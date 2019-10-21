Congress Looks To Rush Through Unconstitutional Pro-Copyright Trolls Bill, Despite Promising To Explore Alternatives

Bad Laws And The Best Of Intentions: Law Designed To 'Protect' Gig Workers May Destroy Journalism Freelancers
Mon, Oct 21st 2019 11:59am Mike Masnick

We've written a bunch about the CASE Act, which Congress (misleadingly) has referred to as a sort of "small claims court" for copyright claims. Supporters say that this is needed because actually going to federal court, where copyright claims are normally heard, is too expensive for smaller copyright holders. There are multiple problems with this, starting with the fact that an entire industry of copyright trolling firms has been built up around "helping" smaller copyright holders demand payment from anyone who uses their works, and the courts are already flooded with such cases (many of which are already dubious). Second, the CASE Act is not actually about "small claims" nor is it a "court." The process it can create -- a tribunal within the Copyright Office -- can order accused infringers to pay up to $30,000, which is not very small at all. Yet, Congress is so out of touch with the average American citizen that one member, Rep. Doug Collins, literally laughed about how $30,000 was such a "small claim."

Unfortunately, not everyone is like Doug Collins with multiple real estate holdings and a teacher's pension, and can afford a $30,000 fine for merely posting an image you like on social media.

Part of the insanity of the CASE Act is Congress's complete unwillingness to recognize that in making copyright trolling easier, we are guaranteed to see a significant increase in copyright trolling shakedowns. They act as if that won't happen -- which is quite incredible.

But, even worse, is the process behind all of this. As well-respected copyright expert Pam Samuelson explained, the CASE Act is likely unconstitutional, because it's fairly well established that the executive branch (Article 1) cannot route around the judicial branch (Article III) by setting up its own tribunals to handle disputes involving "private rights." While the courts have upheld other tribunals, including the important PTAB patent review tribunal, that's an entirely different matter. The PTAB is analyzing whether or not a patent was properly granted by the Patent Office, not whether or not there is infringement.

The tribunal established by the CASE Act, on the other hand, would be adjudicating questions of infringement, which is clearly an Article III issue.

Incredibly, with so many problems with the bill and so many concerns about the constitutionality of it, you'd think that Congress would be interested in exploring a more careful approach or in investigating the potential consequences of the bill. You'd be wrong:

While there was a hearing held at the end of the 115th Congress on September 27, 2018, there was no hearing in the 116th Congress. Most of the House Judiciary Committee has changed due to retirements and a new democratic majority in the House. Additionally, none of the numerous public interest groups or constitutional scholars that have issues with the legislation were invited to testify. Even so, with almost no notice, the bill was marked up late in the evening in the House Judiciary Committee on September 10, 2019, when Members were tired or simply leaving. Furthermore, the CASE Act was added to the markup after a marathon session on several highly controversial firearms bills. Fortunately, multiple Members raised concerns and were promised by the sponsors that amendments would be considered before bringing the legislation to the floor. Unfortunately, there has been no opportunity to amend the bill. The manager's amendment is nearly identical to the original bill.

Yup. The original bill, which faced no hearings in the current Congress, and which the leadership has blocked any ability to fix or amend, is up for a vote tomorrow. It's time to call your Congressional Reps right now and tell them what you think of the CASE Act and the sorts of copyright trolling it will enable. As EFF explains:

The new tribunals will receive complaints from rightsholders (anyone that has taken a photo, video, or written something) and will issue a “notice” to the party being sued.

We don’t actually know what this notice will look like. It could be an email, a text message, a phone call with voice mail, or a letter in the mail. Once the notice goes out, the targeted user has to respond within a tight deadline. Fail to respond in time means you’ll automatically lose, and are on the hook for $30,000. That’s why EFF is concerned that this law will easily be abused by copyright trolls. The trolls will cast a wide net, in hopes of catching Internet users unaware. Corporations with lawyers will be able to avoid all this, because they’ll have paid employees in charge of opting out of the CASE Act. But regular Americans with kids, jobs, and other real-life obligations could easily miss those notices, and lose out.

The CASE Act creates a massive, incredibly detrimental, change to copyright law that will enable massive amounts of trolling, and huge fines for ordinary people doing ordinary things online, like sharing photos on social media. That Congress is rushing this through, ignoring all the concerns, is a travesty and should not be allowed.

Reader Comments

  • icon
    Stephen T. Stone (profile), 21 Oct 2019 @ 12:05pm

    I wonder how our resident copyright maximalists feel about this bill and how it would most certainly lead to corporations using copyright law to censor third party speech. 🤔

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 21 Oct 2019 @ 12:10pm

    Boomers are shilling this bill all over the place
    https://mobile.twitter.com/stretchphoto/status/1186034487370682369
    There's a shitton of tweets like this. We're doomed.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 21 Oct 2019 @ 1:57pm

      Re:

      The CASE Act is likely unconstitutional so we are not doomed and if it passess the house it still needs to go to the Senate.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 21 Oct 2019 @ 12:20pm

    Congress is full of dodgy lawyers, so naturally they will create opportunities to make a fortune.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Uncle Dave, 21 Oct 2019 @ 12:25pm

    And over here in Europe we saw Article 13/17 being rammed through despite all the protests. This CASE story seems to go the same way. I wonder if it will become a cross-border thing, in which we here in the EU use a tiny thumbnail from a search engine just to illustrate an article a bit, only to find out that the thumbnail is from a photographer in the US who will now drag us into the small claims court?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Boojum (profile), 21 Oct 2019 @ 12:43pm

    Is it really unconstitutional?

    The article says a copyright expert told them that this would be unconstitutional because "the executive branch can not route around the judicial branch", but isn't that exactly what the immigration courts do? They are completely under the executive branch, including the judges. So far, that has not been deemed unconstitutional.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Executive_Office_for_Immigration_Review

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Boojum (profile), 21 Oct 2019 @ 1:01pm

      Re: Is it really unconstitutional?

      Lawful Masses did a really good read through of the advantages and disadvantages of the CASE proposal a year ago. I wonder what changes have been made since then. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nbxvzlaG7mU

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        James Burkhardt (profile), 21 Oct 2019 @ 1:44pm

        Re: Re: Is it really unconstitutional?

        A) effectively none

        B) as much as I love Leonard french and his analysis, he dropped the ball when he addressed the EFF's complaint, confusing the EFF pointing out that the law does not require proof of infringement (harm, as the EFF called it) to be established, an issue when faced with the type of trolls known have had issues with proper service, with the issues of proving damages (which copyright does not require).

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Rico R. (profile), 21 Oct 2019 @ 1:45pm

        Re: Re: Is it really unconstitutional?

        As a regular Lawful Masses viewer (I even support Leonard on Patreon), I still strongly disagree with the CASE Act, regardless of whether or not there were changes made since then. (Based on the article, I'm inclined to say a little or nothing has changed, but that's not my point.) Here are some of my problems with the law as written:

        • In California (where a majority of Hollywood studios are), the maximum amount you can sue in regular small claims court is $10,000 for individuals and $5000 for businesses, with even lower limits if you file more than one case in a given calendar year. That's a far cry from the CASE Act's limit of $30,000, with no lowering of the limit if you file more than one case.
        • As affirmed by the Supreme Court and even copyright maximalist RBG (and I'm saying that as someone politically liberal), if you file in "big boy court", you are required to have registered the copyright on the work and wait for the certificate to come in the mail BEFORE you can sue. Yet, in the CASE Act, there is a mechanism that allows you to sue WITHOUT the work being properly registered. Meaning, cases can be brought under the CASE Act that would be dismissed in regular court for failure to state a claim (due to the work not being registered). If Congress wants to reverse course and allow you to bring claims without registration (which it shouldn't), it should modify the rules for regular court and not set up a new tribunal for those who don't meet the requirements to file a lawsuit.
        • Many people who support the CASE Act as an "Access to Justice issue" with regards to fair use and false DMCA takedowns are missing the point: The CASE Act sets up the tribunal at the US Copyright Office. If recent history indicates anything, the Copyright Office sees copyright owners as customers and cater to their needs. Every time Public Knowledge tries to push for a DMCA exception to allow format and space shift video content on DVDs and Blu-rays, it's denied for various reasons, despite the DRM-free equivalent in music CDs being considered fair use. When they asked for public comments and held hearings over the effectiveness of DMCA Safe Harbor laws, those hearings showed they were leaning towards the industry's demands and even considered notice-and-staydown procedures as opposed to the current notice-and-takedown procedure. And also, they have come against the right of digital first sale, despite the fact that consumers are only increasing the consumption of digital-only goods. Why would we trust the Copyright Office to handle fair use online well?
        • Copyright law does need to be reformed, but THIS isn't how it should be reformed. Copyright trolling is going to increase if the CASE Act becomes law, and it's also going to result in worse consequences. Copyright law should be updated to curb the trend of copyright trolling. Other problems in copyright law need to be addressed as well.

        The positive elements outlined by Lawful Masses are outweighed by the negatives. So, no, I'm not on board with the CASE Act.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 21 Oct 2019 @ 12:44pm

    Now is the time to panic

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 21 Oct 2019 @ 1:01pm

      Re:

      We're all going to fucking die.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Gary (profile), 21 Oct 2019 @ 1:09pm

        Re: Re:

        Well it would mean that a corporation could send us an un-contestable bill for $30k at a whim.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Stephen T. Stone (profile), 21 Oct 2019 @ 1:10pm

          And it’s not as if that’d be the first dead person they sued.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 21 Oct 2019 @ 1:15pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          After this passes, derivative work of any kind will officially become a thing of the past, at least in America. Everyone will bend the knee as soon as they are sued and there will be no pushback. It's all over. All we can probably expect from this site anymore is Masnick's suicide note.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          James Burkhardt (profile), 21 Oct 2019 @ 1:48pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          Service is supposedly required, but as it will not require formal proof of service, it is quite possible the service will be indistinguishable from mail we would throw out as spam.

          But if we actually get it, the law actually has an opt-out clause which shuts this down...which needs to be filed within 30 days of the unverified informal service. Oi.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 21 Oct 2019 @ 1:57pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            Service is supposedly required, but as it will not require formal proof of service, it is quite possible the service will be indistinguishable from mail we would throw out as spam.

            If there's no proof of service, why would a rightsholder even bother? Couldn't they just claim they sent a notice? "Oh yeah, we totally sent that. Trust us. $30k please."

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Boojum (profile), 21 Oct 2019 @ 1:55pm

    A clause to, hopefully, reduce trolling

    I'm reading the CASE Act and there does seem to at least be a section to help reduce some of the trolling:
    “(2) BAD FAITH CONDUCT.—Notwithstanding any other provision of law, in any proceeding in which a determination is rendered and it is established that a party pursued a claim, counterclaim, or defense for a harassing or other improper purpose, or without a reasonable basis in law or fact, then, unless inconsistent with the interests of justice, the Copyright Claims Board shall in such determination award reasonable attorneys’ fees and costs to any adversely affected party of in an amount of not more than $5,000, except that—

    “(A) if an adversely affected party appeared pro se in the proceeding, the award to that party shall be for costs only, in an amount of not more than $2,500; and

    “(B) in extraordinary circumstances, such as where a party has demonstrated a pattern or practice of bad faith conduct as described in this paragraph, the Copyright Claims Board may, in the interests of justice, award costs in excess of the limitations under this paragraph.

    You can see the entire Case Act Bill at: https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/2426/text#toc-H7C9EA34D0A4F48D9AFA31F0328EC1 6BD

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Boojum (profile), 21 Oct 2019 @ 2:02pm

    Fee's and recovery

    I find the most telling thing about this bill is that the Copyright owner who sues has the the fee's for legal council uncapped, while a defendant who proves bad faith has their legal fee's capped at $5,000.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Rocky, 21 Oct 2019 @ 2:11pm

      Re: Fee's and recovery

      Yeah, I noticed that too.

      One could almost believe that (in this) CASE (it) is written to tilt the balance to the plaintiffs advantage...

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


