from the spec-fic dept

Tue, Nov 5th 2019 1:40pmLeigh Beadon

A few weeks ago, we sat down with some of the authors from Working Futures, our new anthology of short stories about the future of work (pick up your copy from Amazon in ebook or paperback format!) Today we're back with three new guests whose stories are featured in the collection: Andrew Dana Hudson, N. R. M. Roshak, and Randy Lubin (who helped design the scenario-planning game we used to spawn ideas for many of the stories). We hope you enjoy this second instalment in our discussion all about Working Futures and the intriguing, challenging stories therein.

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via iTunes or Google Play, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.

Filed Under: fiction, podcast, sci-fi, work, working futures

