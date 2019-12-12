Teespring Takes Down Our Copying Is Not Theft Gear, Refuses To Say Why
At Techdirt we're no strangers to people disagreeing — often, let's say, vehemently — with our views on copyright. But I've still often been surprised by how angry some people get about the simple, factual observation that copying is not theft. We've made the point many times (and it remains true even if you think copyright infringement is a dastardly crime), and a few years ago we put it on a t-shirt and some other products via the print-on-demand platform Teespring, where we sell a bunch of gear. But you won't find the shirt at those links anymore, because last week we received notice from Teespring that it had been taken down... supposedly for copyright infringement.
At first, it seemed like this was likely a simple error from an automated system (the takedown notification explained that it was not based on a complaint from a third party) and I suspected we had been caught up in Teespring's response to an unrelated (and amusing) phenomenon that was taking place at the same time: a bunch of artists and others online were aiming to prove that there are bots out there copying artwork from social media and selling it on print-on-demand sites, by spreading funny and extremely-infringing images which did, indeed, show up on several print-on-demand t-shirts soon afterwards.
Oooh man, the website deleted the shirt (I wonder why...)
But I really REALLY love this artwork as shirt, wouldn't it be amazing if we can buy this as a shirt or mug? 🥰 pic.twitter.com/GAmheljoT8
— Nirbion (@Nirbion) December 4, 2019
It would hardly be surprising if this spurred print-on-demand services into a not-too-discerning copyright sweep of existing products that the Copying Is Not Theft gear somehow got caught up in. As we are constantly pointing out, content moderation at scale is impossible to do well. I figured that a quick email to the "IP Escalations" address offered in the takedown notification, clarifying that the design does not in fact include any "third-party content" as the notification claimed, would get it reinstated. But to my surprise, they responded that they could not reinstate the campaign because it violates Teespring's Acceptable Use Policies. One of the six policies is about intellectual property — explicitly the problem according to the initial notification email — but they offered no response to my claim that the content was entirely original, and it seemed they were backing down from the IP angle and just going for a vague response of "it violates one of these five other rules". Since it certainly contains no nudity, hate speech, or violence, I can only assume they believe it either "promotes illegal activity" or (less likely given the definitions on their policy page) contains "false or misleading claims".
Unfortunately all I can do is guess, because it seems like they really don't like being asked for an explanation. Upon first asking what policy we violated, I got a reply simply linking to the same policy page with no additional information. I clarified that I'd read the page, that we were not in violation of any of the policies, and asked which of the six in the list was the issue. It was at this point their true feelings started to peek through the mandatory please-and-thanks language of customer service:
We apologize if you disagree with our decision and for any inconvenience this matter has caused. Please understand that we are not in a position to debate our policies or discuss this issue further; however, your feedback has been noted and we truly appreciate your time today.
Sincerely,
Team Teespring
I told them I wasn't seeking a debate, and just wanted to know what policy we violated, and...
You've been advised three times that the content has violated our acceptable use policy. You have been provided with the links to this policy for further information. This policy and choice to remove the content are not up for discussion. We apologize if you disagree with the decision. You will not receive anymore communication from us on this matter.
Thank you,
Team Teespring
And so apparently that's that. I enjoy the sleight-of-hand in claiming that a list of six policies is an answer to my question of which specific policy we violated (and the sudden switch in their language from plural to singular when I emphasized this question), and the fact that the "IP Escalations" department we were specifically told to contact if we believed the takedown was in error considers this "not up for discussion". It seems most likely that someone at Teespring believes the phrase "copying is not theft" is promoting illegal acts, when in fact its purpose is to emphasize an important legal (and ethical, and practical) distinction that should be obvious but that a surprising number of people casually ignore or actively oppose — and, as noted, it remains important even if you are a supporter of strong copyright laws.
Of course, Teespring is free to take down our stuff without an explanation or even a reason if it wants, and it doesn't have to offer an escalation contact at all, let alone a helpful one. And if it's true there was some sort of sweep going on and lots of people were contesting takedowns, we may still have simply been victims of sheer scale — though the unhelpful emails still make it clear that the decision was examined and confirmed by an actual human, so I'm still quite curious about the official rationale. But since it's "not up for discussion," the more important conclusion here is that it's time to start exploring alternatives to Teespring for our various lines of Techdirt gear.
So today we're relaunching the Copying Is Not Theft gear in our new store on Threadless.
For now we're just testing the waters with this new platform — the product lines and pricing are a bit different, which means some options are gone (no stickers for now) but we're also able to add some cool new ones, including notebooks, phone cases, buttons, bags and more!
If all goes well, we may consider moving all our designs over to the Threadless store, or we may end up exploring some other options in the future. For now, get yourself some gear and remember: Copying Is Not Theft!
Filed Under: content moderation, copying is not theft, copyright, policies, violating policies
Companies: techdirt, teespring
Not only not theft, but perfectly legal.
Recording broadcast programs is perfectly legal. That is in fact making a copy. It isn't theft and the Supreme Court of the United States of America ruled in Sony Corp. of America v. Universal City Studios, Inc., 464 U.S. 417 (1984) that that was the law of the land. Now if one records a program and then tries to sell that copy, that would be wrong, and is definitely against the law. But this slogan 'Copying is not theft' says nothing about copying and then selling copies.
Conjecture, therefore leads me, for one, to believe that Teespring is bowing to pressure from some copyright maximalists who may or may not be threatening to remove their business from Teespring (or are pressuring them in some other way), and Teespring appears to value their volume of business (or fear whatever other threat was made) more than the volume of business from Techdirt. That tells us a lot about the integrity of the folks at Teespring.
I hope the new venue stands up better than the last one did.
Time to break out that translator...
'You violated one of our rules.'
'Which one?'
'Figure it out yourself, we have no interest in explaining it.'
Translation: Someone, maybe within the company, maybe a well-off customer, complained about how the design really hurt their feelings, and rather than tell that person to deal with it they decided to pull the design and refuse to admit to the actual reason.
If they had a good reason they would have given the good reason, the fact that they refused to be specific and then got defensive when asked for details rather strongly suggests that they don't want to admit to why they pulled it, which doesn't exactly inspire confidence in it being a good reason.
Pity, pretty sure two of the t-shirts in my closet are from them, but if this is how they act looks like I'll be added them to the 'avoid if possible' list.
"You know what you did" ... sounds rather familiar.
Re:
If you don't know - I'm not going to tell you.
To say copying isn't theft because the money would be spent on other things ignores that the person from whom the work is stolen also would have spent the money on other things.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Interesting strawman. Where was this argument made in the article exactly?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What?
Copying isn’t theft because theft specifically requires depriving the person of the thing which is stolen.
Copying something doesn’t do that. The person still posses the thing you copied.
You can argue the person is harmed in some way by the copying in terms of lost income, but you can’t rationally argue it’s theft. Because words have meanings.
…but you would first have to prove they lost actual income instead of “potential” income (i.e., money they never had in the first place).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Sometimes. Other times, people dismiss that view as presciptivism and say that words mean whatever the people using them think they mean. "Language evolves."
I don't believe copying is theft, but even Techdirt authors refer to people who copy without authorization as "pirates".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Since you seem to be claiming 'copying is theft', here's something interesting:
Human babies (and some birds) learn to speak by copying the speech capable humans around them. So are you claiming to have made your argument with stolen words?
If I copy a file I created from my laptop’s hard drive to an external hard drive, what have I stolen?
If I copy a file that I legally purchased in the same way, what have I stolen?
If I copy handwritten notes into a digital text file, what have I stolen?
The act of copying, in and of itself, is not theft. At worst, it can be copyright infringement, which even the Supreme Court says isn’t theft. And whether it’s infringement depends largely on the context of the act, not the act itself.
Ergo, copying is not theft, and arguing otherwise is a fool’s errand.
Re:
You should probably tell the judicial system about your rather “novel” theory bro. As they seem to regard it mostly as a civil action and not a criminal one. But hey who am I to tell you not to believe in a garbage sack of a theory that’s been debunked on this blog about ten thousand times this year alone.
Re:
Do you also propose kids steal the alphabet when they write it down in school copying down what the teacher is writing on the board?
To say copying isn't theft because the money would be spent on other things ignores that the person from whom the work is stolen also would have spent the money on other things.
Oh damn I just stole from you. Better sue me for damages!
Re:
Who, exactly, is saying that?
Re: Re:
The argument was made there that there is no economic damage from piracy because the money would be spent elsewhere, ignoring that this is still the case if the money is first spent on content.
Re: Re: Re:
I don't know who has made that argument, but it was not made in this article or in the comments above.
While piracy has economic impact, having an economic impact is not theft. I can be driving slow in front of you making you late for work - if you get fired, I did not steal your job (and you probably should have left the house earlier).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
A pirated file is not necessarily a lost sale.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
They do say "Political speech or discussions about topics or events that are illegal may be acceptable" but they keyword there is "may".. So I guess it depends if they agree with the political speech or not
Damn, I just ordered "The content of this shirt.." from them.
Ah well. I wish you good luck in finding another outlet. If and when you do, I'll order the "Copying is not theft" shirt next. Until then, I won't order anything from Teespring anymore.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Ah sweet, I see you already are. :D
What's the point of having an "IP Escalations" email address if they're just going to respond with "Go read our policy. End of discussion" ?
I wonder how they'd feel if they got an annoying number of these:
TO: teespring email address
Dear Teespring,
I've recently read (link to this article) about the removal of a product from your site due to an alleged violation of your Acceptable Use Policy, and your refusal to discuss the issue with the affected party.
Of course, you are free to take whatever actions you believe are necessary and legal in the operation of your business. However, your unhelpful and dismissive response is, at best, a shining example of how not to provide customer service.
Such terrible service has consequences. Therefore, I will not be purchasing any merchandise from your site. I will also advise anyone looking for a service like yours for selling merchandise to do so with one of your competitors, who might be more willing to explain a policy violation and also allow an opportunity to correct it.
Re:
That does sound like an escalation, doesn't it? Reminds me of the old Monty Python sketch "argument clinic".
I don't know exactly what may be causing your problems but taking down "Ivy Mike" discussions and related things may help your profitability cause.
Sorry I was baited into the discussion on your free speech site.
It could be something else however.
I'll be watching this one closely
About half my closet is teespring. Would be a shame to have to stop buying from them.
I guess they hate sales?
So the company I only know exists because of TechDirt is no longer selling TechDirt mech.
Good job, TeeSpring. I guess you hate money, which is good because you're no longer getting any of mine.
Re: I guess they hate sales?
I'm sure they're crushed.
