New FCC Boss Decides It's Cool If Phone Monopolies Want To Rip Off Inmate Families
For decades, inmate calling service (ICS) telcos have charged inmates and their families upwards of $14 per minute for phone calls without anybody giving much of a damn. Because these folks are in prison, and as we all know everybody in prison is always guilty, drumming up sympathy to convert into political momentum had proven difficult. But after decades of activism, the FCC intervened in 2013 and again in 2015, voting to cap the amount companies can charge the incarcerated for intrastate phone calls. This resulted in a firestorm of complaints from these companies, which not only get to rip off inmates, but have all too cozy and often not particularly legal relationships with law enforcement.
One of the more vocal ICS outfits, Securus, quickly sued the FCC, going so far at one point as to claim that inmates would riot if the company wasn't allowed to continue overcharging inmates and their families. Securus, Global Tel*Link and other providers challenged the FCC's intrastate rate caps in the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit, claiming the agency lacked the adequate authority to set caps and that the rates were too low. And for the last several years, the FCC had been working to defend its actions in court.
That all changed last month, when Donald Trump pegged Ajit Pai to head the FCC. Pai and former Commissioner Mike O'Rielly had consistently voted against defending inmates from monopoly overcharging. And just days after giving a speech in which he professed his selfless dedication to closing the digital divide, Pai effectively decided to pull the rug out from underneath FCC Deputy General Counsel David Gossett, who had been defending the FCC's action in court. In a brief filed by Gossett last week (pdf), he notes that he was ordered to no longer defend the FCC's intrastate calling cap:
"As a result of these changes in membership, the two Commissioners who dissented from the Order under review—on the grounds that, in specific respects, it exceeds the agency’s lawful authority—now comprise a majority of the Commission," Gossett wrote. Gossett is thus no longer authorized to defend the FCC's previous contention that it "has the authority to cap intrastate rates for inmate calling services" and cannot defend the FCC's assertion that it "lawfully considered industry-wide averages in setting the rate caps contained in the Order," he wrote."
Despite Pai suddenly undermining the agency's own lawyers, all is not lost quite yet:
"Gossett said he will continue to defend other parts of the commission's October 2015 order, which also lowered the price of interstate calls, those that cross state lines. Despite the FCC's various losses, a 2013 decision to set interim rate caps of 21¢ to 25¢ per minute for interstate calls has survived court challenges...The FCC's decision to stop defending the full order hurts the case for maintaining rate caps on intrastate calls in which both parties are in the same state, but it doesn't completely kill the case. The FCC is ceding 10 minutes of its allotted argument time to attorney Andrew Schwartzman, who is defending the rate caps on behalf of prisoners' rights groups."
It's worth reiterating that voice services these days cost very little to actually provide. Also keep in mind that Securus and other such companies are part of a dangerously cozy and captive market, where prisons get paid upwards of $460 million annually in "concession fees" (read: kickbacks) to score exclusive, lucrative prison contracts. In this comically absurd environment, the service pricing and quality are just about what you'd expect. Government oversight of these businesses have been virtually non-existent, in part thanks to accusations that these companies have allowed some law enforcement to monitor what should be privileged attorney client communications.
The fact that making it easier to rip off inmates was new boss Pai's first move in office should tell you plenty about just how far his dedication to "closing the digital divide" is going to go. That's before you realize that Pai's other early actions have involved preventing 9 pre-approved ISPs from helping the poor, killing an FCC plan to bring competition and cheaper rates to the cable box, and killing all FCC Net neutrality enforcement moving forward. With friends like these...
Reader Comments
Doesn't count
Not only is everyone in jail guilty, far more importantly is that everyone knows that prisoners don't have rights, they have privileges that can be revoked, among them the ability to talk to those outside the jail including their lawyers and/or family.
If the criminals aren't going to respect the law then it's only right that they aren't protected by the same laws they hold in contempt, so it would be absolutely absurd to think that the system owes them anything. If they want to talk to other people then they can damn well pay, and pay dearly for the privilege.
/poe(just in case anyone read the above and was thinking 'Yeah, that sounds right')
Re: Doesn't count
Re: Doesn't count
Re: Re: Doesn't count
Re: Re: Re: Doesn't count
Re: Re: Re: Re: Doesn't count
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Poe%27s_law
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Doesn't count
Free Market!
/s
Re: Free Market!
(For those unaware, the 13th amendment makes clear treating prisoners as slaves and making them doing the kind of labor America used to have slaves do is perfectly legal. And prisoners are essentially slaves with how they make like 25 cents or so an hour for such labor.)
okay.... misleading title
"New FCC Boss Decides It's Cool If Phone Monopolies Want To Rip Off Inmate Families"
first sentence
"For decades, inmate calling service (ICS) telcos have charged inmates and their families upwards of $14 per minute for phone calls without anybody giving much of a damn."
So the New, the Old, plus the old old FCC Boss thought the same as well huh?
Wording could clearly be better, part of responsible journalism should be to thoughtfully word titles to be a little more indicative of the situation. At least you come clean in the first sentence so it is not that big of a deal, but it does lead one to wonder if sensationalizing the tittle is part of any deep seated bias or just for eye grabbing purposes!
I like to read between the lines, it lets me know what type of bias I am dealing with.
Red Herring
Issues of prisons are merely peripheral to the main legal/regulatory point above.
The U.S. Constitution grants no authority to the Federal Government to dictate private pricing in any area. Consequently, FCC attempts to dictate prices are fundamentally unlawful.
The side issue of prisoner ripoffs is totally a result of decisions made by the GOVERMENT AGENCIES running the prisons. Those agencies could easily negotiate fair prices for phone services... if they wanted to.
The prisoner-phone stuff is a red-herring to attack Trump/Fajit.
Re: Red Herring
"Article I, Sec.8, clause 1, U.S. Constitution, says: The Congress shall have Power To lay and collect Taxes, Duties, Imposts and Excises, to pay the Debts and provide for the common Defense and general Welfare of the United States"
Federal Communications Commission
"The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is an independent agency of the United States government, created by Congressional statute (see 47 U.S.C. § 151 and 47 U.S.C. § 154) to regulate interstate communications by radio, television, wire, satellite, and cable in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. territories."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Federal_Communications_Commission
Re: Re: Red Herring
The FCC doesn't have jurisdiction over intrastate communications.
Inmates and prisoners deserve affordable means of communications with their friends and families.
The FCC is responsible to regulate interstate communications but individual state service commissions are responsible in regulations pertaining to intrastate communications.
He should be careful about shitting his bed
FTFY.
There are a ton of people who dont have the means inside jail with prison inmate jobs or whose families have the means to pay the insane per minute fees to talk to the person who is behind bars.
Inmates dont get hours and hours to sit and blab on the phone, their is a que to get on the phone and then you are only allotted so much time and then your time is up and it is the next persons in line's time.
Inmates do not just have free access to the phone anytime they want, it is restricted just like visitation is and yes inmates can lose both those privileges, much like they can with time in the gym or exercise yard, or being confined to their cell.
Should inmates have to pay for their phone privileges, yes, they should, but they shouldn't be gouged for them. Prison isnt like being at daycare, I doubt anyone here wouldn't have their sanity tested being behind bars especially those that are looking at years and years.
Inmates are separated from everything that they knew outside of the prison, and they are subjected to a whole new world once they are inside and ask anyone who has been there it isnt any picnic, your at way more risk inside than you were outside.
Inmates are paying for their crimes make no mistake about it, and they are separated from family and friends be that as it may there is no reason to gouge them with exorbitant
phone rates to make a phone call. The companies that supply the services to the prisons make bank on it as it is, they are upgrading these services all the time, this isnt like AT&T having major cost to keep up with technological advances to benefit consumer or cities.. it's a captive market (literally) Prisoners cant just decide they dont like the service they are getting and go elsewhere.
Inmates connections to their families and friends are about all that keep some of the inmates from taking their life or someone else's inside and it is no joke. Do the companies that provide the service have a right to a profit sure, most would agree to that, but they do not need to gouge the fuck out of the inmates to do it.
A very large percentage of people in JAIL are just waiting to go to court and many are in their for months or longer before found guilty or Innocent in court. Then sent to Prison to do their real time.
There is no free market in jail or Prison, well other then what the prisoners do between themselves.
