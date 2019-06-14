Pepe The Frog Creator, Infowars Both Claim Victory After $15k Copyright Settlement
A little over a year ago, we discussed Matt Furie, the creator of the Pepe the Frog character that became an alt-right meme sensation, suing Infowars for selling posters featuring his character. That post was fraught with subtle takes, frankly, largely the result of Furie's wishy-washy history over how he protected his creation, or not, and the fact that the other side of the story was Infowars. Infowars is of course a conspiracy-mongering lie-factory run by play-acting assclowns that make gobs of money by getting followers to harass the parents of dead children and then selling those same followers merchandise and diet pills.
A better description of the hellscape that is 2019 cannot be found.
Still, Furie's decision to sue Infowars despite his previously being cool with people making memes out of the Pepe character made it clear that his reason for suing was a moral one, in that he didn't want Pepe to be used alongside hateful content. Copyright, meanwhile, is meant to be deployed on economic grounds, making this all quite murky. On top of that, meme culture could be threatened by these types of actions, all over a moral dispute that really has no place in terms of copyright enforcement.
Well, in keeping with the theme, Furie's moral dispute has resulted in a moral victory of sorts, with Infowars agreeing to settle out of court for $15k and both sides claiming victory. First, the facts on the settlement.
Infowars was forced to pay $15,000 in a settlement to the creator of Pepe the Frog, a cartoon amphibian who had been co-opted as a meme by right-wing internet users, after selling a poster that featured the character on its website.
Per Furie's side of the equation, the paltry sum was by design. Furie has stated publicly through his lawyers that this wasn't meant to be a money grab. Instead, it was meant to deter other groups that would seek to re-purpose Pepe for hateful speech. This, again, is simply not the purpose of copyright law. Furie can be permissive with the image being used by some and restrictive for others, but the fact that copyright law allows this is a bug and not a feature.
Infowars, meanwhile, is spinning this as a complete victory due to the small amount of money in the settlement.
Infowars claimed a “strategic victory” for Jones, calling the sum a “tiny settlement” in a release posted on the website. Infowars lawyer Robert Barnes said in a statement: “Happy to announce the folks suing Infowars over Pepe the Frog have agreed to settle, and accept a licensing fee of $15,000.”
Barnes said: “They thought we wouldn’t fight. They thought we wouldn’t win in court. They thought wrong.”
How truthful you think Infowars is being in labeling this as any kind of victory aside, the fact that it can put out statements like this undercuts the moral argument question to at least some degree. If Furie's purpose in using copyright law to claim a moral victory rested on deterrence, Infowars' statement sure doesn't send the kind of message that will result in deterrence at all. Instead, the copyright lawsuit almost looks like a pass-through cost.
As for Furie's side, even the victory lap his lawyers took makes it clear that this is all about a moral stance.
“For the last year or so we’ve been playing this game of Whack-a-Mole using cease-and-desist letters and the Millennium Copyright Act,” Tompros explained. “Memes are sort of new and the internet spread of memes are certainly a recent phenomenon, but at the end of the day, the copyright principles are reasonably easy to apply in this context, as long as you’re thinking about it precisely and carefully.”
“Matt (Furie’s) going to enforce his copyrights aggressively to make sure nobody else is profiting off associating Pepe the Frog with hateful imagery,” Tompros said.
Except that doesn't really do the job, does it? Unless Furie wants to expand his Pepe war on non-commercial uses, much of which would likely be protected Fair Use, the hateful imagery is absolutely going to continue. Dancing in the end zone by claiming that commercial uses will heretofore cease seems like the hollowest of victories.
So what was all of this for? A tiny settlement awarded to a creator that didn't like how his content was being used in some instances with the defendant claiming a strategic victory. It's hard to see how that isn't a waste of everyone's time.
Huh?
The term, in its present usage, may be relatively new, but people have been creating and sharing image macros on the web for decades now. It's by no means a new phenomenon.
Re:
When I read the article that this one references, I raised my eyebrows at that line from the lawyer as well.
Seems that lawyer is either out of touch, or is looking at a much longer time scale than the rest of us generally do.
Of course, then you could argue that the concept of the "meme" has been around for ages, and has simply been amplified and sped up by the internet and the speed and ease of communication that it provides.
Par exemple: the Funky S. Kilroy was here. Frodo Lives.
Or if you want to go incredibly old school... there's The Sator Square.
This...seems a little muddled to me, TBH. You spend much of the article disagreeing with Furie's decision to go after Infowars because he's using copyright law to enforce a moral position when it's designed for economic purposes, and then...at the end you seem to ask what the point is in going after someone who was selling Pepe memorabilia but not people who use Pepe noncommercially.
The lawyers got billable hours out of it, so it did not waste their time.
Copyright is about control over one's work, for economic or other reasons.
Re:
are you a wikibot or something?
Issue closed: not a bug
I'm having trouble seeing how economic interests are in any way better justifications for copyright than moral ones are.
In fact, I think I'll make the stronger statement that that's bullshit. Either you should have X form of control over my works, or you should not. Your motivations for exercising control shouldn't come into it.
If a creative work is used by a third party under Fair Use principles, and the original artist has a moral objection to Fair Use, who should prevail in an infringement lawsuit?
