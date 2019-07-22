FTC's YouTube Privacy Settlement Pisses Everyone Off; Perhaps We're Doing Privacy Wrong
It's becoming a tradition. A week ago, we wrote about a Friday evening news "leak" (almost certainly from Facebook) about the FTC approving a settlement with Facebook over privacy violations. And, this past Friday evening, there was a similar news dump about a similar settlement with YouTube (though at a much lower dollar amount). In both cases, the Friday evening news dump was almost certainly on purpose -- in the hopes that by Monday, something bigger will have caught the news cycles' attention. Thankfully, we don't work that way.
Let's cut to the chase, though. No one (outside of, perhaps, YouTube/Google/Alphabet execs) is "happy" with this. Pretty much everyone will point out, accurately, that a "multi-million dollar" fine is effectively meaningless to YouTube. No one believes that this will magically lead to a world in which internet companies take privacy more seriously. No one believes this will lead to a world in which anyone's privacy is better protected.
And while I'm sure some people will complain about the amount (pocket change for Google), I'm not sure the amount really makes much of a difference. Remember, last week's angry response to the $5 billion that the FTC is allegedly getting from Facebook. That's a much higher amount (by a massive margin) the largest the FTC has ever gotten from a company.
Perhaps there's a larger issue here: this system of expecting private companies and overworked/understaffed federal (or state) agencies to somehow manage our privacy for us does not work -- no matter what your viewpoint on all of this is. Perhaps we should be looking for solutions where users themselves get better direct control over their data, and aren't reliant on giant fines or government bureaucrats "protecting" it for them. Because if we're just going to go through this charade over and over and over again, it's not clear what the benefit is for anyone.
If you don't trust Google/Facebook, then no fine is going to be enough. If you do trust them to hold onto the data they collect, then this whole thing feels like a bit of privacy theater. No one ends up happy about it, and nothing is actually done to protect privacy. I've been pointing out for a while now that we're bad at regulating privacy because most people don't understand privacy, and I think these kinds of things are a symptom of that. There's this amorphous concept out there of "privacy," and people -- egged on by media stories that aren't always accurate -- have a concern that the companies don't do a very good job protecting our privacy. And they're right about that. But, there's no agreement on what privacy means or how you actually "protect" it. And the only tools in the toolbox right now are fines or crazy, confusing, misguided regulations that seem to only lock in large players and hand them an even more dominant position (allowing them to do more things that people are uncomfortable with).
There needs to be a better approach -- and it has to be one that starts more from first principles about what it is that we're actually trying to accomplish here, and what will actually get us there. What we have now is not that.
The root cause of the problem is that their is no restriction on a companies ability to collect and sell data on everybody that the can. Therefore there need to be legal restriction on data that a company can gather, and what they can share. Some data is required for the service provided, or to make sales, but gathering of extra data should be banned, along with sharing and pooling of data collected by multiple companies. Tracking user activity for advertising purposes, outside of use of an individual site, should be outright banned.
This means that things like Facebook Like buttons should be implemented that they only send data to Facebook when clicked by a user, but definitely not when the page is loaded. That is the functionality can be provided without using it as an excuse to track user activity not related to the site to which it refers.
Re:
Such an absolutist view on data about people prevents many of the very real benefits sharing of that data can bring to the individuals involved. This only highlights why trying to regulate this problem is not as easy as many think.
Re: Re:
Name one benefit of every company tracking everything anybody does online?
Re: Re: Re:
Well, and again we have an absolutist view. The question demands a benefit of a company tracking "everything" when "everything" is not necessarily what Cdaragorn is talking about. Let's not jump to extremes, please.
However, it is possible to easily name one benefit of a company having access and being able to share personal data - Facebook Friend matching, and things like it.
Regardless of your personal feelings on it, there are people who like being matched up with people they knew from way back and had fallen out of touch with, etc. Matching user to user is a tangible benefit to those users who want this.
Whether it's worth the trade-off of privacy is ultimately a subjective ruling - I personally don't want it, but others do.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
If Facebook does that with data given to Facebook, that is fine. If, as has happened, a company snaffles a contacts lists from a phones in an underhand way to do that, I would consider it a privacy breech.
Re: Re: Re:
"Name one benefit of every company tracking everything anybody does online?"
Benefit to whom?
My guess is that there is no benefit at all for any of those whose data is being gathered. None.
The typical example of targeted advertising is a non starter due to the fact that most people do not like it and think it is creepy.
One way to look at privacy (and the EU regulations are largely based on this view) is:
As with all IP rights it should not be absolute, but laws can be made to allow some uses and restrict others.
Re:
Lumping it in with IP "rights" only brings in all the inherent problems existing in that system and does nothing to address the actual problems we're concerned about.
Privacy is no more a right than IP. Yes it's something we think is important enough that there should be regulations on it but trying to elevate it to the value of a right is pretending it exists without outside control and leaves us thinking many very wrong ideas make sense when they are actually very damaging to everyone including the people they claim to protect. Most recent EU regulations attempting to regulate privacy are a perfect example of this problem.
Patents and Copyrights are different rights; created by independent laws, have different rules, etc. Lumping them together into IP serves more to describe the line of business of a lawyer than that those two area's of law necessary belong together.
Yes, IP rights are problematic because the rules of IP law are not founded in physical reality. Assault hurts another; theft robs a person of something valuable. Copyright infringement spreads culture.
Privacy is problematic in some of the same aspects. The EU and the US have different views on the subject. (Not unsurprisingly copyright law was significantly different before 1976 in the US compared to the rest of the world.) Calling Privacy "an IP right" might help to find a compromise in the debate.
We Need A Privacy Bill Of Rights
I think some kind of Privacy Bill of Rights is the next step forward. This needs to be compiled by experts in the field leaning heavily towards the public interest.
We need to decide upon and agree as to what data can be held about us by private enterprise and what can be done with it. As it is, giving up expectation of privacy is the price you pay to be online. Should that always be the case? Perhaps this should be crowd-sourced and people should be able to put their points towards it. Is this something Copia could do?
Re: Need A Privacy Bill Of Rights
Oh, there-oughta-be-a-law guaranteeing privacy rights -- what a novel and innovative approach to problem solving (?)
Re: We Need A Privacy Bill Of Rights
Sheesh! You've been reading / commenting Techdirt for many years and still haven't grasped that Masnick is a BIG supporter of surveillance capitalism? -- The VERY "think tank" that you expect to protect privacy is FUNDED by Silicon Valley and GOOGLE! -- The disconnect is amazing. You have achieved true doublethink.
Speaking of doublethink: How do you explain your unwavering support of copyright and your hatred of corporate censorship when corporations often use copyright to censor legally protected speech?
Re:
Copyright is only an arbitrary monopoly granted by the government - doesn't Blue Balls claim to hate the Federal Government too?
It doesn't much matter how big or small the fine is if they won't tell you how to avoid being fined..
They are jumping to enforcement without defining the rules first.
A Sad But Necessary Reminder:
The phrases “punishable by a fine” and “legal for rich people” mean the same damn thing.
YouTube/Google/Alphabet execs do indeed care about privacy, at least when it comes to protecting one of their own, as recently demonstrated by the nuking of a Youtube video showing (among many other things) a Google executive being filmed in a crowded public place (while candidly admitting Google's alleged political agenda).
Was Google creating and enforcing a new rule just for that one occasion, or will this be the new YouTube standard, that video taken in a public place must have the permission of every identifiable person?
Re:
Correct me if I'm wrong, but didn't SCOTUS say there was no privacy in a public place?
If that's true, there is an argument that can be made about your data actually being private. You can screenshot pics of FB and Twitter, so how can you expect companies to maintain privacy if any anon can do this?
Didn’t that executive only admit that Google was trying to prevent a repeat of the foreign interference in American elections from 2016? If you perceive that admission as an agenda either for or against someone, perhaps your beliefs and your politics are in need of reëxamining.
Re: You don't have to wonder, "Stone":
the evidence is still online even after being censored by the very criminals it exposes:
HOUSE.GOV is now Hosting Project Veritas Video Exposing Google's Plans to Rig the 2020 Election Against Trump courtesy of Rep. Gohmert
https://gohmert.house.gov/uploadedfiles/google.mp4
Now, there was NO significant "foreign interference" in the 2016 election. You clowns hear unfounded assertions from sources you trust, that's it forever: you pay no attention after two years of dedicated investigation and millions of taxpayers dollars spent turned up ZERO.
In Major Blow to Mueller, Federal Judge Rebukes Mueller and DOJ For Falsely Claiming `Russian Bot Farm' Linked to Russian Government
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/07/in-major-blow-to-mueller-federal-judge-rebuk es-mueller-and-doj-for-falsely-claiming-russian-bot-farm-linked-to-russian-government/
Here's article with the quotes from the video which are unequivocal:
UPDATE: Insider Reveals GOOGLE Plan to Prevent 'Trump Situation' in 2020...
https://www.projectveritas.com/2019/06/24/insider-blows-whistle-exec-reveals-google-plan-to- prevent-trump-situation-in-2020-on-hidden-cam
And here's one that unequivocally shows attitude:
BREAKING: New Google Document Leaked Describing Shapiro, Prager, as `nazis using the dogwhistles'
https://www.projectveritas.com/2019/06/25/breaking-new-google-document-leaked-de scribing-shapiro-prager-as-nazis-using-the-dogwhistles/
Googlers are the smiling 30-something face of the New Nazis blithely stating how they intend to use their actual power to suppress dissent and re-make society.
Isn’t that the group that got caught trying to plant a false accusation against Roy Moore in the Washington Post? The same group that selectively edits its “sting” videos to make the subjects of those “stings“ look worse than they do in the context of the full video? Man, I knew you believed in bullshit, but I never thought you’d be so willing and able to do so!
Re: Re: You don't have to Lie
You can keep lying and screaming your crazed notions, Blue Balls.
How is your super cool blog that tells the Truth going for you?
Now now, you can’t expect everyone to go down to his local Cracker Barrel and read the insides of the bathroom stalls.
Re: Re: You don't have to wonder, "Stone":
Your lying and projection are just sad.
Re: Re: You don't have to wonder, "Stone":
"You clowns hear unfounded assertions from sources you trust"
And then we see you provide several links to sources of unfounded assertions. LOL - Hypocrisy knows no bounds.
A lot of these problems would be solved if the product that the social websites produced was paid for by the consumers of the product, that all people who wished to buy a product paid the same price instead of price being determined by one's Chinese type social score, there was a competitive market in social websites.
Re:
But there's no product. They're offering a service. Big difference. If they were doing a membership type offering, I'd be a little more than willing to pay for it.
Then again, hackers would end up with my banking info.
Re: Re:
You are the product.
Another product to sell...
Hey, I know how to obtain some extra revenue for the company: Let's start selling the information of our paying customers to advertisers!
No one believes that this will magically lead to a world in which internet companies take privacy more seriously
aw, contrare. this is a green light to the internet barons. shoot at will or anyone else you care to.
1st Principles ?
"...here needs to be a better approach -- and it has to be one that starts more from first principles ..."
OK -- and just what are those First Principles ??
Re: 1st Principles ?
How about something along these lines:
(h/t GDPR - https://www.nibusinessinfo.co.uk/content/data-protection-principles-under-gdpr)
maybe the answer would to have never gone after any person or company in the first place? governments everywhere should have been looking after everyone's security and privacy but because they were more interested in getting everything, from everyone, everywhere while giving nothing away of what they were doing (the lying, cheating fuckers) we now have such an awful screw up that no one, anywhere is safe from anyone or any quarter! nothing but a money making factory for governments (issuing fines of whatever magnitude) while fixing nothing. how the hell is this helping the situation?
Re:
Governments are complicit.
Tell us what power "users" have over mega-corporations?
[Back after working browser session QUIT. Techdirt is clearly back to old sneaky habit. But I know to save text before attempt.]
Sheesh. There are no such "solutions". That's just your usual dodge to promise a myth in favor of gov't action that could start lessening problem tomorrow.
Google invades privacy so much as can, tracking everyone all over the net. Only way to avoid PART of that tracking is to never allow javascript. -- And by the way, TOR Browser does NOT avoid the tracking: first, you cannot "host" out sites through the OS's hosts file: it ignores that so hits the one-pixel graphics tracking sites at the very least, and second, if leave on "safe browsing" then Google gets your visits directly -- under guise of keeping you safe -- and third: browser fingerprints work adequately nearly all the time. You need a spoofer at the least.
Google tracks everyone, including you. It needs regulated, broken up, and taxed to the very edge of existence. It has zero right to exist: like all corps, it's only allowed for good of We The People, not the few surveillance capitalists and the Deep State, of which it's a part.
Re:
Hi blue. How's that Fox Rothschild defense fund coming along?
I thought only filthy pirate bastards used TOR Browser. How do you know so much about it, hmm? 🤔
Re: Tell us why you hate Ownership?
Hey Blue Balls - One more challenge for you. Since you have claimed that "Reason" is a great site, how does the Libertarian notion of Enterprise jibe with your ridiculous opinions of corporations? How do we have free enterprise (or commerce) if you want to outlaw corporations?
Of nevermind, you'll just tell me to go to Reason and ask myself because you aren't smart enough to answer...
Re: Tell us what power "users" have over mega-corporat
Google is the devil, they are evil, they bad.
Why not use a different search engine? Oh, because then there would be less to complain about. If the browser you use is crap, why not use a different browser? Again, then you would have less to complain about. What is it that is really bothering you?
I see two separate issues here. One being the privacy of the individual and the other being the lack of security of the info "gathered" on individuals.
I think a starting point is to demand that these data hounds need to have a minimum amount of security protecting the data of millions of individuals. If they are unable to accomplish this then perhaps they should not be engaged in the vacuuming up of all available data.
The identity theft industry relies upon the shit security of these outfits. Fear based advertising coupled with gaslighting seems to be their preferred operating procedure.
I find it annoying when a business asks for information they clearly do not need in order to process a transaction. An example is the now defunct Radio Shack. Go in to buy some batteries and they need to know who you are, your address and your phone number. Certainly this contributed to their downfall.
It is fun to tell a business they do not need my phone number, the look they give you - LOL. Sometimes I will wave my hand in a Jedi Master kind of way when saying You do not need my phone number. Some dude saw me once, he thought it was hilarious.
But, there's no agreement on what privacy means or how you actually "protect" it.
I don't agree to this.
Privacy can be summed up with one question: Do I want this information made public?
If the answer is "No", then companies should be required to store my information encrypted so they cannot "scan, detect, recognize, use, modify, or share under any circumstance".
If the answer is "Yes", then there is no expectation of privacy.
I go to a restaurant to eat dinner, people can see me in public and I take care of what I'm speaking if I don't want people to know anything. I have no expectation of privacy, even if I see myself in someone's uploaded video.
I put my tax returns in the safety deposit box at my bank, who owns the boxes. I don't ever expect this information to be made public.
Google's position on privacy isn't a debate.
Google's position on privacy is they don't give a shit because they're now untouchable both financially and judicially.
Re:
Then use a different service
