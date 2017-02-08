 
<< Anti-Whistleblower Provision Buried In...
 tdicon 

Failures

by Karl Bode

Wed, Feb 8th 2017 6:22am


Filed Under:
ajit pai, fcc, ics, inmate calling service, phone calls, prisoners

Companies:
global tel*link, securus



New FCC Boss Decides It's Cool If Phone Monopolies Want To Rip Off Inmate Families

from the man-of-the-people dept

For decades, inmate calling service (ICS) telcos have charged inmates and their families upwards of $14 per minute for phone calls without anybody giving much of a damn. Because these folks are in prison, and as we all know everybody in prison is always guilty, drumming up sympathy to convert into political momentum had proven difficult. But after decades of activism, the FCC intervened in 2013 and again in 2015, voting to cap the amount companies can charge the incarcerated for intrastate phone calls. This resulted in a firestorm of complaints from these companies, which not only get to rip off inmates, but have all too cozy and often not particularly legal relationships with law enforcement.

One of the more vocal ICS outfits, Securus, quickly sued the FCC, going so far at one point as to claim that inmates would riot if the company wasn't allowed to continue overcharging inmates and their families. Securus, Global Tel*Link and other providers challenged the FCC's intrastate rate caps in the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit, claiming the agency lacked the adequate authority to set caps and that the rates were too low. And for the last several years, the FCC had been working to defend its actions in court.

That all changed last month, when Donald Trump pegged Ajit Pai to head the FCC. Pai and former Commissioner Mike O'Rielly had consistently voted against defending inmates from monopoly overcharging. And just days after giving a speech in which he professed his selfless dedication to closing the digital divide, Pai effectively decided to pull the rug out from underneath FCC Deputy General Counsel David Gossett, who had been defending the FCC's action in court. In a brief filed by Gossett last week (pdf), he notes that he was ordered to no longer defend the FCC's intrastate calling cap:

"As a result of these changes in membership, the two Commissioners who dissented from the Order under review—on the grounds that, in specific respects, it exceeds the agency’s lawful authority—now comprise a majority of the Commission," Gossett wrote. Gossett is thus no longer authorized to defend the FCC's previous contention that it "has the authority to cap intrastate rates for inmate calling services" and cannot defend the FCC's assertion that it "lawfully considered industry-wide averages in setting the rate caps contained in the Order," he wrote."

Despite Pai suddenly undermining the agency's own lawyers, all is not lost quite yet:

"Gossett said he will continue to defend other parts of the commission's October 2015 order, which also lowered the price of interstate calls, those that cross state lines. Despite the FCC's various losses, a 2013 decision to set interim rate caps of 21¢ to 25¢ per minute for interstate calls has survived court challenges...The FCC's decision to stop defending the full order hurts the case for maintaining rate caps on intrastate calls in which both parties are in the same state, but it doesn't completely kill the case. The FCC is ceding 10 minutes of its allotted argument time to attorney Andrew Schwartzman, who is defending the rate caps on behalf of prisoners' rights groups."

It's worth reiterating that voice services these days cost very little to actually provide. Also keep in mind that Securus and other such companies are part of a dangerously cozy and captive market, where prisons get paid upwards of $460 million annually in "concession fees" (read: kickbacks) to score exclusive, lucrative prison contracts. In this comically absurd environment, the service pricing and quality are just about what you'd expect. Government oversight of these businesses have been virtually non-existent, in part thanks to accusations that these companies have allowed some law enforcement to monitor what should be privileged attorney client communications.

The fact that making it easier to rip off inmates was new boss Pai's first move in office should tell you plenty about just how far his dedication to "closing the digital divide" is going to go. That's before you realize that Pai's other early actions have involved preventing 9 pre-approved ISPs from helping the poor, killing an FCC plan to bring competition and cheaper rates to the cable box, and killing all FCC Net neutrality enforcement moving forward. With friends like these...

17 Comments | Leave a Comment
Get a free 1-year subscription to the Techdirt Crystal Ball when you sign up for VPN service from Private Internet Access.

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 8 Feb 2017 @ 4:43am

    Doesn't count

    Not only is everyone in jail guilty, far more importantly is that everyone knows that prisoners don't have rights, they have privileges that can be revoked, among them the ability to talk to those outside the jail including their lawyers and/or family.

    If the criminals aren't going to respect the law then it's only right that they aren't protected by the same laws they hold in contempt, so it would be absolutely absurd to think that the system owes them anything. If they want to talk to other people then they can damn well pay, and pay dearly for the privilege.

    /poe(just in case anyone read the above and was thinking 'Yeah, that sounds right')

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Baron von Robber, 8 Feb 2017 @ 6:45am

      Re: Doesn't count

      ***** Well done. I thought you were a Breitbart reader (fascist).

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2017 @ 6:50am

      Re: Doesn't count

      Sadly that is not Poe. I have seen pretty much that argument from people talking about any right a person in jail has (even people how have yet to be formally found guilty of a crime and awaiting trial)

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2017 @ 6:48am

    Free Market!

    No problem. The abundance of choice the inmates have will always bring the best service and price. Everyone knows that before they are imprisoned they have a choice of their phone provider.

    /s

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      ShadowNinja (profile), 8 Feb 2017 @ 7:50am

      Re: Free Market!

      And everyone knows people who are enslaved have lots of extra spending money sitting around to pay $14 per minute of a phone call!

      (For those unaware, the 13th amendment makes clear treating prisoners as slaves and making them doing the kind of labor America used to have slaves do is perfectly legal. And prisoners are essentially slaves with how they make like 25 cents or so an hour for such labor.)

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2017 @ 6:51am

    okay.... misleading title

    title of article
    "New FCC Boss Decides It's Cool If Phone Monopolies Want To Rip Off Inmate Families"

    first sentence
    "For decades, inmate calling service (ICS) telcos have charged inmates and their families upwards of $14 per minute for phone calls without anybody giving much of a damn."

    So the New, the Old, plus the old old FCC Boss thought the same as well huh?

    Wording could clearly be better, part of responsible journalism should be to thoughtfully word titles to be a little more indicative of the situation. At least you come clean in the first sentence so it is not that big of a deal, but it does lead one to wonder if sensationalizing the tittle is part of any deep seated bias or just for eye grabbing purposes!

    I like to read between the lines, it lets me know what type of bias I am dealing with.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2017 @ 7:02am

      Red Herring

      The fundamental issue here is whether the FCC has any legal "authority" to dictate "prices" to private businesses in the U.S.

      Issues of prisons are merely peripheral to the main legal/regulatory point above.

      The U.S. Constitution grants no authority to the Federal Government to dictate private pricing in any area. Consequently, FCC attempts to dictate prices are fundamentally unlawful.

      The side issue of prisoner ripoffs is totally a result of decisions made by the GOVERMENT AGENCIES running the prisons. Those agencies could easily negotiate fair prices for phone services... if they wanted to.

      The prisoner-phone stuff is a red-herring to attack Trump/Fajit.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Baron von Robber, 8 Feb 2017 @ 7:07am

        Re: Red Herring

        Horse shit.

        "Article I, Sec.8, clause 1, U.S. Constitution, says: The Congress shall have Power To lay and collect Taxes, Duties, Imposts and Excises, to pay the Debts and provide for the common Defense and general Welfare of the United States"

        Federal Communications Commission
        "The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is an independent agency of the United States government, created by Congressional statute (see 47 U.S.C. § 151 and 47 U.S.C. § 154) to regulate interstate communications by radio, television, wire, satellite, and cable in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. territories."

        https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Federal_Communications_Commission

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Lizie Warren, 8 Feb 2017 @ 7:51am

          Re: Re: Red Herring

          "...(FCC) is an independent agency of the United States government, created...to regulate INTERSTATE communications..."

          The FCC doesn't have jurisdiction over intrastate communications.

          Inmates and prisoners deserve affordable means of communications with their friends and families.

          The FCC is responsible to regulate interstate communications but individual state service commissions are responsible in regulations pertaining to intrastate communications.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    David, 8 Feb 2017 @ 6:59am

    He should be careful about shitting his bed

    But on the other hand, even if the current government is going to jail after they plundered the U.S. for as long as they could, the prison phone rates will still be peanuts to them. But at least one can hope that their attorneys will never call back.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    I.T. Guy, 8 Feb 2017 @ 7:05am

    New FCC Boss Decides It's Cool If *.Monopolies Want To Rip Off *.Families

    FTFY.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Anon E. Mous (profile), 8 Feb 2017 @ 7:10am

    While I agree that people who break the law and get punished by being sent to jail for it have to suck it up and do there time, I don't agree with the fact that an inmate needs to pay an outrageous amount to talk to their family/friends.

    There are a ton of people who dont have the means inside jail with prison inmate jobs or whose families have the means to pay the insane per minute fees to talk to the person who is behind bars.

    Inmates dont get hours and hours to sit and blab on the phone, their is a que to get on the phone and then you are only allotted so much time and then your time is up and it is the next persons in line's time.

    Inmates do not just have free access to the phone anytime they want, it is restricted just like visitation is and yes inmates can lose both those privileges, much like they can with time in the gym or exercise yard, or being confined to their cell.

    Should inmates have to pay for their phone privileges, yes, they should, but they shouldn't be gouged for them. Prison isnt like being at daycare, I doubt anyone here wouldn't have their sanity tested being behind bars especially those that are looking at years and years.

    Inmates are separated from everything that they knew outside of the prison, and they are subjected to a whole new world once they are inside and ask anyone who has been there it isnt any picnic, your at way more risk inside than you were outside.

    Inmates are paying for their crimes make no mistake about it, and they are separated from family and friends be that as it may there is no reason to gouge them with exorbitant
    phone rates to make a phone call. The companies that supply the services to the prisons make bank on it as it is, they are upgrading these services all the time, this isnt like AT&T having major cost to keep up with technological advances to benefit consumer or cities.. it's a captive market (literally) Prisoners cant just decide they dont like the service they are getting and go elsewhere.

    Inmates connections to their families and friends are about all that keep some of the inmates from taking their life or someone else's inside and it is no joke. Do the companies that provide the service have a right to a profit sure, most would agree to that, but they do not need to gouge the fuck out of the inmates to do it.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Feb 2017 @ 7:15am

    I know charging up to $14 a minute is pretty crazy, but don't the police also have people monitoring the phone calls? I would assume part of this money is going to pay for that. It still seems way to high though. That just just adds up fast. I don't think it should be more then $5 a minute.

    A very large percentage of people in JAIL are just waiting to go to court and many are in their for months or longer before found guilty or Innocent in court. Then sent to Prison to do their real time.

    There is no free market in jail or Prison, well other then what the prisoners do between themselves.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
 
<< Anti-Whistleblower Provision Buried In...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Wednesday

06:22 New FCC Boss Decides It's Cool If Phone Monopolies Want To Rip Off Inmate Families (17)
03:23 Anti-Whistleblower Provision Buried In Germany's New Data Retention Law Challenged In The Courts (4)

Tuesday

17:03 Congress Tries Once Again To Require Warrants To Search Emails (41)
15:03 Court Tells Melania Trump She Can't Sue The Daily Mail In Maryland, So She Refiles In New York (21)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 108: Autonomous Cars Are Accelerating (2)
11:59 Vizio Fined $2.2 Million For Not Telling Customers Their TVs Were Spying On Them (23)
10:59 Who The Hell Is Actually In Charge Of The US Patent And Trademark Office? (36)
10:54 Daily Deal: The Complete Web Developer Course (0)
09:29 Windows DRM: Now An (Unwitting) Ally In Efforts To Expose Anonymous Tor Users (21)
06:27 New FCC Boss Ajit Pai Insists He's All About Helping The Poor, Gets Right To Work Harming Them Instead (61)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.