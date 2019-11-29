Get The Working Futures Anthology For Just 99¢ Until Monday!

Get the Kindle edition of Working Futures for just 99¢ »

It's now been a month since we released Working Futures, our anthology of 14 speculative fiction stories about the future of work. And since 'tis now the season for sales, we're dropping the price on the Kindle ebook to just 99¢ until Monday, down from the regular price of $2.99. So if you haven't yet gotten your copy, now's the time!

And for those of you doing some holiday shopping, remember that a paperback edition is also available and there's still time to get a copy before Christmas. And to learn more about the anthology and the process behind it, check out the episodes of our podcast in which we're joined by some of the authors.

One more thing — if you've read the book or even just a few of the stories, please leave us a rating and a review on Amazon!

The ebook sale only lasts until Monday, so get your copy before it's too late!

