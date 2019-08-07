Another Day, Another Company Leaving Sensitive User Data Exposed Publicly On The Amazon Cloud
What is it about companies leaving consumer data publicly exposed on an Amazon cloud server? Verizon made headlines after one of its customer service vendors left the personal data of around 6 million consumers just sitting on an Amazon server without adequate password protection. A GOP data analytics firm was also recently soundly ridiculed after it left the personal data of around 198 million citizens (read: most of you) similarly just sitting on an Amazon server without protection. Time Warner Cable also recently left 4 million user records sitting in an openly-accessible Amazon bucket.
You'd think that after all of this press attention fixated on a fairly basic (but massive) screw up, that companies would stop doing this. But you'd be wrong.
The latest company to fail at fundamental security practices is California's Bank of Cardiff, which managed to leave millions of phone recordings made by employees -- you guessed it -- in an unsecured Amazon cloud bucket open wide to the general internet. Many of the phone recordings exposed include bank employees talking with customers about sensitive financial transactions:
"Many of the calls appear to be Bank of Cardiff employees phoning up individuals the bank has discussed loans with, or attempting to offer them one. One call includes a potential customer discussing their plans for obtaining financing either from Bank of Cardiff or a competitor. In another, an employee contacts a company focused on industrial equipment; Motherboard identified the company because of its hold music which includes the firm's website. The company did not respond to a request for comment. In a third call, an employee contacted a company about a business loan."
Yeah, whoops-a-daisy. The practice by lazy and/or incompetent companies has basically made a career for folks like UpGuard cyber risk analyst Chris Vickery, who has spent the better part of the last few years searching and exposing companies that can't be bothered to secure their cloud accounts. But again, it's absolutely incredible given the media exposure of this basic gaffe that every company on the planet hasn't done an audit to make sure their brand isn't the next one in lights for security incompetence.
Bank of Cardiff has yet to issue a public statement on the exposure, but it did finally lock down access to the data trove once journalists and security researchers (once again) did their jobs for them.
Like walking around wearing a neon target front and back
The practice by lazy and/or incompetent companies has basically made a career for folks like UpGuard cyber risk analyst Chris Vickery, who has spent the better part of the last few years searching and exposing companies that can't be bothered to secure their cloud accounts.
Given how many companies seem to have a 'shoot the messenger' mindset I'm rather surprised someone who does that on a regular basis hasn't been sued into the ground by companies looking to blame anyone but themselves for their lousy security practices.
You can scan a Cloud for voice/address data
....but a Security team cannot whack all them moles.
I suspect the culprit is their funding or their AI deployment.
Victims could seek to sue, but would they win.
Re: You can scan a Cloud for voice/address data
Equifax was just successfully sued for a $0.10 win
There's honestly no excuse for this any more. Amazon defaults everything to secure, you have to explicitly allow public access and any remotely competent team will have run an audit on existing buckets and scripts since these scandals started breaking. For this to happen on any kind of large scale, it's either gross incompetence or deliberate sabotage.
Sadly, the most likely explanation is simply cost-cutting. A lot of companies making these kinds of mistakes are either too cheap to hire competent admins (usually leaving infrastructure decisions to developers, who will always favour ease of use over security) or otherwise leave too many security decisions in the hand of departments who don't really have any right making them, often because they don't want to pay for dedicated security staff until something bites them in the ass. That kind of cheap decision making is scarily common with banks, for some reason.
