Maybe Epic's Claims For Exclusivity Strategy To Benefit The Gaming Industry Isn't Entirely Crazy
from the really-unreal dept
For some time now, we've been discussing gaming company Epic's entry into the gaming platform wars. Epic made waves shortly after the launch of the Epic Store when it began gobbling up exclusivity deals for games, whereas the PC gaming industry has mostly been free from the kind of exclusivity wars that have plagued the console gaming industry. Steam, the enormous competitor in the market, responded to Epic getting some AAA game exclusive deals for the first 6 months after launch by complaining that its new rival's strategy was hurting gamers more than anything else. In response, Epic's Tim Sweeney jumped on Twitter and promised to end the exclusive game strategy if Valve's Steam platform would offer gamemakers the same more generous split on revenue that Epic is offering. See, Steam offers game publishers roughly 70% of game revenue back to the publisher to be on its platform, whereas Epic offers a flat 88%.
This initial stance from Sweeney was laid out as altruism, with claims that what Epic was really after was a better gaming marketplace to allow more reinvestment in games, more games for the public, and thereby a happier gaming public. Much of the gaming community met this argument with narrow eyes. Epic, after all, is a business and businesses are designed to make money. Sweeney has since followed up on Epic's stance in a recent tweetstorm responding to public complaints about exclusive games. There's a lot in the 9 tweets from Sweeney, but let's start with the rationale for exclusive games on the Epic Store.
This question gets to the core of Epic’s strategy for competing with dominant storefronts. We believe exclusives are the only strategy that will change the 70/30 status quo at a large enough scale to permanently affect the whole game industry. In judging whether a disruptive move like this is reasonable in gaming, I suggest considering two questions: Is the solution proportionate to the problem it addresses, and are gamers likely benefit from the end goal if it’s ultimately achieved?
So what's the problem Sweeney is trying to solve? It's the Steam 70/30 split, yes, but ultimately he claims that such a split prevents more games from being produced due to the financial strain that split puts on game developers and publishers. He claims that a more generous storefront split will allow game publishers and developers to use that money to bank profit, reinvest in making games, or lower the prices of their games. Assuming a healthy competitive marketplace with more games being produced, the money is most likely to go to reinvestment and lower prices. Both are good for gamers. His argument is that, yes, exclusives are annoying to gamers, but if exclusives ultimately produce a better gaming marketplace, that outweighs the annoyance.
In a subsequent tweet, Sweeney claims this is win/win for Epic and gamers alike.
If the Epic strategy either succeeds in building a second major storefront for PC games with an 88/12 revenue split, or even just leads other stores to significantly improve their terms, the result will be a major wave of reinvestment in game development and a lowering of costs. So I believe this approach passes the test of ultimately benefitting gamers after game storefronts have rebalanced and developers have reinvested more of their fruits of their labor into creation rather than taxation.
For the math to work on this, Epic will both have to succeed in getting gamers to adopt the platform and get Valve to budge on Steam's current revenue splits. Neither are sure things. Still, the biggest barrier to people accepting this argument is it's still all being framed as an altruistic attempt to do good for the gaming public and that same gaming public is far too cynical to believe that's the only reason Epic is taking these actions.
But, as the Kotaku points out, perhaps this isn't so much win/win for Epic, but win/win/win.
In short, he’s basically saying yeah, this is causing problems for some gamers, but the issue Epic is trying to solve is worth the hardship. Most interesting is what he says that issue is: it’s not necessarily for their own store to make money and become more powerful, but for Epic’s pricing model—which gives far more money to developers and publishers than Valve’s current split—to be implemented across the market, whether it’s driven by their own success or by rivals adopting a similar model.
That might seem potentially counter-productive; why would it not really matter if your own store survived or not? Then you remember that Epic sells engines as well, and that if Sweeney’s stated goal of seeing a rise in games development investment is achieved, then there’s going to be an increase in the licensing of the Unreal Engine along with it.
I'm irritated with myself for not thinking of this on my own. Epic's Store can make it money in two ways. First, its exclusive deals and revenue splits can propel it into a major gaming platform successful in its own right. Second, its strategy could force other platforms, especially Steam, to take actions that it believes will result in tons more games being made, many of which will license Epic's Unreal Engine to make them.
Either way, Epic could win out here. And that's pretty brilliant, whatever you think of PC game exclusives or how believable you think Sweeney's claims of altruism are.
Filed Under: competition, developers, platforms, video games
Companies: epic, valve
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
'We're screwing you over for your own good, trust us.'
He claims that a more generous storefront split will allow game publishers and developers to use that money to bank profit, reinvest in making games, or lower the prices of their games.
Which are, in order, 'very likely', 'somewhat less likely', and 'if you believe that I've got a bridge to sell you' levels of probable.
Still, the biggest barrier to people accepting this argument is it's still all being framed as an altruistic attempt to do good for the gaming public and that same gaming public is far too cynical to believe that's the only reason Epic is taking these actions.
I'd go with 'experienced', or perhaps 'not grossly naive' when it comes to not believing the 'altruism' of a a major company who put out a demonstrably inferior platform, then ran around bribing developers and publishers to sign exclusivity deals in an attempt to force people to use said inferior platform or go without for half a year or more on numerous games, some of which had been very clearly advertised and described as being available on Steam's platform before said bribery.
Is it possible that he's telling the truth and he is in fact doing this out of nothing but the goodness of his heart, bravely throwing piles of money around to secure exclusives in a noble attempt not to undermine Epic's competition but to better the industry for gamers and developers alike in a way that just so happens to undermine Epic's main competition? Sure.
Then again, it's also possible to win the lottery on the same day that you're struck by lightning.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I don't want to start an argument, but this is exactly the justification Trump uses for tariffs. In fact, its the justification everyone uses for the imposition of tariffs. Or sin taxes. Or new laws restricting your ability to act or consume or anything.
Let me use my power to control you in the short term - its for your own good.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
And it won't be Epic making exclusives that will make Steam change its split.
It will be the existence of the Epic store. Itself. Competition. Make a good storefront Sweeney and you can break Steam's 'monopoly' without screwing everyone else over in the meantime.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The logic does check out but I don't believe for a second that's the only reason he's doing it. And like you said, if it nets them more game engine licenses, he rakes in even more money.
The probability of him succeeding is in no way assured and even if he does, it's going to take a LONG time for gamers to get that bad taste out of their mouths. Once they stop exclusivity, some gamers are likely to just re-buy the games on Steam and drop the Epic store entirely.
I, for one, am perfectly content not buying any games on their store. My back catalog on Steam can hold me out until the exclusivity deals end and I can pick it up on the same platform as all my other games.
As much money as Epic has, Steam has more and eventually Epic is going to burn through their money bribing exclusives. Steam just has to wait them out, and I think they know this which is why they haven't changed the developer cuts on their platform.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
False claims
Exclusives are always anti-competitive. Claiming that it helps gamers is simply hypocritical. Epic want to help? Let them actually you know - compete. Provide better split without forcing developers to release in their store only.
I personally don't use Steam, and rather use GOG (due to avoiding DRM). But competition is good. GOG is gradually growing, providing competition. What Epic are doing is not competition. It's trying to build another lock-in, supposedly to counteract Steam's one. It's not helping, rather it makes things even worse.
And that's besides the point, that I'm a Linux gamer, and Epic doesn't even care to sell Linux games, unlike GOG and Steam, with Valve actually investing a lot of resources into improving Linux gaming software stack.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: False claims
To add to the above. To summarize Tim Sweeney's claims, he is basically saying that the end (adoption of different split - good) justifies the means (exclusives - bad). Not only it's a fallacy (no, the end doesn't justify crooked means), but it's not even a given that's the end he is aiming at. More likely, he just wants to grab the market faster than other rising competitors like GOG, by simply using dirty anti-competitive methods, that others consider below themselves to use.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What's different with games? $100M movies have NO marginal cost!
This is from Masnick's "centerpiece":
https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20070215/002923/saying-you-cant-compete-w ith-free-is-saying-you-cant-compete-period.shtml
Key point: Masnick himself states "$0 marginal cost" for each copy. It's not me paraphrasing, it's not more complex than just above. ZERO COST.
Exactly NONE of the reasons given are true now except if actually go to a theater (or you could find a DVD!), and definitely games distributed online are a nearly pure example of the given conditions.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: What's different with games? $100M movies have NO marginal c
Exactly NONE of the reasons given are true now except if actually go to a theater (or you could find a DVD!), and definitely games distributed online are a nearly pure example of the given conditions.
Now, why do games not hit the "Magical Masnick Margin"?
1) Exactly none of the games under discussion are being given away for "$0".
2) Then of the multiple dollars each game costs, a mere host / credit card processor can't (or doesn't) take less than 30 percent cut.
So help me out here, kids. -- You know I need help! -- **Why does Steam get THIRTY PERCENT of the SEVERAL DOLLARS for mere copies of an "infinite good" having ZERO DOLLARS of costs, in 2019 twelve years after Masnick 'splained his special magic to the world?
How can reality be entirely different from Masnickism?
============
Had to make two pieces. Don't blame me.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
...Nah. I'll blame you anyway.
DMCA voted, twice.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:member when you promised to leave forever?
Why you still here Nazi scum?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: What's different with games? $100M movies have NO marginal c
wut? What are you trying to say? This has nothing to do with the topic at hand.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: What's different with games? $100M movies have NO marginal c
So, you still don't understand what "marginal cost" means and how it has fuck all to do with the cost of the creation of the product?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
missing the point.
The main reason everyone is so upset with Epic is that they aren't playing fair with the gamers themselves.
Epic gets these exclusivity deals really late in a games development. There have been a couple that were available for pre-order on Steam before Epic stepped in and landed the exclusive.
Another one was a Kickstarter game. The developer asked backers how they wanted to get the game and backers overwhelming said Steam. Weeks later the developer announced a deal with Epic.
A competing store front is nothing new, Blizzard, EA, and Ubisoft all have them, complete with their own launcher and exclusive games. No one cares because those games were always meant for those storefronts.
Epic is just playing dirty and sniping games a few weeks before they release.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: missing the point.
Yes but don't you see, making people distrust crowdfunding and less likely to back future games because the devs might sell them out(again) is good for the industry, because... reasons.
If there's one possible silver lining(and this time I'm not being sarcastic), it's that Epic bribing publishers to swap platforms like this is likely to make people more hesitant to pre-order any PC games, as there's no guarantee that the publisher won't decide to sign an exclusive deal and lock their game to Epic, leaving the person who pre-ordered stuck with an objectively inferior platform if they can't get a refund or the developer doesn't honor the initial Steam pre-orders.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: missing the point.
"The main reason everyone is so upset with Epic is that they aren't playing fair with the gamers themselves."
Yes, customers do get annoyed when someone not only gives them a horrible service, but lock out any potential competitor. They can't even buy direct from the people making the product, they're forced to use a middleman who is telling them to go screw themselves when they complain. That can be slightly annoying... Hell, in one example you stated, they were told to go f*ck themselves after they'd paid for the product to be developed in the first place!
"No one cares because those games were always meant for those storefronts."
People do care, but there's a vast difference between the people who made the game choosing to only sell it themselves and a middleman swooping in at the last minute to hoard it after development.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The other elephant in the room is...
So as the market fractures and we get more store fronts selling games on their platforms what happens when one of the platforms fail. I'm assuming somewhere in the EULA it says that you're not actually buying the game but a license to play the game and if the store fails the games you've bought will no longer be playable and that's that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Linux Support
Epic doesn't support Linux and has no plans to support it, compared to all the work Valve has done to make gaming on Linux viable. So until that changes, it doesn't really matter to me what else they do.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This logic only makes sense if a 12% cut is enough to run a service like Steam. Steam has mirrors and data centres around the world for Steam downloads and Steamworks multiplayer and networking. Epic doesn't run any of that.
It's all well and good for them to pretend this doesn't cost a substantial amount of money but I don't think the overhead of the Steam platform is as lightweight as a phone app store. Games are larger than apps, they have persistent network costs, and they need more backend systems to be operated; all of this is covered by Steamworks. Epic aren't doing anything similar for their own store and I wonder if they will charge developers extra should they do so.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"He claims that a more generous storefront split will allow game publishers and developers to use that money to bank profit"
Yes, that would be a good idea.
However, if the exclusivity puts people off buying the game in the first place, the more generous split hardly matters. Steam aren't at the top due to dirty tricks or ripping off developers, they're there because they were pioneers in the space that gave gamers what they wanted. By all accounts, Epic is a shoddy site at the moment lacking the most basic features people have expected from a service since before Steam was built, so many people will not use them. Not simply out of principle, but because they don't want to install yet another client, from a developer who didn't think that having a basket feature for customers to buy more than one game at a time was a good idea.
The basis of his reasoning is sound, although annoying for a platform whose main attraction is meant to be its openness. But, the execution of the idea is horrific so far.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply