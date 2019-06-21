The Paywall Conundrum: Even Those Who Like Paying For News Don't Pay For Much News
For years, we've tended to mock newspaper paywalls -- not because we don't want to see news publishers get paid (that would actually be good!), but because it just doesn't seem like a really sustainable way to build a news product for nearly every publication. In other words, nearly all media paywalls are destined to fail -- often spectacularly -- because they can't generate nearly enough paying subscribers. There are exceptions, but they are few and far between. Large general interest news sites like the NY Times and the Washington Post seem to have made it work. Small, narrowly focused sites can sometimes get by as well -- if their content is unique and special enough. But most general interest news sites are unlikely to be able to make it work -- and a new study drives home that point. Even for people who like paying for news, they tend to only pay for one news subscription. Really.
As publishers worldwide put up paywalls and start requiring payment for their content — about 50 percent of respondents in the U.S, Denmark, Australia, and the Netherlands say they bump into one or more paywalls each week when reading news; that figure is 70 percent in Norway — “we find only a small increase in the numbers paying for any online news — whether by subscription, membership, or donation,” the researchers write. Following the Trump bump of 2017, the percentage of U.S. respondents who pay for news in the U.S. is stable at 16%, and stable at 11% in an average of nine other countries. Norway and Sweden are seeing particular success in getting people to pay up — and “industry data reveal that Norwegians and Swedes are prepared to pay online for tabloid titles VG and Aftenbladet (premium models) as well as more upmarket titles such as AftenPosten and Dagens Nyheter.”
In the U.S., by contrast, “the main subscription focus has been at the quality end of the market.” The people who pay for news in the U.S. are wealthier and better educated than those who do not.
No matter how rich and educated they are, though, most people are only paying for one subscription. “The average (median) number of news subscriptions per person among those that pay is one in almost every country.”
And here's the thing: unless you're pretty damn confident that enough people will buy into your paywall, moving to a paywall likely forecloses the ability to succeed with most other business models, by vastly limiting your audience (some publishers try to have it both ways with a "leaky" paywall, in which it's not that difficult to get around it, but more and more sites appear to be moving away from the more leaky options).
This is why I still think there are better approaches. Get past the idea of a paywall -- which is clearly a negative for users -- and focus on adding value for people who want to pay, rather than punishing those who don't or are unable to do so. It's why we here at Techdirt focus on a kind of membership model for what we do -- encouraging people to pay to support us, not to "get around a paywall" or to "read the news," but to get extra, useful, valuable features. Some may argue that these are basically the same thing, but I think the difference is extremely important. A paywall is about locking up the news. A membership model is one in which we make our content available, but save certain features and access to those who are willing to support us more fully. One is about putting up barriers and tollbooths, and the other is about offering a better reason to support, while expecting that the free news still continues to drive more support of the other offerings. In other words, it's a complementary business model that can work in conjunction with other stuff, rather than counter to it. Plus, it's just more respectful for your community.
First off, finding a news source that tells the truth, regardless of whether the source demands reporting what I say or one gets loss of access, or whether someone calls it 'fake news' is imperative.
Secondly, while the model might work for some national or international venues, the same does not work for local. One might be willing to financially support a national news site if they maintain integrity, or an international news site, again if they maintain integrity, but just how many should one person support?
Usually, in the real world (or at least as it used to be eons ago), someone might subscribe to a local paper, a national paper, some magazines which might be news or special interest oriented, and that's it. Just how much of that is the online experience trying to convert? (Time/Life changed their views on the magazine business in the 1970'S with the understanding that they could produce 1000 magazines as easily as they could produce 7 and that they could connect with the special interests of subscribers to those 1000 magazines just as easily but with a greater gross and net income (I have some inside perspective on this which I will not share)).
Then there is the local angle. Podunk Sentinel Online might be important for local information and news, but what 'extra' are they going to provide to give 'members' the incentive to pay? Or maybe a more important question is, how much more than the current subscription price are they asking? High school sports scores? The local police blotter? The obits? The society page? Comments (a local forum on whatever and moderated by whom, someone with an agenda or someone who literally only deletes spam)?
And there's the rub. If they are asking for more than the printed subscription then they are asking too much. If they are asking for less than the printed subscription but cloud the content with advertising no one wants, then they are asking too much. If they are presenting 'news' that is merely a regurgitation of whatever whomever said, then they are asking too much. But, if they actually do some investigative reporting and report without consideration of consequence from the local establishment, then they might have something. Bug then we come down to the process of right sizing the news production entity, a discussion worth having, but not here. Getting the local populace to support that might be problematic as the local populace might be in support of whatever the local hi-jinks are.
And that is why, but not the only reason why, I support Techdirt. Regardless of accusations by certain multinamed and some unnamed trolls, and a few haters, Techdirt does their utmost to discern the difference between truth and lie. They are not omniscient, and cannot cover every instance, and do to a certain extent follow a set of themes, but they do also try to present facts along with analysis. While they may not expand on opposing viewpoints, they don't actually ignore them. And they have comments, for wherever worth they are when a significant part of the community insists upon responding to the trolls.
I don't support any other organization in the same way. I get my news from RSS feeds (about 30) and a dozen or so (there are 21 but some of them are comics and weather sites) links that go to news websites that don't support RSS (shame on them). In addition, I don't watch TV or Cable, but I know enough about what is going on in the world, and locally, to keep me informed to the extent that I can talk with the people I connect with in person to be more informed than they are. Then again, I am retired, and they might not be.
