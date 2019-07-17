Former Content Moderator Explains How Josh Hawley's Bill Would Grant Government Control Over Online Speech
from the not-a-good-idea dept
Daisy Soderberg-Rivkin, who used to work at Google as an in-house content moderator, has written a fascinating piece for the Washington Times, explaining just what a disaster Josh Hawley's anti-Section 230 bill would be for the internet. As we've discussed, Hawley's bill would require large internet companies to beg the FTC every two years to get a "certificate" granting them Section 230 protections -- and they'd only get it if they could convince 4 out of 5 of the FTC Commissioners that their content moderation efforts were "politically neutral."
Soderberg-Rivkin points out how that will stifle the kind of "clean up" efforts that most everyone -- especially folks like Senator Josh Hawley -- often claim they want when they complain about all the "bad stuff" on social media. Remember, just before introducing this bill, Hawley was whining about all the bad and dangerous content on social media. Except, under his own damn bill, social media sites would be forced to keep that content up:
Under the Hawley bill, the FTC would audit major platforms’ moderation practices every two years to determine whether those practices were “biased against a political party, political candidate or political viewpoint.” In practice, this would look something like this: A few FTC auditors would walk into a technology company and declare the beginning of the audit. They would comb through tens thousands of removals decisions, looking for those that are “politically biased” — a process that could take, at minimum, weeks to complete.
In the meantime, content moderators would hold back on their take down procedures because no one could really tell them how “politically biased” is interpreted. In other words, disinformation, Nazi propaganda and white supremacist videos would fester on the Internet. If a moderator fails this test, not only would they be fired, but thousands of lawsuits and fines would come tumbling down on the company.
At my former job, I tried to keep in mind that while I had to look at horrific content, thanks to my efforts, many others would not have to. Yet in a world where this bill passes, I would sit down at my same desk, take a deep breath and prepare myself to look at terrorist executions, aftermaths of mass shootings and hatred-motivated violence — but this time, with full knowledge that I had absolutely no control over its distribution.
To some extent, this gets at the weird mental pretzel logic Senators like Hawley keep twisting themselves into. They complain about all the bad stuff online... and think that the way to deal with that is to remove the one law that makes it possible for companies to design plans to moderate away that bad stuff.
Filed Under: 1st amendment, content moderation, free speech, government control, josh hawley
Companies: facebook, google, twitter
It's easy to hide anti-consersative bias among obviously wrong.
That's why Google / Facebook have been getting away with political bias, slowly and sneakily disadvantaging opponents.
Here's an executive at Google showing how they don't want Trump to win again and scheme to bring it about: it's not even "dog whistle" code, that's just how liberals talk, rarely direct, so that even they don't fully grasp the horror of their censoring and trying to control all thought.
https://gohmert.house.gov/uploadedfiles/google.mp4
(Hope it's still up. If not, can be found.)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: It's easy to hide anti-consersative bias among obviously wro
Some anecdotal evidence of apparent bias from the last few days...
Canadian free speech activist Lindsay Shepherd was permanently banned from Twitter for the crime of returning an insult to a transgender troll. Considering that other people have been previously banned from Twitter for also saying some version of "men are not women", she should have seen that ban coming. (some advice: never argue --and especially never trade insults-- with someone in the "protected class" because you will lose every time)
https://www.thepostmillennial.com/breaking-twitter-silences-canadian-free-speech-activist-lind say-shepherd/
At the same time, Twitter apparently has no problem with far-left activists who condoned the armed firebombing attack on the Tacoma ICE compound last weekend by a self-professed Antifa menber, such as BLM activist Shaun King, who called the attacker a "martyr" -- as did several Antifa organizations, all of which (so far) remain unsuspended and unbanned.
https://www.redstate.com/bonchie/2019/07/16/fraudster-shaun-king-calls-antifa-firebomber-m artyr-encouraging-violence/
And two weeks ago, when Antifa violently attacked journalist Andy Ngo (which started with milkshakes and ended in a hospital bed) Twitter didn't seem to care much about the people who condoned that violence, or had previously incited it, such as Carlos Maza (another "protected class" person that must not be offended)
But of course, we keep being told that there is absolutely no political bias on social media, and all the many examples we keep seeing occur day after day are all just coincidences and anomalies.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Even if this proves a pattern of political bias — and it doesn’t — Twitter is under no legal obligation to remain “unbiased” or “neutral” in its moderation. Until and unless you can show me a law or court ruling that says otherwise…well, to quote a certain right-wing asshole, facts don’t care about your feelings.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Not currently, of course, but isn't that exactly what Senator Josh Hawley's bill will do if it becomes law? (which I thought was the main topic of this article)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Perhaps you could explain exactly what is meant by neutral and unbiased, providing examples would be helpful.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
I'd start with the proposal that stating scientific facts, such as "men are not women" should not be a bannable offense from social media, especially when probably the vast majority of people on the planet would wholeheartedly agree with that assessment.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
No one ethnic group is inherently superior to all others. That is a scientific fact. Should a social media service dedicated to White supremacy be forced by law to host a view that runs contrary to its specific ideology? If so, should a service dedicated to the Black Lives Matter movement also be forced to host White supremacist propaganda?
I’ll remind you that both scientific facts and White supremacist propaganda are legally protected speech. You can’t say one shouldn’t be a bannable offense and the other one should be without explaining why one particular subset of protected speech deserves more protection (i.e., special rights) under the law.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: It's easy when you don’t have to provide actual eviden
I love that the best you have is the Right Wing Nut Job equivalent of “My best friend's sister's boyfriend's brother's girlfriend heard from this guy who knows this kid who's going with the girl who saw Ferris pass out at 31 Flavors last night. I guess it's pretty serious.” That and enough strawmen to outfit a largish wheat farm.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Moderators shouldn't be making close calls on "hate speech"...
as internally defined by a corporation.
When Godwin was last here, he refused to go along with even Brandenburg definitions! That's because he and Masnick want corporate definitions so can control ALL speech to their bias.
Alex Jones should not have been "deplatformed". Certainly no nuttier, more lying, or more hateful than Masnick, especially with politically-motivated smear jobs on his chosen political and corporate foes -- such as Shiva Ayyadurai, who's apparently "Republican".
But here's the GREAT thing: I don't want Masnick, or "the squad", say, Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, other two, to EVER not be spewing! It's truly helpful to The Republic that we know the REAL nuts.
The recent flap is mis-characterized as "racism", which is typical of "liberals", when problem is that people who were elected to Congress not only don't think it's a GREAT country that does that for them, but wish to destroy America. They will lose more further that goes.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The American tradition is that VIEWS -- not actions, mere VIEWS
-- are all protected except for 5 specific categories -- which include "commercial speech", because businesses are NOT persons with Rights.
In contrast, Masnick, who's been claiming for two decades how much he loves "free speech", down to that meaning links to infringed content, has recently (June 19) stated that he doesn't mind if "literal Nazis" are censored. He's crossed the line to dividing into those who are allowed speech, and those not.
Masnick never goes on any site or venue where he's not in control or allied with those who do control it. He's a CHICKEN.
Oh, and final proof is that after a few minutes, you had to click to see my mild comments here on false-advertising Techdirt.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: The American Alt Right
false-advertising Techdirt.
Oh please - balls up and file a police report. What false advertising law does TD violate?
Go melt somewhere else snowflake. And go google the word "Proof" I don't think it means what you think it means.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If you can so easily conflate conservative beliefs with the “obviously wrong”, the issue is less with content moderation and more with those beliefs.
If you had it your way, they wouldn’t be making any calls at all.
He was “deplatformed” from third party platforms. He is not entitled to their use. He also has a platform of his own through which he can express himself. If the audience for that platform is lesser than his audience on other platforms, too bad. The law doesn’t guarantee him an audience.
No. No, it is not.
True patriotism is not “my country, right or wrong”. It is “if right, to be kept right; if wrong, to be set right”. Criticism of the nation and its leaders is a fundamental right. It is also the height of patriotism.
Yes, and the law prevents the government from censoring someone for their views, no matter how heinous. Now show me how a social media service banning someone for using racial slurs is government censorship.
Moderation is a platform operator saying “we don’t do that here”. Discretion is you saying “I won’t do that there”. Censorship is someone saying “you can’t do that anywhere” before or after threats of either violence or government intervention. Now, can you pick out the one that best describes the actions taken by social media services against “literal Nazis”?
As opposed to you, who will keep hatereading this site for another decade because…reasons.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: The American tradition is that VIEWS -- not actions, mere VI
Bawk bawk. Why do you run away when we ask you questions?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
He knows he can’t deliver a straight answer, never mind an answer that doesn’t have an insult in it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'... why else do you think I proposed it?'
In the meantime, content moderators would hold back on their take down procedures because no one could really tell them how “politically biased” is interpreted. In other words, disinformation, Nazi propaganda and white supremacist videos would fester on the Internet.
Depending on who you are, 'that's a feature, not a bug.'
At my former job, I tried to keep in mind that while I had to look at horrific content, thanks to my efforts, many others would not have to. Yet in a world where this bill passes, I would sit down at my same desk, take a deep breath and prepare myself to look at terrorist executions, aftermaths of mass shootings and hatred-motivated violence — but this time, with full knowledge that I had absolutely no control over its distribution.
At which point I imagine many a moderator will simply quit the job entirely, because why even bother if you're not able to do anything?
If the idiots in politics think the problem is bad now just wait, should they 'win' this fight it will be much, much worse both for those demanding less moderation and those demanding more.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Government Control Over Online Speech
well, it should be obvious by now that there is always strong pressure/tendency for "Government Control Over Speech" -- it was obvious in 1789 with the 1st Amendment origin.
'Online' speech is just the latest variation of the government vs. liberty battle.
In this case, as usual, some Congressman sees the overall power of Congress as unfettered, so he feels free to pursue whatever he wants.
His proposal that "would require large internet companies to beg the FTC every two years to get a "certificate" " is hardly an outrageous or unprecedented exercise/abuse of Federal regulatory power -- every commercial radio and TV station in America is required to beg the FCC for a temporary certiification/license to operate and exist. Stations must also comply with extensive FCC rules on content.
Nobody seems to object to that FCC speech control -- so what's the basic legal difference with the internet regulation?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It would regulate online services based on the actions and speech of third parties, not the actions and speech of the services themselves.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
but radio and TV stations also routinely broadcast much 3rd party content that those stations did not produce nor directly control
what's the legal principle in play here that permits the FCC to control radio/TV content -- but forbids similar Federal regulatory control of internet content ??
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Radio and TV stations pre-approve most of the programming that it airs. (Live television is a bit of a different beast, but not by much.) Social media sites such as Twitter, however, do not pre-approve posts by third parties.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
... so what's the legal/constitutional principle that grants authority to the Federal government to control "any" content on radio/TV -- but forbids Internet content control ?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
The FCC was founded in an era of "big government" and hands-on government control and centralization (FDR was perhaps America's closest thing ever to a communist). Perhaps through inertia, the FCC's regulation footprint largely remained that way.
In contrast, the internet started in an era of extreme de-regulation and corporate freedom. (As well as the ideal of freedom of speech, but that's steadily been slipping away almost from the beginning)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Government Control Over Online Speech
The broadcast license is only required for media broadcast over public airwaves. The licensing scheme is mostly focused on apportioning the limited spectrum available for OTA television, providing in theory that as many broadcasts were as free of interference as possible.
I disagree with the FCC content rules, but they do not apply to cable, only broadcast network television. I would be willing to see them done away with. But I imagine the justification is that content restrictions are based on obscenity standards of the time they were last challenged in court and so are a legal basis for discrimination on the basis of speech when attempting to choose to renew a license or auction the license to a new owner.
Facebook does not need to license spectrum for broadcast and is not trying to access any other narrow transmission medium for which the government could conceivably license the operation of Facebook at this point.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Government Control Over Online Speech
"apportioning the limited spectrum available"
so if some economic resource is "limited" -- the Federal government has automatic authority to regulate ownership and use of such resources ?
the land in your home town is very very limited -- guess there would be chaos if the Federal government did not closely license and regulate the potential landowners?
The RF spectrum is the same thing conceptually, but much easier to coordinate among competing private owners
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Government Control Over Online Speech
The rf spectrum is not owned.
Perhaps the word allocated would be more appropriate here.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Government Control Over Online Speech
Couldn't the same thing be said about IP addresses, particularly the scarcity of open IPv4 address blocks?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
To make the distinction:
Right now, Sentor Hawley suggests assigning liability for user content on the host if the host fails to meet some vague 'neutrality' threshold in moderation. The argument being made in opposition is that hosts will err on the side of undermoderating to avoid liability. The best way to avoid being found to be biased is to not moderate at all.
But Senator Hawley also doesn't want 'bad' speech online. So to make sure the host continues to moderate he will take the route of our trolls - we then establish vague standards for bad content that MUST be taken down and if you let too much bad content through you become liable for the "bad" content.
This is the intimidation approach to encouraging moderation. Moderate in the way I want you to moderate or I hurt you. Its a bit authoritarian - it relies on a central authority with the power to punish to get moderation, and moderation on the terms of said authority. This can lead to censorship if and when bad actors get the reigns of that authority, and clear regulatory capture issues.
The framers of SEC 230 wanted the exact opposite: a cultivation approach to moderation. SEC 230 first assigns liability on the conduit standard. And then cultivates moderation by instituting a Good Samaratan standard - expressing that a host can moderate user content without being held responsible for bad content they do not moderate or for good content that is mistakenly moderated. This can lead to issues when a few dominant hosts control the general moderation discussion and hosts with different moderation priorities are unable to materialize due to economic or social pressure.
While some might take an eagle eye view and assume that its the same result from 2 different directions, I disagree. The intimidation approach can not be attacked when bad actors gain hold. It relies on central authority, criticism of that authority is likely to meet that ban hammer. The cultivation approach can however cultivate alternative guerilla moderation spaces. Mastadon is a recentyl featured one, which seems to now have an instance to replace Gab in a coup for free speech (speech I expect I disagree with). Further decentralized systems may improve on this dynamic in the future, asuming we retain the cultivation approach.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This is, yet again, the problem when those with oower but no brains or common sense are alliwed to try to interfere with something they haven't the slightest clue about! How the fuck do these people ever get roped into sponsoring this sort of crap? Are they simply easily led or just easily 'encouraged'? Even worse, how do they even get elected? It dont say much for their opponents!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
