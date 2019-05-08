FBI And Half The World Bust Operators Of A Site That Made The Dark Web Searchable
from the deep-dot-web-is-dead,-making-way-for-deep-dot-web-2.0 dept
Because it's so much easier to bust websites than actual criminals, police in Israel have decided to arrest the people behind a dark web site that made the dark web searchable. Zack Whittaker has the details for TechCrunch.
The FBI have arrested several people suspected of involvement in running Deep Dot Web, a website for facilitating access to dark web sites and marketplaces.
Two suspects were arrested in Tel Aviv and Ashdod, according to Israel’s Tel Aviv Police, which confirmed the arrests in a statement earlier in the day. Local media first reported the arrests.
Arrests were also made in France, Germany and the Netherlands. A source familiar with the operation said a site administrator was arrested in Brazil.
That may have been who effected the arrests, as cops say. But the United States had its hand in this action. Deep Dot Web's landing page has been defaced by the FBI and its multitude of task force logos, indicating the investigative agency now controls the site.
The wording on the FBI's new landing page says something about money laundering, but that seems to a stretch. As Whittaker describes it, the site made money with referral links, connecting users with other sites. What it didn't do was offer any illegal items itself, even if it made it possible for users to find and purchase those items on their own.
Of course, if the site was taking a cut of the profits from illegal sales, that's a completely different thing. A percentage of contraband is just contraband. It doesn't seem to add up to money laundering, though, but that's what's alleged in the FBI's site seizure notice.
Whoever's behind this site had better hope they don't end up being tried in the United States. The person behind dark web drug marketplace Silk Road received consecutive life sentences from a New York judge. The DOJ recommended Ross Ublricht, a.k.a. the Dread Pirate Roberts, be held personally accountable for all $184 million-worth of drugs sold via the Silk Road.
Over in England, the person behind Silk Road 2.0 -- which did double the business of the original Silk Road -- received a five-year sentence for doing the same thing Ulbricht did, only better.
It's a big score for a number of law enforcement agencies around the world, but so far, none of them want to talk about it. None of the multiple agencies involved have delivered statements or returned requests for comment. So, we'll just have to wait to see how this will all shake out. The US government's dark web investigations have not been without their problems or free from vindictive prosecutorial behavior.
The international game of whack-a-mole will continue as governments around the world continue to believe they can keep buyers from finding sellers by shutting down one portal at a time.
Filed Under: dark web, deep dot web, fbi, money laundering, search
Companies: deep dot web
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Money laundering
This is just a wild guess, but it might be something like this: Deep Dot Web keeps being dropped as a customer by their ISP/bank/whatever because of what DDW does. The operator of one of the dark sites getting referrals from DDW also happens to have ownership in an ISP/bank/whatever, and uses that to force the whatever to take on and keep DDW as a customer, and in return DDW gives him a reduced fee for referrals. With that setup there's a money flow of dark site operator ⇒ DDW ⇒ whatever service ⇒ dark site operator, and thus there's the structure of money laundering.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What are the chances that the real goal of this is to get a legal precedent set that says search engines are liable for anything that happens on any web site they list in their search results?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
diesel web search engine
how is this any different from what google has always done? a search index is just that and may even help law enforcement find suspect wb sites.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Wow, what a coincidence, I feel like I may be dreaming. But I pinched myself, and hey, here I am, red mark from my fingernails and all. So, when I read this story, I thought THAT’S AMAZING I just heard about EXACTLY the same thing that was not quite the same but very similar. Actual Criminals, that’s the subject, just like you say. Busting actual criminals, and that doesn’t mean making a bust so their face lasts 1,000 years, it means GO TO JAIL! Or even, HANG BY YOUR NECK UNTIL YOU ARE DEAD! For years. On the internet, periscoped, live, for the WHOLE WORLD to see as your face turns black. And then kept live on the internet, for years, as you decompose wither and disintegrate.
Yup, I’m telling you, that’s what they’re talking about it. It’s kind of an old thing from mid evil times brought into the modern day, I think it was a movie writer who thought of it. Brilliant, really, harmless, non-toxic, but a not-so-subtle reminder of what can happen to traitors to the USA. I think it was submitted anonymously to SCOTUS, who has now conspired to make it future law. They can do that, you know. They can orchestrate everything and watch every lower court struggle with any issue, and then resolve it. And they can plan to do it, years in advance, as they are doing now. Really. They are just like Jerry Nadler and his team of insiders. But wow, the secrecy. No one could ever penetrate it, except me. Because they all like me and hang out with me, virtually. I mean, not in person, but, well, you understand. They’re my friends on the Internet. The Dark Web. The SCOTUS Dark Web - you know the place, right?
Oh, shit, I don’t think I was supposed to say that. Or the other thing. Gosh, I get befuddled when I’m posting LIVE and UNSCRIPTED! Oh wait. I am reading something. What’s that again?
Right. So, anyway, I say yes, Let’s bust some actual criminals (Comey, Brennan, ...) and then hang them, in public, for a year, and let everyone watch them ripen into the traitorous disgusting carcasses they are. That sounds reason to me. And my name is Stephen T. Stone
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
... what?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Just one of the trolls rambling incoherently, flag and ignore.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Yep, he does seem to have gained a rather obsessive attitude toward Stephen in the last few weeks. I wonder if this is some kind of experiment to see what it takes to actually get banned here, rather the common or garden mental illness that's usually on display.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
At this point, I am surprised they have not stopped trying to goad me into replies here and skipped straight to stalking me on social media.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Imposter Troll
I get befuddled when I’m posting LIVE and UNSCRIPTED!
Well take yer Meds imposter, the nice young men in their clean white coats are coming for you and your senseless gibberish.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If Deep Dot Web is the one I remember, it's misleading to call it a search engine. It was more like a news site with advertising.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
A seizure notice isn't where the law enforcement pleads their case. There isn't a whole lot to discuss until they do.
Ever go back and re-read your reporting on cases after they are resolved? This headline is a good one:
"MalwareTech Prosecution Appears To Be Falling Apart As Gov't Plays Keep Away With Documents Requested By Defense"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Because every case is better with money laundering, and conspiracy.
Judge: So what cases do we have today?
Law Enforcement: This teenager stole a candy bar from a store, also he committed money laundering and conspiracy.
Law Enforcement: Then there's this man accused of breaking into a home to rob it, and also money laundering and conspiracy.
Law Enforcement: Next we have a woman who vandalized her neighbor's property, also money laundering and conspiracy.
Law Enforcement: This teen assaulted another teen at school, also money laundering and conspiracy.
Law Enforcement: FInally, this woman drove through a red light.
Judge: No money laundering or conspiracy?
Law Enforcement: Oh right, I forgot to tack those on there. Thanks for reminding me.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
So when it comes to dark web marketplaces, much like property, its all down to location, location, location.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Google does not show every website in its listing,
it blocks some websites from its search engine ,
websites that may be used to sell illegal drugs or host hate speech content.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And will be back bigger better darker faster than the ink can dry
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Are you perhaps referring to already-dry digital ink?
I think a better metaphor for today's world would be "sooner than a bit can fly through the Internet".
sumgai
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply