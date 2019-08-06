Gizmodo: Why Can't YouTube Do 'Good' Content Moderation? Answer: Because It's Fucking Impossible
We've had something of a long-running series of posts on the topic of content moderation, with our stance generally being that any attempt to do this at scale is laughably difficult. Like, to the point of being functionally impossible. This becomes all the more difficult when the content in question is not universally considered objectionable.
Tech firms tend to find themselves in the most trouble when they try to bow to this demand for content moderation, rather than simply declaring it to be impossible and moving on. The largest platforms have found themselves in this mess, namely Facebook and YouTube. YouTube, for instance, has released new moderation policies over the past two months or so that seek to give it broad powers to eliminate content that it deems to be hate speech, or speech centered on demographic supremacy. Wanting to eliminate that sort of thing is understandable, even if you still think it's problematic. Actually eliminating it at scale, and in a way that doesn't sweep up collateral damage and garners wide support, is impossible.
Which makes it frustrating to read headlines such as Gizmodo's recent piece on how YouTube is doing with all of this.
YouTube Said It Was Getting Serious About Hate Speech. Why Is It Still Full of Extremists?
Because it's fucking impossible, that's why. There is simply no world in which YouTube both successfully eliminates all, or even the majority, of speech that some large group or another considers hate speech or "extreme." That's never going to happen. YouTube never should have suggested it would happen. The screw up here is YouTube not properly setting the public's expectations as to what its policy would achieve. Yeah, there is still a good deal of extremist content on YouTube. Whipping up anger at content that's available at this moment is trivially easy.
Making it more frustrating is Gizmodo's assertion, with a sinister connotation, that all of this is "part of YouTube's plan."
Strangely, this isn’t a simple oversight by YouTube’s parent company, Google. In fact, it’s the policy working as planned. YouTube hosts more than 23 million channels, making it impossible to identify each and every one that is involved with the hate movement—especially since one person’s unacceptable hate speech is another person’s reasonable argument. With that in mind, we used lists of organizations promoting hate from the Southern Poverty Law Center, Hope Not Hate, the Canadian Anti-Hate Network, and the Counter Extremism Project, in addition to channels recommended on the white supremacist forum Stormfront, to create a compendium of 226 extremist YouTube channels earlier this year.
While less than scientific (and suffering from a definite selection bias), this list of channels provided a hazy window to watch what YouTube’s promises to counteract hate looked like in practice. And since June 5th, just 31 channels from our list of more than 200 have been terminated for hate speech. (Eight others were either banned before this date or went offline for unspecified reasons.)
Before publishing this story, we shared our list with Google, which told us almost 60 percent of the channels on it have had at least one video removed, with more than 3,000 individual videos removed from them in total. The company also emphasized it was still ramping up enforcement. These numbers, however, suggest YouTube is aware of many of the hate speech issues concerning the remaining 187 channels—and has allowed them to stay active.
I would suggest that these numbers actually likely represent YouTube blocking too much content, rather than not enough. In a politically divided country like ours getting some significant number of people to state that even a relatively innocuous video is "extreme" would be pretty easy. Add to that fact that the selection bias mentioned above is way understated in this article, and the problem deepens. Layer on top of that the simple fact that some of the sources for this list of "extremist" content -- namely the SPLC -- have been caught quite recently being rather cavalier about the labels they throw around, and this whole experiment begins to look bunk.
Making Gizmodo's analysis all the worse is that it seems to complain that YouTube is only policing the content that appears on its platform, rather than banning all content from uploaders who take nefarious actions off of YouTube's platform.
To understand why these channels continue to operate, it’s important to know how YouTube polices its platform. YouTube’s enforcement actions are largely confined to what happens directly on its website. There are some exceptions—like when a channel’s content is connected to outside criminality—but YouTube generally doesn’t consider the external behavior of a group or individual behind an account. It just determines whether a specific video violated a specific policy.
Heidi Beirich, who runs the Southern Poverty Law Center’s Intelligence Project, charges that YouTube’s approach puts it far behind peers like Facebook, which takes a more holistic view of who is allowed to post on its site, prohibiting hate groups and their leaders from using the social network.
“Because YouTube only deals with the content posted, it allows serious white supremacists like Richard Spencer and David Duke to keep content up,” Beirich said. “In general, our feeling is that YouTube has got to get serious about removing radicalizing materials given the impact these videos can have on young, white men.”
It's an insane request. Because a person or group says some things that are obviously objectionable, we want their voices silenced on YouTube, even when the content there isn't objectionable? That's fairly antithetical to how our country operates. YouTube is of course not governed by the First Amendment and can take down whatever content it chooses, but the concept of free speech and the free exchange of ideas in America is much more global as an ideal than the specific prescriptions outlined in the Constitution. Silencing all potential speech from a party simply because some of that speech is objectionable is quite plainly un-American.
Gizmodo then complains about the inconsistencies in enforcing this impossible policy.
The apparent inconsistencies go on: The channel of South African neo-Nazigroup AWB was terminated. Two others dedicated to violent Greek neo-Naziparty Golden Dawn remain active. The channel of white nationalist group American Identity Movement, famous for distributing fliers on college campuses, is still up. As is a channel for the white nationalist group VDARE. And, notably, none of the 33 channels on our list run by organizations designated by the Southern Poverty Law Center as anti-LGBTQ hate groups have been removed from the platform.
In addition to giving many hateful channels a pass, this agnosticism to uploaders’ motives means that some channels with no interest in promoting white supremacy have been punished as YouTube enforces its policies.
Unlike what Gizmodo -- and even YouTube -- says, this is a bug, not a feature. We cannot say this enough: there is no good way to do this. Frankly, save for criminal content, YouTube probably shouldn't even be trying. Alternatively, if it does want to try, it probably would be more satisfying if YouTube's public stance was something like: "We'll block whatever we want, because we're allowed to. If those blocks don't seem to make sense to you, deal with it." At least that would set the proper expectations with the public.
And then maybe there would be less consternation as to why YouTube hasn't yet achieved the impossible. Impossible, in this case, being both doing content moderation at scale and simultaneously making everybody happy.
This is a bad post
This post is a bad post. It is a unilateral rant which has absolutely none of the thoughtfulness of Mike Masnick. If speech doesn't have consequences, how do you explain libel laws? The
Christchurch shooter and the El Paso shooter were radicalized by hate speech from white supremacists like Donald Trump.
Once again, don't be so callous like that famous Neil DeGrasse Tyson tweet.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: This is a bad complaint
How so? Is there some way to globally police speech that is going to keep extremists from radicalizing? They already prefer Gab, StormFront and the site formerly known as 8chan over Youtube.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: This is a bad post
This white supremacist sure dose employ and look out for many people of color.
May be if you call him a Nazi more people will agree with you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: This is a bad post
There isn't a single line anywhere in this post that even hinted at arguing that speech doesn't have consequences. So I wonder what you read before you jumped tabs that you're actually trying to respond to?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: This is a bad post
It's because of this:
And this:
If the Social Media companies took that stance, they would be under a lot more pressure from both the public and their shareholders with people dropping them like flies for alternatives (not to mention the threat of legislation from all over the world). The social media companies don't take the position to minimize hate speech because they want to but because they have to, and for good reason: many people would stop using their platforms if that were the case except for the white supremacists and trolls. I don't think Twitter wants to become like Gab, for instance.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: This is a bad post
If Donald Trump is a white supremacist, should he be removed from Twitter? Should his campaign and supporters be removed from Twitter and YouTube?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: This is a bad post
Why not?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: This is a bad post
Also, why do you deny that Donald Trump is a white supremacist despite the overwhelming evidence that he is?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Yes and maybe. Next question.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: This is a bad post
While white supremacism is both ethically bankrupt and morally repugnant there is nothing illegal about being a white supremacist nor any other kind of extremist. Their rants and tirades are constitutionally protected speech and the government (of any USA flavor) should do nothing to prevent them from speaking.
The only way to answer your questions is with pure opinion that carries no legal weight. There's no law that should stop Trump and his lemmings from jumping off the cliff that is public opinion on Twitter or any other social media outlet. THey have that right as do you and I to post our own screeds.
In closing: Fuck Trump, fuck white supremacists and fuck anyone who aligns themselves with either or both (not that the difference is clear). But also fuck anyone that fights to silence any of them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: This is a bad post
"there is nothing illegal about being a white supremacist"
Correct, but it's not a protected class either. So, there's nothing illegal about twitter banning a user for being a white supremacist. And people are arguing that maybe they should. This is not silencing them. They will not go to jail for saying these things. It will just be twitter deciding not to provide a platform for them to help spread their hateful ideology.
As always, there's a relevant xkcd for this notion.
https://xkcd.com/1357/
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: This is a bad post
Beat me to it.
Basically: As long as it's not the government forcing them off, companies are totally within their rights to do so and is the other side of the coin of free speech, freedom of association.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: This is a bad post
I said nothing to disagree with what you posted so I'm not sure that counts as a rebuttal. I may agree with you but the question of "should they be kicked off" becomes dangerous when used to whip people up into a hate frenzy even if that hate is directed at other haters.
Twitter and Facebook are free to kick off whoever they (dis)like, I just hope they choose to boot those I also dislike.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: This is a bad post
That only becomes relevant if you have a platform others can post on.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: This is a bad post
If speech doesn't have consequences, how do you explain libel laws?
Not necessarily the same thing are they?
Some speech apparently does have consequence in a civil court room after having spend large quantities of cash upon legalese mouth pieces, however - not all speech is false claims causing damage to an individual.
For example, if you were to say that you hate this or that it is a statement of opinion, not a declaration of fact and therefore it in no way can be considered to be libel.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Content at Scale
Any site with more than a few hundred users is going to have the same problem.
But small sites can't fight off the non-stop assaults by copyright lawyers. Only big sites like YouTube can afford to deal with user created content. We can't go back to the early days where there were thousands and thousands of little sites hosting a wide range of content - we see stories every day about them being shut down by non-stop copyright demands.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Ever-relevant xkcd
https://xkcd.com/1425/
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Yes, as "Abrams" writes, BAD POST! Remove yourself, Timmy!
I'll help by stating that agree though you don't fully point out that the "hate speech" definition is made by visibly "leftist" and "extremist" organized "influencers", as usual, to exactly serve their purposes, while "white male nationalists" like YOU Timmy (and surely all readers, there's not even a female here...) get zero input.
This is good illustration that YOUR views are too extreme for "some", Timmy. Take heed. Just your mis-use of the word "mantra" WILL get you in trouble.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Yes, as "Abrams" writes, ! Remove yourself, Blueball
Sup liar. Why you still here?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Lots of conspiracy in this comment, absolutely zero evidence or facts to back it up.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
That's "Mr. Abram" to you
You clearly misunderstood my response. I called him out on the knee-jerk reactivity of the piece that lacked the thoughtfulness of Mike Masnick.
That being said, Mr. Geigner is correct that content moderation gets more and more impossible the more people on a platform there is.
Also, my last name is Abram, not Abrams, which is a battle tank.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
But it's NOT "Fucking Impossible": you're positing bad system.
IF uploading is subject to prior review -- since it's not gov't but private corporation having control, can be no objection -- then it'll cut down number, and automatically reduce the urge by making it far more difficult and unlikely.
What's cheap isn't valued. As I've said, every yahoo shouting isn't good, can't be made to work, is guaranteed to tear society apart, as you surely must all concede since it's the premise of stifling "hate speech".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: But it's NOT "Fucking Impossible": you're positing bad syste
All the social media sites cease to exist, as their role in society is enabling people to self publish without the need to seek prior permission. Put a dam in the way of the flow of self publication, and the site will not have the content to attract the mass of users they need to survive.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And as a side effect of prior review of content, the social interaction networks would become de facto publishers, thus putting them on the legal liability hook for anything they let through. Section 230 would effectively be rendered inert for those sites.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
How, then, would you decide who to silence — who does and doesn’t deserve the chance to “shout” what they believe, no matter how odious or distasteful? For that matter, who the fuck are you to think you can make that decision?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: But it's "Fucking Impossible"
IF uploading is subject to prior review
You are also demanding an end to AC posting, AC...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: But it's NOT "Fucking Impossible": you're positing bad syste
More controls isn't going to fix what isn't broken. United States has a disease of hatred. Better content moderation is only hiding the symptoms and won't fix the problem.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I'm sure then you can tell us how to do it in a feasible way while maintaining the current level of service?
Ah, that's how.
I object. This is completely irrelevant.
Yes, by about 100% and the services will all close. You would need hundreds of thousands of people to review the content before it goes up to get it up in a reasonable amount of time. Anything less and people will stop using it altogether.
I knew you were daft but I didn't think you were out to destroy social media entirely. Yet here you are stating that is your exact objective. Just because you don't like it, doesn't give you the right to shut it down for everyone else, nor does it mean your views are correct.
Tell that to any parent that has received a hand drawn painting or card from their child. Yeah it's cheap, but that little scrap of paper has more value to them than probably any artwork made by DaVinci or anything coming out of Hollywood.
Why not? Which "yahoos" should not be given the right to shout? Who are you to decide who gets to speak or not?
Seems to be working just fine to me.
The ability to speak is not what tears society apart. It's what the person chooses to say that does, and so we must address the root problem: why do these people feel the need to say it?
I concede nothing. I don't care to listen to someone being a total jerk and denigrating other humans. I would kick them out of my house if they said something like that while on my property. Social media platforms have the right to do the same on their personal property: their platforms.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I disagree. I have no problem with private entities running websites banning specific users from posting anything based on the users’ other posts and/or the users’ membership in certain groups, if the entity that owns the site decides that it doesn’t like those posts or those groups. The exception is that discrimination in violation of the law is not allowed, but that’s clearly not happening here.
Frankly, I’m disappointed that more sites don’t work together to identify these bad actors and ban them from posting on or participating in an enormous swathe of the Internet.
Tim thinks this is unamerican, but it’s just as unamerican to suggest that anyone should have to aid the spread of speech with which they disagree. That would be compelled speech, and the First Amendment protects people from that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Thank you!
Thank you. That's a better way of articulating what I was trying to say above.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Tim thinks this is unamerican, but it’s just as unamerican to suggest that anyone should have to aid the spread of speech with which they disagree.
I can't speak for Tim (Despite what Blue Balls may say) but I don't see anywhere in the article that he says YouTube shouldn't do anything. He's saying that it's impossible to make this problem go away with a snap of the fingers. And somehow rating posters based on content they make while not on YouTube wold be incredibly complicated. (And would never work as intended.)
And cries for more moderation would mean that AC posting would need to be banned completely in order to properly track "bad actors."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Absolutely. It’s an extremely hard problem and probably not solvable. I don’t think that the absence of a perfect solution or the need to do hard work should stop the attempt though. And I think that rather than looking purely at content, a social graph to help zero in on bad actors is a better way to go. Use that to limit the scope of keyword and content searches to something more manageable. After all, there’s a lot more people posting cat videos to YouTube than there are nazis posting hateful messages, and working out who’s who can avoid having to watch all those cats.
As for AC, let’s be honest; except on the rare sites that deliberately don’t log anything, there’s not that much anonymity against the site itself. Most places that allow it could still do so while quietly banning certain users. And if everyone, including the creepily observant titans like Google and Facebook, cooperated, I think it would work out.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Appreciate your thoughtful post.
Thanks for your thoughtful comment! This is why I love the comments section on Techdirt!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I don't think Tim's saying that YouTube should be required by law to host all legal speech, merely that he believes that it should choose to host all legal speech. I don't agree with his argument, but I think you're mischaracterizing it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Pretending Pre-Election Censorship is Moderation
I think the main reason they can't do moderation is they aren't. They are blatantly censoring content to appease hateful morons.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And what content are they “censoring”, pray tell? Come on, show the citation you need to have a valid argument.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
You have yet to provide any evidence that this is happening.
You are also still here after stating you were leaving multiple times.
Now I expect you will run off and not respond to me and others pointing out your lies and hypocrisy. And they call ME a coward.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Pretending Pre-Election Censorship is Moderation
300 hours of video are uploaded to youtube every minute. Please tell me how you would moderate that? Also they are not censoring content to appease hateful morons, they are censoring content based on the designs of the copyright industry wanted. The fact that it is easily abused is apparently a feature that it copyright industry like.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Huh. So copyright can be used to stifle legally protected speech. Imagine that~.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Pretending to make sense
Oh Zof, I never know if I should give you the LOL for such nonsense or the red flag for being a racist tinfoil twat.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Pretending zof isn’t a terrible liar
“They are blatantly censoring content to appease hateful morons”
And how placated are you currently feeling?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
On the subject of “blocking”and “moderation”
Everyone gather around the campfire..it’s story time...
I’m going to tell you a story about a little site named gawker and a leg dropper named hulk hogan...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
How does that story have any goddamn relevance to moderation on social interaction networks such as YouTube and Twitter?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
About as much as a story about a man named Jed, poor mountaineer barely kept his family fed.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: On the subject of campfire tales
I know a story about a Real Indian who got scalped so badly by a fake one he never was able to show his face in public again without being laughed at in an out loud fashion.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The misconceptions of the armchair moderators would be corrected if they were forced to spend a month as real moderators.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Let's Not Give the Article The Attention
Gizmodo's current business plan is to shit all over digital media while begging for clicks. Don't give them the attention they want, and maybe kill the link in this post.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Let's Not Give the Article The Attention
Agreed. This rant wasn't worth the attention for TechDirt without putting a bit more measured thought into it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Let's Not Give the Article The Attention
Honestly, I think they just broke Tim. And with the current everything, I can't blame him.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I blame the 30-50 feral boars in his backyard.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
C'mon! He needs an AR-15 to gun down those 30-50 feral boars while his kids are playing!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
