Andrew Yang's Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Tech Policy
from the did-you-hire-josh-hawley-to-write-your-policy? dept
Andrew Yang has been a bit of a surprise Presidential candidate this year, and is often described as a former "tech exec" or "Silicon Valley's presidential candidate". The "tech exec" claim seems a bit exaggerated, as he was a lawyer, and then ran a test prep company before a non-profit. Still, he got lots of attention for being a bit wonky and at least speaking the language of tech. His main claim to fame has been to support Universal Basic Income of $1,000/month which is a popular idea here in Silicon Valley.
However, the more we hear from Yang about his tech policy ideas, the more ridiculous and completely disconnected from the actual tech world he seems. He got a lot of flak a couple months back when he advocated for voting via your mobile device via blockchain which he declared to be "fraud proof." This was universally mocked by security professionals and cryptocurrency experts, including one who described the proposal as "unbelievably dumb."
So, his pro-tech campaign had already hit some choppy waters, and they got much, much worse last week when he introduced his official policy for regulating technology firms that is so filled with bad ideas that I initially thought it was a parody. It may be the single worst tech policy proposal of any current or former candidate for President (and, frankly, nearly all of them are pretty bad). It's as if he took all the terrible ideas that Senator Josh Hawley has been proposing over the last year or so and said "Oh, I can top all of those with worse proposals."
Let's go through the details one by one.
Regulate the use of data and privacy by establishing data as a property right. The associated rights will enable individuals to retain ownership and share in the economic value generated by their data.
No, no, no, no. I'd been meaning to write a separate blog post for a while about this, but there are a few folks out there pushing for the idea that "data" should now be considered a form of "intellectual property," with the originator holding some sort of property right over it. It's a horrible idea. Take two horribly misunderstood and abused areas -- intellectual property law and privacy -- and awkwardly mash them together and pretend it will actually help? Come on. If we've learned anything about trying to build property rights over information, it's that it creates all sorts of awful unintended consequences. Adding those to data will make them much worse.
I mean, given how many copyright, patent, and trademark trolls already exist, aren't folks super excited about the ability to soon deal with data or privacy trolls as well? It'll be a real blast. But what it won't do is actually protect anyone's privacy. Nor will it allow them to "share in the economic value generated by their data." That's now how any of this actually works. In fact, you already share in the economic value generated by your data by getting to use all the amazing services you already use. Charging for the data doesn't open that up. In fact, it's likely to close it down.
Minimize health impacts of modern tech on our people, particularly our children. I will create a Department of the Attention Economy that focuses on smartphones, social media, gaming, and apps, and how to responsibly design and use them, including age restrictions and guidelines.
A "Department of the Attention Economy"? What the fuck is that I don't even.... And, again, this sounds exactly like Josh Hawley's desire to appoint himself the product manager for the internet, by determining exactly how various apps and services must be designed. What makes Yang think that some bureaucrats are going to know how to do this well? Also, while I get that there are potentially reasonable concerns about how various apps and services are used, much of it still smacks of moral panics. Would Yang have created a special new regulatory agency to regulate rock and roll back in the 60s, determining age restrictions and guidelines for what kinds of songs were okay?
Stop the spread of misinformation that is eroding trust in our institutions and fanning the flames of polarization in our society. I will scale up VAT on digital ads to hasten a shift away from ad-driven business models, require disclosures on all ads, regulate bot activity, and regulate algorithms, addressing the grey area between publishers and platforms.
How do you stop the spread of misinformation without violating the 1st Amendment? Can someone ask Yang that? And if he thinks that "digital ads" are the problem, or that a VAT will somehow stop such misinformation, he's even more disconnected from the reality of how tech works than I had previously imagined. Finally, that line "addressing the grey area between publishers and platforms" is a nod to the made up nonsense by a bunch of conservative trolls pretending that there's some legal distinction between a publisher and a platform. There isn't. There isn't a legal grey area. The law is quite clear and the courts have had no problem in understanding the issues. It's just a bunch of trolls -- usually the folks spreading misinformation -- who like to pretend there's some grey area.
In the details to this plan, Yang dumps on Section 230, because of course he does:
Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act14 absolves platforms from all responsibility for any content published on them. However, given the role of recommendation algorithms—which push negative, polarizing, and false content to maximize engagement—there needs to be some accountability.
That "14" actually is a footnote to the EFF's page about 230 that debunks Yang's blatantly false claim that Section 230 "absolves platforms from all responsibility for any content published on them." It does not and never has. It simply places the legal liability on whoever created the content. Which is a sensible and reasonable thing. And, even then, it only immunizes platforms from certain types of liability on certain types of content, not "any content published on them."
Indeed, it's once again ironic that someone pointing to Section 230 as being a problem because of misinformation being spread online... is spreading blatantly false information about Section 230. Yang's actual "proposal" for 230 is also pretty much a 404 error:
Amend the Communications Decency Act to reflect the reality of the 21st century— that large tech companies are using tools to act as publishers without any of the responsibility.
What does that even mean? If anyone thinks that the large tech companies have no responsibility, they haven't been paying attention and literally have no clue what they're talking about. Apparently Yang has no clue what he's talking about.
Adopt a 21st century approach to regulation that increases the knowledge and capacity of government while using new metrics to determine competitiveness and quickly identifies emerging tech in need of regulation.
Out of the four key "prongs" of his proposal, this is the only one that touches on an idea that makes sense. We've talked quite a lot about increasingly the knowledge and capacity of government, but the latter half of the prong should raise eyebrows. He acts as if any emerging area of tech is "in need of regulation." How 'bout we use this new knowledge and capacity to actually explore if regulation is needed, before rushing in to focus in on regulating every new area of tech. Given how many emerging areas of innovation tend to be threatened or stifled by overregulation, the fact that Yang's approach seems to be regulate everything as soon as it emerges, should be disqualifying.
And even here, nearly all the details are odd. He does support bringing back the Office of Technology Assessment, which is good, but then he goes into a weird and nonsensical idea of creating a "Department of Technology" and making it a Cabinet level agency. This smacks of the idiotic days in the early 2000s when every company would appoint a "Chief Digital Officer," as if "digital" were its own silo like marketing or finance or human resources. As we explained back in the time where Yang was tutoring people to take their GMATs, thinking digitally isn't a separate job function. These days it permeates all jobs, all government, and all society. Siloing it into a special new department makes no sense. Sure, get everyone in government more knowledgeable and tech literate, but that doesn't require a whole new Department, which suggests only it needs to understand tech.
Hopefully we can no get everyone to admit that Yang is not quite the tech savvy "former tech exec" that the media likes to pretend he is. For what it's worth, I sent Yang's proposal to a close friend in the tech industry who had been a vocal Yang supporter, and got back a text saying "WTF? Not even one point is good. It's like he doesn't know tech at all." Yup.
Filed Under: andrew yang, attention economy, data, intellectual property, privacy, section 230, tech policy
Reader Comments
On the bright side, Yang doesn't stand much of a chance at winning the nomination from the Democrats. This plan would probably put him in the running for a Republican nomination, though.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If the only harm committed by publication were from the publisher, we never would have needed Section 230 in the first place, since there'd be nothing to immunize the DISTRIBUTOR from.
If someone defames a person on 4Chan, they commit one harm, but when an employer searches for the person during an application process a second, separate harm is committed by the search engine for spreading it. Every other country recognizes distributor liability, and the US used to. 230 immunity makes it possible to weaponize search engines. Since its harm has extended to "important" people the law is going to be abolished, as it should be. Combined with making doxing a federal crime, individuals who have been harmed by either will now have legal redress.
As for basic income, it would cause hyperinflation that would destroy our economy once everyone is hooked on it, resulting in disaster and bitcoin becoming the national currency.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Please cite a single court case in which this logic was not only accepted by the courts, but turned into actual legal precedent upon which other similar cases could rely.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
It's called "distributor liability" and it's existed in the US for almost two hundred years. Anyone with an IQ over 40 should be able to see the separate harm that is inflicted.
The court cases (not single) are all over the world, and even in the US prior to 230. Many lawyers have argued about the increase damage caused by defamation in the era of search engines. Unlike print publications, digital can be altered at any time, so it's much more practical to eliminate things like the single-publication rule.
I've already cited cases from AUS where search engines lost, so there are your "court cases."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
AUS courts have no jurisdiction in the US. Try again.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Has nothing to do with jurisdiction, but recognizing the separate harm inflicted by search engines who spread defamation.
The US immunizes that separate harm with Section 230, a law that recognizes the harm and decides that no individual harmed in this way should be able to sue those who inflict the separate harm (the search engines).
Female victims of revenge porn are well aware of this. Look up Maryanne Franks.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Then surely you can cite a case from the United States in which the courts not only accepted that logic, but turned it into legal precedent.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:....
“Who spread defamation”
You spreads defaming things everytime you talk. In court it would be hearsay. Online it is hearsay. Same thing for everyone, if you dont have facts. All you have is politics.
Now say I defamed you. Funny enough there’s a difference between a crime and offense. It’s called proof.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:....
“It’s called proof.”
Something that you never seem to have bro.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:....
John is so bad at defamation law he sued himself and lost in court.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Please cite a single court case in which those arguments were not only accepted by the courts, but turned into actual legal precedent upon which other similar cases could rely.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
https://www.theguardian.com/law/2012/nov/26/google-defamation-libel-australia
There you go.
230 immunizes this harm, and wouldn't need to exist if it weren't a separate harm.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Australian courts have no bearing on American laws. Cite a case from the United States, please.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I see no reason why Stratton Oakmont, Inc. v. Prodigy Services Co. wouldn't have applied to search engines, had CDA 230 not made it moot within a year. It is known that Google moderates its search results.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
CDA 230 overrode Stratton v Prodigy; your point is meaningless. Cite a case post-230.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
It’s like you are a college groundskeeper and he’s a drunken frat trying to steal the goalposts and hang them over at Cry Chi Lies frat house.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
CDA 230 exists because of the Prodigy ruling. When we say that CDA 230 was written to encourage moderation, the prodigy ruling is the reason CDA 230 exists, because under Prodigy the only ways to avoid liability for user speech are to never moderate or to never host user speech and congress literally wrote a law to avoid a perverse incentive system.
To cite that case as a reason to recognize "distributor liability" is to literally ignore that congress thought the case was ruled wrong and wrote a law to overturn the court decision.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
You did not answer the question
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:....
You know what your problem is?
You think platforms are publishers when they do things you don’t don’t like.
And your second is.
That platforms can’t be held liable for speech you don’t like anymore then people in RL can because A: they aren’t journalist B your still an idiot who does not understand basic speech fundamentals because you only understand political fundamentals and the two are now in conflict with each other in Your Head.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
"separate harm is committed by the search engine"
"Every other country recognizes distributor liability"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Amend the Communications Decency Act to reflect the reality of the 21st century— that large tech companies are using tools to act as publishers without any of the responsibility.
What does that even mean? If anyone thinks that the large tech companies have no responsibility, they haven't been paying attention and literally have no clue what they're talking about. Apparently Yang has no clue what he's talking about.
It means that Section 230 was written to protect ISPs that did not censor or influence content, such as AOL's e-mail or message board system. It was never designed for politically biased companies to shield them from that bias. A platform is neutral and anyone can use it, while a publisher steers either its own or other content towards its audience.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
If S230 were abolished you would not be able to post your flavor of misinformed disinformation.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Slanted arguments are a basic debate flaw you have just committed.
AUS and UK have no Section 230, yet somehow there are comment sections on publications in those countries. How is this possible?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Australian laws and UK laws have no bearing on the laws of the United States.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
"a court case." One in which those courts clearly recognized the separate harm inflicted by the distribution of defamatory content.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Cite such a case or shut the fuck up about it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
https://www.theguardian.com/law/2012/nov/26/google-defamation-libel-australia
"Google is publisher according to Australian Court" should suffice.
Then again, it's like playing chess with a pigeon, in that even if one wins, the pigeon just shits on the board and declares victory.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Australian courts have no relevance to American law. Cite a case from the U.S. or fuck off.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
"AUS and UK have no Section 230, yet somehow there are comment sections on publications in those countries. How is this possible?"
Very good example of a logical fallacy, will this be on the test?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
“Slanted arguments are a basic debate flaw you have just committed.”
Classic jhon, projecting so hard you gonna get sued by IMAX.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
No platform requires neutrality to exist. That rule especially applies to privately owned platforms. You can set up a soapbox in your yard and invite the general public to use it, but you're not legally required to let some asshole fascist yell out Nazi propaganda.
And by the by, 230 was written to protect interactive web services from legal liability for moderating speech—i.e., to specifically undo the court ruling in Stratton Oakmont, Inc. v. Prodigy Services Co. Look up what the people who wrote 230 had to say about their intent if you think I’m lying.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
No platform requires neutrality to exist. That rule especially applies to privately owned platforms. You can set up a soapbox in your yard and invite the general public to use it, but you're not legally required to let some asshole fascist yell out Nazi propaganda.
Nor is the government required to immunize those sites with 230, which actually undoes libel laws against distributors (who are distinct from publishers). Those who want to call themselves a PLATFORM, however, should be content-neutral, as the ones for whom Section 230 was created were.
Individuals and businesses can be destroyed by search results. You can call that an acceptable loss, but don't pretend the harm doesn't exist.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[citation needed]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Actually one would need the citation to show why this immunity MUST be granted and can't be taken away, as it's not in the constitution.
Aww "Stephen" you're feeling kinda TRIGGERERD today.
So many other buttons I could push but watching this unfold over time is going to be epic.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It’s called “Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act”, which is the law.
Two things.
The original context for “triggered” referred to PTSD triggers, not to upset/angry/negative feelings, so your alt-right bullshit means nothing to me when I can see past it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Bring it on motherfucker
Aww "Jhon" you're feeling kinda TRIGGERERD today.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:....
“As it’s not in the constitution”
Niether is the word freedom.
You have nothing to fight with.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
The First Amendment says hi and that you're an idiot.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
This fallacial distinction you're trying to make between platforms and distributors is akin to suing you because someone you don't even know placed a sign defaming me on the telephone pole in front of your house (yes, you're legally responsible for maintaining that space in front of your house). That's all the various platforms are: Internet bulletin boards where random people can post whatever they like, within the law. Are you saying that you should be held legally responsible for whatever is stapled to that telephone pole?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
No, it wasn't. It was written to protect ISPs that did censor content, like Prodigy. Cubby v. CompuServe already established that ISPs that didn't review postings were protected precisely because they didn't review. 230 came about because people acknowledged that it was dumb to penalize a company for trying to care about what got posted on their service.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Literally none of this nonsense is true.
S230 was built to do the EXACT OPPOSITE of this. It was built expressly to protect biased companies and individuals in order to allow and encourage everyone to censor and influence content. Because we want them to do what the government is expressly forbidden from doing: encourage those using their platforms to speak to not run off with speech we generally consider poor or bad for a variety of reasons.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Point-blank question for Mike Masnick: do you post comments to this site under a username that does not make clear that it is you in disguise?
If he answers, he's making an affirmative claim in commerce, so he certainly wouldn't LIE. If he doesn't answer, well...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Why can’t you go shit up an anti-vaxxer forum? (We’ve already got one of theirs lurking around here, the least we can do is trade one of our trolls for one of theirs.)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Wow someone's really rude.
Mike gets credit for trying to pick a fight with me because that's what he's doing when he allows this. A fight he started.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You’re a troll; I'm not obliged to be nice to you. Be grateful that I’m even responding to you, shithead.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
You do seem obligated to hide behind a monitor when doing it like any internet coward.
Masnick is now considered the source of any abusive postings here.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Well I can’t very well visit you in real life, seein’ as how nobody knows (or cares) who you are behind your monitor.
Speaking of which: You didn’t seem to have a problem with hiding behind a monitor when you threatened to have horrible things done to Mike and his family, so…maybe ease off the hypocrisy there, champ.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
*You do seem obligated to hide behind a monitor when doing it like any internet coward.
Well I can’t very well visit you in real life, seein’ as how nobody knows (or cares) who you are behind your monitor.*
You don't know who knows who I am or does not, though you'd be too scared to talk like that to anyone IRL. You certainly wouldn't talk to my lawyer like that.
Speaking of which: You didn’t seem to have a problem with hiding behind a monitor when you threatened to have horrible things done to Mike and his family, so…maybe ease off the hypocrisy there, champ.
Except I never made any such threats, though a claim that I did would be defamatory if not addressed to a pseudonym.
That you are a big-mouthed internet coward, however, is now self-evident.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Seems like you’re implicitly admitting to make such threats, then. Why else would you bring up pseudonyms?
Also, defamation only applies if it’s believable. I could say “the Anonymous Coward who posted a comment on Techdirt at 10:18am PST on the 18th of November 2019 literally eats Bob Murray's shit and vomits it back up to feed vultures” and you couldn’t do a goddamn thing about it.
Speaking of which: The Anonymous Coward who posted a comment on Techdirt at 10:18am PST on the 18th of November 2019 literally eats Bob Murray's shit and vomits it back up to feed vultures. 😁
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
And here we see the true colors. Very sad.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Bro you made those threats. Hell I printed out your threats to rape me and made a nice floor mat of it for my shitter. You’re an impotent coward and we all know it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Can’t we at least dance to a new tune bro?
Let’s run down the impotent threat checklist.
Claim this is now a legal matter and put a hold on this thread for “evidence”
Threaten to sure
Threaten to call the media
Threaten to call the cops, FBI CIA etc.
Google stalk the people responding to you
Insult anyone calling you out for 1-5.
8 go back to 1.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Bro you’re still here after you promised to leave just like all the other bitch ass trolls. You’re the one who’s picked a fight. And gonna lose this one just like you lost the last three. Getting blinds drunk and making a host of nasty, actual “not protected speech” threats against people who would break you in half of you were less entertaining and more annoying.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Point-blank question for Mike Masnick: do you post comments to this site under a username that does not make clear that it is you in disguise?
If he answers, he's making an affirmative claim in commerce, so he certainly wouldn't LIE. If he doesn't answer, well...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Well what? Your gonna make another impotent threat bro? Or are you gonna cry and lie some more?
Or both?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
How you stopped kicking puppies yet?
If you don't answer, well...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
"If he doesn't answer, well..."
You've proven exactly nothing. Thanks for playing, genius!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Point-blank question for you: who cares?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Point-blank question for Mike Masnick: do you post comments to this site under a username that does not make clear that it is you in disguise?
This has to be my favorite idiot troll tactic -- to demand that people answer some question in what you believe is some sort of "proof trap." No one need play along with your conspiracy theory games, but just for fun I will note that I have just this login and just this user account on the site and I've never posted under any other. Why would I? Unlike you, I stand behind what I have to say.
If he doesn't answer, well...
If I didn't, all it would prove is that I was busy and didn't want to deal with some ignorant childish troll. But, seeing as I have a bit of free time this afternoon, I might as well make it clear that you're a joke, have always been a joke, and will continue to be a joke.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
daaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaamn
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
he's making an affirmative claim in commerce
...What the fuck does this even mean? Are you actually suggesting money changes hands on this free-for-all thread, or that anything said here under throwaway pseudonyms is legally binding?
I don't know what's sadder, you trolling the site after your heroes John Steele, Keith Lipscomb, Lincoln Bandlow and Richard Liebowitz got their asses served, or the fact that you're now resorting to the antidirt tactical playbook...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
For the first time I am actually surprised by one of Mike's articles.
It's almost as if he expects a would be politician to be knowledgeable about something beyond a first grade level.
I have long suspected that as soon as one declares they wish to run for office, men in black suits show up to take them for lobotomies and to have their moral compass removed.
On the other hand, their tendency towards greed seems to get enhanced... which of course requires the removal of their spine.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
That assumes he had a moral compass to begin with.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
They are lizard people
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:where do you keep them
John you clutch so many pearls that that bandit bars shut when you go near stores.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The difference between creating and creating.
One might 'create' something by doing something. One 'creates' a shadow by standing in the sun. One 'creates' a 'path' by walking from one place to another. One 'creates' log files by using a computer. One 'creates' 3rd party telephone information by making a phone call. Trying to 'own' any of these creations is ludicrous. Does one own your name? Well, how many others exist in the world that have that same name? Claiming that they are property is even more ludicrous.
Then there is 'creating' by dreaming up some concept and expressing it, in a book, in a painting, in a statue, in a song, etc.. This is what is normally considered creation, but ideas are ethereal, even if expressed in something solid. One might own that something solid, but the idea is still ethereal.
The idea of ethereal constructs being property is is as ethereal as any other idea. The purpose of the US Constitution Article 1, section 8, clause 8 is to promote creation of ideas, not to establish a new form of property.
Now I agree that the collection of, and dissemination of personally identifying information is a bad thing. The problem comes in how to control that. Just using the Internet creates a collection such information. Where we get pissed is when that collection of information is used as a commodity or is used to attack us. Focusing on those two issues should be how we go about fixing this issue. To date I haven't heard any good ways to do that, at least not without 'throwing the baby under the bus', so to speak.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"establishing data as a property right"
On the surface this looks like it would create a huge mess, perhaps they could define exactly what it is they mean by the word "data". If an all inclusive definition is used .. well, I doubt it would be impossible to implement such a system. What a really dumb idea.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Facts are already explicitly left unprotected by the USPTO. If we can suddenly protect facts the future is nought but the toilet bowl spiral of fail.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
data as a property right
That will never be compatible with the first amendment no matter how it is implemented. No freedom of speech. No freedom of press. No freedom of religion. No freedom of association. No freedom to petition. No freedom to assemble. That would all be dependent on someone else's claimed data property.
voting via blockchain
Did someone ask him how to make our elections less secure?
Department of the Attention Economy
He wants to regulate what we are allowed to pay attention to. That is one of the most fascist things I've ever heard and is the opposite of the every principal in the constitution.
Stop the spread of misinformation that is eroding trust in our institutions and fanning the flames of polarization in our society.
Regulate algorithms, addressing the grey area between publishers and platforms.
There goes freedom of assembly, association, speech, press, and religion again.
Amend the Communications Decency Act to reflect the reality of the 21st century— that large tech companies are using tools to act as publishers without any of the responsibility.
He means crack down on the free press.
regulation that increases the knowledge and capacity of government
He means grow the surveillance state as much as humanly possible and eliminate the few privacy protections that do exist.
At first I thought he was a pretty good but long shot candidate. It's sad when someone resembles some of the worst aspects of a racial stereotype.😯
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Is he wanting to regulate technology, or is he wanting to regulate society by telling technology companies what they can allow people to do. The latter is a big step down the the road to rule by theocracy, as in the king is Gods appointed one.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I think he is trying to suck up to those crazies in power by showing that he can up the crazy to way past eleven.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The technical term is "hold my beer and watch this...".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Level of knowledge
It seems Andrew Yang knows just enough tech to become a dangerous fool.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It seems like you could scale back misinformation by not giving business entities free speech rights. Rules imposed upon business to incorporate are set by statute. Incorporation creates a legal entitry seperate from the owners that shields the owners from lawsuits against the corporation and even criminal acts committed by the corporation. Why should the corporation provide a small number of people any additional means to spread misinformation beyond what those individuals choose to do personally with their own funds?
For example, there should be no intrinsic right for the board members or executives of exxon to express an "opinion" about climate change using coroprate money. If they want to use their own funds and dissociate their opinion from exxon, that's one thing, but there's no reason that coporate money should pay for that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
At which point the government could dictate everything a corporation can and cannot say. Last time I checked, the United States had a rule against that sort of thing. I believe we call it the First Amendment.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Except the First Amendment says you can't do that.
Why not? They run the company, and if they want the company to express an opinion on climate change, why should they not be able to under the First Amendment?
There is nothing stopping them from doing this today.
Why? It's not taxpayer money, it's a private corporation that is not beholden to the public. Why should they not be able to express a corporate opinion as they choose?
Better question, why do you want to gut the First Amendment?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I sympathize with your pain at being contradicted (or even refuted) by someone who gets paid to do just that, while you had to speak on your own dime: but ... there is no possible way to establish any kind of equitable society based on "these people don't get to talk because I don't like the kinds of associations they have."
And there's no way to draw objective lines between permitted speech and impermissible speech. If copralites can't speak freely, anyone can be silenced by being tainted by some kind of association. I teach at a school, which is an incorporated entity which shields its board of governors from lawsuits based on actions of employees--you just took away my right to speak on the subject I know best. I join a church, which is an incorporated entity which shields its trustees from lawsuits based on actions of members--you just took away my right to make any kind of ethical comment. I join a union, which shields its administration against lawsuits based on property damage caused by striking workers--you just took away my right to comment on the safety of any workplace. If I have ANY kind of collaboration with anyone who agrees with me, I therefore lost the right to speak about what we agree on. There's no slippery slope. There's no bright line. There's no compromise position. There's just a vertical drop all the way to hell. Which is why the founding fathers called freedom of speech an "inalienable right". You don't get separated from it just because someone doesn't approve of whom you associate with. And only the worst kind of tyrant tries. (The worst kind of tyrant, of course, is the one who is "only doing it for their own good".)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
