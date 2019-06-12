Historical Documentation Of Key Section 230 Cases
from the nice-to-see dept
We've been talking a lot lately about the fact that people seem incredibly confused (i.e., mostly wrong) about the history, purpose, and even language of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. No matter how many times we try to correct the record, it seems that more people keep getting it wrong. We've talked a few times about Jeff Kosseff's excellent new book called The Twenty-Six Words That Created the Internet, and, as Kosseff explains, part of his reason for putting together that book is that some of the early history around CDA 230 was at risk of disappearing.
And now Kosseff has teamed up with professor Eric Goldman to create an archive of documents related to key Section 230 cases.
Learning about Section 230’s history is more important than ever. That’s one reason why @ericgoldman and I have created an archive of case documents from some of the landmark 230 cases: https://t.co/kP1xcqgBvv
— Jeff Kosseff (@jkosseff) June 11, 2019
As Kosseff notes:
As I noted in the book, many of the filings in the early Section 230 cases (particularly from the pre-PACER days), were particularly hard to track down. In an effort to ensure that these documents are not forever lost, I worked with Professor Eric Goldman of Santa Clara University to create an online archive of many of the filings. Below are some of the key court opinions mentioned in the book, along with some of the important court filings, if available. The files from the earliest cases are largely in paper format. We plan to add these filings once they are scanned; for now, we link to the court opinions.
This is great to see and should prove to be a useful resource, especially about some of the older cases.
Of course, it still won't stop some from misrepresenting the law, but at least having this information available will hopefully lead at least a few more people to understand the actual origins and purpose of the law.
Filed Under: cases, cda 230, eric goldman, history, jeff kosseff, section 230
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Reason doesn't stop YOU from misrepresenting Law.
First, Masnick's key strategy is trying to merge, meld, and obfuscate "moderation" and "censorship" so as to empower corporations to control ALL speech.
No one is much disputing the "moderation" aspects -- which state common law principles. The crux is the "material is constitutionally protected" provision. I hold that's UN-Constitutional on its face because directly states that supersedes the Constitution.
These two bedrock points are so well-known as need no citation:
1) The Constitution is The Supreme Law of the land.
2) No mere statute can empower any entity to violate Constitutional Rights. -- The attempt to empower corporations to do so is literally fascist.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Reason doesn't stop YOU from misrepresenting Law.
Second, I remind readers that Masnick has himself unequivocally misrepresented the law right here:
https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20190201/00025041506/us-newspapers-now-salivating-over-bring ing-google-snippet-tax-stateside.shtml#c530
He simply DELETED the "in good faith" requirement! -- And then blows it off as not important!
Now, WHERE did Masnick get that exact text other than by himself manually deleting characters? -- Go ahead. Search teh internets with his precious Google to find that exact phrase. I'll wait. ... It appears nowhere else, which means that Masnick deliberately falsified the very law under discussion trying to keep me from pointing out that for Section 230 to be valid defense of hosts, they must act "in good faith" to The Public, NOT as partisans discriminating against those they decide are foes.
Masnick is a partisan for corporations and though talks up 1A "free speech" that's just for cover: in this crucial point for corporate power he's against the clear Constitutional rights of "natural" persons. He's going to slant what writes to play up government-conferred power of corporations to control what YOU write.
Finally, observe that Masnick keeps running Section 230 propaganda -- and casting opponents as enemy. Why? There's no real news. There's no need to so advocate for corporations, they're big enough to take care of themselves. -- And doing so only points up that his views aren't so nailed down as claims.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Reason doesn't stop YOU from misrepresenting Law.
There is a clear reason why Masnick wants to empower corporations:
https://copia.is/wp-content/uploads/2015/06/sponsors.png
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Even if you were right, courts can get it wrong.
I remind that in America, We The People are the real Supreme Court. We fought a War Between The States when rich masnicks with their damnable legalisms claimed that persons were property. The Rich will say and do anything to support their direct interests. The Constitution is just "a goddam piece" of paper that interferes with their financial interests.
It's not a stretch to so associate when Extreme Legalist Masnick blithely tells you that the very Public Forums which Section 230 creates are to be controlled by legal fictions called corporations even over YOUR Constitutional Rights.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply