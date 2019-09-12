Intellectual Property Is Neither Intellectual, Nor Property: Discuss
Well over a decade ago I tried to explain why things like copyright and patents (and especially trademarks) should not be considered "intellectual property," and that focusing on the use of "property" helped to distort nearly every policy debate about those tools. This was especially true among the crowd who consider themselves "free market supporters" or, worse, "against government regulations and handouts." It seemed odd to me that many people in that camp strongly supported both copyright and patents, mainly by pretending they were regular property, while ignoring that both copyrights and patents are literally centralized government regulations that involve handing a monopoly right to a private entity to prevent competition. But supporters seemed to be able to whitewash that, so long as they could insist that these things were "property", contorting themselves into believing that these government handouts were somehow a part of the free market.
For years I got strong pushback from people when I argued that copyright and patents were not property -- and a few years ago, I modified my position only slightly. I pointed out that the copyright or the patent itself can be considered property (that is, the "right" that is given out by the government), but not the underlying expression or invention that those rights protect. Indeed, these days I think so much of the confusion about the question of "property", when it comes to copyright and patents, is that so many people (myself included at times) conflate the rights given by the government with the underlying expression or invention that those rights protect. In other words, the government-granted monopoly over a sound recording does have many aspects that are property-like. But the underlying song does not have many property-like aspects.
Either way, it's great to see the Niskanen Center, a DC-think tank that continually does good work on a variety of subjects, has decided to try to re-climb that mountain to explain to "free market" and "property rights" supporters why "intellectual property is not property." If you've been reading Techdirt for any length of time, most of the arguments won't surprise you. However, it is a very thoughtful and detailed paper that is worth reading.
Imagine two farms sitting side by side in an otherwise virgin wilderness, each of them homesteaded by a husband-and-wife couple (let’s call them Fred and Wilma and Barney and Betty) — two parcels of newly created private property appropriated from the commons by productive labor. One day, as Fred and Wilma are both working outside, they both notice Betty walking through the orchard of apple trees that Barney and she had planted some years back and which are now just ready to bear fruit for the first time. As Betty picks some of the first ripening apples to use in baking a pie, she sings an enchantingly lovely ballad that she and Barney had made up together back when they were courting. For the rest of the day Wilma can’t stop thinking about that beautiful song, while Fred can’t stop thinking about those trees full of delicious apples. That night Wilma sings the song to her baby daughter as a lullaby. Fred, meanwhile, sneaks over onto Barney and Betty’s property, picks a sack full of apples, tiptoes back to his property and proceeds to eat the lot of them, feeding the cores to his pigs before heading back inside.
Do you think that Fred and Wilma both did something wrong? Are they both thieves? Did both of them violate Barney and Betty’s rights? After all, Fred stole their apples, and Wilma “stole” their song — that is, she sang it to someone else without asking for permission. If you’re having trouble seeing Fred and Wilma’s actions as morally equivalent, it’s because of a fundamental difference between the two types of “property” they took from Barney and Betty.
That fundamental difference is that Barney and Betty’s song, like all ideal objects, is a nonrivalrous good. In other words, one person’s use or consumption of it in no way diminishes the ability of others to use or consume it. As expressed with characteristic eloquence by Thomas Jefferson (who perhaps not coincidentally viewed patents and copyrights with skepticism), the “peculiar character [of an idea] is that no one possesses the less, because every other possesses the whole of it. He who receives an idea from me, receives instruction himself without lessening mine; as he who lights his taper at mine, receives light without darkening me.”
By contrast, physical objects like apples are rivalrous: Once Fred and his pigs had finished devouring the ones Fred stole, they were gone and nobody else could consume them. Even when physical objects aren’t physically consumed by their owners — think paintings or plots of land — there is still unavoidable rivalry in using, enjoying, and disposing of them. The owner exercises that control over the owned object, and therefore nobody else does.
This is why it’s clear that Fred inflicted harm on his neighbors, since he took the fruit that they grew and now they don’t have it anymore. But Barney and Betty still have their song; the fact that Wilma sang it did nothing to prevent them from singing it anytime they want to. So, if Wilma did harm to Barney and Betty, what exactly is it?
The whole paper is really worth reading, and digs in on how and why people create, the nature of externalities in the creative process, and what actual data shows on the incentives of copyright and patents in driving innovation and creativity. The paper also digs deep on how excessive monopoly rights vastly hinder follow-on creativity and innovation (which is how most innovation and creativity come about in the first place).
In the case of copyright, excessive internalization is an impediment to the process of borrowing that is essential for the growth of creative works. While each artist may contribute new ideas to the cultural landscape, their contributions are based on the previous body of work. We all begin as consumers of ideas — and then some of us go on to create new ones. Take the case of Star Wars. The Jedi, Darth Vader, and the Death Star were all new in 1977, but George Lucas relied heavily on older ideas to make them possible. It is common knowledge that Lucas borrowed from Joseph Campbell’s Hero With a Thousand Faces when crafting the hero’s journey of Luke Skywalker. But the borrowing didn’t stop there. The famous opening crawl is virtually identical to those at the beginning of episodes of Flash Gordon Conquers the Universe. Telling the story from the perspective of two lowly characters, the droids R2-D2 and C-3P0, was inspired by Kurosawa’s The Hidden Fortress — something Lucas freely admits.
But while Lucas’s borrowing was permissible under copyright law, other borrowing is not, as current law gives rights holders control over broadly defined “derivative works.” A number of Star Wars fan films have been shuttered or severely limited in their scope (mostly by prohibiting commercialization) due to threats of litigation by Disney. The genre of fan fiction is a legal gray area, with many tests to determine whether it constitutes fair use, including commercialization and how “transformative” the work is. While the vast majority of these works will never amount to much, their existence is more tolerated than established as a clear-cut case of fair use. A more aggressively enforced copyright regime would almost certainly be the end of most fan fiction.
Thankfully, the paper also takes on the "fruits of our labor" view of both copyright and patents and why that doesn't make much sense either.
The idea that people should be able to enjoy the fruits of their labor has clear intuitive appeal, but its invocation as a justification for stopping other people from making use of your ideas without your permission suffers a fatal difficulty: The argument proves far too much. Indeed, the problem goes beyond the widely understood “negative space” of intellectual creations that stand outside of patent and copyright protection: scientific discoveries, fashion, comedy, etc. Given that every new business venture starts with an idea, why shouldn’t every first entrant in a new industry be able to claim a monopoly? Or, for that matter, why not every first entry in a geographic market? If someone has the bright idea that their hometown needs a Thai restaurant and succeeds in making a go of it, why shouldn’t she be able to prevent competitors from coming in to poach her good idea — at least for a couple of decades? On the other hand, given that every new idea is in some way adapted from earlier ideas, why shouldn’t those first entrants in new industries and new markets be seen as “thieves” and “pirates” who are infringing on earlier ideas? Once you really start working through the implications, the whole argument collapses in a hopeless muddle.
The problem is this: The claim that enjoying the fruits of one’s intellectual labor entitles you to stop competitors has no inherent limiting principle, and thus the claim can be extended headlong into absurdity — as indeed it frequently has been. Of course, one can impose limits on the claim, but those limits have to be based on other principles — in particular, some sense of relative costs and benefits. But now we’re doing policy analysis and the case-specific comparison of costs and benefits, at which point the grandiose-sounding claim that patent and copyright law combat injustice shrivels and fades.
The paper then suggests some reforms for both copyright and patent law that seem quite reasonable. On copyright, they suggest reducing terms, requiring registration, limiting infringement to commercial exploitation, expanding fair use, narrowing derivative works, and ending anti-circumvention (a la DMCA 1201). These are all good suggestions, though the "commercial exploitation" one is one that sounds good but is often hard to implement, because what is and what is not "commercial exploitation" can be somewhat gray and fuzzy at times. But the intent here is sound.
On patents, the paper suggestions are to eliminate both software and business method patents, greatly tighten eligibility requirements, and no infringement in cases of independent invention. To me, as I've argued, the independent invention point is the most important. Indeed, I've argued that we should go further than just saying that independent invention is a defense against infringement. Instead, we should note that independent invention is a sign of obviousness, meaning not only that the second invention isn't infringing, but that the initial patent itself should likely be invalid, as patents are only supposed to be granted if the idea is not obvious to those skilled in the art.
All in all, this is a great and thorough paper, especially for those who really want to insist that copyrights and patents should be treated like traditional property, and position themselves as supporters of "free markets." I fully expect -- as I've experienced in the past -- that those people will not engage seriously with these arguments and will rage and scream about them, but it's still important to make these points.
Yet another analogy...
I see property, and by that I mean real property (not limited to real estate) as having form, substance, and possibly function. Real property can be damaged by natural events such as hurricanes, fire, flood, hail, tornadoes, lightning, etc... Your copy of a book, sheet music, recording would be real property, the concepts expressed in those are not.
On the other hand, imaginary property cannot be damaged by natural events, like the song 'borrowed (I thought 'stolen' as a bit strong) by Wilma above', there was no actual loss to Betty, with the possible exception of attribution. The song itself is a bit ethereal, as it floats through the air, or even if it is written down or recorded. That is until we get to the monetization of imaginary property, which has since lead us to control, which then lead us to excessive control, and the mischaracterization of imaginary property as real property.
It is the monetization that brings us to the over protection, and lengthening protections, and rabid control, and the spread of such protections worldwide for the benefit of corporations rather than creators of imaginary property. The concept of having an idea and then living off it forever, or even getting rich off it is anathema to the original conception of imaginary property, at least in the United States...
Which only allows Congress to do something about imaginary property, but does not require it to do so.
I like the reforms mentioned in the article above, but would add some. Imaginary property cannot be transferred from the creator, but may be licensed, loaned, or contracted to another entity for some limited times for some consideration. By limited times we should look to the copyright clause that is in the Constitution and quoted above for guidance. If the purpose is truly to promote creativity, then any protection dies with the creator, and not just limitations created by law, which should also be short enough to encourage creators to continue creating.
For example the original 14 years for copyright (too long in my mind, seven would be better) with a purchased extension for another 14 (or7) years if it is considered economically feasible.
And for patents, the current ten year limit is OK, but new patents should not be issued for small tweaks to existing patents creating the concept of 'evergreening'. If a new idea is added to an existing patent, and that idea is worth it, it should be able to stand on its own without the underlying patent and be patentable by itself. Nor should patents be issued to anyone that is not in the process of bringing a product to market, and if, within a reasonable time, no product is produced the patent expires. The fact of not being able to transfer a patent should also help with the non-practicing entities (those without a product asserting imaginary patent rights).
These ideas should be taken into consideration along with those reforms mentioned in the article, and no, I am not claiming any imaginary rights to these ideas.
Re: Yet another analogy... -- BUT if YOU made a creation...
instead of being a mere thief, you'd have an entirely different.
You are advocating stealing the TIME and MONEY of other people. You're a mere pirate / vandal / freeloader / NPC. Your opinion is wrong, and NEVER given any credence in any court.
Corporations do it all the time, but I don’t see you throwing a hissy fit about that.
Re: Re: Yet another Troll
Sorry but what were you actually responding to?
You can steal cash - how can you "steal" time? Can you take it out of my pocket and put it in yours?
If I buy a book form a used bookstore am I somehow "stealing" that book because the author doesn't get paid for the sale?
Re: Re: Yet another analogy... -- BUT if YOU made a creation...
I've put things out for use on the internet and had them used in ways I did not approve and without attribution. I've had a copyrighted work of mine used by a major studio in the production of a world famous television show who failed to provide attribution.
Have I been stolen from?
Fuck no. Did they take my time or money? Of course not. I spent the time upfront to create something without any knowledge that it would be seen as useful to a major studio. I would have spent the time even if no one would have seen it. And I didn't create it with any expectation of recompense. I created it because I wanted to. I was driven by a creative passion. And I would spend more money hiring a lawyer before even getting to court than I would make it getting some kind of payoff.
Fuck you for trying to speak for artists. You can only represent yourself.
re:The Poor Trail of Dorian Graze by O. Scare Wild
And just look at all that stealing in the tag that you have given yourself.
Re: Re: Yet another analogy... -- BUT if YOU made a creation...
Dred Scott also wasn't given any credence in court. Just because a bunch of greedy elites have convinced you and other morons that exploitation and bastardization of "intellectual property" laws is just and morally right doesn't make it so. It just means that the ones benefiting from the broken system like it broken. And keeping useful idiots such as yourself spouting mindless garbage is a key component of keeping them broken.
Re: Re: Re: Yet another analogy... -- BUT if YOU made a creation
Useful might be stretching it a bit too far on this one.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Yet another analogy... -- BUT if YOU made a crea
I didn't mean to imply that he's useful to anyone other than the oligarchs who need people to believe the insane shit he spouts.
Media Executive: But it diminishes our abilities to both profit from it and make sure others can’t use it for shit! HOW DARE!
Constitution by The People so NOT "government-granted monopoly"
The Constitution is what We The People direct Our Officers to guarantee. Copyright and Patents are directly in the body. For copyright, the gov't is to make efforts to protect authors and inventors against both individuals and commercial-scale thieves who would steal / "monetize" works. Period.
You start by LYING as usual. It's a material lie made up to suit your pirate bias.
But do go on with your pro-piracy SEMANTIC GAMES while on Torrent Freak are the practical results of government / societal attempts to ensure that the works of individuals are protected against THIEVES: sites injuncted, quitting or blocked, even mere ISPs being made to pay for NOT making efforts to protect intellectual property, pirates fined or JAILED.
Just go on imagining that you're right or relevant, you Masnick, it's a HOOT.
Re: Constitution by The People so NOT "government-granted m
Are you attempting to quote directly from the constitution?
I can do that better than him. Article I, Section 8, Clause 8 says:
It doesn’t establish IP laws, but it gives Congress the power to enact, change, and (presumably) repeal such laws.
How can you support copyright but decry corporate censorship when copyright as it stands today serves the purposes of corporate censorship more than anything else?
Re: Constitution by The People so NOT "government-granted monopo
But copyright is only a government granted monopoly - what the hell are you trying to say??
You get fined for copying movies not because of some natural law, but because the government will enforce it's authority over you. Without government backing copyright means nothing.
Barney can put up a fence to keep out apple thieves. Apples are property. They only way to stop me from copying a book or song is to make a law about.
And protecting imaginary property is anti-free market, pro-government and pro-corporation.
We The People don't approve of copyright, it has no moral or natural weight.
Re: Constitution by The People so NOT "government-granted monopo
We know why they're in the body, because the people who put it in the body explicitly wrote about why they put it in the body. And modern IP maximalism is in direct opposition to the reason for its inclusion in the first place.
Given that, you're either arguing in bad faith, or you're too stupid to be involved in this conversation at all.
If it is real property then why do they not levy taxes upon it?
Re:
The term "real property" normally refers to land.
But there are lots of types of rivalrous property that's not taxed. Apples, to use the article's example. Money is another (the USA has no wealth tax).
Re:
Because the feds can't tax property and the local governments can't regulate IP
And a corporation would end up suing Wilma anyway.
Re:
They're going to sue somebody, because if there's money anywhere that they're not getting, that goes against the natural oligarchic order.
