Following Trump Ruling Against Twitter Blockade, AOC Sued For Her Blocks On Twitter

Free Speech

from the yup dept

Thu, Jul 11th 2019 3:37pmMike Masnick

So we just wrote about the 2nd Circuit Appeals court affirming a victory for the Knight 1st Amendment Center against Donald Trump, making it clear that he cannot block followers on social media. As we noted, the case is very fact specific, and people shouldn't read too much into it. But, in general, it does find that if someone is a public official, using social media for official government purposes, and creating an open public forum out of that, they cannot block followers based on the views of those followers -- as that is the state engaging in impermissible viewpoint discrimination.

Some Trump supporters then spun that around on the other side of the aisle, picking out the fact that freshman Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has blocked people on Twitter as well. Indeed, as Scott Greenfield points out, in the wake of the 2nd Circuit ruling, former NY State Assemblyman Dov Hikind has already sued Ocasio-Cortez, pointing out that she has him blocked on Twitter.

And, again, the whole point we tried to make with our post about the Trump ruling is that the rules are very fact specific -- but based on what's known so far, it looks like Hikind is absolutely correct. AOC famously uses her Twitter feed for official government business all the time. And if she's blocked Hikind for the way he expresses his views, it seems likely that she, too, is on the wrong side of the Constitution. From the lawsuit, it appears Hikind is very much blocked by AOC:

I've seen some people trying to distinguish the two cases -- but mostly that seems based on their political views, and whether they tend to support Trump or AOC. And that's a problem. There may be distinguishing factors that come out later, but from what's laid out in the lawsuit as presented, it seems like Hikind's case is pretty much identical to the Knight case, and AOC shouldn't be allowed to block people from this particular account. One possible distinction would be if AOC can prove that the decisions to block were not based on content (a violation of the 1st Amendment), but on actions, such as harassment -- however, it would be very, very difficult to make that case in a credible way that doesn't also create all sorts of knock-on consequences for speech.

I've seen some raise issues about how she should be able to make use of the tools provided on the platform to block trolls and harassers, but, again, that applies equally to Trump. And going back to basics, if the government official is creating an open forum, they cannot block people based on their expression. That's sort of fundamental to the 1st Amendment. And thus, if you agree that Trump can't block users, it seems that should apply equally to AOC, no matter if you support one of them, neither of them or even (amazingly) both of them.

Filed Under: alexandria ocasio-cortez, blocks, donald trump, dov hikind, first amendment, free speech, public forum, social media
Companies: twitter

Reader Comments

    Thad (profile), 11 Jul 2019 @ 3:40pm

    I posted this yesterday, but Fortune has a good piece up about one of the suits and I think it's worth reading (though it treads a lot of the same ground you just did):

    According to Katie Fallow, a senior staff attorney at the Knight First Amendment Institute, which brought the successful lawsuit against Trump, Octasio-Cortez is poised to lose the lawsuit.

    "It does appear she’s been using the account as an extension of her office and a way to conduct government business. If she has blocked people from that account based on their viewpoints, the same principles would apply based on our suit against Trump," she said.

    [...]

    A harder question is when obviously political Twitter accounts, like those of Trump and Octasio-Cortez, can block users for valid reasons. In the case of Octasio-Cortez, especially, many of the replies to her tweets contain language that is sexist, racist or threatening. Does she have to permit such people to follow her all the same?

    Fallow says the legal issue in this case tips into a grey area. While the First Amendment does not protect speech known as "true threats," the law is less clear when it comes to harassment or abuse.

    She added that politicians could exercise some control over their social media accounts by stating they will exclude certain users for certain behavior, so long as such exclusion is done on a "viewpoint neutral" basis. Fallow noted that staff of the House of Representatives could likely assist them to do so.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    Jon Healey, 11 Jul 2019 @ 3:47pm

    Muting?

    Would it have been different for Trump (or AOC) had they merely muted the people they didn't want in their feeds, rather than blocking them?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      Thad (profile), 11 Jul 2019 @ 3:52pm

      Re: Muting?

      Yes, I believe that's addressed in the original (lower-court) ruling. Muting is fine, blocking isn't. They don't have to listen to people's responses, but they have to allow them to respond.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


