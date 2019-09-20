Should The Media Voluntarily Embrace A 'Right To Be Forgotten'?
It should be no secret that I'm not at all a fan of the right to be forgotten, which is a European concept, as currently employed, that allows people to get old news stories about them removed from search engines (there's more to it than that, but that's the basic explanation). To me, it seems like an attempt to bury history and facts, and that's dangerous. We've also seen too many cases of people trying to abuse it to hide spotty historical records that deserve to remain public. However, the excellent Radiolab podcast a few weeks back had a fascinating episode exploring the idea of the news media voluntarily agreeing to "forget" certain stories. More specifically, last year, Cleveland.com adopted a policy that would let people apply to be "forgotten" by the online news publication. They invited Radiolab folks to be present for one of the meetings where the staff debates applications.
And it was a lot more interesting and challenging than I initially thought. Indeed, it brought back the conundrum I faced a few years ago, in which we weren't sure how to deal with someone who made a very compelling case why we should delete a story about them. We refused, and were also troubled by the fact that that story involved a federal court case that was then disappeared by the court itself. Courts shouldn't be disappearing public dockets like that. But, in reporting on that, given the compelling argument that had been made to us, we didn't highlight what the original story was or who the person was -- because of an inherent recognition that this person didn't deserve any more trouble.
I'm still quite uncomfortable with the idea that a media organization would agree to go back and change stories to remove names (or, in some cases, to delete entire stories), as that is (again) a rewriting of history. Because that can certainly cause lots of other problems down the road as well. But the Radiolab episode is still worth listening to, as it does a really good job of laying out the difficult choices and tradeoffs, and the challenges that Cleveland.com takes on in making those decisions -- weighing a bunch of different factors.
In many ways, it's another side of the whole "content moderation" debate, and how various platforms should make decisions on moderation. There are many, many difficult choices and no easy answers. I still find the overall concept of the Right to Be Forgotten quite troubling -- especially when it's enforced by the government. However, it's interesting and informative to learn about Cleveland.com's thoughtful approach to the matter, even if I'd probably come down in a different end position.
Sure. It'll be necessary when Big Brother Google "malreports".
Or when Neo-Nazi Eric Schmidt is running around with yet another in his "open marriage".
Entirely necessary.
Just won't be done for the proles.
Re: Sure. It'll be necessary
So you are pro-censorship via mandatory "Right" to be forgotten laws?
Or you'd voluntarily take down articles from your website no matter who asked?
The “right to be forgotten” is censorship. Do you decry it or do you support it?
A right? I don't think so.
One has a right to regret their actions, one has a right to attempt making up for their actions. One does not have a right to skip out on their responsibilities and others should not just look the other way.
Multiple parties involved, so no
The problem with 'right to re-write history' requests is in the name, in that they allow people to change the narrative of what actually happened, if not eliminate evidence entirely, something that could have effects beyond just the person making the request. The fact that someone might want to bury historical information(for good reasons or not) does not change the fact that what they are trying to bury did in fact happen.
There's also the issue of precedence, in that if companies start engaging in memory-holing information like that voluntarily you can be damn sure that there will be people/groups arguing that making it a legal 'right' is only a tiny step farther, and therefore not a problem. Bad enough the EU is already infected that that problem without spreading it elsewhere and allowing others to use it.
I could have sworn I read a similar article to this one last year, but I cannot seem to find it anymore.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The 'right to be forgotten' should be seen in the context of EU privacy and data protection laws. It's not a right on its own, but a consequence of privacy laws that say that information about a person may only be distributed with a valid reason. The general interest of the public is one of those reasons.
The importance for the public of knowing something depends on the role of the persons involved, and may change over the years... Sexual misbehaviour of someone as a student may become very relevant when that person becomes a candidate judge (for the supreme court.)
A report on an active court case can be relevant for a few weeks from the time of writing and after that gradually decay into the area of boring writings on legal issues. But the same piece can become relevant when one of the parties involved becomes involved in related legal issues. (Being accused of violating a settlement.)
So, for reasons of completeness of the archive; I am against removal of the original article. But that should not mean that irrelevant articles should be promoted. (Mike, I notice that you do not mention names!)
Google claims that the most relevant search results should be on the first page (under the AdWords advertisements). If the 'right to be forgotten' story really is as irrelevant as the requester claims; it should have been demoted to page nn of the search results. But deciding on the general relevance of an article is hard and both computers and humans will make mistakes.
Re:
Google relevance s based on how often a page is being viewed, so if something someone wants forgotten stays high in the listing, it is because it is being looked at frequently, and therefore of interest to one or more people.
Re: Re:
Google's relevance is largely based on the "value" of the websites linking to the page and the number of incoming links. The value of a website is based upon the value of the websites linking to this site and the number of incoming links (recursively.)
So, if you find a number of somewhat relevant blogs linking to an (old) article about a fraud at a company; that article may show up high when searching for the company name. An article that was relevant when the blogs were written 10 years ago, but should be forgotten by now.
Re: Re: Re:
The problem is - how do you decide whether an article/issue is still relevant? I might be very interested in fraud at a particular company, even if it was 10 years ago, especially if I'm considering doing business with them. Finding out about that information would allow me to investigate further. Are the parties responsible for the fraud still with the company? At what level were they in the management structure? What was the outcome? Fines, firings, prison time?
Finding that the CEO was responsible and he's still there might prompt a very different decision on my part, compared to finding that a technician was responsible, he was fired, and the company voluntarily made the victims whole.
And without that 10 year old article, I might never know... but I should.
Re:
Who gets to decide what the valid reason is? You? The government?
Re: Re:
The simple answer: it is written in the law.
The more correct answer: it requires a balancing of recognized human rights.
For the "right to be forgotten" it is a balance between "privacy and good name" of the individual involved and "freedom of expression" for the journalist and publisher. (There are other recognized human rights, relevant in other cases.)
What about the public’s right to access knowledge and facts?
No..
NOPE, history is in the books...
Truth is seldom there, and much is over looked.
Thinking eveyone is an ANGEL, is stupid. trying to HIDE that you arnt, is even worse.
I think the forgetting aspect is something private companies shouldn't be afraid to employ if it's dealing with victims of crimes, children, and the like who are most vulnerable to harassment and exploitation. I'm not a fan of the "right to be forgotten" laws since it's hard to discern what's a matter of public record and what's a matter that's not relevant to said record. For example, knowing the name of a victim of a crime isn't the same as knowing the demographics of the victim and the crime itself. The name isn't all that relevant but other facts might be. Aside from that, I think the idea of privacy is going to have to adjust here as long as demand an ever growing system of indexes that are suppose to be accurate for personal and commercial use.
Re:
Could you be so kind to tell which names from this BBC article should have been withheld in your opinion and why?
Truth
THe day the Truth is not a defense is the day I leave this country. The truth is not a defense in many countries.
I see little Johnny telling his fifth grade teacher that he has a right to have his grades forgotten.
Of course it's complicated
"And it was a lot more interesting and challenging than I initially thought."
"I'm still quite uncomfortable with the idea that a media organization would agree to go back and change stories to remove names (or, in some cases, to delete entire stories), as that is (again) a rewriting of history."
Surprise! The real-world is a nuanced and complicated place with a lot of grey areas.
Lets say you've been arrested for a crime for which you are unambiguously innocent. (Not "Innocent Until Proven Guilty"-Innocent, but "Mistaken Identity/Frameup/Complete Stupidity by Police or DA"-Innocent) If it's a lurid crime, it can be extremely harmful to one's personal life if the first two pages of Google results for your name is a mugshot of you in Jail Orange and "John Doe Arrested for {PMITA-Prison Crime]", complete with a boilerplate statement from the police or DA, and maybe even a video clip of you doing the perp walk.
I don't think it's a tough call at all for such a story to be memory-holed from a newspaper's website. Even if a follow-up story was posted saying "Doe innocent of all charges" (that doesn't always happen), it might be buried deep-down in the search results.
Yes, the original story is "history", but it's also something that can cause real harm to the subject of the story.
I agree that a law mandating the deletion ranges from problematic to nearly-impossible. But a private process for such a thing? Sounds like a great idea to me.
I hope the internet archive does not cave to this bullshit.
Heard the Radiolab Piece -- Same boat as Mike
I just heard the podcast this weekend and was hoping TD would write something up like this. The podcast talked about some of the nuances of this and I have to say Cleveland.com had a pretty compelling case for why some of these cases should be 'forgotten'. I'm not saying I would make the same decisions they did, but there were some things that I liked about it.
However, there is no way to 'legislate' this. EU's right to be forgotten completely takes the nuance and debate out of this. That is nice for automating things, but for small platforms that care about niche issues, telling them they have to remove an article because the government said so.... eesh.
P.S. Complete aside -- I do think that there are cases when sites SHOULD take things down. A preacher friend of mine was wrongfully accused of being a pedophile (arrested, name ran through the mud, the whole bit) and the local papers covered it, as they do (and should), but never issued that the case was dropped. That page is still up there to this day with no correction or update. That is the travesty of keeping things online forever; sometimes rumors are the bits of history that leave a trail.
Even if is is voluntary, I can see lawyers making a lot of money as con artists try to have their history expunged, or sites caving to demands because they cannot afford a legal fight.
