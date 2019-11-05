Techdirt Podcast Episode 231: Working Futures, Part Two

A few weeks ago, we sat down with some of the authors from Working Futures, our new anthology of short stories about the future of work (pick up your copy from Amazon in ebook or paperback format!) Today we're back with three new guests whose stories are featured in the collection: Andrew Dana Hudson, N. R. M. Roshak, and Randy Lubin (who helped design the scenario-planning game we used to spawn ideas for many of the stories). We hope you enjoy this second instalment in our discussion all about Working Futures and the intriguing, challenging stories therein.

