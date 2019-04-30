Bloomberg Appears To Flub Another China Story, Insists Telnet Is A Nefarious Huawei Backdoor
 
Tue, Apr 30th 2019 1:30pmLeigh Beadon

Whether it's from his novels, or his work for the EFF and others, most of you probably know all about Cory Doctorow. He last joined the podcast two years ago to discuss his book Walkaway, and this week he's back to talk about his latest book, Radicalized — a collection of four novellas, the first of which is directly based on the issues with the DMCA's anti-circumvention provisions. Check out the episode for a discussion about the book, anti-circumvention, tech companies, and more.

