Independent Forensic Investigation Undermines Houston Cops' Narrative About Fatal Drug Raid
Everything about the botched no-knock raid by the Houston Police Department just keeps getting worse. Here's how everything has gone down so far:
- The HPD said the raid was predicated on a tip that drugs were being sold in the house. In actuality, the "tip" was one of the now-dead resident's mother calling the police to tell them her daughter was using drugs.
- A drug buy was set up using an informant. The informant claimed he had purchased heroin from the house, seen plenty of heroin packaged for sale, and several guns. No heroin was found during the raid and the heroin sent out for testing came from the console of an officer's vehicle.
- The officers claimed one of the residents, 59-year-old Dennis Tuttle, opened fire on them, necessitating the use of force that left Tuttle and his wife of 20 years dead. The gun supposedly fired at officers was not included in the search warrant inventory.
- The officers involved in the raid are now under investigation by the FBI and the DA's office. This has led to the dismissal of criminal cases the two officers were involved in.
Everything about the raid points to a drug unit that loves to raid houses but no so much the due diligence that goes with it. This, shall we say… "zealous" enforcement of the law ended with the deaths of two drug users -- not dealers -- at the hands of cops who have proven to be entirely unreliable when it comes to the "investigation" part of drug investigations.
Another investigation has been opened. An independent forensic review -- headed by a former NCIS supervisor -- of the crime scene has been conducted and the results are jaw-dropping. Not only do they indicate the officers' narrative of the raid is highly-dubious, it shows the Houston PD's forensic team is possibly no better at its job than the officers behind the botched raid.
Hired by the relatives of Rhogena Nicholas and Dennis Tuttle, the new forensics team found no signs the pair fired shots at police — and plenty of signs that previous investigators overlooked dozens of pieces of potential evidence in what one expert called a “sloppy” investigation.
“It doesn’t appear that they took the basic steps to confirm and collect the physical evidence to know whether police were telling the truth,” said attorney Mike Doyle, who is representing the Nicholas family. “That’s the whole point of forensic scene documentation. That’s the basic check on people just making stuff up.”
The police claimed they started firing when the couple's dog charged at them as they came through the door. But the investigation shows the dog was killed in the dining room, more than 15 feet from the front door. The investigators also couldn't find anything confirming the officers' claims that Tuttle started firing at them as they came through the door. It also appears some of the officers were firing into the house before entering it -- another contradiction of the official narrative.
Some of the bullet holes outside the house appeared at least a foot from the door, a fact that Doyle flagged as troubling.
“You can’t see into the house from there,” he said, “you’re firing into the house through a wall.”
It's not just evidence that appears to contradict the official story. The independent investigators also came across a ton of evidence that was never gathered by Houston PD investigators. Left behind were items tagged as evidence, the drugs the HPD drug unit was so hot and bothered about, and a bunch of bullets and casings that could help reconstruct what actually happened inside the house during the raid.
As Radley Balko points out, this really doesn't look good for the Houston PD Forensics unit. It suggests two things -- neither of them positive.
The most damning explanation is that the investigators were covering for the cops. A slightly less damning, but still pretty bad, explanation is that the investigators simply took the cops’ word about what happened and thus saw no need to carefully inspect the crime scene. The least damning explanation is that the cops got no special treatment at all. But that would mean that this is the way crime-scene investigators handle all homicide investigations. You know you’ve been roped into a scandal when the most flattering explanation for your behavior is that you aren’t corrupt, you’re merely incompetent.
This is bad news for the Houston PD and everyone in their jurisdiction. This case has had zero positive developments since it first started making national headlines. A moratorium on no-knock raids might reduce the number of people killed by police officers, but it isn't going to fix the underlying issues that lead to the deadly raid -- and its horrendous aftermath.
So basically the independant investigation could find no evidence that a bunch of 'people' did not get together and decided to murder a couple (who seem to have been drug users) and their dog
Re:
The independent investigation reported facts, not conclusions. The facts didn't preclude that a bunch of police officers got together and decided to murder a couple of citizens and their dog with no actual reason.
The conclusions come from others, and while the officers involved can make their statements. But when the evidence fails to support their stated theories, then the conclusions necessarily become other than what their statements were.
There, FTFY.
Re: Re:
Yeah that definetely is better written.
However I was kind of aiming for 'slightly memorable' which is easier if it's shorter. (not to say that I got what I was aiming for... just what my aims were :p )
heroin from an officers car? so shocking.
that "gram of coke" they supposedly found sounds EXACTLY like something such an officer might keep on hand to "find" on a particularly unruly non-white subject...
But that nice union man talked about how dangerous their jobs are and praised them.
Perhaps the CSI's didn't bother because even with video of an officer emptying a clip into a fleeing unarmed subject rarely will the DA have the will to bring charges & the courts always seem to find a way to award them QI.
Cops invented a narrative.
Cops executed citizens.
Cops fabricated evidence.
Cops fabricated reports.
CSI apparently was reading Hustler behind the 7-11.
But the 'investigation' is ongoing, being lead by 3 blind mice.
Oh goody some people got their cases dismissed, how long were these fine upstanding officers on the job, how many investigations did they touch, how much heroin vanished into his cup holder?
Perhaps, instead of playing its a few bad apples & worrying about union bosses giving you a bad soundbite, it is time to shatter contracts that protect bad actors.
This bullshit of he was fired, but arbitration decided he should be reinstated with back pay, because he only was just over the legal limit when he ran the red light, caused an accident that left a citizen paralyzed.
Perhaps its time to demand that 'officers' fired for misconduct get on a list so they can't just roll into another town to keep terrorizing people.
Perhaps it is time to stop breathlessly covering union bosses screaming about a war on cops while the investigation of a drug dealing cop who murdered citizens is being mishandled internally. The fact the families have to pay for competent investigation tends to suggest that this department no longer functions & needs serious reform.
Re: Sadly...
... Oh goody some still living people got their cases dismissed, ...
FTFY. And that's the best we can come up with in this case.
By any chance, would you have any stories about home-invading, trigger-happy, lying homicidal cops like these being shot and killed en masse?
I'm craving a feel-good story to read, you see.
Re:
Try not to sink to their level, one group of murderous thugs and/or people cheering them on is bad enough, no need to add to the count.
'We're not corrupt, just grossly incompetent!'
You know you’ve been roped into a scandal when the most flattering explanation for your behavior is that you aren’t corrupt, you’re merely incompetent.
Yeah, when 'so incapable of doing their job they should be fired on the spot and all investigations they were involved in tossed as tainted' is the best case scenario you know things have gone south(to put it mildly).
This case has had zero positive developments since it first started making national headlines.
Not entirely true I'd say. Before this whole thing blew up in their face there wasn't likely any real push to fix the corrupt/incomptent department. Now that there's national attention though it will be much more difficult(though sadly not impossible) for them to just brush everything under the rug and continue on, same as before.
If nothing else the gross incompetence/corruption on display should be a huge boon to any past/present/future defendants as they rightly point out that there's very strong reason to question any 'facts' presented by the department in court.
Re: 'We're not corrupt, just grossly incompetent!'
Sorry, you left out the middle ground. Plain old everyday apathy. To my mind, this is as bad or worse than the others. The others take a proactive stance. Apathy on the other hand just takes not caring. Which is worse? Or is there no difference?
If one's intent is to uphold the law, then they are all equally bad, even if not considered intentional. All should be actionable by competent parts of the law enforcement community (which includes prosecutors and courts), but given the systems propensity to give qualified immunity and inevitable discovery without any actual evidence to support such positions, I doubt they will.
