Cop Peforming A Welfare Check Kills Woman By Shooting Her Through Her Own Backyard Window
from the it-does-not-get-any-more-wtf-than-this dept
I'm really not sure what to tell anyone at this point. None of this works.
The Talk is akin to a rite of passage for many African-American children, especially boys and young men. Essentially, they are taught how to behave in the presence of police to mitigate potential harm: no sudden movements, don’t question why you’re being stopped, comply with all verbal commands, never raise your voice.
Make it home alive.
Complying with orders doesn't work. Being calm doesn't work. What if the only option left is staying inside? Well, that doesn't work either.
Firing through a window, a white Fort Worth officer fatally shot a black woman inside her home early Saturday after police were called to the house because its doors were open, according to police and the neighbor who summoned them.
Atatiana Jefferson, 28, died in a bedroom, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.
I guess we have to give the Fort Worth (TX) police department some credit. The body camera footage of the shooting was released quickly. It doesn't cover everything -- like the search of the house following the killing of Atatiana Jefferson. Nor has the PD released the name of the officer who pulled the trigger.
What the footage shows is chilling.
A call to a non-emergency line from a neighbor set this in motion. The neighbor was concerned because lights were on and doors were open at 2 a.m., which the neighbor apparently felt was unusual.
There was nothing to be concerned about. Jefferson was simply up late playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew. But the cops rolled in like something ultra-suspicious was happening. And they behaved pretty suspiciously themselves.
Rather than approach the front screen door -- which was closed (the inside door was open) -- they took a quick peek through the door before quietly moving past the garage and into the backyard. At no point did the officers identify themselves or attempt to make their presence known.
The only thing any officer said was "Put your hands up! Show me your hands!" This was delivered by the officer who spotted Jefferson through her window as she (most likely) began moving in their direction to figure out who was in her backyard. The shot that killed Jefferson was fired before the second shouted sentence was complete. Jefferson was given no time to comply with the officer's commands. She never even made it outside of her house. Instead, she was killed by a bullet fired by a cop who didn't identify himself -- a bullet fired from outside her house through her back window.
Any credit given the Fort Worth PD can be rescinded. The release of the camera footage promised transparency. The statements accompanying this release are nothing more than the department's attempts to exonerate itself.
Perceiving a threat, the officer drew his duty weapon and fired one shot striking the person inside the residence…
A person, legally in their own home, approached by strangers in her backyard who never tried to make contact with her or identify themselves as police officers: this is the person the officer "perceived" as a "threat." How the fuck can anyone survive this mentality? The police were the intruders. They moved like intruders, sneaking around the house and into the backyard instead of approaching the front door or making any attempt to contact the residents of the home.
All the officer saw was someone moving around. He shouted and fired almost simultaneously. "Comply!" the officer
shouted shot. You can't comply if you're not given a chance. A "perceived threat" might turn out to be something else, if officers would actually give people time to comply with commands (and hand out coherent commands).
The PD continues:
Officers entered the residence locating the individual and a firearm and began providing emergency medical care.
It is legal to own a gun in Texas. The freeze frames provided by the PD show a gun on the floor. The implicit suggestion is Jefferson was carrying it when she was shot. Still perfectly legal if she was. She was in her home. But there's no explicit statement saying Jefferson was carrying a gun when she was shot. And nothing in the body cam footage suggests the officer could have discerned whether Jefferson was carrying a gun in the four seconds it took for him to shout two short sentences and issue one instant death sentence.
The PD helpfully detailed the "threat" the officer perceived and it's every bit as ridiculous and sickening as you think it is:
Police said that the officer, who joined the department in April 2018, saw a person standing inside the house near a window.
Not a person with a gun. Just a person. This act is so normal, no one can prevent being perceived as a threat, if an officer approaches a house expecting to be threatened. What is threatening to officers like this one?
A person standing inside a house near a window.
A person standing inside a house.
A person.
You can't win. You can't even get on the field.
Filed Under: atatiana jefferson, fort worth police department, ft worth, police, texas
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
The officer involved has already been arrested/charged.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
When making material claims such as this, Citations are valuable.
According to the article I linked, the officer was indeed charged Monday morning after resigning before he could be fired.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
'Woah now, you can't fire me for murder, I quit!'
I want to be able to put a sarc mark there, I really do...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
That's a first step.
What are the odds he is acquitted and wth Texass
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Amber Guyger was convicted of murder, so… ¯_(ツ)_/¯
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Hey, hey, hey... Guyger went that one step further: went INTO the apartment before shooting the legal resident.
Beats the hell out of me whether that makes this comment sarcasm or not.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The officer's name has now been released, and he's been charged with murder.
https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/local/Fort-Worth-Officer-Resigns-After-Fatal-Shooting-That-Kille d-Atatiana-Jefferson-563075211.html
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Now the book needs to be thrown at him.
It gives me such mixed feelings. I'm happy that the (ex)officer seems to be appropriately delt with... but we had someone shot dead while having an enjoyable evening with an 8 year old nephew... now that child is scarred for life and someone is dead because some jackass hiding behind a badge really wanted to get their rocks off.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Charged with murder
Until the shooting officer is convicted and serving a sentence proportionate to the crime, until Tarrant County makes significant policy changes that will actually reduce the rate at which police weapons are drawn and incidents are escalated (with a resulting reduction in injuries and deaths)...
...I will continue to remain skeptical and downright cynical. Our society has proven time and again we don't care enough to change.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
So is he going to claim qualified immunity or is the union going to claim it for him when they provide the lawyer.
And I really hate that that was my first thought instead of him getting charged with murder and it sticking.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Considering the evidence already available, and the department’s intent to fire him before he cut that off by quitting…I don’t think so.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
He is likely to try it anyways, what with a police union hiring a lawyer for him and he was a police officer at the time.
Ideally the court will not show deference for his actions and bend over backwards for it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Since QI isn't a defense to a charge of murder, I think it's safe to say the answer to this question is "no".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
QI is a defense to all crimes. That's why I=immunity.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Qualified immunity seems to apply only when there is no clearly established law or case making the particular circumstances illegal. Two things bother me about this, the first is what the hell does particular circumstances have to do with breaking the law? The second is that when qualified immunity is applied, the circumstances involved don't create clearly defined laws.
Well, let's make that three things. The whole concept of qualified immunity along with law officers not needing to know the laws they enforce are big problems. They tell us that ignorance is no excuse in the eyes of the law, that is, unless your a law officer.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You can't stop this. Bi partisan support of police unions across the country has made it so police can and will do whatever they want. These unions have made it so that so every law favors the police over the citizenry they're supposed to be serving that even if this one guy loses his job (which he did) and somehow ends up in jail, the culture in America that allows police to act this way will not change.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
She lost track of time, playing video games with her 8 year old nephew. The door was open to let in a cool breeze, with the screen door kept closed, like many people without air conditioning do. It's such a sickeningly normal set of circumstances.
We can't even get cops here to show up at 2am for an active break-in, yet the Fort Worth PD deployed multiple officers just for a welfare check, and they rolled in SWAT style? Where did they think they were, and what were they expecting to do there? It's like they've declared war on the general populace and didn't bother to tell us. Is there one of those huge German words that means "professional insanity"?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Um... what. There was only one officer involved and he rolled up and was looking around all quiet like. The total opposite of a SWAT teams flashbang led shock and awe tactics.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Only one officer fired his weapon, more than one officer was at the scene. You have some more reading to do.
And SWAT has lots of tactics, including being stealth until they "secure the perimeter", after which time they deploy the flashbangs.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Honestly that just makes your comment about it being SWAT style meaningless.
If any style can be called SWAT style they don't actually have a style, do they?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
SWAT style has always been go in with guns blazing, which have been placed in the hands of trigger-happy high school jocks or insecure manbabies who also have a refusal to take prisoners, and have been instructed to escalate things up to eleven.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
You can even see the other officer very quickly in the video. Cops generally have partners with them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Clearly the officer was in fear for his life. I mean, a black woman? in a house? breathing??? /poe
Now, maybe I'm speaking too early in this case and race wasn't an issue... but this kind of thing is happening way too much (and by too much, I mean "more than never.")
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I will say the police response to this and the earlier shooting nearby where a female police officer killed a man in his own apartment has been swift in the firing and arrest of the officers involved.
While this is a tragic set of circumstances I am heartened by the police forces willingness to swiftly punish the perpetrators. Now if only they improved the training the officers received to prevent this in the first place.
As per usual, the police UNIONS on the other hand...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
"I am heartened by the police forces willingness to swiftly punish the perpetrators."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
And the witness against her has been shot by persons unknown.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
They do have suspects in custody for that shooting.
This may indeed be a horrible coincidence, but I certainly don't blame people for being suspicious, given the circumstances.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I hope you don’t believe that shit.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
... damn, they did not even try to follow rule number one of lying with that one.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
It does seem like the police story has more holes in it than a string vest.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Sorry, all the money went to the Police Union, there's no money left in the budget for training, so we'll just start attacking people at random to make sure we know how to stay on guard...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Iv suggested..
To many persons Iv know that these instances Show that Police are NOT being trained properly, in anything besides Paranoia.
If these 2 police officers had gone up to the front door and knocked..
Even if a criminal was there, or had RUN out the backdoor and gotten away. It would Not have been their fault, after anything happened.
I dont care if they That SHE had a gun at the window...THEY were trespassing. which would of been OK, if something BAD WAS/IS happening..
A little logic goes along way...And why were Doors open? and would a Thief/cook/kook? want others to know they are in the house.. Probably not.
Why would a person In TEXAS, want door open at night?? To get a breeze thru the house..?? why pay a $300 Electric bill??
JUST KNOCK ON THE DOOR, and 90% of the problem would of been solved.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Iv suggested..
I would also ask...
WHy the Camera says its 7:31..is that the time he has been on the job?
And how in hell can you look thru a Dual pane window with a Bright flash light??
What are the odds he is looking at himself?? AND his own gun..with the lady in the window, super imposed?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Iv suggested..
The timestamp is "Z" time.
"Z" is an alternative abbreviation for the GMT time zone.
GMT = UTC
Fort Worth, TX is in the CDT timezone which is UTC minus 5.
7.31Z minus 5 = 2.31CDT.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
In Texas, it would have been perfectly legal for her to shoot someone who sneaked around her property at 2 A.M. and threatened her.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
And that may be what spooked the officer more than anything else: Everyone is armed so everyone is a threat. The officer failed second hardest (first was being a trigger-happy asshole and killing an innocent) at announcing himself as a police officer. Though he definitely needs to take the heat for murder the Fort Worth PD needs to take some responsibility for inadequate training.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Of course, he could've parked his police car out front with the red & blue lights on, approached the front door, and knocked while saying "police". There was no sign of an emergency. He chose the risky method of sneaking around in the dark.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Yeah - or maybe even call them on the phone or something.
Act like a pizza delivery ... come on, you cops are supposed to think on your feet.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Who's going to answer a 2AM call with "POLICE" or no name showing as the caller ID, even if the cop finds the phone number?
They usually sneak around to a rear window, right?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
"They usually sneak around to a rear window, right?"
Not the ones I have seen, it's a good way to get yourself shot.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Well how else was he going to search for evidence of a crime, given an excuse o go looking?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Everyone is armed so everyone is a threat.
But ... but ... more gunz are supposed to make everyone teh saferz!!!
Isn’t that what the NRA keeps telling us? Please say they’re not lying!!!111!!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Everyone is armed so everyone is a threat.
Nice strawman. Keep running down that road if you like.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Everyone is armed so everyone is a threat.
Lawrence has a point though....
Take the guns away from the cops and millions of people would be safer.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Everyone is armed so everyone is a threat.
Or if we were flexing figurative muscles we don't have: why don't we replace many/most/all cops with people who are willing to sincerly take an other to 'protect and serve'
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Take the guns away from the cops
The reason why the cops have the guns is because everybody else has them. This is just the inevitable result of an “arms race”, in the only country in the world where guns are allowed to proliferate to such a lethal extent.
As the saying goes, the only way to win this game is not to play ...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Take the guns away from the cops
It's not the guns that are the problem...it's the people using them.
And when those people have badges, a union willing to protect the worst, and qualified immunity, there is minimal risk ro them for shooting first and investigating later
.Think about this. There are approximately 1 million law enforcement officers in the US. There are also approximately 17 million concealed carry permit holders in the US. Yet those 17 million don't shoot or kill anywhere near the number the cops do. Even if those permit holders shoot someone in self defense, they don't have a union or special treatment waiting for them. They face real consequences for what they did.
I get that law enforcement is held to a different standard, and different things are expected of them. But until cops learn there are consequences to their actions, this problem will continue. After all, cops are the ones with all the special training in law and use of force. They should be held to a higher standard, not the lowesr common denominator.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Everyone is armed so everyone is a threat.
How is it a strawman? You can't claim there isn't a strong connection between the rampart availability of guns and the police's fear, justified or not, that anybody could shoot them at any time. Hard to see the safety benefit of that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This officer's actions were a big WTF when I saw this on the news. Nothing he did seemed to follow either common sense or police policy.
Several years ago, I called the local non-emergency number because my across the street neighbor's door was open and her dog was in the front yard at about 1am. She never let that old blind deaf dog out without her sitting on the front porch watching. When the two cops showed up, one asked me why the call which I explained. They then knocked on the door, called out several times, then slowly entered, still announcing loudly. She wasn't home so we rounded up the dog and they closed and locked the door. Turned out she was out that evening and her door had been not latching a few times. She got a good laugh out of it once she got over the OMG of her dog being out by himself. She had the door fixed a few days later.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Wait... The dog's still alive? I though the standard MO was to shoot the dog and throw a flash bang inside the residence.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
You only throw the flash bang if there's a baby inside.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
I'd like to think there is a reality out there where that is obviously a joke.
Upon reading your comment they'd laugh, and then those who thought about it seriuosly would, say something like 'you'd only say that as a joke, or if you are mentally infirmed'
The only thing I have left to say is: how is that not this reality.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
if this person was old or partly deaf they might not hear the command comply,
gun ownership is legal in texas, just because someone owns a gun does not mean they are a threat .
At no point were the cops in danger or threatened by someone .
there should be a rule ,knock on the door, say police loudly.
say i wish to enter this house.wait for a response ,longer than 4 seconds .
A person at home should be given more time than 4 seconds to respond to police .
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
That rule isn't nearly good enough.
The police didn't have a search warrant or an arrest warrant; they should not have been allowed to force entry based solely on "there are lights on in the wee hours of the morning" under any circumstances. And that's just entry; the restrictions on use of lethal force should be much more strict than that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
The problem with all of these suggestions is that the core issue here was never a lack of rules. There are plenty of rules already established around what cops can and can't do when they approach a home. There are even rules between when they do have a warrant and when they don't.
The problem here is that they broke all of them. You can't solve that problem by making more.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Someone please let our politicians know about this. They seem to have skipped that homework back in polisci.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Arrest Warrant and Affidavit
Arrest Warrant and Affidavit issued Oct 14, 2019, for former Fort Worth Police Officer Aaron Dean on a charge of murder.
(Via “Murder warrant for ex-officer says victim was holding gun, but that’s legal in Texas”, by Mitch Mitchell, Star-Telegram, Oct 15, 2019).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Correction
"Perceiving a threat, the officer drew his duty weapon..."
No. He was skulking around in the backyard with his weapon drawn and pointed to follow the beam of his flashlight. He was pre-prepared to perceive and destroy any "threat" without warning as the video displays.
Another coward cop murders another unoffending black person. Let's make no pretense otherwise.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Yes She was holding a gun, because she knew someone was in her back garden,
maybe a prowler or a burglar .
She did not know it was a police officer .
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
In the middle of the night like that it could be anyone. It could be me, it could be you. Sure it was a black woman which makes things even worse due to the racism we know there is in the US and consequently in law enforcement agents but it's not like there was any reasonable time to the cop or the victim to fully understand the situation. This is a risk for everybody.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Note to self ... when playing video games and minding ones' own bizz, always be sure to close and lock all doors and windows, be sure to draw all the curtains because you never know when a police officer is going to be lurking in the bushes and peeking in the windows.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
It was a Welfare Check. That should have meant, walking to the door and knocking and announcing POLICE. See if anyone answers. Not sneaking around the house like a criminal. Then see a shadow, as you are demanding the person do something, Shoot your gun almost as fast.
So the PIGS idea of a Welfare check ended up the PIG shooting the person DEAD. In what world should that ever happen???
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'Hello, police? I'd like someone to be killed.'
A call to a non-emergency line from a neighbor set this in motion. The neighbor was concerned because lights were on and doors were open at 2 a.m., which the neighbor apparently felt was unusual.
... And now said neighbor has to live with the fact that thanks to a murderous scumbag and their call their neighbor is now dead and the kid that was in the house at the time is scarred for life.
Maybe instead of calling in the killers with guns you go over and check yourself? Calling the cops in situations like this is like handing over a partially loaded revolver and having the other person play russian roulette with it: it might be harmless but it can just as easily result in the person you are trying to 'help' dead, so don't do it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
“I feel guilty because had I not called the Fort Worth Police Department, my neighbor would still be alive today[.]”
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
It was an incredibly stupid mistake on their part, and one can only hope that people will learn from it and stop making the same mistake, as as sickening as it is to consider 'only call the cops if you are willing to risk someone being dead at the end of the resulting interaction' would seem to be a reasonable and 'safe' guideline to follow these days.
That said while it was stupid it was still a mistake, so while they may feel guilty for their part hopefully they can get past it and leave the guilt for the trigger happy killer to shoulder, as calling the cops because you are concerned for someone's safety should never result in that person ending up dead because of it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
That disgusting PIG, I guarantee after he quit, will get a job at another police department. This happens ALL THE TIME!!! Got away with Murder, the story fades away and he's now working at another department in another town. Maybe go so far as move out of state.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
He didn't know better. But far, far more Americans are murdered by the police every year than the police. They seem to hire mostly dumb people. They don't know the laws. They don't give a crap about your constitutionally protected rights. They are trained to flat out LIE!!! They will make up stuff to get you to ID when you don't have to. They have their goto crimes to arrest you even though it's bogus and will be tossed most of the time.
DO NOT TALK TO THE POLICE, EVER!!!
I recommend YOU watch this VIdeo and part 2. Even the police say don't talk to them!!!! You'll learn a lot.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i8z7NC5sgik
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: 'Hello, police? I'd like someone to be killed.'
Some cops behaving like this doesn't make the act of calling any cops to the scene the equivalent of guaranteeing this kind of reaction. Or even making it remotely likely.
You may choose to distrust every single police officer everywhere because there have been a disturbing number willing to behave like this. Those facts don't make calling police in unreasonable.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: 'Hello, police? I'd like someone to be killed.'
I disagree. It is no longer safe to involve the police in anything. Handle your own problems.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: 'Hello, police? I'd like someone to be killed.'
... well that was strange. Either I did something wrong or TD just ate my comment. Anyway, take two I guess.
Some cops behaving like this doesn't make the act of calling any cops to the scene the equivalent of guaranteeing this kind of reaction.
And playing russian roulette isn't guaranteeing that someone will end up dead either, but that doesn't mean it's not an all-too-possible risk, as the person in the article found out the hard way.
Or even making it remotely likely.
The problem is that it shouldn't be 'likely' at all, yet even on TD, a site that doesn't focus on police activity beyond occasional articles like this this is not the first such article where police were called in because someone was foolish enough to call the police to 'help' someone only for that person to end up dead.
(If you don't have enough bile in your diet a quick search of 'wellness check' in TD's search bar resulted in an old article where police responded to a potential suicide via breaking in guns drawn, and the first link in that article leads back to an older yet article about how police tazed what was almost certainly a mentally ill person to death after being called by a concerned individual. No charges for those involved with the latter story of course.)
You may choose to distrust every single police officer everywhere because there have been a disturbing number willing to behave like this.
Oh actions like this certainly don't help that complete and utter lack of trust, to the point that I'd sooner trust an armed drug-addict than a cop, but they aren't the primary reason for that lack of trust. For that you'd have to widen the scope to encompass the larger group, their frequent abuses of power, corruption and most of all CYA/'us vs them' mentality.
(Also not helping, but acting as a nice little example of that CYA mentality, is the fact that the department's first response in this case was to make excuses. Bad excuses to be sure, but excuses nonetheless.)
Those facts don't make calling police in unreasonable.
Entirely, perhaps not, but it does make it a calculated risk. 'Is my day bad enough already, or do I want to risk it becoming even worse by calling in the police?'
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: 'Hello, police? I'd like someone to be killed.'
There have been people who have called the police and then end up murdered by the police!!!
The whole war on drugs has caused the death of thousands of innocent people. I remember a story around a year ago where the police broke into a home for some drug raid, woke the guy sleeping in bed from the noise, as he was getting up, the PIGS barge into his bedroom, thinks he reaching for something and shoots him DEAD. These PIGS went to the WRONG HOUSE!!!! There were no drugs. OPS, an innocent man is DEAD and nothing happens to these tyrants. Can you imagine? You've done NOTHING wrong. Sleeping in what is supposed to be your secure home, and this THIN BLUE LINE GANG breaks in and shoots you dead. These tyrants are protected by the UNION who defends this crap with all kinds of excuses.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
There's a good article on the "shoot first, ask questions later" mentality at <https://www.nytimes.com/2015/08/02/us/training-officers-to-shoot-first-and-he-will-answer-questi ons-later.html>. The Ft. Worth Chief of Police has said the feds are looking into the Ft. Worth PD training and practices, but has also already said that there was nothing that excused this shooting so we shall see. I suspect somebody had something to do with teaching this officer that this was in fact an acceptable practice.
With the Guyger case and now this, I have some hope maybe the "Lone Warrior behind enemy lines" roleplaying these cops do whereby very single thing that moves is a lethal threat might be getting pulled back just a little bit. After all, at some point the general public might start adopting the same attitude toward perceived threats and guess who they see as a threat?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I couldn't shoot someone
If any "not a cop" shot someone in most of these situations that cops claim to feel theatened, they would be arrested.
There are a lot of guns in the USA and a lot of people are armed. That is an unfortunate reality here. We are ALL living in a war zone. Some of us live in states with lax gun laws in bad neighborhoods and don't even own guns. Imagine that.
In most states you need a damn good reason to shoot someone (unless you're a cop). People in the military who are being fired on all the time need to have a good reason to shoot a civilian.
If you're working as a police officer. Get ahold of yourself or get out. Cut out the booze, coffee and steroids if you're using. You're not doing yourself any favors.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Hamilton's going to have very, very bruised knees once the PR cloud blows over.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It's a welfare check and this PIG is sneaking around the house as a criminal would do!!! Is it that hard to walk to the door he passed, KNOCK and say "Police Here!" Neighbors called worried. Instead the PIG is sneaking around like a Criminal, if I was the Homeowner, I'd grab my gun also as someone is sneaking around my house. Someone who didn't announce themselves.
Then what does he do, see's a shadow, gives a 1/2 second command is shoots. I couldn't drop on the floor that quickly trying to save my life. This is why you NEVER call the police unless it's the very last resort.
This PIG should be thrown into JAIL for 20 years. He flat out murdered a Innocent person. A person he was there to check up and make sure was OK, not go shoot the person. This is so disgusting.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Hunch
I actually feel bad Becuase the speed in which he reacted tells me he did not mean to do it “kill her” and the way the pieces are it sounds more like he was a rook who thought it was a robbery in progress working on limited info in hindsight I wold be interested to see dash cam conversation on the way there.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply