As Expected: Covington HS Teen's Lawsuit Against The Washington Post Is Dismissed
This was not unexpected. As we easily predicted back when it was filed, Nick Sandmann -- the MAGA red hat wearing teenager from Covington Catholic High School who was briefly at the center of a viral social media Rorschach test -- has now lost his laughably bad defamation lawsuit against the Washington Post. As we pointed out, he never alleged any actual defamation, and federal Judge William Bertelsman did not seem at all pleased with Sandmann's legal arguments.
As Bertelsman notes, at this stage (the motion to dismiss stage), all he needs to do is see whether or not an actual claim has been presented: were statements of fact made about Sandmann that were defamatory. There's plenty of explanatory text before we get to the crux:
... the statements that Sandmann challenges constitute protected opinions that may not form the basis for a defamation claim.
That's it. That's really all that matters here. The court goes into some more details to explain this, even though it's barely even necessary. However, as an example:
First, statements 1-3, 10, 13, 16, 17 are not actionable because they do not state or imply "actual, objectively verifiable facts."...
Instead, these statements contain terms such as "ugly," "swarmed," "taunting," "disrespect," "ignored," "aggressive," "physically," and "rambunctious." These are all examples of "loose, figurative," "rhetorical hyperbole" that is protected by the First Amendment because it is not "susceptible of being proved true or false."
This is the crux of basically all defamation law and why this case was going to lose from the beginning.
The above terms are also "inherently subjective," like "dirtiest"... or "squandered" and "broke," ... all of which are "not so definite or precise as to be branded as false."
There's a lot more along those lines, highlighting how you can't just take vaguely negative statements implying something and declare them defamatory. From there, it gets even worse. The judge notes that even if these were negative statements about Sandmann "there is no allegation of special damages," which dooms the case a second time. The court also calls out Sandmann's legal claims as overstating (by a lot) what the Washington Post actually did.
Finally, the article does not state that Sandmann "engaged in racist taunts." The article makes vague reference to teens and other participants "taunting" the "indigenous crowd" and them merely states that "[a] few people . . . began to chant build that wall," a political statement on an issue of public debate and often associated with party affiliation. This is not defamatory.
Even if false, attributing to an individual "membership in a political party in the United States that is a mainstream party and not at odds with the fundamental social order is not defamatory."
And thus, the case is dismissed, with prejudice.
The Court accepts Sandmann's statement that, when he was standing motionless in the confrontation with Phillips, his intent was to calm the situation and not impede or block anyone.
However, Phillips did not see it that way. He concluded that he was being "blocked" and not allowed to "retreat." He passed these conclusions on to the Post. They may have been erroneous, but, as discussed above, they are opinion protected by the First Amendment. And the Post is not liabile for publishing these opinions, for the reasons discussed in this Opinion.
We see so many of these lawsuits these days, where people insist that saying something that you don't like is somehow defamatory. That's not how it works. Of course, it would have been nice if Kentucky had an anti-SLAPP law (it has none) or if there were a federal anti-SLAPP law (there is not) to discourage this kind of frivolous, free speech chilling, lawsuit.
Is this a premature decision?
My argument here is poached from Viva Frie, who does a much better job of explaining the potential issues with this dismissal. The main crux of the argument is that when there's a dismissal, there's no evidence. Dismissals are based solely on agreed upon facts of the case. This dismissal, however, appears to be based on what should have been admitted as evidence.
The decision seems to hinge on evidence that had not yet been adduced. For example, as you note above, the court cites how Phillips felt during the incident, but it's not like the court is basing that on any sort of testimony given by Phillips. The court also seems to be overextending its dismissal of the language that's used; I don't think it's outside the realm of possibility that the court might be able to determine whether someone is being "swarmed" by a crowd, just as the court seems to be perfectly fine with accepting that Phillips felt like he was "blocked" by Sandmann. Likewise I don't think it's necessarily outside the realm of possibility that a court could come up with reasonable thresholds for what might constitute "taunting" or "aggressive." Or maybe the judge is right and the court can't figure that out. To be fair, I do agree that these are terms that are not easily defined and are therefore matters of opinion, but the point is that determination ought to have made in court after reviewing the evidence.
Between lawyer fees and the cost of the PR firm Sandmann's parents hired, I'd say justice has been served.
It was DISGUSTING what these Leftist so-called News channels did. Cutting the clip to fit their narrative. It wasn't news. It was attacking a kid that did nothing wrong. I know they filed a number of cases, this is just one of them.
Re:
Themes some sour ass grapes hamilton. Has any case you’ve ever supported not gone down like your mom in Richard Brandon’s convertible?
Re:
The suit was dismissed - with prejudice. So any further suits would be frowned upon. (They could file a completely different suit, but the new judge will look at this case.)
The article includes quotes from people who were actually on the scene who backed up the article. So the coverage wasn't as biased as you are making it out.
Of course the kids were bused in to slut-shame pregnant women so we know their motives were pure.
If they’re all as bad as this one, they’ll all fail like this one.
Re: I’m with ya hamilton no iceberg is big enough!!!
Oh I hoped they filed a bunch and the donations run out and actually have to suffer financial consequences for their actions as social shaming haven’t seemed to work.
Re:
It was DISGUSTING what these Leftist so-called News channels did.
Perhaps you can go on twitter and whine with the "president" about it. I mean, that's all you guys do, right? Whine? You don't do anything, but you've sure got the whining down pat.
Poor, poor, over privileged white kids. When will they ever catch a break?
That’s not true.
Some of them shoot up concerts, theaters, schools, and churches.
Re:
And garlic festivals.
Re: Re:
Apparently the Gilroy shooter did seem obsessed with racial superiority, and posted a link to a white power book just before the shooting. :(
But throwing milkshakes - that is the work of a real terrorist group.
Re: Re:
Which was mass shooting 246 according to the BBC report, but their reference site Gun Violence Archive has already bumped the counter to 247.
Re:
Fixed that for the author.
Re: Re:
You really want to see the snowflakes melt, ask them to back up el Cheetos lies. A little fact checking and they lose their shit.
Re: Is this a premature decision?
The evidence was adduced in the Post article itself. Phillips stated what he felt at that time, and it's not within the court's purview to say he didn't really feel that way. Whether his feelings were reasonable might be something the court could rule on, but for defamation that's irrelevant. If your feeling is completely irrational and unreasonable you're still entitled to say you felt that way and your statement of how you felt can't be defamatory to the other party.
Note that saying how you felt is something different from falsely saying the other party did some specific thing to make you feel that way, but Sandmann couldn't point to anything Phillips said he did that he didn't clearly do.
Re: Re: Is this a premature decision?
Very well put.
Re: Is this a premature decision?
Or no accusation of anything illegal.
If I sue you for putting a funny hat on your dog, my suit is going to be dismissed. Even if I have 100% ironclad proof that you put a funny hat on your dog. Because putting funny hats on dogs is not actually illegal. The evidence doesn't matter if the thing I am accusing you of is not illegal. I can refer to putting a funny hat on your dog as "arson" if I want, but that's not the legal definition of arson.
Similarly, if I were to say "Nick Sandmann is a big stupid doodoo head," and Nick Sandmann were to sue me for defamation, that suit would be dismissed. Because even if I did say that about him, calling someone a big stupid doodoo head is not defamatory.
Which is more or less what happened here. The judge determined that even if 100% of the accusations in the lawsuit were 100% true, none of them broke any laws.
There's no need to make any determinations about evidence if the plaintiff is accusing the defendant of doing things that are legal. The judge doesn't need to go to trial and put my photos of you putting a funny hat on your dog before a jury, so they can evaluate whether or not you really put that funny hat on your dog, thereby committing arson. The judge can just say "that's not what 'arson' means" and dismiss the case. At that point, whether or not I can prove you put a funny hat on your dog is irrelevant.
Re: Is this a premature decision?
The main crux of the argument is that when there's a dismissal, there's no evidence. Dismissals are based solely on agreed upon facts of the case. This dismissal, however, appears to be based on what should have been admitted as evidence.
I can't believe I just sat down and watched that entire video. I've never heard of that guy and have no idea his experience in defamation cases, but his analysis seems very, very flawed. His description seems to confuse some of the basics of civil procedure in such cases, focusing on the standards in a motion to dismiss and arguing that the case should have moved further on.
But, as the judge correctly noted, even assuming that everything in the original claims are accurate, there still is not enough to state a claim of defamation, and that's why it's entirely proper to dismiss at this stage.
The analysis by that lawyer feels a lot more like wishful thinking from someone who wanted the case to at least go further into the process.
Media
If media actually cared about reputation anymore, things like this wouldn't happen. But shoddy journalism used to drive peoples emotions and further a narrative seems to be par for the course these days.
Re: Media
Well thankfully you still have InfoWars to tell it to you straight, eh?
Re: Re: Media
At lease infowars didn't spend years trying to sell a fake story about russian collusion, so they are already ahead of MSNPC and CNN.
Re: Re: Re: Media
You... They... What? Everything Infowars peddles is false. Everything.
Re: Re: Re: Media
Selling snake oil male virility pills to paranoid racists and conspiracy theorists is better?
InfoWars did spend a lot of time pushing the notion that Sandy Hook was a “false flag operation” and those who died were mere “crisis actors”. Unlike the Mueller investigation, InfoWars had no proof of their claims being even remotely factual.
Re: Have you tried digging up bro?
You really want to go there? Ok we can go there. They did spend years however downplaying the cold hard facts, the many of Donnie’s inner circle were/are in bed literally and figuratively with known Putin operatives. I mean it’s not like several of his people had to recuse themselves or went to jail for lying about working with the Russians. And just remember the whole Fusion GPS thing was originally paid for by GOP operatives and Mueller is a lifelong republican. So apparently “fake” means facts that you don’t. Shit you’re probably dumb enough to still buy into all that birther garbage.
Quoting at length from The Weekly Sift:
From the beginning of the Trump/Russia investigation, I’ve had two questions about the Trump campaign and Trump transition team:
Those two questions have formed my standard of judgment ever since: If I ever felt like I could confidently answer them, I would believe we had gotten to the bottom of things.
I don’t think we have good answers to those questions even now.
I can imagine a relatively innocent answer for the first one: The Russians were trying to infiltrate the campaign, so they repeatedly contacted Trump’s people. But that answer just makes the second question more difficult, because then Trump’s people could have given perfectly innocent answers, like: “I wondered about that at the time. It seemed so weird that these Russians kept wanting to talk to me.” It would have been so easy to say: “Yeah, I talked to the guy, but I never figured out exactly what he wanted. I had a bad feeling about it, though, so I didn’t see him again.” Instead, they either made false denials, manufactured false cover stories, or developed a convenient amnesia around all things Russian.
Why? Innocent people don’t act that way.
Trump and his defenders have not offered an answer of any kind about the lying, and instead have done everything possible to distract us the question. All the wild conspiracy theories about the Steele dossier, the “angry Democrats” in Mueller’s office, Mueller’s supposed “conflicts”, the “witch hunt”, and so forth — it all has nothing to do with the two basic questions: Why meet with so many Russians? Why lie about it?
We still don’t know.
[…] One reason we don’t know more about those questions is that President Trump obstructed the investigation. This is pretty clear if you read the Mueller report: Volume 2 examines ten instances that might be obstruction, and finds all three elements of the definition of obstruction in seven of them.
(Source)
Leftist article
As usual techdirt takes the defense of a leftish Jimmy Carter appointed judge then admitting the truth. This is why the right as to go to the source and start dealing with reporters like some of the garbage that lying techdirt writes. Anti police, anti family, anti gun, that is leftdirt. Silicon Valley funded.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The Washington Post did go to the source, though — the source being Nathan Phillips, who described to WaPo how he felt that day during the standoff with Nick Sandmann. Everything Phillips said to WaPo was his opinion of what happened, not WaPo’s. WaPo can’t be considered “guilty” of defamation if it didn’t defame anyone, and Phillips’s statements were protected opinion that WaPo reprinted and attributed to him.
Whether you agree with Phillips or side with Sandmann is irrelevant to the matter. The court ruled, correctly, that WaPo didn’t print a goddamn thing that could count as defamatory in this case. If you can explain how any part of the court’s ruling that could (or should) be overturned on appeal, I would sure as shit love to see you pull off that magic trick.
Re:
Stephen I think he said "Go to the source" of the news and deal with them like garbage - not the source of the complaint.
In this particular case, I’d have to assume they meant both.
Re: Leftist article
This is why the right as to go to the source and start dealing with reporters like some of the garbage
Yes, we understand that Putin is in bed with Trump, who wants to jail/kill his critics like Putin does. No bad news if there is no news, right?
Why do Trumnpers get their diapers in such a bunch so badly that they have to start threatening free speech the moment someone starts fact-checking?
https://www.politifact.com/personalities/donald-trump/statements/byruling/false/
Re: Blueballs is sore
Thems grapes is almost as bitter as Hamilton’s. You got anything but whining there bro? No didn’t think so. Now piss off, the adults are talking.
Re: Leftist article
As usual, trolls will come trolling and can't refute the facts of the article but come in and pull some stupid political team argument instead and insist that the Judge is wrong as he was appointed by somebody on the wrong team.
They could at least come up with new school-yard insults...
When the law is on your side, pound on the law.
When the facts are on your side, pound on the facts.
When neither the law or the facts are on your side, make childish, tribalistic accusations/insults and hope that that distracts from how you've got no credible counter-argument.
Re: Is this a premature decision?
Or no accusation of anything illegal.
If I sue you for putting a funny hat on your dog, my suit is going to be dismissed. Even if I have 100% ironclad proof that you put a funny hat on your dog. Because putting funny hats on dogs is not actually illegal. The evidence doesn't matter if the thing I am accusing you of is not illegal. I can refer to putting a funny hat on your dog as "arson" if I want, but that's not the legal definition of arson.
Similarly, if I were to say "Nick Sandmann is a big stupid doodoo head," and Nick Sandmann were to sue me for defamation, that suit would be dismissed. Because even if I did say that about him, calling someone a big stupid doodoo head is not defamatory.
Which is more or less what happened here. The judge determined that even if 100% of the accusations in the lawsuit were 100% true, none of them broke any laws.
There's no need to make any determinations about evidence if the plaintiff is accusing the defendant of doing things that are legal. The judge doesn't need to go to trial and put my photos of you putting a funny hat on your dog before a jury, so they can evaluate whether or not you really put that funny hat on your dog, thereby committing arson. The judge can just say "that's not what 'arson' means" and dismiss the case. At that point, whether or not I can prove you put a funny hat on your dog is irrelevant.
