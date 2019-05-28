Federal Prosecutors Questioned The Assange Prosecution, But Their Concerns Were Ignored By The DOJ
The DOJ spent several years toying with the idea of prosecuting Julian Assange for the publication of leaked documents. It finally pulled the trigger earlier this year, utilizing UK police to pick up the ousted Assange from the Ecuadorian embassy. There was only a single charge related to cracking passwords protecting classified documents. It wasn't much of an indictment, but it initially appeared the DOJ might steer clear of the First Amendment… well, at least as well as it's capable of doing.
That all changed last week. The DOJ brought a new indictment, loaded with charges and First Amendment implications. It was no longer limited to some password-cracking attempts that went further than receiving sensitive files from a source. The new indictment basically turns journalism into treason. Things journalists do every day, like cultivating sources, seeking out leakers/whistleblowers, and publishing the results of these efforts are all treated as Espionage Act violations.
The charges are so broad, they cover more than the day-to-day business of journalism. If all it takes is asking someone to hand over sensitive documents, it's likely Donald Trump himself violated the Espionage Act while still on the campaign trail when he informally asked Russia to dig up 30,000 emails from then-State Department head Hillary Clinton's servers.
This prosecution has the potential to do so much damage to First Amendment press protections, even the DOJ wasn't of a single mind when it came to pushing the new indictment.
Two prosecutors involved in the case against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange argued against the Justice Department’s decision to accuse him of violating the Espionage Act because of fear that such charges posed serious risks for First Amendment protections and other concerns, according to people familiar with the matter.
The Obama Administration began the case against Assange, but ultimately decided to abandon its pursuit of this prosecution because of the very issues we're seeing raised now. Unfortunately, the case was never closed. Incoming Attorney General Jeff Sessions pushed this back into the prosecutorial queue as part of the Trump Administration's efforts to deter whistleblowers and leakers.
That push was met with internal resistance from two DOJ prosecutors who recognized the prosecution being pushed by AG Sessions was highly problematic.
When it came to Assange, [prosecutor] James Trump was concerned about pursuing a prosecution that was so susceptible to First Amendment and other complicated legal and factual challenges, the people familiar with the matter said.
Another prosecutor, Daniel Grooms, also disagreed with charging Assange, according to the people familiar with the matter. At the time, Grooms served as criminal chief in the U.S. Attorney’s office that was handling the case.
By the time the first indictment was issued, James Trump's opinion had been disregarded and Grooms was no longer with the agency. Their protests weren't enough, and now the DOJ is neck deep in Constitutional concerns.
The Assistant AG leading Assange's prosecution said the following during his announcement of the superseding indictment, as if this somehow threaded the needle on the Constitutional side effects of turning journalism into treason:
The Department takes seriously the role of journalists in our democracy and we thank you for it. It is not and has never been the Department’s policy to target them for their reporting.
Julian Assange is no journalist. This made plain by the totality of his conduct as alleged in the indictment—i.e., his conspiring with and assisting a security clearance holder to acquire classified information, and his publishing the names of human sources.
Indeed, no responsible actor—journalist or otherwise—would purposely publish the names of individuals he or she knew to be confidential human sources in war zones, exposing them to the gravest of dangers. And this is just what the superseding indictment charges Julian Assange with doing. The new charges seek to hold him responsible in light of the full breadth of his illegal conduct.
But that is journalism. Journalists encourage sources to acquire classified information. Journalists publish documents that may result in harm to national security. It happens and it's part of the job. It's an integral part of holding the government accountable for its actions. Yes, journalists should take care to prevent foreseeable harm, but they are under no obligation to withhold every bit of information the government feels shouldn't be published.
I supposed we should be happy there was some internal pushback. But the DOJ is engaged in a very dangerous prosecution that, if successful, will lay the groundwork for prosecuting journalists for engaging in journalism.
Filed Under: 1st amendment, daniel grooms, doj, espionage act, james trump, journalism, julian assange
Companies: wikileaks
Reader Comments
Yeah, we know. Fully covered while Techdirt dormant over weekend
Say. Where did Assange come from, anyway? Australia, huh? But I mean where educated and so on, not just the cardboard cutout which popped up out of the blue with money (millions!), a way to hide identity (spy craft that has to be good for people risking jail!), and an organization to take care of matters while he's out of the loop (who are now apparently all dead). Quite an anomaly in every aspect.
"no journalist"
To quote the First Amendment:
The juxtaposition of "speech" and "press" makes it clear that we are talking about the freedom of spoken and printed matter; there is no implication of any profession connected with it.
Saying that only government-recognised journalists are to enjoy freedom of the press is about the same as stating that only government-recognised speakers are to enjoy freedom of speech.
We are not really talking about "highly problematic First Amendment implications here", the First Amendment is just considered non-existent.
Re: "no journalist"
Clearly, the first amendment is applicable to all citizens and probably visitors too - idk. State sponsored news is a joke that is not funny.
Re: Re: "no journalist"
Assuming he is extradited, once in the US he has the same constitutional rights as every citizen, aside from the right to vote and sit on a jury.
Re: Re: Re: "no journalist"
Including the right to be blackmailed and railroaded into prison by corrupt prosecutors.
And if you believe that I've got a bridge to sell you
Given they're charging him under the Espionage Act, where motive is not an allowable defense, no, he would not, and that's not even mentioning how many government agencies/employees consider 'constitutional rights' to be entirely at their discretion these days.
Re: Re: "no journalist"
Assange is not a US citizen; he is Australian.
Non citizens, not in the US are not entitled to US Constitution protection. More simpy said Assang has NO First Amendment rights.
Re: "no journalist"
Well, that clears it all right up, then.
Electronic data is neither spoken nor printed: there's no "freedom of the bits" listed in the amendment, therefore what Assange did isn't protected.
That technicality down, the next is to figure out a way to twist the word "four" to mean "six" in Article Two, Section One.
So, telling the truth is now treason ... interesting take on the constitution as what I read did not support such a charge.
Treason, as defined in the constitution, is very specific and does not allow a whole lot of the typical political bullshitting in order to arrive at the wanted conclusion(s).
I would like to know what the government recommendation is for someone who has knowledge of a crime and therefore is required by law to divulge same but the nature of the transgression is for whatever reason classified so you are not allowed to disseminate. two laws that make the person a criminal no matter what they do. I guess the first thing to do is get a lawyer.
Re:
Assange is being charged with espionage, not treason.
There are many, many reasons to criticize the charges, but it helps to start by knowing what the charges actually are.
Re: Re:
That's cool and I agree.
I found the following in the main post of this thread, but no big deal.
"The new indictment basically turns journalism into treason."
the forgotten rape charges
Since Sweden has now refiled those old rape charges against Assange, it would seem that he would first have to be handed over to Sweden to face justice there (assuming that Sweden is now actively seeking his extradition) since Assange had already lost that extradition battle in UK courts before requesting sanctuary in a London embassy.
That's assuming that the "first in line" rule is not overruled by the "800 pound gorilla" rule.
Re: the forgotten rape charges
There weren't actually charges in the past, right? Sweden kept saying they just wanted him for questioning.
Re: Re: the forgotten rape charges
If they just wanted to question him they could have saved a whole lot of money and time by taking the ferry across and talking to the man but we all know that was not the plan.
Re: Re: the forgotten rape charges
https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2019/05/swedish-authorities-re-open-rape-investigation-against-j ulian-assange/
It's of course possible that Assange could be sent to Sweden instead of the USA, and whether he is convicted of rape or not, Sweden could potentially refuse to extradite him to the United States to face such serious charges of a highly political nature. It's almost a certainty that Sweden would have to agree to a future US extradition request if they want to get Assange from UK custody. (of course, promises can easily be broken, as Assange himself found out)
The Trump administration--still the most un-American group of people this country has ever seen and getting worse every day.
Re:
2nd most un-American group. The first is the group trying to overturn a valid election through politically motivated government action. The exact scenario that the left warned the right not to participate in when Trump inevitably lost btw. Obstructionist politics at its best.
The irony is deafening.
Re: Re:
So un-American, it's a right explicitly granted to Congress by the US Constitution.
Re: Re:
Are you claiming that enforcing the law is now considered "trying to overturn a valid election"?
Are you claiming that the GOP had not been engaging in "Obstructionist politics" during the Obama administration?
What is ironic?
Re:
I dunno, that time those slavers tried to secede was pretty un-American.
Course, there's quite a lot of overlap between the secessionist states and the states where Trump is popular.
in other words, everything is going according to plan.
Re:
Well, not the plans of Madison and Franklin.
Why not charge the New York Times while waiting for Assange?
They are already in the States, and they committed (or not) exactly the same crimes as Julian Assange.
If there is a case against Wikileaks, there is one against the New York Times, and there is no reason to treat them differently.
Re: Why not charge the New York Times while waiting for Assange?
Yes there is a reason. It will be easier to prosecute Aassange than the New York Times with their team of lawyers and resources that can drag the case out much longer. If they succeed they'll use the precedent to go after anyone that embarasses, criticizes or exposes the US government just like every other despotic, authoritarian country. Constitutional protections have mostly been eroded. Why stop now?
Re: Re: Why not charge the New York Times while waiting for Assa
Particularly given that NYT beat a very similar case 48 years ago.
Re: Re: Re: Why not charge the New York Times while waiting for
I just cited this case to some person who asserted "the law is the law" as though the law reads like the ten commandments and the government is free to do as it pleases. I personally hope this does set a precedent and not the one the government is hoping for.
'No REAL journalist would make the government look bad.'
Indeed, no responsible actor—journalist or otherwise—would purposely publish the names of individuals he or she knew to be confidential human sources in war zones, exposing them to the gravest of dangers.
Well it's a good thing that he didn't actually do that then, either that or the military employs super-humanly lucky people given that they couldn't find so much as a single person in the field who was actually harmed by his actions.
Now, if you widen the definition of 'danger' to 'harm to reputation', that certainly seemed to have a number of 'casualties', but surely they wouldn't be so grossly dishonest to conflate 'put troops in danger' with 'made those in power look bad', right?
So, who is this Assistant A G? Who is pulling his chain? Has the US made Sweden reintroduce the 'akkegations of rape? Has this been done so Assange can be extradited to Sweden, making the UK feel it gas done nothing wrong when Seeden then extradites Assange to the US ti be tortured for life or put to death for making the public aware of the crap the US was up to? That seems like the plan and is gonna set a precedent so no one dares to report on the shit the various, especially the US, governments pull! Dictatorship, Fascism, Communism, and more all rolled into one! Land of the free, home of the brave, never again! Just to please exactly who???
