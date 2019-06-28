Here We Go Again: Trump Administration Considers Outlawing Encryption
Well, here we go again. According to Politico, on Wednesday, at Trump's National Security Council meeting, a proposal was floated that the administration should back legislation that would outlaw encryption. Of course, that's not how it'll be framed should they actually decide to go down this path. Instead, they'll be nonsense about "responsible encryption" and "lawful access." But, make no mistake, what's being proposed is outlawing encryption.
Senior officials debated whether to ask Congress to effectively outlaw end-to-end encryption, which scrambles data so that only its sender and recipient can read it, these people told POLITICO. Tech companies like Apple, Google and Facebook have increasingly built end-to-end encryption into their products and software in recent years — billing it as a privacy and security feature but frustrating authorities investigating terrorism, drug trafficking and child pornography.
“The two paths were to either put out a statement or a general position on encryption, and [say] that they would continue to work on a solution, or to ask Congress for legislation,” said one of the people.
It's unclear what the final decision was, but if it was to back such a law, we'll know about it soon enough. There are some sensible folks on this issue -- including some from the intelligence communities who actually understand the security value of encryption. The State Department and Commerce Departments are both also said to support keeping encryption legal. It's mostly the law enforcement folks who are against encryption: including parts of the DOJ and FBI, ICE and the Secret Service. As if any of those need any more power. Homeland Security (of which ICE is a part) is apparently "internally divided."
It's been said before, but this is not a debate. There is no debate. There is no "on the one hand, on the other hand." There is no "privacy v. security." This is "no privacy and weakened security v. actual privacy and actual security." There's literally no debate to be had here. If you understand the issues, encryption is essential, and any effort to take away end-to-end encryption is outlawing technology that keeps everyone safe. While Senators Feinstein and Burr released a truly dangerous bill a few years back to outlaw encryption, who knows what sort of nonsense would come out of this and whether or not it could actually get enough support in Congress. Hopefully not.
But just the fact that security folks now need to waste a ton of time and energy on this shit all over again is immensely frustrating and wasteful. This debate was over decades ago. There is no reason to do it again.
But but but politiction must do something about <insert myriad of problems here>.
But you are absolutely correct Mike. There is no debate.
Additionally: I'm pretty sure outlawing encryption would be about the same as outlawing dead/made up languages and free speech.
I mean "I found a string of random-sh bytes they are: " and the rest would be illegal speech.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
This just in:
Encryption community considers outlawing Trump
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Our wars on terrorism, drug trafficking and child pornography...
...have all become far worse than the problems of terrorism, drugs and child porn, themselves.
Why again should we be giving them any more power, let alone restricting a technology on which business world wide depends for alleged national security reasons?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Our wars on terrorism, drug trafficking and child pornograph
I agree with you but disagree. We could end terrorism by no longer involving ourselves in other countries. We could end drug trafficking by correctly scheduling all of the currently illegally trafficked drugs. The tough one is ending CP. Anyyone with a $20 camera, an internet connection, and a kid can create and spread it. We can't outlaw $20 cameras; we can't outlaw internet connections; we probably won't outlaw kids so I don't have a solution to this one.
My problem with these three things is that, compared to the rest of the crimes commited in the U.S., these three are probably among the least frequent which means that the powers that be are simply full of shit.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Next we'll see that the Trump administration will outlaw brakes on cars because cars with a standard transmission can easily downshift.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"Warrant-compatible encryption"
The funny thing about wanting warrant-compatible encryption is that warrants don't have any technical features by themselves to decode anything.
Me: "Hey, I need to get my sunglasses out of your car."
Friend: "Oh, sure, go ahead." <stands there>
Me: "Ummm ... I need your keys."
The warrant is the permission, but what gets you into the car are the keys. What they're really asking for is all the keys but obscuring it by talking about warrants. And once they have them, it'll be really easy to give themselves permission to use them any time they want.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: "Warrant-compatible encryption"
That is a rather nice analogy. That said I sure law enforcers would say that they have absolutely no problem breaking down a door whereas encryption is tougher to crack.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: "Warrant-compatible encryption"
Oops, I should hasten to add that I thinking backdooring all encryption is a totally stupid idea as would any other attempt to "ban" encryption in some way. FFS, they seem to have no idea what the wider implications of it would be in the wider economy (not to mention society) today.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: "Warrant-compatible encryption"
The Warrant is applied to the person with the key - not the vendor.
Serving the vendor with a warrant to obtain the data is like showing up in Detroit and service Ford for the keys to a locked car in Florida. Then demanding that Ford design their cars to be opened with master keys.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: "Warrant-compatible encryption"
"The Warrant is applied to the person with the key - not the vendor.
Serving the vendor with a warrant to obtain the data is like showing up in Detroit and service Ford for the keys to a locked car in Florida. Then demanding that Ford design their cars to be opened with master keys."
the only reason they don't do that is because it is easier to just hire a locksmith or use a blow touch to get the door off. If a car door could only be opened by a key i'm certain they would try to force Ford to either give them a master key or redesign the doors so it could be opened by another means.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: "Warrant-compatible encryption"
Nearly all cars CAN be opened with master keys. One of the lesser known evils about cars. In fact, most car makers only have about 100 different keys for all cars. Certain models can be opened by almost any key for the same model (that was particularly bad about Mazdas in the 90s and 00s).
Car makers don't like it when you bring this up, but it leads to hilarious/tragic incidents like where identical make cars park near each other and one driver isn't paying attention and drives off in the wrong car, not realizing that even though the key opened/started the car, it wasn't theirs. They get in a wreck and die, and the cops report the wrong person dead going by the registration in the glove box. That happened quite often in Houston when I lived there.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: "Warrant-compatible encryption"
Ah; something else they're obscuring is that they're not attempting to ban encrypted data, or even encryption software -- they're aiming to ban usable systems that provide an end-to-end encryption service.
It's still idiotic, but it's actually doable. Banks and stock exchanges would collapse under the sheer volume of security breaches, but hey -- there ARE more insecure ways to implement encryption.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If the Trump administration can’t read your google search history for French Toast recipes THEN THE TERRORISTS WIN.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
It's just as much the Media Copyright cartels demanding that they need to scan your files just in case.
"You can't just scan every communication!"
"But it's a certainly that some of them will have copyright violations, therefor the only way to be sure is to scan every upload, download, and email. Because it's our corporate right to protect our business!"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
They may try to outlaw encryption, but that will only elimate the sort of encryption that devices do automagically. There will always be encryption software available for those who are determined to use it. I cannot see how the government can possibly derive any law enforcement benefit from outlawing encryption, since any moderately sophisticated criminal organization can always set up their own encrypted systems with software they can readily obtain. Once again, it's bullshit pr that will only affect the general public's interest in security and secure transactions and have zero law enforcement value.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Huh? What??
"frustrating authorities investigating terrorism, drug trafficking and child pornography. "
How is it that I know more about this then they do, EVEN TV Programs have shown that Those doing illegal things tend to Not use words that can incriminate themselves..
HOW in hell is not having Encryption, going to stop anything, EXCEPT the real idiots??
When Our gov. really wants to kill a bill, or Pass one that WE DONT LIKE.. do they stand out on the corner and tell everyone??
Or do they do CLOSED doors, Secret meetings? How do you think things have changed so much, With FEW of us noticing?
OK, if they want this..
Lets do it to them FIRST.. lets require them to use Those phones/devices with NO encryption.. Just for 1 year..
Every news agency will be sitting outside, sending TXT msg to Them, that will OPEN the Audio channel to their cellphones, so we can listen to them ANY TIME WE WANT...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Huh? What??
I know...
then they we DEMAND that all hacking is illegal..
But, we hack the world..
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It's rather silly to pretend subverting encryption would not provide more security in the form of police and NatSec people being able to more easily monitor the few criminals and ne'er-do-wells that use end-to-end encryption.
It's just that, generally speaking, such an action would introduce far worse risks than it would mitigate..
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
How will anyone accomplish bank transactions?
I guess it is the end of business using the internet to transfer funds and shit like that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Double standard in the making
I imagine the powerful and connected will still be able to use full encryption end to end even if they manage to get a law passed. Somehow the average person wont be able to anymore. Even if they decide its better to get rid of real encryption entirely a lot of them will see it as a win.
“The law, in its majestic equality, forbids rich and poor alike to sleep under bridges, to beg in the streets, and to steal their bread.” ― Anatole France
This quote is relevant to me because this mindset to get rid of encryption hurts the average person the most. The rich and powerful have many many ways to protect their interests that have nothing to do with encryption.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Double standard in the making
Make that "everyone will still be able to use full encryption" because there are plenty of free encryption tools out there for download, many of which are not made in the US that could still be used. Also, theft is illegal, yet here we are.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Double standard in the making
That concept will only work if both ends have the necessary encryption/deencrypt software, oh and the keys. Try setting that up with your bank, Amazon, Steam, or any other online seller/service that needs your money/credit/debit card information.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Double standard in the making
True, but that doesn't mean those companies can't use those tools too. And they likely would, given it's in their best interests.
As far as I understand, what's being talked about is not outlawing people and companies using encryption, just outlawing American companies from baking it into their products that would typically be snooped on by law enforcement (cell phones, messaging, etc...). I really don't think they are at the point of suggesting the outlawing of ALL uses of encryption, such as banks, storefronts, etc... The uproar from that community would be a sight to behold.
Now that doesn't mean they aren't just completely ignorant and naive and not thinking about the full implications of what they are suggesting. But at least from some of the talking points I've heard, they seen to be just targeting smartphone makers and larger social media/communication platforms/services because law enforcement wants all the things, is lazy, and "google bad".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Encryption is just math, but codes are art.
The one thing I never see mentioned is encryption is relatively new, but codes have been around for centuries. One time pads and book ciphers have been around almost as long as there have been books. If "going dark" was a thing, why didn't J. Edgar Hoover whine about codes and needing code breakers?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
As the saying goes
When encryption is outlawed, only outlaws will use encryption.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: As the saying goes
We're all outlaws anyway. Guess it's time to start using strong encryption.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
it will of course apply to Trump and all aspects of the government, as well as all security forces and companies and, of course, all to do with Wall Street and every developing company too!
yeah! right!
as with all governments in all countries, the only threat they see is the public finding out what lying, cheating assholes those above are! the public just want to maintain the rights and freedoms won over hundreds of years, instead of being under the rule of tyranny!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Dump Trump 2020*
Here We Go Again: Trump Administration Considers Outlawing Encryption
News Flash - Trump Administration has been weighed, measured and found to be wholly-lacking.
It's mostly the law enforcement folks who are against encryption: including parts of the DOJ and FBI, ICE and the Secret Service. As if any of those need any more power.
It reads as if the same sad gang of perpetual ever-lasting never-changing power hungry bureaucrats operating within the US government - spanning Clinton through Trump - are again trumpeting their tissue paper thin fear narrative of "going dark" and "the terrorists will win" if powerful data encryption has not been outlawed or rendered functionally inert for law enforcement folks ease of investigation.
Only a tyrannical/authoritarian government would willingly and unnecessarily expose "citizens" (the author of this comment has used scare quotes to denote the fact that "citizens" in America today are treated as mere subjects) personal data to possible exploitation/theft so it can surveil/store every possible detail of their lives. For the "citizens" safety of course.
*Not that voting Republican/Democrat in 2020 will actually change anything. As any fair minded analysis will affirm both GOP/Dem parties are wholly responsible for the current downtrodden state of affairs afflicting most working class persons in America today.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Blah blah blah
He’s not smart enough to enforce something like that if he did lol
Technology is magic to him. Even someone with basic knowledge of it already has him outmatched if they refused to listen to his word.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I'm curious what would happen to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
-what’s a bitcoin? Is it an atm?
—the Donnie
Gladness and gentlemen this is man that could be voted out of office possibly refuse to leave and threaten to go nuclear and then forget his own codes...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
