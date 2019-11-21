AT&T Exec Insists That No Broadband Company Is Violating Net Neutrality Even Though AT&T Is Absolutely Violating Net Neutrality

Court Says It's Not Tortious Interference To Report Your Account Or Ask Twitter To Ban You
Broadband

from the nothing-to-see-here dept

Thu, Nov 21st 2019 6:49amKarl Bode

For a couple of years now, AT&T has been trampling net neutrality without much of anybody giving a damn. Like many ISPs eager to take full advantage of limited US broadband competition, AT&T imposes arbitrary and unnecessary usage caps and overage fees on its broadband lines. If you're an AT&T broadband customer who uses more than 150 GB (DSL) to 1 terabyte (fiber) monthly, you'll suddenly face having to pay $10 per each additional 50 gigabytes consumed. Again to be clear: there's no technical reason for these limits to exist outside of nickel-and-diming captive customers.

While these caps have been in place for a while, a few years ago AT&T began eliminating these restrictions for its broadband customers if you use AT&T's own streaming platforms. Use Netflix instead, and you'll face a significantly higher broadband bill. This is by any measure a net neutrality violation because it allows AT&T to use its power as network operator to try and stake out a distinct advantage.

Speaking at Recode's Code Media conference this week, AT&T President John Stankey was asked a bit about the potential for AT&T to abuse its power as newfound owner of both the content and the conduit. His response was fairly stunning:

"You'd be hard-pressed to point to an instance of anybody's behavior that would suggest that there is any kind of discrimination, favoritism, or anything else going on in how people get to content on the Internet over a broadband connection," Stankey said. "It's a problem that's non-existent. There's absolutely nothing that's occurring."

Again, either Stankey doesn't understand how his own products work, or he's flat out lying. Hard to tell, since, as is usually the case at such conferences, nobody followed up with any pointed questions. Hell, AT&T pioneered the idea of "sponsored data," which involves letting companies literally buy their way to network favoritism if they had enough cash. Under AT&T's ideal model, if you pay AT&T enough cash, arbitrary restrictions (like usage caps) won't apply to you.

Unsurprisingly, AT&T saw resistance to these kinds of playing-field tilting business models. In fact, the previous FCC was just gearing up to crack down on this kind of behavior when Trump was elected, Pai was appointed head of the FCC, and all meaningful rules on this front were quickly obliterated at AT&T's request. Good times.

As the telecom sector has been known to do in recent months, Stankey then tried to brush aside any telecom monopoly concerns, and suggested those worried about predatory behavior look toward Google and Apple:

"Stankey would prefer that consumers direct their ire elsewhere. "I'd be far more concerned over the scale of what's occurring in terms of distribution platforms on mobile OSes, in terms and conditions associated with new product development on that and what that does to squash innovation, than anything to do with how traffic over the Internet is being treated today," he said"

The idea that telecom is an innocent angel and the only real threat to the internet comes from Silicon Valley has been a line the telecom sector has been pushing for a while, in large part because giants like AT&T want to elbow in on Facebook and Google's online ad domination. Given the fact government is exploring saddling Silicon Valley with new regulations, penalties, and oversight (many justified) while dismantling all meaningful oversight of telecom should give you some insight into how well that gambit has been going.

Reader Comments

  • icon
    Norahc (profile), 21 Nov 2019 @ 6:58am

    Well, since they successfully lobbied ro have net neutrality repealed I guess he's correct in that they aren't violating it...now.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 21 Nov 2019 @ 7:16am

      Re:

      While true, in the legal sense, I think Stankey's statement was expressed as 'they weren't violating net neutrality even in the sense of concept', and as Karl points out, that is flatly false.

      We get to these points of contention when entities are 'spinning' notions rather than being honest with themselves and others. So long as the topic is 'turning' there is potential for the unwary to become mesmerized by that 'spin' rather than use a tiny bit of intellectual awareness and deflect the misdirection.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 21 Nov 2019 @ 8:37am

    Basically broadband neutrality any as well not exist ,since the fcc
    will not enforce it ,or fine any company for charging for any other company for streaming video or
    exempt its own video service,s from any broadband caps,
    This is worse in a time where every big media company is launching a streaming service .
    the only hope is some states might bring in laws to protect the consumer
    or bring in some new version of net neutrality to
    allow streaming services to compete on an equal basis with comcast or att .

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    aerinai (profile), 21 Nov 2019 @ 9:10am

    But how can a 'benefit' be a violation?!

    But these violations come out of AT&T's great and caring concern for the 'little guy'... middle America that works real hard doing work stuff with their... hands... They are giving you a 'benefit' of more data by not using those other sub-par services by greedy corporate tech companies. How dare you question AT&Ts sincerity and charity! Think of the children! /s

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    kallethen, 21 Nov 2019 @ 9:36am

    Again, either Stankey doesn't understand how his own products work, or he's flat out lying.

    Why not both?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


