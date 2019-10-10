Epic Games Settles With Cheating Minor To End Lawsuit
 

The Ellen Show Issues Copyright Takedown On Transformative Video Commenting On Her Friendship With President Bush

Copyright

from the copyright-as-censorship dept

Thu, Oct 10th 2019 3:09amMike Masnick

Another day, another example of copyright being used as censorship. As you may have heard, there was a bit of controversy this weekend when talk show host Ellen DeGeneres attended the Dallas Cowboys game with former President George W. Bush. This made lots of people quite upset as they argued that being friends with Bush was either support for "tolerance of hate and discrimination" or an effort at "whitewashing... his manifest crimes." Others argued, as Ellen did, that there are good reasons to be kind to people you fundamentally disagree with.

Wherever you come down on that debate, hopefully you can agree that, no matter what, the Ellen Show then using a copyright claim to take down a transformative video, created by Rafael Shimunov, that took Ellen's "be nice to each other" monologue about the situation and superimposed images on the back screen of what appears to be scenes of devastation in the Middle East that came about from President Bush's policies. This is, of course, classic fair use. Taking a bit of video (1 minute and 46 seconds) from Ellen's show, and using it in a transformative way to provide commentary and criticism of Ellen's speech. Even if you think it's unfair or heavy handed, it still should quite clearly be protected by fair use. But, instead:

That's the original tweet posting the video, showing that it has been "disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner."

Of course, in response to this, a whole bunch of folks are now reposting the video on Twitter. So far, (as I type this), they've mostly remained online -- which at least suggests that the original takedown was not an automated takedown notice or machine recognition situation, but a deliberate report. Indeed, other tweets suggest that the "social media manager" of The Ellen Show sent a DMCA takedown over the video.

It's possible (likely?) that this lower level staffer just thought she was stopping "copyright infringement" (and maybe didn't even realize the transformative nature of the video), but it still highlights the incredible censorial powers of copyright law and the DMCA, in which, by mere accusation, the content may get deleted -- especially regarding a time-sensitive and politically relevant discussion.

Still, as happens when these situations come about, tons of people are now reposting the video:

Perhaps this is something that Ellen might want to discuss with Barbra Streisand the next time she has Streisand on her show...

Filed Under: censorship, commentary, dmca, ellen degeneres, fair use, george w. bush, political speech, transformative
Companies: the ellen show, twitter

1 Comment | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread



Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Epic Games Settles With Cheating Minor To End Lawsuit
 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: I Invented Email
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

03:09 The Ellen Show Issues Copyright Takedown On Transformative Video Commenting On Her Friendship With President Bush (1)

Wednesday

19:39 Epic Games Settles With Cheating Minor To End Lawsuit (10)
15:37 Working Futures: The Future Of Work May Have Unexpected Consequences (16)
13:36 Ridiculous: Judge Says Devin Nunes' SLAPP Suit Against An Internet Cow And Others Can Continue (45)
11:59 Thin-Skinned Chinese Government Busy Making American Sports Orgs Look Silly On Free Speech Issues (74)
10:46 Trump Administration Demands An End To Strong Encryption While Being Exhibit A For Why We Need It (17)
10:40 Daily Deal: Project Management Professional Certification Training Suite (0)
09:24 FISA Court Finds The FBI Is Still Violating The Fourth Amendment With Its Abuse Of NSA Collections (15)
06:23 The Cable Industry Makes $28 Billion Annually In Bullshit Fees (20)
03:17 Turkish Gov't Demands US Embassy Apologize For 'Liking' A Tweet The Turkish Gov't Didn't Like (31)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.