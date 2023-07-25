Techdirt Podcast Episode 359: Red Team Blues, Part Two (With Cory Doctorow)

from the book-club dept

Okay, now we’re getting back to the plan. Two weeks ago we featured an excerpt from the audiobook of Red Team Blues, Cory Doctorow’s new (and excellent) novel, and promised that we’d soon be joined by Cory himself. And now, we deliver! Listen to this week’s episode for a long and far-reaching conversation between Mike and Cory about the book and it’s themes and subjects, plus plenty of interesting tangents.

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.

Filed Under: books, cory doctorow, fiction, podcast, red team blues

