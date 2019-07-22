FTC's YouTube Privacy Settlement Pisses Everyone Off; Perhaps We're Doing Privacy Wrong

Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt
from the friday-news-dumps dept

Mon, Jul 22nd 2019 6:23amMike Masnick

It's becoming a tradition. A week ago, we wrote about a Friday evening news "leak" (almost certainly from Facebook) about the FTC approving a settlement with Facebook over privacy violations. And, this past Friday evening, there was a similar news dump about a similar settlement with YouTube (though at a much lower dollar amount). In both cases, the Friday evening news dump was almost certainly on purpose -- in the hopes that by Monday, something bigger will have caught the news cycles' attention. Thankfully, we don't work that way.

Let's cut to the chase, though. No one (outside of, perhaps, YouTube/Google/Alphabet execs) is "happy" with this. Pretty much everyone will point out, accurately, that a "multi-million dollar" fine is effectively meaningless to YouTube. No one believes that this will magically lead to a world in which internet companies take privacy more seriously. No one believes this will lead to a world in which anyone's privacy is better protected.

And while I'm sure some people will complain about the amount (pocket change for Google), I'm not sure the amount really makes much of a difference. Remember, last week's angry response to the $5 billion that the FTC is allegedly getting from Facebook. That's a much higher amount (by a massive margin) the largest the FTC has ever gotten from a company.

Perhaps there's a larger issue here: this system of expecting private companies and overworked/understaffed federal (or state) agencies to somehow manage our privacy for us does not work -- no matter what your viewpoint on all of this is. Perhaps we should be looking for solutions where users themselves get better direct control over their data, and aren't reliant on giant fines or government bureaucrats "protecting" it for them. Because if we're just going to go through this charade over and over and over again, it's not clear what the benefit is for anyone.

If you don't trust Google/Facebook, then no fine is going to be enough. If you do trust them to hold onto the data they collect, then this whole thing feels like a bit of privacy theater. No one ends up happy about it, and nothing is actually done to protect privacy. I've been pointing out for a while now that we're bad at regulating privacy because most people don't understand privacy, and I think these kinds of things are a symptom of that. There's this amorphous concept out there of "privacy," and people -- egged on by media stories that aren't always accurate -- have a concern that the companies don't do a very good job protecting our privacy. And they're right about that. But, there's no agreement on what privacy means or how you actually "protect" it. And the only tools in the toolbox right now are fines or crazy, confusing, misguided regulations that seem to only lock in large players and hand them an even more dominant position (allowing them to do more things that people are uncomfortable with).

There needs to be a better approach -- and it has to be one that starts more from first principles about what it is that we're actually trying to accomplish here, and what will actually get us there. What we have now is not that.

Filed Under: fines, ftc, privacy, youtbe
Companies: google, youtube

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 22 Jul 2019 @ 6:49am

    The root cause of the problem is that their is no restriction on a companies ability to collect and sell data on everybody that the can. Therefore there need to be legal restriction on data that a company can gather, and what they can share. Some data is required for the service provided, or to make sales, but gathering of extra data should be banned, along with sharing and pooling of data collected by multiple companies. Tracking user activity for advertising purposes, outside of use of an individual site, should be outright banned.

    This means that things like Facebook Like buttons should be implemented that they only send data to Facebook when clicked by a user, but definitely not when the page is loaded. That is the functionality can be provided without using it as an excuse to track user activity not related to the site to which it refers.

    • icon
      Cdaragorn (profile), 22 Jul 2019 @ 7:58am

      Re:

      Such an absolutist view on data about people prevents many of the very real benefits sharing of that data can bring to the individuals involved. This only highlights why trying to regulate this problem is not as easy as many think.

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 22 Jul 2019 @ 8:08am

        Re: Re:

        Name one benefit of every company tracking everything anybody does online?

        • identicon
          TFG, 22 Jul 2019 @ 8:18am

          Re: Re: Re:

          Well, and again we have an absolutist view. The question demands a benefit of a company tracking "everything" when "everything" is not necessarily what Cdaragorn is talking about. Let's not jump to extremes, please.

          However, it is possible to easily name one benefit of a company having access and being able to share personal data - Facebook Friend matching, and things like it.

          Regardless of your personal feelings on it, there are people who like being matched up with people they knew from way back and had fallen out of touch with, etc. Matching user to user is a tangible benefit to those users who want this.

          Whether it's worth the trade-off of privacy is ultimately a subjective ruling - I personally don't want it, but others do.

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 22 Jul 2019 @ 8:40am

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            However, it is possible to easily name one benefit of a company having access and being able to share personal data - Facebook Friend matching, and things like it.

            If Facebook does that with data given to Facebook, that is fine. If, as has happened, a company snaffles a contacts lists from a phones in an underhand way to do that, I would consider it a privacy breech.

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 22 Jul 2019 @ 9:11am

          Re: Re: Re:

          "Name one benefit of every company tracking everything anybody does online?"

          Benefit to whom?
          My guess is that there is no benefit at all for any of those whose data is being gathered. None.

          The typical example of targeted advertising is a non starter due to the fact that most people do not like it and think it is creepy.

  • identicon
    MathFox, 22 Jul 2019 @ 6:49am

    One way to look at privacy (and the EU regulations are largely based on this view) is:

    Privacy is an Intellectual Property right. It is the right of a person to restrict the processing and distribution of information about him.

    As with all IP rights it should not be absolute, but laws can be made to allow some uses and restrict others.

    • icon
      Cdaragorn (profile), 22 Jul 2019 @ 7:54am

      Re:

      Lumping it in with IP "rights" only brings in all the inherent problems existing in that system and does nothing to address the actual problems we're concerned about.

      Privacy is no more a right than IP. Yes it's something we think is important enough that there should be regulations on it but trying to elevate it to the value of a right is pretending it exists without outside control and leaves us thinking many very wrong ideas make sense when they are actually very damaging to everyone including the people they claim to protect. Most recent EU regulations attempting to regulate privacy are a perfect example of this problem.

      • identicon
        MathFox, 22 Jul 2019 @ 8:41am

        Patents and Copyrights are different rights; created by independent laws, have different rules, etc. Lumping them together into IP serves more to describe the line of business of a lawyer than that those two area's of law necessary belong together.

        Yes, IP rights are problematic because the rules of IP law are not founded in physical reality. Assault hurts another; theft robs a person of something valuable. Copyright infringement spreads culture.

        Privacy is problematic in some of the same aspects. The EU and the US have different views on the subject. (Not unsurprisingly copyright law was significantly different before 1976 in the US compared to the rest of the world.) Calling Privacy "an IP right" might help to find a compromise in the debate.

  • icon
    Wendy Cockcroft (profile), 22 Jul 2019 @ 6:53am

    We Need A Privacy Bill Of Rights

    I think some kind of Privacy Bill of Rights is the next step forward. This needs to be compiled by experts in the field leaning heavily towards the public interest.

    We need to decide upon and agree as to what data can be held about us by private enterprise and what can be done with it. As it is, giving up expectation of privacy is the price you pay to be online. Should that always be the case? Perhaps this should be crowd-sourced and people should be able to put their points towards it. Is this something Copia could do?

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 22 Jul 2019 @ 7:34am

      Re: Need A Privacy Bill Of Rights

      Oh, there-oughta-be-a-law guaranteeing privacy rights -- what a novel and innovative approach to problem solving (?)

    • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
      identicon
      Concord Management shut down Mueller's fantasy, 22 Jul 2019 @ 8:00am

      Re: We Need A Privacy Bill Of Rights

      Is this something Copia could do?

      Sheesh! You've been reading / commenting Techdirt for many years and still haven't grasped that Masnick is a BIG supporter of surveillance capitalism? -- The VERY "think tank" that you expect to protect privacy is FUNDED by Silicon Valley and GOOGLE! -- The disconnect is amazing. You have achieved true doublethink.

      • icon
        Stephen T. Stone (profile), 22 Jul 2019 @ 8:51am

        Speaking of doublethink: How do you explain your unwavering support of copyright and your hatred of corporate censorship when corporations often use copyright to censor legally protected speech?

  • icon
    crade (profile), 22 Jul 2019 @ 6:58am

    It doesn't much matter how big or small the fine is if they won't tell you how to avoid being fined..
    They are jumping to enforcement without defining the rules first.

  • icon
    Stephen T. Stone (profile), 22 Jul 2019 @ 7:02am

    A Sad But Necessary Reminder:

    The phrases “punishable by a fine” and “legal for rich people” mean the same damn thing.

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 22 Jul 2019 @ 7:06am

    YouTube/Google/Alphabet execs do indeed care about privacy, at least when it comes to protecting one of their own, as recently demonstrated by the nuking of a Youtube video showing (among many other things) a Google executive being filmed in a crowded public place (while candidly admitting Google's alleged political agenda).

    Was Google creating and enforcing a new rule just for that one occasion, or will this be the new YouTube standard, that video taken in a public place must have the permission of every identifiable person?

    • identicon
      Avideogameplayer, 22 Jul 2019 @ 7:15am

      Re:

      Correct me if I'm wrong, but didn't SCOTUS say there was no privacy in a public place?

      If that's true, there is an argument that can be made about your data actually being private. You can screenshot pics of FB and Twitter, so how can you expect companies to maintain privacy if any anon can do this?

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 22 Jul 2019 @ 7:19am

      admitting Google's alleged political agenda

      Didn’t that executive only admit that Google was trying to prevent a repeat of the foreign interference in American elections from 2016? If you perceive that admission as an agenda either for or against someone, perhaps your beliefs and your politics are in need of reëxamining.

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 22 Jul 2019 @ 7:16am

    A lot of these problems would be solved if the product that the social websites produced was paid for by the consumers of the product, that all people who wished to buy a product paid the same price instead of price being determined by one's Chinese type social score, there was a competitive market in social websites.

    • identicon
      Avideogameplayer, 22 Jul 2019 @ 7:27am

      Re:

      But there's no product. They're offering a service. Big difference. If they were doing a membership type offering, I'd be a little more than willing to pay for it.

      Then again, hackers would end up with my banking info.

    • identicon
      MathFox, 22 Jul 2019 @ 9:36am

      Another product to sell...

      Hey, I know how to obtain some extra revenue for the company: Let's start selling the information of our paying customers to advertisers!

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 22 Jul 2019 @ 7:24am

    No one believes that this will magically lead to a world in which internet companies take privacy more seriously

    aw, contrare. this is a green light to the internet barons. shoot at will or anyone else you care to.

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 22 Jul 2019 @ 7:29am

    1st Principles ?

    "...here needs to be a better approach -- and it has to be one that starts more from first principles ..."

    OK -- and just what are those First Principles ??

    • icon
      Ben (profile), 22 Jul 2019 @ 8:05am

      Re: 1st Principles ?

      How about something along these lines:

      • Lawfulness, fairness and transparency - you must process personal data lawfully, fairly and in a transparent manner in relation to the data subject.
      • Purpose limitation - you must only collect personal data for a specific, explicit and legitimate purpose. You must clearly state what this purpose is, and only collect data for as long as necessary to complete that purpose.
      • Data minimisation - you must ensure that personal data you process is adequate, relevant and limited to what is necessary in relation to your processing purpose.
      • Accuracy - you must take every reasonable step to update or remove data that is inaccurate or incomplete. Individuals have the right to request that you erase or rectify erroneous data that relates to them, and you must do so within a month.
      • Storage limitation - You must delete personal data when you no longer need it. The timescales in most cases aren't set. They will depend on your business’ circumstances and the reasons why you collect this data.
      • Integrity and confidentiality - You must keep personal data safe and protected against unauthorised or unlawful processing and against accidental loss, destruction or damage, using appropriate technical or organisational measures.
        (h/t GDPR - https://www.nibusinessinfo.co.uk/content/data-protection-principles-under-gdpr)

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 22 Jul 2019 @ 7:58am

    maybe the answer would to have never gone after any person or company in the first place? governments everywhere should have been looking after everyone's security and privacy but because they were more interested in getting everything, from everyone, everywhere while giving nothing away of what they were doing (the lying, cheating fuckers) we now have such an awful screw up that no one, anywhere is safe from anyone or any quarter! nothing but a money making factory for governments (issuing fines of whatever magnitude) while fixing nothing. how the hell is this helping the situation?

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    Concord Management shut down Mueller's fantasy, 22 Jul 2019 @ 8:15am

    Tell us what power "users" have over mega-corporations?

    [Back after working browser session QUIT. Techdirt is clearly back to old sneaky habit. But I know to save text before attempt.]

    Perhaps we should be looking for solutions where users themselves get better direct control over their data, and aren't reliant on giant fines or government bureaucrats "protecting" it for them.

    Sheesh. There are no such "solutions". That's just your usual dodge to promise a myth in favor of gov't action that could start lessening problem tomorrow.

    Google invades privacy so much as can, tracking everyone all over the net. Only way to avoid PART of that tracking is to never allow javascript. -- And by the way, TOR Browser does NOT avoid the tracking: first, you cannot "host" out sites through the OS's hosts file: it ignores that so hits the one-pixel graphics tracking sites at the very least, and second, if leave on "safe browsing" then Google gets your visits directly -- under guise of keeping you safe -- and third: browser fingerprints work adequately nearly all the time. You need a spoofer at the least.

    Google tracks everyone, including you. It needs regulated, broken up, and taxed to the very edge of existence. It has zero right to exist: like all corps, it's only allowed for good of We The People, not the few surveillance capitalists and the Deep State, of which it's a part.

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 22 Jul 2019 @ 8:17am

      Re:

      Hi blue. How's that Fox Rothschild defense fund coming along?

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 22 Jul 2019 @ 8:44am

      I thought only filthy pirate bastards used TOR Browser. How do you know so much about it, hmm? 🤔

    • icon
      Gary (profile), 22 Jul 2019 @ 8:48am

      Re: Tell us why you hate Ownership?

      Hey Blue Balls - One more challenge for you. Since you have claimed that "Reason" is a great site, how does the Libertarian notion of Enterprise jibe with your ridiculous opinions of corporations? How do we have free enterprise (or commerce) if you want to outlaw corporations?

      Of nevermind, you'll just tell me to go to Reason and ask myself because you aren't smart enough to answer...

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 22 Jul 2019 @ 9:25am

      Re: Tell us what power "users" have over mega-corporat

      Google is the devil, they are evil, they bad.

      Why not use a different search engine? Oh, because then there would be less to complain about. If the browser you use is crap, why not use a different browser? Again, then you would have less to complain about. What is it that is really bothering you?

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 22 Jul 2019 @ 9:00am

    I see two separate issues here. One being the privacy of the individual and the other being the lack of security of the info "gathered" on individuals.

    I think a starting point is to demand that these data hounds need to have a minimum amount of security protecting the data of millions of individuals. If they are unable to accomplish this then perhaps they should not be engaged in the vacuuming up of all available data.

    The identity theft industry relies upon the shit security of these outfits. Fear based advertising coupled with gaslighting seems to be their preferred operating procedure.

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 22 Jul 2019 @ 9:07am

    I find it annoying when a business asks for information they clearly do not need in order to process a transaction. An example is the now defunct Radio Shack. Go in to buy some batteries and they need to know who you are, your address and your phone number. Certainly this contributed to their downfall.

    It is fun to tell a business they do not need my phone number, the look they give you - LOL. Sometimes I will wave my hand in a Jedi Master kind of way when saying You do not need my phone number. Some dude saw me once, he thought it was hilarious.

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 22 Jul 2019 @ 9:24am

    But, there's no agreement on what privacy means or how you actually "protect" it.

    I don't agree to this.

    Privacy can be summed up with one question: Do I want this information made public?

    If the answer is "No", then companies should be required to store my information encrypted so they cannot "scan, detect, recognize, use, modify, or share under any circumstance".

    If the answer is "Yes", then there is no expectation of privacy.

    I go to a restaurant to eat dinner, people can see me in public and I take care of what I'm speaking if I don't want people to know anything. I have no expectation of privacy, even if I see myself in someone's uploaded video.

    I put my tax returns in the safety deposit box at my bank, who owns the boxes. I don't ever expect this information to be made public.

    Google's position on privacy isn't a debate.

    Google's position on privacy is they don't give a shit because they're now untouchable both financially and judicially.

