Cops: People In Their Own Homes Are In The Wrong Place At The Wrong Time Whenever A Cop Enters Unlawfully
 

Blizzard Loses First Sponsor Due To Stance On Hong Kong Speech

Free Speech

from the in-the-pocketbook dept

Wed, Oct 30th 2019 7:47pmTimothy Geigner

Just a quick update on Blizzard and the ongoing backlash against the company over its attempts to muzzle its eSports competitors from making "political" comments about "politics", which mostly means not pissing off the laughably thin-skinned Chinese government over the fact that Hong Kong exists. It started when the company yoinked away prize money and issued a 1 year ban to a Hearthstone player, continued as it then issued more bans, then got weird when it decided to try to appease the backlashing public by halving that original ban, all of which led to basically everyone other than Beijing remarking on how totally shitty Blizzard is.

There has been a sense thus far that Blizzard believed it could lighten its punishments and run out the clock on the backlash, as the public moved on to whatever the next outrage would be. How is that going? Pretty fucking terribly, given that Blizzard just lost its first corporate sponsor due to its anti-speech actions.

When Blizzard decided to take action against a pro Hearthstone player for speaking out over the ongoing protests in Hong Kong, they ate a lot of shit from fans. They also, it turns out, lost a commercial sponsor in the form of Mitsubishi Motors.

The Taiwanese branch of the Japanese auto giant had been a sponsor of all of Blizzard’s esports events, but just two days after Blizzard’s decision to sanction Blitzchung for his actions, Mitsubishi Motors withdrew its support.

That this came from a Japanese company's branch in Taiwan is probably not without significance. At the risk of sounding ignorant through over-simplification, the status of Taiwan and Hong Kong share similarities. Indeed, Taiwan's President has spoken in solidarity with the protesters in Hong Kong.

More interesting is whether this is some kind of a one-off or a sign that the boycott floodgates are about to open. If this initial exodus of an advertiser triggers more advertisers to leave, suddenly the calculus for Blizzard on the cost and benefits of bowing to Chinese pressure may change. And change quickly. If that occurs, it will be fact that Blizzard will have painted itself into a corner. After all, it can't suddenly now reverse course and encourage its competitors to speak openly and maintain credibility. It also won't be able to dig its heels in further, or it risks losing even more advertising revenue.

I imagine there are several Blizzard executives shivering in their offices at the moment, all because they wouldn't allow their company to back up competitors speaking their minds.

Filed Under: advertising, boycotts, china, e-sports, free speech, heathstone, hong kong, sponsorship, taiwan
Companies: blizzard, mitsubishi

3 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 30 Oct 2019 @ 9:47pm

    It's strange that the news is only breaking now, when the sponsor loss happened two days after the incident in early October. Most companies seem to be staying out of the US-China war, though, leaving it up to governments to choose whether to dip their toe into the hot mess.

    As for whether Blizzard executives are sweating... probably not. Activision's management has been firing grunt workers with close to no notice despite declaring increasing profits. Odds are the higher-ups have their asses all nice and covered.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Ammo, 30 Oct 2019 @ 10:09pm

    I think the more interesting part is that the Taiwanese office of Mitsubishi is taking a stand on this situation, but they are totally cool with Blizzard refusing to acknowledge Taiwan as such.
    The Overwatch World Cup 2019 will take place during Blizzcon starting Thursday 10/31, and this is the jersey for Taiwan, which you can buy from the official OW store: https://www.intotheam.com/products/2019-overwatch-world-cup-jersey-chinese-taipei

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 30 Oct 2019 @ 10:35pm

    In 1990, I saw a cartoon with parents dreaming that their video-game addicted kid would one day be applying for jobs paying $75k a year for playing videogames. It was very funny.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Cops: People In Their Own Homes Are In The Wrong Place At The Wrong Time Whenever A Cop Enters Unlawfully
 
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Wednesday

19:47 Blizzard Loses First Sponsor Due To Stance On Hong Kong Speech (3)
15:35 Cops: People In Their Own Homes Are In The Wrong Place At The Wrong Time Whenever A Cop Enters Unlawfully (25)
13:33 VA's Whistleblower Office Retaliated Against Whistleblowers And Buried Complaints (18)
12:02 Company Threatens To Sue NBC For Reporting On Its Facial Recognition Tech Being Used Against Palestinians (10)
10:44 Federal Court Says 'Touch DNA' Analysis Is Mostly Guesswork That Can't Be Used As Evidence (12)
10:39 Daily Deal: StackSkills Premium Annual Pass (0)
09:33 Our FOIA Lawsuit Gets Results: ICE Admits It Didn't Really Seize A Million 'Copyright Infringing' Domains (17)
06:29 Comcast's 'Free' Streaming Box Is Actually $13 After Stupid Fees (19)
03:23 Georgia Woman Takes Home $100,000 Settlement After Bogus Criminal Defamation Arrest By Her Ex-Husband (And Current Deputy) (23)

Tuesday

19:30 The Internet At 50: It Has Enabled Many Wonderful Things, But We Have To Fight To Keep It That Way (45)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.