in private businesses, or, really, anything. How is this guy in a position of power?
Filed Under: big tech, choice, infinite scroll, josh hawley, parents, product manager, think of the children
Companies: amazon, facebook, google
Ignorance breeds ignorance, so I assume his voter base shares his level of ignorance.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
It's Missouri. All you have to do to get elected senator is have an (R) next to your name and avoid using the phrase "legitimate rape".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
My counter is that parents ought to be in control of raising their children, not big government.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
But, that takes work, requiring parents to, you know, be parents, and who has time for that?
No no, much better to force companies to shoulder that burden and blame them if anything goes wrong, allowing parents to avoid having to be 'mean' by setting limits or handing out punishments for any violations of those limits.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'Here's my claims, and here's the site that lists their flaws.'
It would be one thing if he was just rebutting what he claimed were general criticisms, as he might be able to get away with lousy excuses and claims like that, but given it was specifically addressing TD's coverage anyone interested is likely to come to TD to see what the fuss is about, at which point they will see the numerous explanations for why the bill is a bad idea and why his excuses fall flat in justifying it.
As attempts to defend a bill go to call this one 'poor' would be a bit of an understatement.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Saagar's face says it all
That incredulous look of "I know you are speaking English... but the words that are coming out of your mouth don't make sense"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Senator Josh Hawley (R). These days it's hard to tell if it stands for Republican, Russian or Retard. Maybe all 3.
I guess I'll die of old age before I can go back. :(
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'moron', 'ditz', 'braindead buffoon'... so many other options
Please try to refrain from using 'retard' as an insult, there are much better ways to say that someone is blindingly stupid that don't involve using slurs like that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: 'moron', 'ditz', 'braindead buffoon'... so many other option
Any that start with "R"?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: 'moron', 'ditz', 'braindead buffoon'... so many other op
Republican.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: 'moron', 'ditz', 'braindead buffoon'... so many other op
Quick check of a thesaurus site and didn't see any single words unless you want to stretch and go with 'ridiculous'. You could go with 'rationally challenged' perhaps if you're dedicated to having an 'r' phrase for 'stupid/foolish', but at that point might be best to just drop it as a failed joke/insult.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: 'moron', 'ditz', 'braindead buffoon'... so many othe
I actually think the term "Retarded" is used properly if he means that his thought process has been "retarded" by lack of actual thought.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I'm sure you can think of ways to criticize Hawley without using a slur against an entire group of people who have nothing to do with this.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Apologies. I don't even think of those with Downs or other types of brain anomalies as being what I just termed. I reserve that for special cases like the senator in question.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
I thought those people wished to be called "intellectually disabled".
Also, https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/retard
How do you know the author of the post wasn't using the word as in forms 1 or 3 in the definition above?
Maybe don't be such a snowflake?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Well, you might note your link notes that entry 3 is usually offensive. It is considered offensive because it equates mental retardation with general stupidity. It was using the term for one afflicted with mental retardation to insult someone without mental retardation, thereby insulting those with mental retardation.
Form 1 generally applies to objects, as the application of the word retard to people is either in form 2 as a slur, or as an insult in form 3 reinforcing the idea that form 2 is a slur.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
The Russians?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
subject
WHAT'S an actual lie anywhere, Maz?
You headline it; I read all your text, and you just gainsay -- and rant.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: subject Lies?
A lies is when someone promises to leave and then comes back with a different username.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
WHAT'S an actual lie anywhere
Hawley may indeed have other or more ideas than the current text! So what? There may be changes before passed.
In any case, slanting / rambling is NOT lying.
State the specific words that you claim are lies, or "Gary" will call you out.
[And yet again, comment in on prior piece, and immediately after, is BLOCKED here!
You have chutzpah accusing others of hidden tactics.]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: WHAT'S an actual lie anywhere
Apparently Maz prohibits long names in his pieces. Definitely NOT same as in minion pieces of late.
WAY back, he said the controls on the site are "pretty fine-grained", so I think that's possible.
It's certainly fact that three tries failed, then in with just "name".
And, again, since AM getting in, WHY?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You have to understand here that by "parents", Hawley means "the government" and by "their kids" he means you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
So I guess go with this story...
And ignore that Google is currently getting taken apart on CSPAN.
Yeah... I doubt anybody cares about how badly Google is doing.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Actually, I'd be OK with banning infinite scroll or at the very least forcing companies to offer a numbered page alternative.
I'm sure infinite scroll seemed like a good idea to whoever thought it up, but I wonder if they ever stopped to consider that it would effectively make older content on active sites impossible to reach. Browsers weren't designed to handle web pages that 1,000+ screens long with 3,000+ images. Even if they can handle it without crashing, nobody is going to scroll through hundreds of pages trying to find something that was posted a long time ago. If they were broken up into numbered pages, you could jump 10-20 pages at a time, or even edit the URL to jump farther back.
Then there are the times that the Javascript for the infinite scroll bugs out and stops working, usually after you've spent the last ten minutes scrolling down. At that point, your only recourse is to reload the page, which will probably reset the browser to the top of the page, discarding your position and causing you to say "Fuck this, it's not worth my time trying to get back to where I was when it will probably just screw up again!"
So yeah, I'm not a fan of infinite scroll at all.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Maybe he should be writing legislation governing the behavior of parents instead of tech companies. I'm sure that would go over better.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
