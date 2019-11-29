HideTechdirt is off for the long weekend! For now, get a copy of the Working Futures ebook for just 99¢ »
HideTechdirt is off for the long weekend! For now, get a copy of the Working Futures ebook for just 99¢ »
The End Of Ownership, Military Edition: Even The US Military Can't Fix Its Own Equipment Without Right To Repair Laws
Daily Deal: Black Friday Roundup With Additional 60% Off

Get The Working Futures Anthology For Just 99¢ Until Monday!

Deals

from the black-friday dept

Fri, Nov 29th 2019 8:00amLeigh Beadon

Get the Kindle edition of Working Futures for just 99¢ »

It's now been a month since we released Working Futures, our anthology of 14 speculative fiction stories about the future of work. And since 'tis now the season for sales, we're dropping the price on the Kindle ebook to just 99¢ until Monday, down from the regular price of $2.99. So if you haven't yet gotten your copy, now's the time!

And for those of you doing some holiday shopping, remember that a paperback edition is also available and there's still time to get a copy before Christmas. And to learn more about the anthology and the process behind it, check out the episodes of our podcast in which we're joined by some of the authors.

One more thing — if you've read the book or even just a few of the stories, please leave us a rating and a review on Amazon!

The ebook sale only lasts until Monday, so get your copy before it's too late!

Filed Under: black friday, deals, fiction, sci-fi, working futures

1 Comment | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread



Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

The End Of Ownership, Military Edition: Even The US Military Can't Fix Its Own Equipment Without Right To Repair Laws
Daily Deal: Black Friday Roundup With Additional 60% Off
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

11:07 Daily Deal: Black Friday Roundup With Additional 60% Off (0)
08:00 Get The Working Futures Anthology For Just 99¢ Until Monday! (1)

Wednesday

19:39 The End Of Ownership, Military Edition: Even The US Military Can't Fix Its Own Equipment Without Right To Repair Laws (37)
14:50 Officer Charged With Felony Murder Now Facing Seven More Charges Over Deadly No-Knock Raid (26)
12:47 Google Stadia's Claims For Streaming In 4K Seem... No, Just No (10)
10:42 Singapore Government Tests Out Its Fake News Law Against An Opposition Party Leader (4)
10:36 Daily Deal: Degoo Premium 3TB Backup Plan (0)
09:41 Copyright Troll Mathew Higbee Demands ~$1,000 For Image Only His Team Viewed (20)
06:42 Cable Execs Now Falsely Claiming Cord Cutting Is Slowing Down (50)
03:40 Germany's CDU, Angela Merkel's Party Of Fuddy-Duddies, Decides To Join The Cool Kids: Backs Open Standards, Open Source, Open Data, Open APIs -- Open Everything (22)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.