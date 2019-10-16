Cops Arrest 12-Year-Old For Pointing 'Finger Guns' At Classmates
If we keep insisting on putting cops in schools, things like this are never going to stop happening:
A 12-year-old Overland Park girl formed a gun with her fingers, pointed at four of her Westridge Middle School classmates one at a time, and then turned the pretend weapon toward herself.
Police hauled her out of school in handcuffs, arrested her and charged the child with a felony for threatening.
No one wants to talk about this case. Not the police. Not the school. And not the district. But the arrest no one wants to discuss is only the latest arrest of a minor over something extremely minor. Not that you'd assume it was minor if you read the court documents.
[A]ccording to Johnson County District Court documents, on Sept. 18, the girl “unlawfully and feloniously communicated a threat to commit violence, with the intent to place another, in fear, or with the intent to cause the evacuation, lock down or disruption in regular, ongoing activities …” or created just the risk of causing such fear.
This arrest over finger guns follows similar arrests of minors over things no one in their right mind would consider to be criminal acts. But the combination of zero tolerance policies and actual cops roaming school halls, this is what students have been subjected to in the recent past:
- A ten-year-old student arrested for a finger gun-based "threat"
- A seven-year-old suspended for bringing a "weapon" -- a pen that "buzzed" when touched -- to school
- A seven-year-old suspended for brandishing a "gun" he made by taking a strategic bite out of his Pop Tart
- A student suspended for taking a hand-drawn picture of a bomb to school with him [actual drawing posted below]
The school's only statement is that it had nothing to do with the arrest -- that the arrest was entirely law enforcement's decisions. But that assumes school administrators are incapable of exercising discretion. The arrest was made in the principal's office and a school resource officer recommended the student be arrested. No one in the office even attempted to prevent this from happening, apparently. What the SRO recommended is what happened and the school is now trying to distance itself from its complicity in this debacle.
Even assuming the anecdotal background is true, this arrest is still overkill.
A person familiar with a more detailed incident report spoke to The Star on condition of anonymity. The person said that during a class discussion, another student asked the girl, if she could kill five people in the class, who would they be? In response, the girl allegedly pointed her finger pistol — like the ones many children use playing cops and robbers.
This might make the incident a bit more disturbing, but it should not elevate it to the level of a crime -- especially not a felony. But that's what happened. The school may have felt compelled to accept the officer's arrest recommendation. The school may have felt bound by policy to pursue disciplinary action. But this is a 12-year-old surrounded by fully-functioning adults -- none of whom felt compelled to exercise their discretion or common sense. Finger guns on a schoolyard shouldn't result in felony charges. There's a lot of middle ground that no one's exploring and it's going to ruin the lives of students who have no idea their classroom jokes are running headlong into people who let their policies and protocols do all of their thinking for them.
Reader Comments
PicardFacepalm.jpg
And they wonder why that clownworld meme just won't go away.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
So, they took the girls actions as a "true threat" under the Supreme Court's exception to free speech rights (or fighting words maybe). This seems like something they could just keep suing law enforcement for false arrest for. Those are obviously not true threats or fighting words.
The kid who drew the picture of the bomb has a REALLY great case against the officer/police station. They can't arrest people for distributing the anarchists cookbook or real atom bomb instructions unless the provider knows it will be used in an illegal act.
What a bunch of assholes.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Shouldn't a finger gun be covered by the 2nd Amendment?
I mean, just imagine a well-regulated militia of Americans wielding finger guns to strike fear into the Russians and make them afraid of meddling with elections.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Shouldn't a finger gun be covered by the 2nd Amendment?
When it's a crime to make finger-guns, only criminals will make finger-guns.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Shouldn't a finger gun be covered by the 2nd Amendment?
Well, it's certainly true that if we lose the right to bear arms, we won't be able to wield finger guns anymore. When the arms come off, the hands and fingers go with them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Shouldn't a finger gun be covered by the 2nd Amendment?
"Well, it's certainly true that if we lose the right to bear arms, we won't be able to wield finger guns anymore."
Somewhat irrelevant. According to the OP having fingers in school is already skirting the legal boundary.
It's just a matter of time before trigger-happy cops gun down the first pedestrian they see pointing his index finger at another.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Shouldn't a finger gun be covered by the 2nd Amendme
Only thing that stops a bad guy with a finger is a good guy with a finger.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Shouldn't a finger gun be covered by the 2nd Amendme
I was going to mark this as funny, but sadly it's actually insightful, not funny. We have police gunning down people holding video game controllers and cell phones, so finger guns are closer than you might think.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Proof needed, but I won't hold my breath.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Good Grief, I don't care what your political affiliation is, can we all agree that this is ridiculous? How do normal intelligent adults let this happen? It is a bit creepy, I give you that, but this is clearly something that the school counselor and the child's parents should be handling not the fucking police.
The police, the prosecutor, the school, everyone involved should be ashamed of themselves.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"But this is a 12-year-old surrounded by fully-functioning adults -- none of whom felt compelled to exercise their discretion or common sense."
I dare say it's the opposite - they were compelled not to use it. Usually at the root of these kinds of events is that administrators have decided to put in zero tolerance policies to fend off the risk of lawsuits. Zero tolerance = zero thought, and someone daring to use common sense might find their job at risk.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
The problem with that is that Zero Tolerance Policies virtually guarantee you'll be hit with a lawsuit sooner or later. This arrest will certainly result in one.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
The lawsuit will target the school, not any of the individuals following school policy to the letter and thus not having to defend themselves in court. The teacher that does not employ school policy is the one that is getting sued personally and/or removed from their job when a school shooting happens. The courts will not likely convict the teacher, but the court system in the U.S. does not really care whether you win or lose unless you are rich: you'll be bankrupted either way.
Taking the least amount of personal rather than institutional responsibility is a tremendous financial risk in the U.S.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Thanks for proving (yet again) how stupid our government is. The problem is that anyone smart enough to be in government is too smart to want to be in government. This leaves us with idiots.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
"The problem is that anyone smart enough to be in government is too smart to want to be in government. This leaves us with idiots."
Plato.
It's somehow very disheartening that a 2500 year old greek philosopher still reads as if he's describing the world of 2020.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
And criminals! Don't forget the criminals. Government work is one of the best places to be a criminal in modern society.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I would be more concerned that when asked which five people in the class she pointed at herself also. To me, that is a bigger red flag. Maybe a school counselor could intervene before any arrest.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I was thinking the same thing. What the hell was the teacher thinking when they allowed that question to be asked? What was done to discipline the student asking that question, I mean what the hell was that discussion about that made that question pertinent? What was done to the teacher who allowed that question to be answered?
Then, there is the potential for the epitome of the Reasonably Scared Cop Rule, where the cop appears to have thought that the 'finger gun' might be used on themselves. 'I gots to get home for dinner tonight and no 'finger gun' wielding 12 year old is gonna prevent that!'
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Figurative threats become real lawsuits
If my child was arrested over a figurative action like finger guns, I would literally be able to finance the school system with the settlement they would be forced to give us for violated our rights and not acting as the parent when a parent isn't present. The "officer" would never be allowed to arrest another person since their job would now be guarding the local unemployment office since he lost immunity for arresting someone over a none crime
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Figurative threats become real lawsuits
Warning: internet tough guy
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You look at the world today and wonder what the heck has happened to it. Here is a fine example of why it's so messed up. You have snowflakes that the slightest improper phrasing means offense. Wonder where all that came from with the fine examples they get at home and at school.
I see no better way to wreck a young life than to do something like this. It's stupid on the face of it. No one seems to have an inkling of what common sense is.
Sadly missing in all this, is the free range kid. The ability to go out make a mistake and learn from it. Here what the kid learns isn't going to be good. Worse it will be a life time thing this child will carry with her the rest of her life.
The crime here rests with the adults.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
