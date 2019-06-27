The End Of The Open Internet: Cory Doctorow's Op-Ed From The Future
The NY Times is running an "Op-Eds From the Future" series, which is a creative idea. In a recent one, Cory Doctorow matched the theme perfectly by highlighting what world looks like without an open internet, when companies are forced to monitor and filter everything. The point he's making is that, especially with changing laws in the EU and some of the proposals in the US, the liability for hosting content will become too great, and we'll shift from an internet that is open for communmications to one that is a "broacast" world of carefully vetted and fully "licensed" content. His title makes the premise clear: I Shouldn’t Have to Publish This in The New York Times.
Ten years ago, I could have published this on my personal website, or shared it on one of the big social media platforms. But that was before the United States government decided to regulate both the social media platforms and blogging sites as if they were newspapers, making them legally responsible for the content they published.
The move was spurred on by an unholy and unlikely coalition of media companies crying copyright; national security experts wringing their hands about terrorism; and people who were dismayed that our digital public squares had become infested by fascists, harassers and cybercriminals. Bit by bit, the legal immunity of the platforms was eroded — from the judges who put Facebook on the line for the platform’s inaction during the Provo Uprising to the lawmakers who amended section 230 of the Communications Decency Act in a bid to get Twitter to clean up its Nazi problem.
He goes through the inevitable progression of events in a world without Section 230, in which various countries enact stricter and stricter laws, and the liability burdens become increasingly too great on companies, leading them to ramp up automated filters that don't work very well, and then nothing works right, especially if you're discussing a serious topic:
The platforms and personal websites are fine if you want to talk about sports, relate your kids’ latest escapades or shop. But if you want to write something about how the platforms and government legislation can’t tell the difference between sex trafficking and sex, nudity and pornography, terrorism investigations and terrorism itself or copyright infringement and parody, you’re out of luck. Any one of those keywords will give the filters an incurable case of machine anxiety — but all of them together? Forget it.
And the real kicker, none of that automation solved any of the "issues" that lawmakers insisted they were solving in the first place. And the key point in all of this: in deciding that bad stuff on the internet was the fault of big internet companies, you inevitably lock in those giants:
But instead, we decided to vest the platforms with statelike duties to punish them for their domination. In doing so, we cemented that domination. Only the largest companies can afford the kinds of filters we’ve demanded of them, and that means that any would-be trustbuster who wants to break up the companies and bring them to heel first must unwind the mesh of obligations we’ve ensnared the platforms in and build new, state-based mechanisms to perform those duties.
It's a good, fun, readable vision of the world we're currently heading for based on EU regulations and some of the nonsense being suggested regarding Section 230 today.
The really annoying part is how little those who are pushing these regulations seem to realize what they're doing. Everyone is so focused on Section 230 these days as if it's the only "lever" they have to pull in regards to their complaints (some of which are totally reasonable) about the big internet companies. Very few of them bother to consider how all of this plays out -- which is why it's great that Cory is doing so. Of course, those who don't want to recognize what will happen don't seem to care. I've seen a few people dismissing the story as "fiction," which kind of misses the point. Hilariously, they're doing so on social media platforms enabled by the laws that these people are now trying to kill.
As someone who lives within 10 minutes of Provo, this amuses me to no end. I can't help but wonder what exactly Cory Doctorow imagines this "uprising" in a super-peaceful, largely Mormon college town looked like...
When a hit piece like this is publish one generally wanders who ax is being ground and who is being gored?
Re:
Speel czecherz r a handie tool, y knot youz 1 ?
The End Of The Open Internet For Most People
Fixed That For You
Us (readin and learnin) folks will be just fine like we always are. The Apple/AOL/DoItForMe crowd are fucked. Sucks to be them
(Enjoys USENET more)
Re: The End Of The Open Internet For Most People
You know usenet will be shut down in that situation, too. If you think it's immune then you don't understand much at all about what's happening or how usenet even works.
OKAY. How did world EVER work with print media?
Sheesh. This sheer assertion that teh internets can't work without Section 230 just exposes Doctorow as a silly corporatist hack.
I've tried reading one of his "free" books, too. Childish, inept propaganda. Believed and touted only by masnicks.
The fact that he DOES get a piece in the "paper of record", The Establishment New York Times, shows that he's one of Them.
Re: OKAY. How did world EVER work with print media?
Since 230 isn't about protecting corporations - sounds more like you are a spokehack for Media Rightsholders.
Re: Re: OKAY. How did world EVER work with print media?
Sheesh! outright silly contradiction.
Section 230 IMMUNIZES corporations and supposedly confers POWER to arbitrarily control all speech!
And I'M the corporatist, eh?
You're just putting up text to confuse.
Anyone new should look over "Gary's" account. First two years were only a dozen comments, since exploded to over 1300!
"Gary" is astro-turfing by Timothy Geigner, aka "Dark Helmet". Both in IT, know lawyers, bombastic, and TOTAL supporters of TD.
Re: Re: Re: OKAY. How did world EVER work with print media?
"And I'M the corporatist, eh?"
No, just another troll
Re: Re: Re: OKAY. How did world EVER work with print media?
Section 230 also applies to regular people and not just corporations.
Right?
Re: Re: Re: OKAY. How did world EVER work with print media?
Does that mean Violet Blue is also Tim Geigner? What about Cory Doctorow?
Re: Re: Re: OKAY. How did world EVER work with print media?
And I'M the corporatist, eh?
You support the GDPR, the RIAA, the MPAA, Prenda Law, Strike 3, Malibu Media... yep. Corporatist, and the biggest dang one I've ever seen!
Re: OKAY. How did world EVER work with print media?
That's a ball of propaganda. First is the assertion that corporations are doing the work of gov't, which is NOT true if mean serving The Public's interest. Corporations are empowered by Section 230 with IMMUNITY and (according to Masnick) arbitrary absolute control over all speech.
Then he tries to claim that nothing can be done without causing greater harm. As Masnick often claims. Simply false assertiion.
Letting corporations have arbitrary absolute rule is the problem right now.
That ball of Big Lie propaganda is easily unwound by SIMPLY BREAKING UP THE GIANTS, which automatically gives smaller companies a chance too.
Re: Re: OKAY. How did world EVER work with print media?
So tell me, how is it that facebook and twitter can control the drivel you spew here on a regular basis? Since, you know, they have absolute control over all speech... as you like to say.
Re: Re: OKAY. How did world EVER work with print media?
"Letting corporations have arbitrary absolute rule is the problem right now."
Tell that to donny
Re: Re: OKAY. How did world EVER work with print media?
That is some properly stupid other-wording. The law immunizes platforms from liability for the content that other people post thereon leaving the liability where it belongs, with the original poster. It also recognizes that those platforms can do whatever the hell they like with all of that content but encourages them to moderate it.
Your talking points are bullshit. Thanks for playing. Please don't bother to try again.
Re: Re: OKAY. How did world EVER work with print media?
But only on their individual platforms. Facebook can't stop you from posting something on Techdirt. Same goes for the other way around.
