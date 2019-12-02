Prison Telecom Monopolies Bring Their 'Innovation' To Prison Ebooks
Over the last few decades, companies like Securus have managed to obtain a pretty cozy, government-supported monopoly over prison phone and teleconferencing services. Like any monopoly, this has pretty traditionally resulted in not only sky high rates upwards of $14 per minute for phone calls, but comically poor service as well. Because these folks are in prison, and as we all know everybody in prison is always guilty, drumming up enough sympathy to convert into political momentum has long proven difficult. Recent efforts to do something about it were scuttled by FCC boss Ajit Pai, whose former clients included Securus.
Apparently we're now taking the predatory idiocy that has been a cornerstone of prison phone service and applying it to... ebooks. Reason recently had a great write up on how the West Virginia Division of Corrections struck a deal in February with GTL (formerly Global Tel*Link), one of several government-pampered prison telecom monopolies. As part of that deal, prisoners would be given access to restricted tablets to access books and some internet content. The results are just as stupid as you might imagine:
"According to the contract, detailed by Appalachian Prison Book Project, using the tablets will cost $0.05 per minute (currently discounted to $0.03) to read books, listen to music, or play games; $0.25 per minute for video visitations; $0.25 per written message; and $0.50 to send a photo with a message. The Prison Policy Initiative estimated in 2017 that wages in West Virginia prisons range between $0.04 and $0.58 an hour.
Alex Wright, of Level and the Inside Books Project, told Gizmodo that at least eight other states, including Colorado, Missouri, New York, South Dakota, Indiana, Delaware, Maine, and South Carolina, are also offering inmates "free" tablets with absurd restrictions. The WDVC informed the outlet that use of the tablets is optional, and some proceeds will go to fund other projects:
"The West Virginia Division of Corrections collects a 5 percent commission on the charges, but a spokesperson clarified to Gizmodo that all proceeds go to a “benefit fund” for “open house visitation, recreational equipment, holiday dinners, and other opportunities that would not otherwise be available.” They further stated that they are still collecting book donations and that using the tablets are optional."
The big question however remains: why are terrible companies with long histories of terrible behavior being given these contracts in the first place?
Securus and other such companies are part of a dangerously cozy and captive market, where prisons get paid upwards of $460 million annually in "concession fees" (read: kickbacks) to score exclusive, lucrative prison contracts. In this comically absurd environment, the service pricing and quality are just about what you'd expect. Government oversight of these businesses have been virtually non-existent, despite accusations that these companies have allowed some law enforcement to monitor what should be privileged attorney client communications and embroiled in location data scandals.
So much wrong in so little space...
"The West Virginia Division of Corrections collects a 5 percent commission on the charges,
... leaving 95% as pure profits I'm guessing, quite a deal for the parasites running the scam.
'...but a spokesperson clarified to Gizmodo that all proceeds go to a “benefit fund” for “open house visitation, recreational equipment, holiday dinners, and other opportunities that would not otherwise be available.”
Given they are charging people to read I have little doubt that they'd charge for those too, but even if they were offering such 'opportunities' for free given the inmates are the ones paying for them they don't get to pat themselves on the back for their 'generosity'. If you rob someone you don't get brownie points for giving them the opportunity to get partial use of what you bought with their money.
They further stated that they are still collecting book donations and that using the tablets are optional."
Showers and eating more than literal bread and water are also 'optional' when you get to set the rules, but that wouldn't prevent charging a literal captive customer base at extortionate rates for them from being a dick move.
Amazing what magically becomes acceptable with a mix of abusive monopolies run by sociopaths and the mindset that convicts aren't really people and therefore don't deserve to be treated as such.
Re: So much wrong in so little space...
The company has to provide the tablets and e-books themselves.
That'll drop them down to a modest 94% of revenue being pure profit.
Re: So much wrong in so little space...
These prison phones are bugged/ tapped. They are listening to desperate unconvicted citizen's conversations and reporting to DA and courts very personal conversations. They can all boil in hell as far as I'm concerned.
Because nobody generally gives a shit about people in prison. </sad-but-true>
Maybe we put the wrong "robbers" in gaol?
The people running these schemes are worse than the inmates.
Re: Maybe we put the wrong "robbers" in gaol?
Rob a bank: Steel cuffs.
Rob a state/country: Golden parachute(if needed).
To wit: Enron.
Re: Re: Maybe we put the wrong "robbers" in gaol?
I always found it ironic that a golden parachute would probably kill you.
Karl, your quotes around Innovation suggest that you might be confused (or maybe not).
They haveclearly found a new, and very clever way to screw people over, and generally be monsters, without any significant public backlash or bad publicity.
That (unfortunately) does qualify as innovation. Just not a technological one.
Re:
[Sad but True]
Re:
Its technological just not innovative, but sadistic sick and twisted. Innovation is supposed to make everyone feel warm and rosey.
Innovation, the spawn of capitalism
It's a common erroneous presumption to assume that all innovation is good or ethical.
Among most company innovations, lobbying state officials yields the highest rate of returns.
Re: Innovation, the spawn of capitalism
Among most company innovations, lobbying state officials yields the highest rate of returns
No more common or erroneous than that. Only true for those currently enjoying monopoly level power over their markets.
Now I know what to smuggle into jail
A 128gb microsd card would be almost impossible for them to find on a person my size. I could supply my entire ebook collection and give those guys tens of thousands of books to copy and read without paying anything to the companies making money.
Re: Now I know what to smuggle into jail
But would the inmates have anything other that those controlled tablets to read them on. (Assume the tablets report their contents to the company).
Re: Re: Now I know what to smuggle into jail
And assuming the SD card port hasn't been disabled.
I bet the tablets can be force-booted into troubleshooting mode.
From there it may be tricky to jailbreak each tablet, especially if it has to access the WiFi to access a workable OS.
More likely the tablets won't get used at all since their use is priced out of the affordability range of the inmates.
Re: I bet the tablets can be force-booted into troubleshooting m
The unlocking techniques I've seen for Android all require connecting to a PC, so that is going to be difficult. But there could be others out there that don't, I don't know. If they have any kind of reasonable system the devices are wiped and restored daily so you would have to root it for every use. But they may not have a reasonable system.
Re: Now I know what to smuggle into jail
I don't think that would help much.
Who knows? Maybe WV is trying to become the Hillbilly Chicago.
Another failure of the privatize everything crowd.
Re:
It's not a failure from those that are profiting from it.
Re: Re:
Until some very stark day when they realise GOD was watching them.
I don't trust the justice of higher order deities...
...but Martinian karma (as in _SIF_) seems to be more reliable.
When our system makes it easy to become an inmate and treat them cruelly, it drives active criminals to avoid prison at all costs. It drives citizens aware they might be outlawed at any time to cooperate less with law enforcement. It drives inmates to look for any means to disrupt the system.
Make them miserable enough, and they'll riot to the death. Torture them and you make heroes of any inmate that successfully humiliates or murders a guard. If you turn that grinder long enough, the next regime will make a holiday of the day the inmates were freed.
Re: I don't trust the justice of higher order deities...
The next regime won't house any prisoners. They'll just kill them quietly.
"They'll just kill them quietly."
While common and accepted during the middle ages, it won't hold up in the modern age. It's how you get resistance fighters with bombs strapped to their chests willing to go on suicide missions.
Then again, turning your prisons into gulags does the same thing.
Re: "They'll just kill them quietly."
Killing inmates quietly goes on all the time. It might not be happening on a grand scale, but given extremely heinous crimes and high profile participation in some horrific crimes in order to prevent testimony, inmates are sometimes quietly hung in the late hours. Its common practice to pull inmates from their cells at night to be roughed up. Many don't return. The public is none the wiser.
Re: I don't trust the justice of higher order deities...
"I don't trust the justice of higher order deities."
Do you know any? That is one thing I do not have to do is to convince someone the Creator of this universe is just. Everyone will someday find out for themselves.
Re: Re:
It is not sustainable.
Terrible companies with long histories of terrible behavior are being given these contracts because they spent money brib^h^h^h^h influencing legislators to see things their way.
Re:
Aka lobbying.
Anyone think..
we could supply the survice for ALLOT cheaper..?
And if they dont take you up on it, you ask the State and feds to investigate??
Then report it to the News agency that they arnt taking a service thats Cheaper??
Most you would need top do...
Dig up and re-install The phone cable, because they will claim they installed it.. Install a Coax or Fiber line direct to the building and connect to a Router to the nearest Telephone company or Straight to the Backbone..
Probably $10,000 at the most and you should get that back in...30-90 days..
$1 per 15 min call, in 15 min increments.
If you really want to.. but take longer to earn it back..
$0.10 per 15...
THEN what are the odds, that the other prisons will want the service...ONLY if they are truly independent PARTS of the system, and not 1 BIG conglomerate, trying to get every penny they can..
The old work houses were Mostly fair.. Even Churches did it fairly, mostly...
Jails...Have NEVER been fair to people..(a few have and have also been forgotten(because they worked))
Re: Anyone think..
AJit...
Is to connected to the corps he is supposed to be monitoring,..
And its also been shown that He and his groups have NOT been doing any of the jobs Given to them, even tho they gave the Major one to the FTC..
Can we fire him?? there has to be a way for the Citizens to Complain and take it to court or have a pole, to get him and his group OUT.
Does anyone remember how this is supposed to work??
As of this year, AZ uses JPay, which is a Securus company, for their "free" tablets with ridiculous usage fees. And they don't even have all the features enabled.
Motherboard's take on the subject
How the FCC Helped Pave the Way for Predatory Prison Telecoms
https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/3kx3n5/how-the-fcc-helped-pave-the-way-for-predatory-pri son-telecoms
Re: Motherboard's take on the subject
Compare the author of that piece with the author of this one.
25 cents per email
I had a family member that was a guest of the Georgia Corrections Dept recently. It cost me 50 cents to send an email (.25 for the email and .25 to prepay so he could reply) plus 25 cents per attachment if I included photos.
