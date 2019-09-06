Cops Digitally Erase Suspect's Facial Tattoos To Make Him Look More Like The Robbery Suspect Caught On Camera
from the police-officers-dig-deep,-find-new-lows dept
When the police have already decided who they like for some unsolved crime, almost nothing will stop them from getting their man. Investigations are supposed to involve investigating. But when a handful of tipsters said a black man robbed a bank, the Portland PD went to work trying to pin four bank robberies on one man. (via Simple Justice)
The problem with this man was his list of distinguishing features. He had several -- all as plain as the tattoos on his face. (All photos via court documents.)
That's Tyrone Lamont Allen's booking photo. This is an image of the suspect captured by a bank's security system.
The first thing that jumps out of this photo is the lack of things that jump out. No tattoos on the face capture by bank cameras. Plenty of tattoos on the "suspect" the Portland police decided to arrest. But at least investigators did a little footwork first. And a little Photoshop work as well.
Here's the photo they used of Allen in lineups shown to bank tellers at robbed banks.
Yeah, that's Tyron Allen -- minus everything that makes him distinctively Tyrone Allen. This is what the Portland PD did to steer witnesses into handing them the suspect they wanted to arrest.
[W]hen Portland police suspected Allen was involved in four bank and credit union heists, and none of the tellers reported seeing tattoos on the face of the man who robbed them, police digitally altered Allen’s mugshot.
They covered up every one of his tattoos using Photoshop.
“I basically painted over the tattoos,’’ police forensic criminalist Mark Weber testified. “Almost like applying electronic makeup.’’
Police then presented the altered image of Allen with photos of five similar-looking men to the tellers for identification. They didn’t tell anyone that they’d changed Allen’s photo.
Some of the tellers picked out Allen.
All of this came out in court, leading to a large number of lawyers and laypersons alike to say WTF. Allen's lawyer said the police basically "rigged the outcome" of the photo lineup. He's not wrong. But his client is not the first person this has happened to. Rigging lineups is a cop tradition. The only distinctive feature of this one is the use of Photoshop to remove distinctive features.
Now, as Scott Greenfield points out, someone with a lot of facial tattoos and a predilection for bank robberies might realize those two qualities aren't a good mix. Allen could have altered his appearance so no teller would tell cops "look for the guy with all the face tattoos." (Reminder: none of the tellers told the cops to look for a guy with a lot of face tattoos.) But that would only have made Allen memorable for other reasons.
If a guy wanted to rob a bank, knowing he had rather unique facial characteristics that would make him very easy to ID, he could “sanitize” his appearance with makeup. But upon closer scrutiny, the theory has a flaw: the amount of makeup necessary to cover up Allen’s facial tats would itself have become an identifying characteristic. Even assuming he was highly skilled in the application of makeup, it would require so much makeup to accomplish a complete cover-up that the description would have been “guy in baseball cap, glasses and face covered in makeup.”
Having been caught implying all black guys look alike if you remove the stuff that makes them individuals, the government is now actually arguing that this is no different than digitally removing the hat and glasses the suspect in the camera footage is wearing. Altering photos is apparently "standard practice among investigators," according to Detective Brett Hawkinson, an 18-year veteran of altering lineup photos and the lead investigator on this case. He's the one who gave the orders to digitally delete Allen's tattoos before putting his face in the PD's photo lineup.
Yes, this is standard practice. The lead investigator could name no official policy instructing cops to remove distinctive facial features from lineup photos, but of course there wouldn't be. It's an unofficial "standard practice" -- things cops do because of the gaping void where honesty and accountability should be. No one says this is how things should be done. But this is how things are done.
This incident was particularly egregious. And it came out in court. Now more people are finding out exactly what law enforcement agencies mean when they use the word "investigation." It's rarely a search for unknown criminal suspects. More often, it's cops working backwards from foregone conclusions. This is ugly and cheap and the antithesis of the image law enforcement likes to present to the public: the good guys fighting the good fight. They're fighting dirty and they like easy wins and easy days as much as anyone in the private sector. If the corner you have to cut is the distinguishing features that would rule out your favorite suspect, so be it.
I hope the judge in the eventual lawsuit decides that qualified immunity doesn’t apply to those asshole cops. They deserve to have their personal bank accounts emptied for this.
Well, depending on the timespan here, I can see this being legitimate:
step 1: rob a bunch of banks
step 2: get a bunch of tattoos
step 3: fail to get arrested as you don't match the perp.
Alternatively,
step 1: get a bunch of tattoos
step 2: cover up said tattoos with concealer
step 3: rob a bunch of banks
step 4: remove concealer
step 5: avoid getting arrested as you don't match the perp.
So under either of those scenarios, having the lineup picture remove the tattoos makes sense, as the police were unsure whether they existed during the crimes.
But in this case, the security camera footage doesn't seem to match even the photoshopped headshot, so you'd think they'd keep looking.
Yeah, about those two theories.
“Allen, 50, was charged in the four bank and credit union robberies, all occurring within a four-day period in early April 2017.” (Source)
“Allen has numerous elaborate and prominent tattoos on his forehead, cheeks and neck as revealed in April 18, 2017, booking photos shot following his arrest on unrelated warrants. Some of the tattoos even relay very readable names.” (Source)
#1 is a near-impossibility, given how the tattoos don’t look fresh in his booking photo. #2 is probable, yet highly unlikely — as the quoted article notes, the makeup would’ve been a distinguishing feature and thus worked against Allen.
The cops wanted to close a case, so they arrested Allen — a Black guy that kinda maybe resembled their suspect — then digitally altered a photograph of him so he would better resemble the suspect. If they have no other evidence that he committed the crimes they allege he committed, they shouldn’t get to use an obviously doctored identification as evidence.
Re:
And the proper term for a suspect whose only link to the crime is forged evidence is: acquitted.
Re: Prison Tattoos
Those are not new tattoos. Many of them are prison tattoos - this is not this guys first rodeo with prison. I'll bet he has a nice collection of mugshots in his history for comparison.
Hmmmmm.....makes me afraid of what the cops will do with access to all those Ring doorbell videos.
That this happened in my city only escalates my fear of the police. If they'll do this in a "liberal hippy" town they'll do this anywhere. Clearly innocence is no defense strategy.
Re:
If convicted, proving actual innocence down the road won't get you out of jail either. That could be corrected by the legislature, but to their shame, haven't.
The worst part is behavior like this obscures the prosecution's responsibility to prove one's guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. By altering facts prior to the arrest, that then become a part of the evidence trail, those alterations gain believability beyond any reasonableness, and to my mind create doubt rather than represent any evidence of anything. Those alterations might be considered credible even if they have no factual relationship to the accused.
Re: Re:
Judges like to believe they are infallible. Most people do. Courts as a whole like the concept called judicial finality — that once a court declares something to be true, it is indisputably true.
They’ve all forgotten the actual purpose of having judges and courts at all: justice.
Re:
Portland Police have a history of racist law enforcement practices. This isn't surprising at all if you know the history.
Anyone want to bet on how long it is before cops are caught creating deep fake videos of alleged crimes and criminals?
Once again, cops use the excuse that something horrifying that they did is just “standard procedure”, not realizing just how bad it makes them look. Either they’re lying about standard procedure, or they regularly do something horrifying without a second thought. If it’s “standard procedure”, then there’s something horribly wrong with the “standard procedure”.
Why does this stuff happen?
seem to be plenty of cops who can't be trusted and plenty of judges who can't be trusted to hold bad cops accountable.
Why is this happening?
What is the solution?
Re: Why does this stuff happen?
Two words...Qualified immunity.
Get rid of it and we might find that those Amendments that have been around for over 200 years actually mean something.
Re: Why does this stuff happen?
Because Andy Taylor is dead and Barney Fife is now in charge.
Minor correction. There's no Portland PD. It's called the Portland Police Bureau.
Portland cops are notoriously racist despite Portland being a progressive liberal city. The cops coordinate with Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer members and actively avoid arresting on warrants or arresting rooftop snipers...as long as they're white supremacists.
To a cop, the explanation is never that complicated. It's always simple. There's no mystery to the street, no arch criminal behind it all. If you got a bank robbery and you think the black guy did it, you're gonna find out you're right.
The guy in the bank photo wears prescription eyeglasses, probably with a fairly high power. You can tell by the way the edge of the face is distorted/smaller when viewed through the lens. Does face-tattoo guy even need corrective lenses? If not, it is highly unlikely he would completely hobble his eyesight while robbing a bank. Dark sunglasses, sure, but a high-power scrip? Yeah right.
Anyway, I am worried that doctoring the photo could be considered an acceptable procedure by the court, because it is always a remote possibility that the DA will claim that the suspect changed his appearance after the robbery.
The only think that could make this story more disgusting would be if the guy they railroaded was only 5' 5" tall and the robber was clearly over 6'... which would be another reason to do a photo lineup.
he was black
so....
