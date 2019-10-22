In These Partisan Times, The Only Thing That Gets Bi-Partisan Agreement Is That Blizzard Sucks
We live in partisan times. The left and the right might as well be cats and dogs, mostly incapable of living together and the subject of fascination by the public when they manage to work together in the slightest way. The country needs a rallying cry. Something to bring both sides of the aisle together to demonstrate to all that they can actually agree on things.
Blizzard appears to be that something. In the wake of the backlash against Blizzard for its actions taken to silence and punish eSports competitors that chose to voice support for the ongoing protests in Hong Kong, it seems that everyone from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Marco Rubio agrees that the company needs to do much, much better.
Today, United States Senators Ron Wyden and Marco Rubio signed a bi-partisan letter with support from Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Mike Gallagher, and Tom Malinowski addressed to Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard, over the recent suspension of professional Hearthstone player Chung “Blitzchung” Ng Wai.
“We write to express our deep concern about Activision Blizzard’s decision to make player Ng Wai Chung forfeit prize money and ban him from participating in tournaments for a year after he voiced support for pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong,” the letter reads. “This decision is particularly concerning in light of the Chinese government’s growing appetite for pressuring American businesses to help stifle free speech.”
Now, it's true that this particular letter is toothless. It's also true that Blizzard has already reduced some of the penalties it levied on Chung, even though such a reduction was entirely besides the point and lowered the temperature on this controversy not at all. Still, what this really should highlight for the reader is that the public backlash against Blizzard has reached a volume that Congress critters are making public statements about it, and in a bi-partisan way. That's no small thing.
There is a great deal for one side or the other of the political aisle to be angry about these days. For Blizzard to unify that anger against itself should really inform the company's assessment as to how beneficial it is to bow to Chinese demands to stifle the speech of its competitors.
Again, this is a toothless letter...for now. But if it changes the calculus on future decisions Blizzard might take, that's a good thing.
Filed Under: alexandria ocasio-cortez, blitzchung, free speech, hong kong, marco rubio, mike gallagher, ron wyden, tom malinowski, video games
Companies: activision, activision blizzard, blizzard
I'm not a fan of the Chinese government, but lately the whole 'debate' has entered into full blown panic mode, and I dare say even racism.
Re:
Racism? Huh?
Please elaborate your thoughts on that.
Re: Re:
"Rocky", you a woeful "unconscious racist", as only a racist questions the charge whenever it's made.
The slimy coward slithers..
..into the light for all to see his grotesque countenance of lies.
Now, slither back under your slimy rock before someone manages to soil their shoes on your back.
Some ignorant assholes are using the Blizzard shitstorm as cover for expressing anti-Chinese sentiment that lands into “that’s fuckin’ racist, yo” territory instead of “yes, the Chinese government sucks” territory.
Everyone hates corporations except romneys and...
masnicks and other extreme legalists, who believe that legal fictions are "persons" with Rights in the Constitution.
Re: Everyone hates corporations except romneys and...
Then there's a bunch of loony leftists, as here, who think that corporations will implement their own views, woozy humanism, and are astonished when money/power is the sole concern of corporations.
Now "Gary", Timmy's sock-puppet, can pop in and say that I'M a corporatist. That's how idiotic "partisanship" has gotten.
I’m not a sockpuppet. But you are a corporatist, and I say that because of your unabashed and unashamed support of copyright extremism, a view which benefits only corporations such as Disney. By the by, how do you feel about corporations using copyright to censor speech?
Re: Re: Everyone hates Blue Balls
So wait, now the neo-nazi form the mid-west, "Blue Balls" wants to call everyone Else a racist? Cool!
Heya Blue -
Per you, Corporations have no rights. So how can they hold a Copyright? Just asking, cornfed!
Also - How many times have I called you "Cornfed"? Kinda curious why you keep track.
Re: Everyone hates ignorant motherfuckers
Sup liar. Why don’t you just admit you lied about leaving forever.
Re:
This is an article about everyone calling Blizzard, a corporation, an idiot. Including Masnick.
It's clear that nothing short of Masnick getting castrated with a nuke will satisfy you.
Have an Article 13 vote.
I just made my own little statement to Blizzard
I just uninstalled Wow, Wow Classic and Battle.net. Will my single action mean anything? No, but if enough people uninstalled their Bliz games and their launcher they will notice.
On a side note, WTF happened in this thread? The argument about this whole anti-china 'thing' is racist is by far the most insane thing I have read in a while.
