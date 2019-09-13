High-Level DOJ Official Latest Gov't Employee To Be Caught Watching Porn While On The Clock
It's good to know government employees are hard at work. (This statement mainly applies to male employees.)
Throughout the past several years, internal investigations have rooted out a bunch of government employees who are wasting tax dollars by visiting websites and viewing content no doubt strictly prohibited by workplace policies. We're talking porn. Lots of porn. Just incredible amounts of porn consumption.
These apparently non-essential personnel have racked up some amazing porn stats. Some SEC employees were reprimanded (but not fired) for spending up to 98% of their workdays watching porn. An employee at the US Geological Survey's [cough] EROS Center visited 9,000 porn webpages en route to infecting the agency's computer system with malware. An EPA employee spent their work hours compiling a comprehensive library of over 9,000 pornographic images.
It's not just the federal government either. The City of Baltimore's Department of Public Works discovered an employee was spending about half the work week (~20 hours) watching porn on the clock. Over in the UK -- home of the always-impending porn filters -- government employees accessed porn 300,000 times over a 14-month period.
Porn consumption is apparently a government tradition -- one that spans the world and is celebrated by all levels of governing bodies.
Here's yet another data point, emanating from the US Department of Justice. (via NextGov)
The DOJ's Inspector General was tipped to some in-office porn viewing by a high-ranking official. This was no office drone. This was a Deputy Assistant Attorney General. Its investigation confirmed what was suspected: more porn consumption on a government computer.
From the one-page summary [PDF] released by the OIG:
The OIG investigation substantiated the allegation that the then DAAG viewed sexually explicit images on the DAAG’s government computers, in violation of DOJ policy. An OIG forensic examination of two DOJ computers issued to the DAAG determined that the computers contained data regarding numerous sexually explicit website searches, visits to websites hosting sexually explicit videos, sexually explicit search engine terms, and sexually explicit images.
The DAAG then lied about their porn habits. This is a bold move, considering lying to investigators is a criminal offense. Of course, it's only the rarest of government officials who are ever charged with lying to investigators. This one was no exception. The DAAG resigned before the investigation was concluded and no criminal charges were brought.
That's the quality of help we're paying for. They're people who should be held to a higher standard than private sector employees. But they never are. Fireable offenses rarely result in firing. Massive amounts of wasted time result in reprimands, rather than demotions or termination. And yet, we're supposed to act like the government has our best interests in mind when it engages in a tiny bit of oversight. These employees and their enablers are jerking far more than themselves around.
The Governments dime, funded by us!
With such extensive research into such a particularized subject by government employees, one would think that at the very least they would release some results. Did they find any good porn, and if so, where? After all, we did pay for the research.
Let us not forget to move the conversation forward:
https://carnegieendowment.org/2019/09/10/moving-encryption-policy-conversation-forward-pub- 79573
Re: The Governments dime, funded by us!
They could at least publish their results before they quit.
On a more serious note, what the heck was their network defense team doing which enabled so many downloads and searches? I would hope they at least establish a web filter and do some packet scans to at least stop malware and the exfiltration of data. No filter will block every piece of porn but after so many downloads and searches it should have picked up something.
Re: Re: The Governments dime, funded by us!
There's always FOIA.
'Look, I 'punished' myself, no need for you to.'
The DAAG resigned before the investigation was concluded and no criminal charges were brought.
The fact that that actually works is beyond crazy. 'Well, your actions were serious enough that we were going to fire you, investigate your activity, and maybe bring charges against you, but if you're going to quit I suppose that's punishment enough.'
If quitting is enough to dodge an investigation and potential charges I'd say that's pretty good evidence that the investigation was a farce from the get-go, only there to present the facade of Doing Something with little to no intention of actually handing out a punishment, because if someone's actions are that bad it shouldn't matter whether they're employed when they are charged, only whether they were when they did the actions in question.
Re: 'Look, I 'punished' myself, no need for you to.'
I must be in a strange mood today. When I read your subject line, and considering the subject of the article, I imagined a different kind of 'punishment' than what your comment is actually about. Did you intend the double entendre?
Re: Re: 'Look, I 'punished' myself, no need for you to.'
That's what I was wondering as well. A little Masochistic porn.
Well I hope they were good looking bodies at least.
Re:
Different things turn on different people so your definition of good looking could vary from someone else by a lot.
Not doing their job / don't pay them
If people can't seem to be fired for viewing porn and they can't get into trouble for lying, is there any chance of at least not paying these people when they quit?
They were hired to a job but if they're spending 50% or 98% of their day viewing porn, then they weren't doing their job so they shouldn't be paid.
Re: Not doing their job / don't pay them
Not saying they should have been watching porn on the clock (or if so, use your cell phone so it's not tracked! Jeez), but what if "doing their job" only took 1 hour out of 8 each day?
usual case of 'dont do what i do, do what i tell you'!
the problem is that these government employees will be used in the statistics that the governments use to verify the implementation of filters, as excuses by the entertainment industries that sites that allow downloading infect machines with malware and are financed by groups that encourage child pornography and terrorism!
