AI Isn't Making The Criminal Justice System Any Smarter
 

This Week In Techdirt History: June 23rd - 29th

Techdirt

from the now-and-then dept

Sat, Jun 29th 2019 12:00pmLeigh Beadon

Five Years Ago

This week in 2014, the DOJ finally released its memo explaining its justification for extra-judicial drone strikes on American citizens, after a court firmly rejected attempts to bury it — and it was still full of ridiculous redactions and even pointed to a different still-secret memo. Meanwhile, the CIA was getting closer to releasing its torture report, while also being hit with lawsuits over its resistance to FOIA requests.

We also saw some good and some bad from the Supreme Court, with a ruling that law enforcement does need a warrant to search mobile phones, but also its infamous ruling against Aereo — which was quickly seized upon by Fox, even as Hollywood's own press was able to see the problems.

Ten Years Ago

This week in 2009, the RIAA was defending the huge award in the Jammie Thomas trial while artists like Moby and even one of the musicians whose work Thomas supposedly shared were speaking out against it. The Swedish appeals court found that there was no bias in the Pirate Bay verdict and denied a retrial, while a German politician defected for the Pirate Party in protest of his party's support for an internet blacklist, and the recording industry was suing to force Irish ISPs to implement three-strikes programs (while Spain was rejecting a three-strikes proposal).

Fifteen Years Ago

More rapid change was on the horizon this week in 2004 as the web started to replace the library stacks as ditching their landlines for their mobile phones. Jack Valenti was trying to simultaneously deny and defend his infamous anti-VCR stance by rewriting history, Tiffany was suing eBay for not policing counterfeit items, the instant messaging wars were still raging with Yahoo again deciding to block the multi-platform IM app Trillian, SpaceShipOne officially made it to space for the first time (though not quite with the requirements to win the X-Prize), and domain speculators were gearing up for the election by buying all the Presidential candidate domain names they could think of.

Filed Under: history, look back

10 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

The First Word

Re: lying! In many ways, is all blue has left. Much to relish.

Remember when you promised to leave forever bro!

—Anonymous Coward

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Moo (profile), 29 Jun 2019 @ 1:37pm

    Oops

    "replace the library stacks as [mangled link]"

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    X. Tree Relish, 29 Jun 2019 @ 2:27pm

    Aereo! In many ways, Techdirt's biggest FLOP. Much to relish.

    Through a couple years in lower courts, Masnick was elated with victory and confidently predicted the loophole Aereo used would pass review, while only a few persons argued was clearly illegal re-broadcasting.

    And who was proved right? Where is Aereo today? What does Masnick have now except bitter old-man mutterings? HMM?

    After TWENTY years, while allegedly supporting copyright and daily touting his expertise (including Ivy League "Doctorate"), Masnick has yet to grasp the most basic rule of all about copyright: if you didn't make content, you've no right to it in ANY way.

    Loopholes, no matter how clever or complex, don't confer any right to even view, let alone gain money off someone else's content. And Fair Use is not a right but an uncertain defense.

    You kids should read that over, if can bear to. You whined and shrieked to no avail. Note too the many account names which have ceased commenting.

    If still not convinced, glance over Torrent Freak, with streaming sites shut down, operators fined / jailed, DMCA now used as should in subpoenas for customer details.

    You aren't just losing! You can't pretend any more. Five years on, I'm declaring: Pirates HAVE lost. All that remains is mopping up. And for "Techdirt" to do its own quiet fade.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 29 Jun 2019 @ 3:28pm

      Re: Aereo! In many ways, Techdirt's biggest FLOP. Much to relish

      In worrying about pirates, who are often future customers, you are overlooking the real loss of sales, all those independent creators who self publish on the Internet and attract a fan base that support their creativity. Any hours spent watching and listening to Indepent publisher are hours that are not being spent on content from the MPAA/RIAA members, or radio,TV and cable output.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Stephen T. Stone (profile), 29 Jun 2019 @ 4:23pm

        Any hours spent watching and listening to Indepent publisher are hours that are not being spent on content from the MPAA/RIAA members, or radio,TV and cable output.

        Which is exactly what corporate bootlickers like Blue hate, no matter how much shit he talks about corporations.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Gary (profile), 29 Jun 2019 @ 4:04pm

      Re: Aereo!

      If it quacks like a duck, it doesn't matter what the law says, eh?

      Copyright is a tool of the Corporations, not people. Love it and love corporations!

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 29 Jun 2019 @ 4:15pm

      Question! If you dislike both government-sponsored censorship and corporate control over speech as separate concepts, how do you explain your support of corporate censorship via copyright?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 29 Jun 2019 @ 5:12pm

      Re: lying! In many ways, is all blue has left. Much to relish.

      Remember when you promised to leave forever bro!

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

AI Isn't Making The Criminal Justice System Any Smarter
 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Saturday

12:00 This Week In Techdirt History: June 23rd - 29th (10)

Friday

19:39 AI Isn't Making The Criminal Justice System Any Smarter (23)
15:27 Inside Story On The War On Backpage Raises All Sorts Of Legal Questions (23)
12:24 Nintendo Does The Nintendo: 'Mario Royale' Fan Game Becomes 'DMCA Royale'... And Is Now Dead (22)
10:45 Here We Go Again: Trump Administration Considers Outlawing Encryption (74)
10:39 Daily Deal: The Complete Machine Learning A to Z Bundle (1)
09:24 Crazy Copyright Suit Over Gigi Hadid Posting A Photo Of Herself To Instagram Shows Absurdity Inherent In Photo Copyrights (34)
06:17 Pai's FCC Crushes Rules That Brought More Broadband Competition To San Francisco (21)
03:10 Documents Show The NSA's Abuse Of Its Phone Records Collection Continued Right Up Until Its Decision To Pull The Plug (6)

Thursday

20:40 Maybe Epic's Claims For Exclusivity Strategy To Benefit The Gaming Industry Isn't Entirely Crazy (60)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.